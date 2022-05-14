News
Dave Hyde: A 26-year ghost disappeared as the Panthers celebrated their thrilling opening-round playoff win
Twenty-six years. Sixteen coaches. Ten general managers, including Dale Tallon twice and one set of brothers, Bryan and Terry Murray.
There were five owners, not counting the group of eight investors briefly fronted by beloved Miami quarterback Bernie Kosar, who said hockey was his, “first and special love” before fading away to the bigger wallet of Alan Cohen.
Cohen faded away after four indifferent seasons, telling people he liked investing in horses more than hockey players because, “They don’t talk back.”
Cliff Viner bought the team. His lasting memory was a quickie divorce in Key West where his ex-wife’s relinquishing of any right to the Panthers was such a talk-story the Panthers released a statement on it all.
Viner divorced the Panthers three listless years later.
Does this help any? Does it begin to explain why Friday mattered? Does it tell of the long and tortured treadmill the Panthers had been skating on for more than a quarter-century?
At 10:43 p.m. on Friday night, Carter Verhaeghe was again the cavalry, scoring in overtime as the Panthers beat Washington in a 4-3 thriller. That meant the Panthers won a playoff series. That’s no typo. They actually won a series. A ghost went poof.
“I’m not going to lie, it feels amazing,’ said Aleksander Barkov, who is in his ninth Panthers season.
Dolphins fans bemoan not winning a playoff game since 2000. The Marlins haven’t won since 2003. That’s kids’ stuff compared to the Panthers and their 26 years between advancements in the playoffs.
Here’s one story: Pavel Bure led the league with 58 goals in 1999-2000, and was benched in a playoff series where the Panthers were swept by New Jersey. Benched.
“Don’t ask me why,” he said then.
Here’s another story: Jaromir Jagr, who was ushered out of the Eastern Conference Finals in 1996 by pesky Panthers like Tom Fitzgerald and Bill Lindsay, joined the Panthers two decades later. I once asked him about that series. He asked me something back.
“Is it true they haven’t won anything since then?” he said
We could go on with these stories. And on. Mike Keenan, as general manager, fired his coach, Duane Sutter, just 26 games into the 2001 season, put himself behind the bench and, later, agreed to terms on a new contract with the one player this franchise needed: Roberto Luongo. Keenan then traded Luongo before the contract was signed.
Luongo was traded back to the Panthers seven years later, part of a building roster that made the playoffs in 2016. All the inner wiring was then dismantled in a manner that only the Panthers could do.
The veteran coach, Gerard Gallant, was fired after a road game in Carolina and left on his own so he had to wait for a taxi to leave the arena. A coach who had no NHL experience, Tom Rowe, was put in charge of running the front office and coaching the team.
The expected happened. The Panthers happened. Disaster happened again. And, again, they allowed people to quit paying attention.
Confession: Just writing this boils my blood a little, remembering stories I filed away long ago. The Panthers had great hockey men like Bill Torrey providing guidance and sustenance — if they wanted that — until he died in 2018.
“I’m not sure anyone’s listening to what I say,” he said to me once, after one of those lost years. They all blend together by now.
All this explains why you had to be happy watching Friday’s celebration. And you know who deserves to be happiest? The lifers inside that franchise. I see ushers who have been there forever, support staff of the team who give a smile in acknowledgement in passing in the halls.
Randy Moller has worked there for decades, a good and fun-spirited announcer who laughs that his final year playing was 1994-95 — the year before they went to the Stanley Cup Finals. His broadcast partner, Steve Goldstein shouted his trademark, “Let’s go home, baby!” after Verhaeghe’s winning goal Friday.
He reminded me the other day that after he said it one night I mentioned it would be a good signature line for him. He then adopted it as such. Now he closed a series’ winner with it.
Ed Jovanovski, a rookie in the magic of 1996, is now a team broadcaster, giving a history lesson Friday as they showed highlights from that long-ago season. It’s hard to explain to people what it was like in 1996 when hockey took over South Florida — or the passion in 1997 when, say, general manager Bryan Murray traded center Stu Barnes.
South Florida was irate. He traded Barnes? Why was he breaking up that team? People cared then. Maybe Friday night was finally a step back toward that.
“There’s been a lot of talk of not winning, getting knocked out in the first round,” Barkov said. “It’s been there … It’s not there anymore.”
