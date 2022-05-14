Finance
Check Cashing Business in Florida
Starting a check cashing business in Florida is a process that requires several steps that must be planned before filing for the license, and risking a loss of money and time.
The check cashing business in Florida is profitable but at the same time it is a risky business which must be minimized through the adoption of special measures and procedures.
It is important to obtain proper advice from experienced and qualified professionals to avoid expenses and delays to obtain a check cashing license.
Obtaining a check cashing license in Florida, known also as an FT3 license, requires several steps:
The first step is to register with the federal government as a Money Service Business (MSB). This process is done electronically, and in order to file said registration any new applicant must set up an account with the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, commonly known as FinCEN. The registration is done through form FinCEN 107.
Registration with FinCEN places the company under the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) laws and regulations. Those regulations impose several requirements on the company. One of those requirements is to develop and implement an Anti-Money Laundering (AML) program which must contain policies and procedures that the company will implement as part of their check cashing operation. Some companies tend to use AML programs devised for other type of financial services such as money order sales or money transfer services. However those programs are inadequate for check cashing and they do not meet the requirement of the BSA for a check cashing operation. Another requirement is to designate a compliance officer. This person is responsable to ensure that the AML program is being thoroughly implemented. There are other BSA requirements which must be met, and therefore the compliance officer and employees of the company must be aware of said regulations.
After the FinCEN registration has been confirmed, an application with the Florida Department of Financial Services, Office of Financial Regulation (OFR) must be filed. This application contains several parts, and must be filed electronically. As with the FinCEN registration, the applicant must set up an account with the OFR’s Real System for thie purpose. It is extremely important that all information requested be provided in a complete and accurate manner to avoid delays in the process. In our experience the vast majority of delays in obtaining such a license come from errors in the original application form. Several documents must be attached to the application, among those is the anti-money laundering program which must be previously drafted. Another form that must be submitted is a fingerprint card for each of the individuals included in the application, which will be used for a background check conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Once the license is obtained it is important to keep present that the State of Florida has multiple requirements that must be met by check cashers. Also the check casher is subject to audit examinations to verify that the company is operating with the parameters of Chapter 560 of Florida Statutes.
There are other important aspects that must be planned for, and executed timely. Some of those are obtaining the proper county and city permits to operate the business, ensuring that the location has all the necessary security measures to protect the employees and customers, obtaining adequate software for the check cashing operation, as well as obtaining a qualified bank account to be able to operate the business. The process of applying for an MSB-qualified bank account has a number of elements that must be considered before applying for the account. Also the check casher must be aware that not every bank offers accounts for check cashers, and some of the banks that offer these types of accounts have additional costs and even collateral requirements. It is very important to demonstrate to the bank you are applying for that your check cashing business operates in a safe and sound manner.
Budget Criticism
Budgets are often criticized for controlling the wrong things, or for creating pervasive incentives when they are used in performance reviews. The criticism often overlooks the various benefits of budgets and the budgeting process, but that doesn’t mean that the criticisms are totally unfounded.
Budgets facilitate decision control and can be used as benchmarks to gauge performance. Specialized information is gathered from lower levels of management up to the top levels and can be used as a gauge against actual performance. Top-level management can use the assumptions made during the budgeting process as performance measures for the owners of the budget. The budgeting process in large companies is the orchestration of specialized knowledge of numerous departments.
The executive team sets goals for the upcoming year based on previous performance, and current or expected economic trends. The marketing team assembles their budget based on the marketing campaigns that will be used to meet the goals. The operations departments build their budgets based on the expected volumes resulting from the marketing campaigns. This transfers the specialized knowledge of the marketing department to the operation departments through the budget process and both departments use their specialized knowledge to build their own budgets. The executives then review the bottom up budget against the previous year’s performance.
Sometimes, the executive may request a 5-10% reduction in the budget dollar amounts offset by a corresponding increase in productivity or other cost reduction in a reverse ratchet effect. In effect ratcheting down the budget instead of ratcheting up the budget based on consistent level of productivity. The executive leaves the decision of how to achieve the productivity increase to lower levels of management that are closer to the process. These decisions are made with the knowledge of the current business environment, and should be made after careful deliberation so they don’t set unreasonable or unattainable goals that could discourage lower levels of management.
Budgets provide decision control in terms of expenses, but often companies take another step in using accounting for control by requiring actual expenditures to be sign off by higher levels of management than those that actual incur the budgeted expense. A more efficient process allows for the routine processing of budgeted expenses, while the total amount of the expense is controlled at the yearly or monthly level. If an operational manager is responsible for a process that incurs a regular expense, then they have the authority to spend the budgeted dollars used in that process. If a manager has the responsibility of processing credit card applications then their input is used to produce a budget for that expense. If the CEO has approved the budget that contains a regularly incurred expense of $120,000 per year or $10,000 per month, but if the company has a policy that requires all expenses over $7,500 to have prior CEO approval, does the CEO have to approve the monthly budgeted expense every month? It would be more efficient to approve the expense once in the budget and have the volume of the budget cost driver monitored.
