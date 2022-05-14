News
CGBSE Result 2022: Big News! 10th-12th result will be released after some time, check this way
CGBSE Result 2022: Big News! 10th-12th result will be released after some time, check this way
CGBSE 10th-12th Result 2022: The results of class 10th and 12th examinations will be released by the Chhattisgarh Board in no time. The results will be announced by the State Government School Education Minister Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam.
The wait for the students of class 10th and 12th of Chhattisgarh Board will be over in a short while from now. Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the results of class 10th and 12th examinations in no time.
The result will be released by the Chhattisgarh Board sometime from now at 12 noon. After the release of the result, students will be able to check their results by visiting the official website of Chhattisgarh Board cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in.
According to the information, the results of class 10th and 12th will be announced by the state government’s school education minister Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam.
The board examinations were organized by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education in the month of March. Class 10th examinations were held from March 3 to March 23, 2022. At the same time, the class 12th examinations were conducted from March 2 to March 30.
Let us inform that about eight lakh students had appeared in these examinations. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had indicated the release of class 10th and 12th results only last week, after which it was being speculated that the result would be released soon.
How to see result
1. Students first go to the official website of Chhattisgarh Board, cgbse.nic.in.
2. After this you click on the tab of Result 2022.
3. Now you click on the link 10th Examination Result 2022 for class 10th and 12th Examination Result 2022 for class 12th.
4. After this a new page will open, in which you will have to submit by entering your roll number and date of birth.
5. Now your result will appear on your screen.
6. You download a copy of it and keep it with you for future.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced that the top 10 students who topped the entire state in class 10th and 12th examinations and secured first position in each district will be taken on a helicopter tour.
The Chief Minister made this announcement during a press conference held in Rajpur village of Balrampur-Ramanujganj district. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel made this announcement to encourage students for education.
NBA scout sizes up Bucks, Celtics as potential Heat opponent in East finals (says Bucks would be more favorable matchup)
For the third time this postseason, the Miami Heat find themselves in an extended waiting game.
At the start of the playoffs, it was the wait before the Atlanta Hawks emerged from the play-in round as the first-round opponent.
Before the second round, Erik Spoelstra’s team had to wait until the Philadelphia 76ers emerged from their series against the Toronto Raptors.
This time there again will be television time to determine who is next, with Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. Game 7 at TD Garden deciding whether the Heat in the Eastern Conference finals will face the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks.
So as the Heat await their opponent for Tuesday’s 8:30 p.m. start of the East finals at FTX Arena, the Sun Sentinel again asked a veteran NBA scout for his take on potential scenarios going forward.
Q: If you were the Heat and could choose, would the preference be the Bucks or Celtics?
Scout: “I would be pulling for Milwaukee, because Khris Middleton is dealing with that knee injury, and his availability is huge. I just don’t think the rest of their team really scares me. You have guys who more or less can match up with Jrue Holiday, Yes, nobody matches up with Giannis [Antetokounmpo], but if any team can come up with schemes, it’s Miami. If you can come up with schemes for Joel Embiid, you can come up with schemes for Giannis. And I just think the other guys, they don’t have enough.”
Q: So if you see Milwaukee as the preferred opponent for the Heat, then what makes Boston the perceived tougher option?
Scout: “Because I just think their depth is better. Robert Williams will matter somewhat, I think [as he deals with a knee issue]. But they’ve done fine without him. That series should be over by now, because they have three other centers. Grant Williams is excellent. Daniel Theis is serviceable. And Al Horford has played out of his mind. Jayson Tatum is a superstar now, it looks like, or close to it. And Jaylen Brown gives them two guys versus one for Milwaukee. And Marcus Smart can guard whoever, can guard Jimmy Butler, can guard Tyler Herro. They have great defensive versatility.”
Q: The outcome of a playoff series often is dictated by the play of a superstar. Has the Heat’s Jimmy Butler this postseason raised his play to the level of Giannis or even Tatum?
Scout: “I think Jimmy has moved up, I agree. His focus, his desire, has reached another level. So I might not have said this before, but Giannis, Tatum, Jimmy, it’s sort of a wash. It’s a three-way wash, with what Jimmy has done recently. So it’s hard to say which guy is going to be the guy. Now, who’s going to be the best player, that’s a little hard to say until you see.”
Q: So if that’s a wash, then what?
Scout: “It might be the number-two guys. It might be [Boston’s] Jaylen Brown. It might be Tyler Herro. Where’s he been? Is he still in the league? He better re-emerge here, if they want to win a championship. And [Milwaukee’s] Jrue Holiday, you’re asking him to be more of a Middleton, more of a scorer than he wants to be.”