For the first time in 26 empty years, there was something tangible to hold. Jonathan Huberdeau, a Panthers standout for 10 years, was able to casually say what no Panther player has said this time of year, what has been a quarter-century in the waiting.
“Now we’ve got to think of the second round,” he said.
()
News
Ira Winderman: Heat’s Udonis Haslem getting NHL playoff chills from Panthers
These have been tense times for Udonis Haslem, sweating out these playoffs, stakes raised, clock ticking.
Oh, and he’s been involved with the Miami Heat’s championship chase, as well.
Consider it playoffs squared for the South Florida icon, because the veteran Heat captain also can’t get enough of his Florida Panthers.
“It’s exciting, really exciting,” Haslem said amid a playoff chase of his own, both teams now on to the next round. “The way they have been able to play this year has captivated my attention.”
In some ways, Haslem is a typical middle-aged (sorry, UD) suburbanite caught up in the NHL, with FLA Live Arena in Sunrise a short drive from his Southwest Ranches estate.
“They’re keeping me on the edge of my seat,” he said. “It’s really something.”
The connection to the game and to the Panthers is about more than proximity, though.
It also is about a brotherhood, a fellowship, the ability to see himself in those who have put their careers on ice.
In addition to his friendship with Panthers forward Anthony Duclair, he has forged a bond with Brett Peterson, the first Black assistant general manager in the NHL.
“As I started to take stuff toward retirement and ownership and different things like that,” Haslem, 41, said, “I just wanted to align myself with like-minded people that can teach me things. So I’m being a sponge.”
Peterson said there was an instant connection.
“You look at U.D.’s career and him being an undrafted player and all the success he’s had, a three-time champion, and I was undrafted as well,” said Peterson, who spent five seasons playing minor-league hockey after four seasons at Boston College, and then moved on to become a player agent before taking his current Panthers role.
“We had a couple of mutual connections. But then we did a program with the Panthers called 28 Days of Black Excellence and UD was a participant of that 28 days. And the whole idea of the 28 days was to highlight the diversity here within our community and bring light to what we’re doing.”
Peterson said the goal is for himself, Haslem, Duclair to serve as beacons.
“As players,” he said, “we emulate our favorite player and we know who he is and we aspire to be that player. And one of the things I wanted to bring light of is that there is another path for all of us. And I think that there’s a lot of untapped excellence.”
In bringing light, Peterson also opened one particular set of eyes.
“I love f’ing hockey,” Haslem said as he exited a practice session.
Still, the Panthers’ opening-round series victory resulted in a domestic dispute.
“It’s been a very nervous time,” Haslem said with a smile. “My wife is from D.C. Obviously she’s a Capitals fan. So it’s a little in-house rivalry.”
That had Peterson laughing.
“You got to live somewhere,” he said. “So I feel for UD.”
The goal, Peterson said, is as much simultaneous Heat and Panthers playoffs as possible.
“I grew up in Boston,” Peterson said, “and we had the fortune of having tremendous sports teams that were all united and all had success at the same time. I watched the Red Sox pull for the Bruins, and the Bruins pull for the Patriots, and the Celtics pull for the Patriots.
“And we had the experience that it was essentially our town as a sports team, as a whole. I think it’s important, because it pushed each franchise to be the best version of itself.”
Stylistically, the Heat and Panthers have displayed contrasting approaches, the Heat with their defensive bent, the Panthers with their record-setting scoring.
“It’s really exciting, really exciting. Teams don’t score goals at the pace that the Panthers do,” Haslem said. “It’s crazy the way they score goals and come back.”
Peterson said the commonality is organizational drive and championship vision.
As for Haslem, who already has three championships, it’s all a matter of expanding his horizons, Mr. 305 getting chills from what is happening in the 954.
“It’s part of my overall growth as Mr. Florida,” he said with a smile. “I’m expanding from just Mr. Miami to Mr. Florida. It’s a great time to be in the city of Miami. But it’s also a great time in the state of Florida.”
