Budget Criticism
Budgets are often criticized for controlling the wrong things, or for creating pervasive incentives when they are used in performance reviews. The criticism often overlooks the various benefits of budgets and the budgeting process, but that doesn’t mean that the criticisms are totally unfounded.
Budgets facilitate decision control and can be used as benchmarks to gauge performance. Specialized information is gathered from lower levels of management up to the top levels and can be used as a gauge against actual performance. Top-level management can use the assumptions made during the budgeting process as performance measures for the owners of the budget. The budgeting process in large companies is the orchestration of specialized knowledge of numerous departments.
The executive team sets goals for the upcoming year based on previous performance, and current or expected economic trends. The marketing team assembles their budget based on the marketing campaigns that will be used to meet the goals. The operations departments build their budgets based on the expected volumes resulting from the marketing campaigns. This transfers the specialized knowledge of the marketing department to the operation departments through the budget process and both departments use their specialized knowledge to build their own budgets. The executives then review the bottom up budget against the previous year’s performance.
Sometimes, the executive may request a 5-10% reduction in the budget dollar amounts offset by a corresponding increase in productivity or other cost reduction in a reverse ratchet effect. In effect ratcheting down the budget instead of ratcheting up the budget based on consistent level of productivity. The executive leaves the decision of how to achieve the productivity increase to lower levels of management that are closer to the process. These decisions are made with the knowledge of the current business environment, and should be made after careful deliberation so they don’t set unreasonable or unattainable goals that could discourage lower levels of management.
Budgets provide decision control in terms of expenses, but often companies take another step in using accounting for control by requiring actual expenditures to be sign off by higher levels of management than those that actual incur the budgeted expense. A more efficient process allows for the routine processing of budgeted expenses, while the total amount of the expense is controlled at the yearly or monthly level. If an operational manager is responsible for a process that incurs a regular expense, then they have the authority to spend the budgeted dollars used in that process. If a manager has the responsibility of processing credit card applications then their input is used to produce a budget for that expense. If the CEO has approved the budget that contains a regularly incurred expense of $120,000 per year or $10,000 per month, but if the company has a policy that requires all expenses over $7,500 to have prior CEO approval, does the CEO have to approve the monthly budgeted expense every month? It would be more efficient to approve the expense once in the budget and have the volume of the budget cost driver monitored.
Criticisms of budgets are usually are about how the budget process is used rather than a direct criticism of the budgeting process itself. The budget process does not require the budget to be used in performance evaluation. If the budget controls the wrong things, then this could indicate a problem in how the budget was created not necessarily in the budget process itself. It’s usually a criticism of inadequate cost allocation.
Greece’s Syriza Threatens to Stop Paying Their Bills
It appears that the head of Greece’s radical left party believes that there is little chance that Europe will cut off funding to the country, and if it does, Greece will repudiate its debts. Seriously…
In an interview with the WSJ, Alexis Tsipras, the 37-year-old head of the Coalition of the Radical Left, also known as Syriza, warns that financial collapse in Greece would drag down the rest of the euro zone. Instead, he says, Europe must consider a more growth-oriented policy to arrest Greece’s spiraling recession and address what he calls a growing ‘humanitarian crisis’ facing the country.
‘Our first choice is to convince our European partners that, in their own interest, financing must not be stopped,’ Tsipras said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal Thursday. ‘If we can’t convince them-because we don’t have the intention to take unilateral action-but if they proceed with unilateral action on their side, in other words they cut off our funding, then we will be forced to stop paying our creditors, to go to a suspension in payments to our creditors.’
According to recent opinion polls, Tsipras’ party is poised to win the most votes in repeat elections next month, bettering its surprise, second-place finish in an inconclusive May 6 vote that left no party or coalition with enough seats in parliament to form a government.
Tsipras says that, if push comes to shove, Greece can manage on its own. By not paying its debts, the country will have enough cash to pay its workers and retirees. He also proposes cuts in defense spending, cracking down on waste and corruption, and tackling widespread tax evasion by the rich..
The craziness in Greece doesn’t end here. The government has been having trouble getting the citizen’s to pay their property taxes, so they decided to bundle the property taxes with the electricity bills, since the citizens were more inclined to pay those bills. The government had hoped to raise €1.7bn-€2bn from the levy in the fourth quarter of last year. But a massive unions-led civil disobedience movement against this “injustice” scuppered that and a ruling that it was illegal to disconnect people’s electricity supply for non-payment sent the collection rate even lower.
Now the power company is not getting the revenue from the electricity bills and it has now had to be bailed out by the government to avert a nationwide energy crisis. For these and many other reasons, we are still shorting the euro using the leveraged ETF EUO.
Answers Before You Purchase a Takagi Tub
Many people who first see the Takagi soaking tub are attracted to the compact and unique styling of Takagi Japanese bathtubs. Once they have the opportunity to relax and soak in one, they are intent in obtaining one for their bathroom. Before heading out to purchase Takagi tubs; you will want to have the answers to these questions in hand.
