CBSE Board Exam Rule Changed: Big news for 10th-12th students! know in how many terms the examinations will be held from next year

New Delhi | A big decision has been taken by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regarding the board exams of class 10th and 12th.

Under this decision, the board is going to conduct the examination according to the old pattern from the next academic session 2022-23. Means CBSE will conduct these examinations only once in a year instead of conducting these examinations in two terms by the board.

According to the information received from the board, the examinations will be conducted on the basis of the revised 30 percent reduced syllabus. However, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia has objected to this decision of CBSE Board.

He said a year-end exam should not be a high-stakes exam. However, according to the system which is applicable in this session, evaluation will be done twice a year and on the basis of that the final result will be released. The rest of the CBSE board is not in any mood to implement this system from the next session.

Let us inform that the examinations for the academic session 2021-22 have been conducted by the CBSE Board in two terms. This decision was taken by the board due to the second wave of Corona epidemic. Let us inform that in this session 2021-22, Term-1 board examinations were conducted in November-December last year. At the same time, Term-2 examinations have started from 26 April.

In the current session, objective questions are asked to the students in the question paper of Term-1 exam, whereas in the question paper of Term-2 exam, subjective questions are asked to the students.

According to the information received from the CBSE board, this decision has been taken on the basis of the approval received from the schools. It has been proposed in the National Policy on Education that the students of the Board should be allowed to appear in the Board Examination on two occasions in an academic session. The National Education Policy proposes to allow once in the main examination and once in the improvement examination.