IN THE LANE
EVERYONE WINS: When it comes to playoff awards, the NBA has it covered like never before. In addition to naming the trophies for the playoff conference champions, the Bob Cousy Trophy for the East winner and the Oscar Robertson Trophy for the winner of the West, there also will be, for the first time, trophies for the MVPs of each of the two conference finals. The Larry Bird Trophy will go to the East finals MVP, the Magic Johnson Trophy in the West. What the move does not address is that voting for the annual awards still does not include the playoffs. So the league MVP (Nikola Jokic) goes out in the first round, while other leading contenders play on. Play well in the NBA Finals or conference finals, get an award. Play well in the first and second rounds, and it counts for nothing (other than, of course, advancing). Take Jimmy Butler, for example, it would seem his playoff play should have greater bearing on All-NBA or other awards. Instead, that clock ends after the first 82, games with significantly less meaning.
BETTER WAY: Because he got his way, James Harden was with the 76ers for their playoff series against the Heat, as impotent as he proved to be. But he also got his way by essentially quitting on the Brooklyn Nets and forcing his midseason trade. In his postseason recap, Sean Marks, the former Heat center and current Nets general manager, said this past week, “I think when players’ minds are made up, I think it’s foolish to try and change their minds. If it’s not a fit and you’re paying a guy $30-plus million and it doesn’t work, you have to make a decision. I think that’s something that we did. We pivoted quickly.” Or a player can honestly and fairly play out his contract. That, among all the NBA’s ongoing personnel issues, is one Commissioner Adam Silver has to address sooner rather than later.
BACK AT IT: Mario Chalmers, who received a 10-day contract from the Heat but never saw action during the team’s midseason COVID outbreak, is returning to the halfcourt Big3 summer circuit – with a twist. Chalmers is slated to coach 3s Company, with the three-man team expected to add, according to ESPN’s Andscap site, Chalmers’ former Heat teammate Michael Beasley as a co-captain. Chalmers finished this past season with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
LINKED UP: Heat guard Kyle Lowry is among those scheduled to compete in the July 10-16 American Century Championship celebrity golf even in Lake Tahoe in July. It is a field scheduled to also include Justin Timberlake, Charles Barkley and former Heat guard Ray Allen.
REALITY CHECK: With the Heat’s defense also thriving in the second round, it meant Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young having to deal with clips of how the Heat suffocated him in the first round. Of the hangover from his team falling 4-1 in the first round to Heat, Young told Atlanta’s Journal Constitution, “It’s more about mentally and what I was in the moment, remember from the game but also some of the moments that they’re still showing of bad plays that I made, certain things like that, and bragging about their Heat defense, you know what I’m saying? It’s little things like that that I still see. It’s like, I can get better, and I know I will.”
HUH?: For all that went wrong for the 76ers in the second round against the Heat, perhaps nothing was as, um, stunning, as the 76ers running their offense during the third quarter of their win-or-be-done Game 6 loss through . . . Shake Milton. “We were searching for whatever we could get at that point,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “That’s not a good place to be, but it was the place we were in and you just try to do what you can do to get your offense going.”
NUMBER
22-5. Heat record, regular season and playoffs, with Max Strus as a starter this season.
()
News
Bob Raissman: Fox Sports making huge bet that Tom Brady will shine in the booth
There are great unknowns accompanying Tom Brady’s 10-year, $375 million bombshell deal with Fox Sports making the (as of today) Bucs quarterback, and cinch Hall of Famer, its No. 1 NFL analyst.
Like when will Brady ultimately exit the playing field and enter the booth?
Or are Fox Sports suits finished wheeling and dealing?
Much of the reaction to the Foxies bold move is about whether Brady, who mostly showed his stoic side, while using an economy of words during his 22 years’ worth of meetings with the media, has the every-man personality, the likeability factor and verbal skills to handle such a high-wire (sans net) act?
Brady likely will be working with play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt, a steady voice. Yet considering the unorthodox history of Fox Sports, what’s to stop the Foxies from going to a three-person booth? Brady would be placed in a more conversational setting. Partners? For added buzz, Fox could call on one of Brady’s security blankets in New England: Rob Gronkowski, who has already worked for Fox. Or Julian Edelman, who has already made some noise on Paramount+ “Inside the NFL.”
Although it was under its original executive team, Fox Sports once assembled one of the most talented 3-man NFL broadcast teams to ever grace the small screen when it debuted the trio of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Cris Collinsworth, to replace John Madden and Pat Summerall, in 2002. Aikman, Buck and Collinsworth lasted three entertaining years. If the Foxies think a 3-man would increase Brady’s chance to succeed, they shouldn’t hesitate to use it.