- How large of a Takagi Japanese Soaking tub are you considering? Measure the space you will be placing the tub in, so you will be able to narrow down models that meet your needs. One that is too large will not fit. One that is too small will need a lot of framework around it to fill the space or will need to be freestanding.
- Will the Takagi bathtub need an enclosure around it and what materials will you use? There are units that come in one piece and can fit right into your existing tub space. This allows for the most convenient way to get a Takagi soaking tub. Other types of Takagi bathtubs require a framework be built around them.
- What materials are Japanese Soaking bathtubs available in? There are generally three choices available: wood, fiberglass and porcelain. Wood Takagi Japanese bathtubs should be made of Hinoki wood to prevent rotting. The wood tubs are lightweight and surprisingly durable. Wood is the most common material used in traditional Japanese bathtubs. Porcelain Takagi Japanese bathtubs hold heat well but are heavier. Check the underlying floor in your bathroom to ensure it will hold up. Fiberglass Takagi Japanese bathtubs are composed of lightweight fiberglass that allow for the most variety (size, shape and color) of Takagi Japanese soaking tub.
Will you be replacing an existing bathtub with a Japanese soaking tub or putting the tub outdoors? If you are replacing an existing bathtub; the water and pipe fittings for the old bathtub may be usable. Working with the plumbing you already have can save time and money.
When it comes to the traditional ways, Takagi tubs were very often placed outside of the home to enjoy nature’s scenery. It’s possible to place these inside, but you will need to put waterproof flooring with a drain in the center in your bath.The reason for this is the more traditional the soaking tub is; the more spillage you will receive. Takagi bathtubs do not have a spill guard around them like standard bathtubs do.
What is your total budget for this project? Items that you might include in this are:
- Cost to purchase a Takagi Japanese tub.
- Any repairs or adjustments needed to place the Takagi Japanese bath tub of your choice. Include any electrical, plumbing, masonry, and carpentry modifications here.
- Labor. Decide if you can or want to perform any of the work to save you money. Japanese bathtubs are very easy to install, so this is a good place to cut corners.
Purchasing a soaking tub is a great investment in your home and yourself. Take your time to choose the best possible tub you can afford. There are several suppliers of Takagi Japanese bathtubs, so shop around and get the best price.
7 Keys To Being Prepared To Sell Your Home!
Since, for most people, the value of their house, often, represents, one of their, single – most, valuable assets, doesn’t it make sense, to ensure, when they wish, to sell their home, they do, all – they – can, to make the best deal, possible! After, over 15 years, as a Real Estate Licensed Salesperson, in the State of New York, I often, advise my clients, of things, they can do, to better – prepare, for the selling transaction, process, and period! In that respect, I emphasize, 7 keys, to being, as prepared, as possible, to sell your house, and get the finest results. With that, in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, these items, and why, they matter.
1. Curb appeal: If potential, qualified buyers, don’t take a look, in a serious way, at the house, they won’t make an offer, to purchase it! The first thing, these individuals, see, is the curb appeal, as they approach, the property. Is it, neat, clean, and attractive? Are the colors, overall – exterior appearance, gardens, and apparent condition, a turn – off, or a motivating, inspiring one?
2. First impressions: What might be a potential buyer’s, first impressions, when they enter, the house? Are there any odors, etc, which might make it, unappealing? Is it neat, and clutter – free? Is there, too much, too little, or just, the right, amount of furniture, to accentuate the positive? What is the first thing, someone will experience, when entering?
3. De – clutter/ staging: How might the showing of the house, benefit, from de – cluttering, and staging, effectively, the home? Since, many buyers, can’t visualize, what they don’t clearly, seen it often, makes sense, to take advantage of the skills, and expertise, of a professional stager!
4. Objectives/ priorities: Before, deciding to sell your home, the homeowner should clearly, consider, and identify, his personal objectives and reasons, and ensure, he addresses his priorities, throughout the process!
5. Listing price: Homeowners should hire potential agents, and choose, the one, who, will best represent his personal needs, by providing honest suggestions, and ideas, consistently! Remember, in most cases, the properly – set, listing price, makes a significant difference, for the better! It’s important to understand, listing, and selling price, are different entities!
6. Marketing strategy: Thoroughly, consider, which marketing strategy, makes the most sense, for your combination of personal reasons, priorities, etc! There must be a clear understanding, from the start, as to how, to, effectively, proceed!
7. Agent/ homeowner teamwork: The best results, and least – stressful, process, and approach, to this period, is to ensure, quality, consistent teamwork, between agent, and homeowner, so they proceed, on the same – page!
Getting the best price, and terms, when you sell your house, is a smart objective, and using, the 7 steps, listed, above, are a sensible, effective approach. Will you do, all you can, in your own, best interests?