Criticisms of budgets are usually are about how the budget process is used rather than a direct criticism of the budgeting process itself. The budget process does not require the budget to be used in performance evaluation. If the budget controls the wrong things, then this could indicate a problem in how the budget was created not necessarily in the budget process itself. It’s usually a criticism of inadequate cost allocation.
Greece’s Syriza Threatens to Stop Paying Their Bills
It appears that the head of Greece’s radical left party believes that there is little chance that Europe will cut off funding to the country, and if it does, Greece will repudiate its debts. Seriously…
In an interview with the WSJ, Alexis Tsipras, the 37-year-old head of the Coalition of the Radical Left, also known as Syriza, warns that financial collapse in Greece would drag down the rest of the euro zone. Instead, he says, Europe must consider a more growth-oriented policy to arrest Greece’s spiraling recession and address what he calls a growing ‘humanitarian crisis’ facing the country.
‘Our first choice is to convince our European partners that, in their own interest, financing must not be stopped,’ Tsipras said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal Thursday. ‘If we can’t convince them-because we don’t have the intention to take unilateral action-but if they proceed with unilateral action on their side, in other words they cut off our funding, then we will be forced to stop paying our creditors, to go to a suspension in payments to our creditors.’
According to recent opinion polls, Tsipras’ party is poised to win the most votes in repeat elections next month, bettering its surprise, second-place finish in an inconclusive May 6 vote that left no party or coalition with enough seats in parliament to form a government.
Tsipras says that, if push comes to shove, Greece can manage on its own. By not paying its debts, the country will have enough cash to pay its workers and retirees. He also proposes cuts in defense spending, cracking down on waste and corruption, and tackling widespread tax evasion by the rich..
The craziness in Greece doesn’t end here. The government has been having trouble getting the citizen’s to pay their property taxes, so they decided to bundle the property taxes with the electricity bills, since the citizens were more inclined to pay those bills. The government had hoped to raise €1.7bn-€2bn from the levy in the fourth quarter of last year. But a massive unions-led civil disobedience movement against this “injustice” scuppered that and a ruling that it was illegal to disconnect people’s electricity supply for non-payment sent the collection rate even lower.
Now the power company is not getting the revenue from the electricity bills and it has now had to be bailed out by the government to avert a nationwide energy crisis. For these and many other reasons, we are still shorting the euro using the leveraged ETF EUO.
Answers Before You Purchase a Takagi Tub
Many people who first see the Takagi soaking tub are attracted to the compact and unique styling of Takagi Japanese bathtubs. Once they have the opportunity to relax and soak in one, they are intent in obtaining one for their bathroom. Before heading out to purchase Takagi tubs; you will want to have the answers to these questions in hand.
- How large of a Takagi Japanese Soaking tub are you considering? Measure the space you will be placing the tub in, so you will be able to narrow down models that meet your needs. One that is too large will not fit. One that is too small will need a lot of framework around it to fill the space or will need to be freestanding.
- Will the Takagi bathtub need an enclosure around it and what materials will you use? There are units that come in one piece and can fit right into your existing tub space. This allows for the most convenient way to get a Takagi soaking tub. Other types of Takagi bathtubs require a framework be built around them.
- What materials are Japanese Soaking bathtubs available in? There are generally three choices available: wood, fiberglass and porcelain. Wood Takagi Japanese bathtubs should be made of Hinoki wood to prevent rotting. The wood tubs are lightweight and surprisingly durable. Wood is the most common material used in traditional Japanese bathtubs. Porcelain Takagi Japanese bathtubs hold heat well but are heavier. Check the underlying floor in your bathroom to ensure it will hold up. Fiberglass Takagi Japanese bathtubs are composed of lightweight fiberglass that allow for the most variety (size, shape and color) of Takagi Japanese soaking tub.
Will you be replacing an existing bathtub with a Japanese soaking tub or putting the tub outdoors? If you are replacing an existing bathtub; the water and pipe fittings for the old bathtub may be usable. Working with the plumbing you already have can save time and money.
When it comes to the traditional ways, Takagi tubs were very often placed outside of the home to enjoy nature’s scenery. It’s possible to place these inside, but you will need to put waterproof flooring with a drain in the center in your bath.The reason for this is the more traditional the soaking tub is; the more spillage you will receive. Takagi bathtubs do not have a spill guard around them like standard bathtubs do.
What is your total budget for this project? Items that you might include in this are:
- Cost to purchase a Takagi Japanese tub.
- Any repairs or adjustments needed to place the Takagi Japanese bath tub of your choice. Include any electrical, plumbing, masonry, and carpentry modifications here.
- Labor. Decide if you can or want to perform any of the work to save you money. Japanese bathtubs are very easy to install, so this is a good place to cut corners.
Purchasing a soaking tub is a great investment in your home and yourself. Take your time to choose the best possible tub you can afford. There are several suppliers of Takagi Japanese bathtubs, so shop around and get the best price.