While much of the fallout over the mega contract has centered on whether Brady has the ability to thrive, will the gig even be what he expects? This is a full-time job. This is not about fooling around. To succeed at such a lofty level, there must be a strong desire to put in intense game preparation. To know two teams inside-out every week. It’s a seven-month grind; not seven months of taking breaks for a round of golf. Brady will be hard-pressed to Tony Romo his way through the gig. Expectations will be much higher for Brady.
The easy answer to any motivational concerns is M-O-N-E-Y. The reported $37.5 million per year should be enough to keep Brady’s nose to the grindstone. Then again, Brady already has the big money and a lifestyle that goes with it. More millions can’t change it much. What made Brady tick, the love of competing and the competition itself, will disappear the minute he stops playing football and starts making his living talking about it. Making a good point, that is recognized by his Fox crew or some Gasbag in Boston, won’t compare, or produce the same level of excitement, or adrenalin rush, as driving his team down the field for a game-winning score.
In the broadcast booth, there are no winners or losers. No thrilling wins or heartbreaking losses. No victory celebrations. No jumping into the arms of your producer. It’s a totally subjective business, influenced more and more by the denizens of social media. Once Brady takes to the microphone, they will pass judgment. The days of taking a game into his own hands are over. He must also come to terms with the fact he is technically a member of a media corps he never really trusted.
And unlike the suits he will be working for, Brady is not going to get excited over a game he broadcasts getting monster ratings. Voices don’t move the ratings needle. Matchups do. Brady is a prestige buy for Fox. He gives Fox something the NFL’s other TV partners don’t have, a player recognized by many as the greatest to ever play quarterback. Still, even with the money, and Brady’s golden image, there are huge risks involved for both Fox and Brady.
If he flops, like others superstars have (Joe Montana and Jason Witten), the word embarrassment won’t be strong enough. It would mark one of the few times Brady has failed, miserably, on a big stage. For the Foxies, the failure would be magnified by them letting proven practitioners they developed, Aikman and Buck, jump to ESPN, opening the door for Brady. In doing so, Fox is betting $375 million that Brady’s brand of starshine will sparkle inside a broadcast booth.
NO-NO NAMING NAMES
After calling the Yankees’ 1-0 win over the Rangers on YES Monday afternoon, in which Nestor Cortes took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, Michael Kay went on his ESPN-98.7 gabfest complaining about the negative feedback he received for mentioning the Bombers pitcher had a no-no going. None of this was surprising. The superstitious believe a voice can jinx a no-hit bid by mentioning it. And Kay, the thin-skinned one, overreacts to most criticism directed his way. Yet there was an odd twist. Kay said there are other current baseball voices who adhere to the superstition, going out of their way to keep a no-hitter in progress a secret. Who? That Kay would not reveal the “culprits” was disappointing. He should have named names. Isn’t Kay’s job to enlighten listeners? Unfortunately, not on this occasion.
TOM’S SUPER ROLE
When Tom Brady’s deal with Fox went public, speculation mounted that the quarterback — if Tampa Bay doesn’t make it to Super Bowl LVII — would have a role in the network’s coverage of the Feb. 12 event. The spec will come to fruition, but Brady will not be in the booth. ”That would be too big a risk, even for Fox,” an industry source said. ”The pregame show is how long? Fox would find a role for Tom leading up to the game itself.” Meanwhile, Fox Sports must have a whopping budget if it can afford to pay Brady $375 million over 10 years. Yet since the company said it will also use Brady as an “ambassador,” especially for “client and promotional initiatives,” his salary is likely coming out of the budget of a few different Fox divisions.
AROUND THE DIAL
Watching Yankees baseball, if you can find it, is like watching a game show. Viewers can tune in (if they know where to tune in) and see Aaron Judge play for that big cash prize. YES should turn it into a reality show. It can also feature the Wacky GM who just loooooves talking about those “cheating” Astros. … Between the 2nd/3rd period of Game 4 on MSG, Henrik Lundqvist painted a blunt picture of the Rangers performance, saying: “They were paralyzed in their own end. It was tough to watch.” Tough stuff. … Sean Marks state of the discombobulated Nets news conference was a must Wednesday watch. So was Michael Wilbon’s assessment of Brooklyn’s dysfunction on ESPN’s NBA Countdown a few hours later. An outraged Wilbon basically said the GM was talking jive. And until he delivers the word directly to Kyrie Irving none of what he says should be believed. Ouch! … When FAN’s Craig Carton isn’t claiming he broke a story, he’s flapping his yap about another potential job opportunity. It’s all so self-absorbed.
