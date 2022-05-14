News
Clippers overcome Saints’ 7-run inning to win fourth straight game in series
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Clippers seem to have the St. Paul Saints’ number this week.
The Clippers beat the Saints for the fourth consecutive time in this six-game series, winning 11-7 on Friday night in front of 7,904 fans at Huntington Park.
Columbus (22-12) jumped to a quick 7-0 lead with three runs in the first inning and four more in the second. St. Paul (15-17) didn’t waste any time getting back in the game, scoring seven runs in the third inning to tie the score 7-7.
That’s where things remained until the Clippers scored two runs in the seventh inning and two more in the eighth to put the game away.
Three big hits ignited the Saints’ seven-run third inning. Jake Cake drove in the first three runs with a bases-loaded triple to center field that scored Cole Sturgeon, Kevin Merrell and Jermaine Palacios. Then Kyle Garlick homered to left field to score Cave and draw the Saints to within 7-5. Sturgeon then tied the score 7-7 with a two-run double to left field that scored Curtis Terry and Caleb Hamilton.
Cave and Terry finished with two hits apiece for the Saints, who had nine hits in all.
Heat have to wait until Sunday to see if it’s Celtics or Bucks as opponent in East finals | Schedule
It will be one and done when it comes to Miami Heat full-scale preparations for the Eastern Conference finals.
With the Boston Celtics defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 108-95 Friday night at Fiserv Forum, it will come down to a winner-take-all 3:30 p.m. Sunday Game 7 at TD Garden to decide that best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal.
Awaiting that winner will be an 8:30 p.m. Tuesday game against the Heat at FTX Arena.
In the previous round, the Heat had two days to work with the knowledge of the Philadelphia 76ers being their opponent, winning that series 4-2.
But while the Tuesday start gives the Heat four days off before returning in the wake of their series-clinching victory Thursday night in Philadelphia, there now only will be Monday’s practice to work with the knowledge of their next opponent.
The Heat, who finished the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, went 1-2 during the regular season against the No. 2 Celtics, winning the final meeting.
Against the No. 3 Bucks, the Heat went 2-2, losing the final meeting of that season series.
The Heat have faced the Bucks in each of the previous two postseasons, eliminating the Bucks 4-1 in the second round in 2020, when the postseason was contested in the Disney World quarantine bubble. The Bucks then swept the Heat 4-0 in last season’s opening round.
The Heat last faced the Celtics in the playoffs in the 2020 Eastern Conference finals, winning that series 2-2. The last time the Heat played the Celtics in the postseason outside of a bubble setting was when they won the 2012 Eastern Conference finals 4-3.
Asked Friday on ESPN whether the Heat would relish the opportunity to avenge last year’s playoff sweep at the hands of the Bucks, Heat center Bam Adebayo said, “Yeah, of course. But you know it doesn’t matter which one. We’ll prepare, get ready. Everybody’s playing at a high, high level right now.”
If Boston is the opponent, Adebayo downplayed any animus over being beaten out for the Defensive Player of the Year award by Celtics guard Marcus Smart.
“Nah,” he said, “that’s just awards.”
Eastern Conference finals
Game 1: Tuesday, FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Thursday, FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: May 21, at Boston or Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: May 23, at Boston or Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 5*: May 25: FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 6*: May 27, at Boston or Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 7*: May 29: FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
* – If necessary.
(No local television in conference finals.)
North Shore rivers rage after heavy rain on top of snowmelt
A flood warning was in effect for parts of Lake and Cook counties Friday due to heavy rain that fell on top of melting snow Thursday night, a combination that has pushed many streams well beyond their usual high-water marks.
Upland areas in Cook and Lake counties are experiencing road washouts and closures. Some rivers were nearly washing over Highway 61 along the North Shore. Ann Pierce, Minnesota parks and trails division director, advised people to steer clear of danger, with portions of state trails and parks temporarily closed.
I’m just blown away by the volume of water on the Cascade. You can usually walk up to that cedar tree across the river. I’ll post a photo of the same spot in the next tweet in this thread. pic.twitter.com/0H30rFuZmw
— Bryan Hansel (@bryanhansel) May 13, 2022
“Our first priority is ensuring public safety and the safety of our staff,” she said. “Last night’s severe storms, paired with the late-spring melt, caused rivers to flood. These waters are dangerous and unpredictable and have the power to sweep away anything. Please stay safe by staying away from these areas.”
Parks and trails affected by the closures include Gooseberry Falls, Tettegouche, George H. Crosby Manitou, Temperance River, Cascade River and Judge C.R. Magney state parks and portions of the Gitchi-Gami and North Shore state trails and the Superior Hiking Trail. The DNR recommends visitors to any of these state parks or trails check with park staff about current conditions.
Superior National Forest officials note that some campgrounds and boat landings have been flooded out in recent days and may be unusable for the fishing opener.
One Facebook post appeared to show the Superior Hiking Trail bridge over the Baptism River in Tettegouche State park washing out.
“In the past 48 hours, between 1-2 inches of rain fell in Cook County, which is still in the midst of peak winter snowmelt and waterfall season. The rivers along the North Shore of Lake Superior are now bursting with water at levels not seen in decades,” Kjersti Vick, marketing and public relations director for Visit Cook County, said Friday in a statement.
Veteran QB Brett Hundley a tryout player at Vikings rookie minicamp
The last time Brett Hundley threw an NFL pass in Minnesota, he had taken over for an injured Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay’s 2017 game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Now, Hundley is back and looking for a job.
Hundley, who has been well traveled since being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft by the Packers, took part Friday in the first day of a two-day Vikings rookie minicamp. He was one of two tryout quarterbacks on the field, the other Patrick O’Brien, a rookie from Washington.
“I spent a lot of time on him coming out of the draft,’’ said Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, Cleveland’s quarterbacks coach in 2015. “I’ve always been intrigued by him as a quarterback in this league. He’s kind of bounced around, been in some spots, been coached up well, you can tell in the meeting room.”
After throwing just 11 passes in his first two seasons and five games with the Packers, Hundley was called upon in Week 6 in 2017 when Rodgers was hit late in the first quarter by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr and suffered a broken collarbone. Huntley took over for the remainder of the 23-10 loss and started nine of the last 10 games that season,
Since than, Hundley has been with Seattle in 2018, Arizona from 2019-20 and with Indianapolis in 2021. Over the past four seasons, he has played in just three games without a start and thrown 11 passes.
Quarterbacks on Minnesota’s roster are starter Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley. O’Connell said Hundley and O’Brien will “compete and we’ll see how everything shakes out.”
Of the 42 at the minicamp, 17 are tryout players. Others include defensive back Coney Durr from Minnesota and offensive lineman Hunter Toppel from Minnesota State Mankato.
NO BYE AFTER LONDON
When the Vikings previously went to London, they had a bye after a Week 4 game there in 2013 and a bye after a Week 8 game there in 2017. But they won’t have a bye immediately after facing New Orleans in London in Week 4 on Oct. 2.
O’Connell said the Vikings had asked the NFL to move their bye week until later in the season. So they will play Chicago at home Oct. 9 and are at Miami on Oct. 16 before having a bye in Week 7.
“Internally here we had a lot of discussions about whether we would request that or not from the league and just nowadays, knowing where we want to go with this football team to think about a Week 5 bye, although it might help in the short term coming off a trip like that, playing 13 games in a row before possibly playing some bonus games on top of that, that can be really taxing on (players),’’ O’Connell said. “So what we wanted to try to do is get the bye a little bit later. … We were very thankful for the league for that.”
LOWE OFFICIALLY SIGNS
The Vikings on Friday signed sixth-round pick Vederian Lowe, who had agreed to terms Thursday. Lowe, a tackle from Illinois, didn’t sign Thursday along with five other draft picks because he had a flight delay coming to Minnesota.
Lowe got a four-year, $3.86 million contract with signing bonus of $197,873 and will count $754,468 on the 2022 cap.
The Vikings, who had 10 picks in last month’s NFL draft, signed on Thursday selections Lewis Cine, Esezi Otomewo, Ty Chandler, Jalen Nailor and Nick Muse. Starting the rookie minicamp under injury protection agreements were cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and guard Ed Ingram, both second-round picks, third-round linebacker Brian Asamoah and fourth-round cornerback Akayleb Evans.
Booth expects to get his contract “wrapped up soon.” He is not doing any drills in the minicamp due to undergoing hernia surgery in March.
“Sadly, it’s protocol we have to follow,’’ Booth said. “I wish I could be out there, but just the changing direction, that’s really it. Straight-line I feel good. I’ll be ready in a couple weeks”
O’Connell said Booth is “really close” to being ready but the Vikings “want to make sure” that when he practices he “physically feels great.”
BRIEFLY
O’Connell will throw out the first pitch before Saturday night’s Twins game against Cleveland and will have players from the minicamp attend the game. He wants to get them “acclimated to the local sports scene.” … The Vikings signed nine undrafted free agents before Friday’s practice: kicker Gabe Brkic, defensive back Mike Brown, receiver Thomas Herrigan, running back Bryant Koback, linebackers Luiji Vilain and Zach McCloud, center Josh Sokol, defensive tackle Tyarise Stevenson and punter Ryan Wright. … Minnesota’s third preseason game at Denver has been set for Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. Dates haven’t been set for the first two games, at Las Vegas and home against San Francisco.