Q: So let’s look at the scenarios: Heat vs. Bucks, how would that play out?
Scout: “Milwaukee’s going to give you the three. Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, if Kyle Lowry plays, Tyler Herro, they’re going to get their ample share.”
Q: Heat vs. Celtics, how would that play out?
Scout: “It’s going to be a defensive series. It’s going to be every possession mano a mano. Because both teams are wired that way. They have the ability that way. It’s going to be on the low-scoring side. It’s going to be trench warfare.”
Q: OK, predictions, in your view: Heat vs. Bucks?
Scout: “Heat. I’d say six. I can’t see Milwuaukee winning four games against them.”
Q: Heat vs. Celtics?
Scout: “Seven-game series. I’m going Boston. They were the best team from midseason on. They’ve showed great resilience. That would be a hell of a series.”
()
Patti LuPone Calls Out A Pair Attendees After They Refuse To Wear Masks Properly!!
After the pandemic, wearing masks is one of the mandatory things that people should practice. However, nowadays, many are risking their lives by not wearing masks at all places. Patti LuPone is very strict about this and thus lashes out at the theatergoers for not observing this precaution. During the talk-back after Company, he warns […]
Working Strategies: Higher education could learn a few things
Colleges and universities are in trouble. Enrollment is declining; demographics show fewer traditional-age students in the pipeline, and changing attitudes about higher education threaten to derail the idea that college is needed for a good career.
What to do? Build, apparently. This trend has been unfolding for decades, but for some reason, schools seem to be responding with new dorms and gyms. This even though fewer future students may be coming to campus in person.
Maybe the new buildings are needed, but after three decades of silent partnership with higher education, in which I work with my career-transitioning clients to identify whether more training is needed and what it might be, I have to ask:
Schools, what are you thinking?
You’ve had time to figure this out, and for the most part, you’re still acting as if any student who isn’t coming straight from high school is a nuisance.
Following are five stories of real people, all from just this past month of my work:
Story 1 – Sandra completed all but two classes for her masters at a private nonprofit university 10 years ago, stopped to raise her children, and now wants to finish the degree. She didn’t expect all the classes to count, despite a 4.0 GPA, but was shocked to be told that none of them could be used. Worse, the school discontinued this masters program during COVID but didn’t tell her. Sandra’s only option at this school is to earn a certificate by spending $9,000 more to re-take four of the classes she’s already completed. A certificate which they won’t award her now, although she’s completed nearly four times as many classes in the discipline.
Story 2 – John’s hands-on training at a state technical college was converted to online instruction during the pandemic, erasing the option for internships before he graduated last year. Now he’s competing with this year’s graduates, all of whom took internships, and the program director isn’t returning calls or emails to help arrange the hands-on training he needs.
Story 3 – When she graduated with her online masters from a state university three years ago, Tabitha was encouraged to continue on for a doctorate and was told some of her earned credits would apply. Now she’s being told she can only earn the doctorate with daily, on-site presence at the rural campus two hours from her home — although dozens of other schools nationally offer this program online.
Story 4 – Anna has inquired multiple times over four years at a nonprofit university about purchasing or auditing one masters course but has been told she must commit to the entire masters before she can do this. Committing means first being accepted into the program — requiring a test, an essay, three recommendations, an application fee, and a student financial aid form — a process she must complete before identifying if she can keep up with the coursework while working full-time.
Story 5 – Finally, a hopeful story. To his delight, a state university reviewed Kelly’s 10-year-old credits, and he’ll be able to finish the final two courses and earn his masters degree this summer. He was told, “We want to make this work for you.”
So you see, universities and colleges, it can be done. As a matter of survival, it’s time for all of higher education to follow suit, making it possible for students to continue their training and gain value from investments they’ve already made. These steps would help:
• Put admissions people on the phones evenings and weekends, when working adults (and the parents of traditional-age students) are most available.
• Improve web pages so each degree clearly displays: Number of classes for completion; cost per class; description of each class; total program cost and time to completion, and which classes can be accessed online.
• Recognize we’ve been in a pandemic and that training programs were interrupted, stopped or only partially delivered. What accommodations are you making for this extraordinary situation?
• Most importantly, create a review department to help students salvage past credits they’ve earned while showing them the pathway to complete a certificate or degree.
This isn’t meant as threat, but I feel comfortable in predicting that schools which don’t provide at least this much value and customer service will complete the journey toward becoming irrelevant.
And even if I’m wrong, I really don’t want to see another derrick on a local campus, putting up another dormitory with funds that could be used instead to reach the full range of students trying to learn there.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