* * *
DUDE OF THE WEEK: JAHAN DOTSON
The first-round pick of the Washington Commanders set an example that will resonate with young people. He sought, and received, permission to miss rookie camp to attend his graduation from Penn State. Washington coach Ron Rivera advised him to attend.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: NOAH SYNDERGAARD
For back-tracking. If the Angels pitcher is going to put his hot takes (this one was about the Mets) on social media in real time, he doesn’t get to revise intent. Apologies are accepted. We all make foolish remarks occasionally.
DOUBLE TALK
What Aaron Judge said: “I’m just doing what I do.”
What Aaron Judge meant to say: “I’m just doing what I do, but with a whole lot of money at stake.”
()
News
Gold Price: Big news! Gold became cheaper by Rs 8,950 from the record rate, know the latest rate
Gold Price: Big news! Gold became cheaper by Rs 8,950 from the record rate, know the latest rate
Gold Price Today: After the fall in the prices of precious metals in the international markets and the improvement in the value of the rupee, there was a big fall in the price of gold in the Delhi bullion market on Saturday. With this, gold has become cheaper by Rs 8,950 from its all-time rate.
New Delhi: Gold Price Today: After the fall in the prices of precious metals in the international markets and the improvement in the value of the rupee, there was a big fall in the price of gold in the Delhi bullion market on Saturday. With this, gold has become cheaper by Rs 8,950 from its all-time rate.
24 carat gold rate slashed by Rs 820
According to the Good Returns website, on Saturday, the price of 22 carat gold in Delhi decreased by Rs 750 and its price was recorded at Rs 46,450 per 10 grams. At the same time, there was a decrease of Rs 820 in the price of 24 carat gold. Its rate was recorded at Rs 50,670 per 10 grams.
Compared to the record rate, in August 2020, gold had reached its all-time high rate of Rs 55,400 per ten grams. If you compare the current price of 22 carat gold with its all-time high rate, then gold is now selling cheaper by Rs 8,950.
Slowdown in the prices of both gold and silver
According to the information given by HDFC Securities, the market fell by Rs 360 to Rs 50,127 per 10 grams. Due to this, gold had closed at Rs 50,487 per 10 grams in the previous trading session.
Silver prices fell by Rs 252 to Rs 58,916 per kg. Silver had closed at Rs 59,168 per kg in the previous trading session.
HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Spot gold of 24 carat in Delhi fell by Rs 360 per 10 grams on Thursday, reflecting a fall in the New York-based commodity exchange Comex and a correction in the rupee.”
The rise in the price of gold in the international market
The rupee lost its early gains in the interbank foreign exchange market and closed higher by a paise at Rs 77.49 per dollar (tentative) on Saturday. In the international market, gold was trading higher at $ 1,826 an ounce, while silver remained almost unchanged at $ 20.87 an ounce.
Patel said, “Gold was trading 0.24 per cent higher at USD 1,826 an ounce in the spot trading of New York-based commodity exchange Comex on Saturday.”
The post Gold Price: Big news! Gold became cheaper by Rs 8,950 from the record rate, know the latest rate appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Dave Hyde: A 26-year ghost disappeared as the Panthers celebrated their thrilling opening-round playoff win
What’s the Difference Between SEO, SEM, and SMM?
Ira Winderman: Heat’s Udonis Haslem getting NHL playoff chills from Panthers
Website Design – The 8 “C’s” That Make a Site Sticky
The Key To Smart Branding
National Car Rentals – Get Out Of Your Dreams and Into Your Dream Car
Bob Raissman: Fox Sports making huge bet that Tom Brady will shine in the booth
A FSSAI Food License Is A Boon To Every Consumer
Panic Selling of BTC Has Come to a Halt
Gold Price: Big news! Gold became cheaper by Rs 8,950 from the record rate, know the latest rate
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach