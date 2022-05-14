Finance
Distressed Debt Waterfall?
Dana Perino from the Bush administration tried to calm fears yesterday with her soothing statements.. but the facts are a lot different. It should come as no surprise that there’s more distressed debt trading right now than at any other time in history – approx $184 billion worth, and you know what..probably a heck of a lot more that is lurking around…With all the cheap money that flowed all over the globe is it surprising.. VC firms buying companies thinking they will pay top dollar and sell it to the next guy.. or how about real estate developers selling houses to speculators that going to sell to someone else…
It has been simply insane!
Historically, these large levels of distressed debt have preceded record numbers of bankruptcy filings. Default ratios have peaked in the past…usually 12-24 months after the distressed-securities ratios reach their heights. Thus… both the level of junk debt and the classification of distressed securities can be viewed as leading indicators and a clue to what we might expect in 2009 and possibly more so in the future.
The total of distressed has grown approximately 11.5% since the last bankruptcy boom. I read a report that the current level of distressed debt could suggest nearly $97 billion in defaults in 2009.
The problem is so pressing that one out of every three junk bonds is now trading at “distressed levels”.
This is defined as an interest rate that’s 1,000 basis points or more above comparable Treasury securities.
I will give you a scary fact…potentially 33% of the junk bonds out on the market aren’t worth the paper that they’re printed on. Nouriel Roubini might be more correct when he upgraded his estimate of losses in this credit crisis to 2 trillion dollars.
I will leave you on a more positive note… This to will end… The world will not end…and More so there will be tremendous oppurtunities for prudent investors in the distressed debt field.
HDR Advantage Saddle For Those On a Tight Budget
Owner’s of the HDR advantage saddle often remark that the rig is worth so much more to them than it cost. More expensive saddles are often overlooked in favor of the HDR Advantage because of its high quality, even when the rider clearly has a larger budget.
I only start with this, because some buyers are discouraged by low prices, thinking that they are paying for low quality or mass produced products. This is not the case with the HDR Advantage saddle.
Overall, the HDR Advantage is a good buy because of its low price point, close contact and comfortable fit. This saddle was specifically made with the rider’s and horse’s comfort in mind
Features and Benefits
What makes the HDR Advantage saddle desirable is the fact that it’s made by hand. Many other saddles at this price point are made on large assembly lines and lack the quality of a saddle constructed by a master craftsman.
A hand-made horse saddle is preferable to horse riders for many reasons.. Many saddles that come off of an assembly line suffer from loose stitching and lack the fluidity that a hand made saddle has.
If you’re looking for a saddle that’s easy to break in and that’s comfortable, the HDR Advantage saddle is it. It features air cushion knee pads, wool flocked panels, and a steel reinforced wooden tree. Furthermore, the tree is backed up by a five year warranty.
Many riders find that the features and balance of this saddle combine to make an ideal companion for equitation, performance, and jumping. One complaint with this saddle is that if you use breeches with it, the dye can potentially rub off and ruin them. However, this is only something that results from improper care.
If you avoid putting the saddle in water for a long period of time, your saddle will last longer. Submerging any dyed leather in water will have a similar effect!
The Perfect Owner
The HDR advantage saddle is the perfect saddle for anyone and everyone, especially those who like the feel of more traditional saddles. It’s a great introductory saddle for beginners, but the quality with which it is produced and the features it includes make it a great economical buy for the more experienced rider, even a professional.
Summary and Recommendation
I personally know of a rider who switched from a more expensive saddle to this one because his horse was restricted and bruised from his old one. This saddle offered the horse the ability to heel and the flexibility to move naturally.
With proper care, which includes oiling to prevent unsightly scratches, the Henri De Rivel advantage saddle can be a great riding companion for years. I can’t recommend it more highly.
5 Acts That Enforce Regulatory Compliance in the USA
Regulatory compliance is an organizations adherence to a strict set of laws, rules, guidelines, and specifications that are related to an organization’s business. If they fail to meet these terms, they face a wide spectrum of penalties, most often, hefty federal fines and civil lawsuits. Since the need for regulatory compliances continues to grow, new positions have been created just to oversee this area of business. For instance, many corporations are now appointing Chief and Regulatory Compliance Officers within their organization to ensure all legalities and guidelines are being met.
Regulatory Compliance in the U.S.
Five of the most common regulatory compliance laws in the United States include the Dodd-Frank Act, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX). Continue below to learn a little something about each Act.
1. Dodd-Frank Act
Also known as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, this legislation is important because it is a federal law that regulates the financial industry in the hands of the government. It was enacted in 2010 to create financial supervisory procedures in order to limit risk by enforcing transparency and liability.
2. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)
Enacted in 1996, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) represents the regulatory compliances for data security and privacy of medical records. With so many cyberattacks, hacking, and identity theft taking place after the internet boom, this is a highly necessary legislation to have for our medical industries, both private and public.
3. Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA)
This act was signed into law as a portion of the Electronic Government Act of 2002. It outlines the comprehensive structure to protect all governmental information, operations, and assets. Whether the threat is man-made or natural, this legislation has an agenda in place to ensure all government information is protected.
4. Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)
The PCI DSS legislation was enacted in 2004 by the top 4 credit card companies, MasterCard, Discover, Visa, and American Express. It is a set of guidelines and procedures that are meant to augment credit card security. This includes both credit and cash transactions. Also with the threat of identity theft and other kinds of theft, this act plays a major role in protecting us against crime.
5. Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)
This act was passed by the United States Congress in 2002 and is currently managed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It was created for the purpose of protecting both shareholders and the general public from accounting errors and money fraud within organizations that heavily use computers. It enhances the accuracy of corporate disclosures too.
Why I Choose to Purchase a Nanny Spy Camera
After reading a very disturbing article online recently, I started to think about some of the great benefits of using a “nanny cam” in my own house. Quite a few people may find the utilization of hidden cameras an invasion of privacy. Before I did the research and started reading endless stories of abuse and neglect; I found the idea of a hidden camera at my house disturbing. In fact I felt safe with all the choices I’d made when it came to people I permitted to care for my kids.
On the list of stories that really caught my attention was that regarding a single mother of twins. Although she’d have loved to stay home with brand-new babies, she like a number of us needed to return to work in order to care for her new family. She’d installed a Nanny cam so she could check in on her sons after she went back to work. She’d been home with the twins, born prematurely, for a number of months before returning to work.
The camera was motion-activated, disguised as the clock on the mantel and this captured the shocking images. The recording covered a span of 5 to 7 hours during the day, from the moment the family came downstairs to breakfast. She had hired this woman based on a great one on one interview and several wonderful references. She thought she could trust her. It wasn’t long after configuring the camera that she was facing the horrifying fact that you never truly know what a person is capable of. This Nanny was caught hanging these little boys upside down by their feet, tossing them on the couch like rag dolls, and leaving them unattended several times a day.
The idea alone of leaving the kids with someone who may be capable of something like that or worse scared me to death. After speaking with countless concerned parents on the subject I have found a large number of them have looked to Nanny Cams as a means of protecting their children when they cannot physically be there themselves. This is how my search for the perfect camera began. It didn’t take me long to find the perfect fit for my family. The Desk Top Speakers Hidden Camera I purchased online has really put my mind at ease. The completely functional 2-piece speaker system works with PC’s, iPods, MP3 player, CD and DVD players. Includes easy power and volume controls with headphone output jack. AC/DC adapter included.
Within a matter of minutes I had installed the camera and was able to see what was happening in my living room while wasn’t there. It was simple to set up, and even easier to use. Although the disturbing stories that led me to this purchase still haunt me to this day, I feel a great deal more confident in my choices when it comes to the people I hire to care for my children every day. Together with careful screening and a thorough background check, my nanny cam makes leaving the kids with a sitter not as difficult.
