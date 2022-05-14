News
Drew Smyly reaches 10 years of MLB service time — something the Chicago Cubs pitcher doesn’t take lightly
Drew Smyly pondered the question, thinking back 10 years ago to his rookie season in Detroit.
What is the biggest difference in you as a pitcher from your first big-league season to now?
The left-hander, then 23 years old, advanced to the 2012 World Series while learning his craft as part of a Tigers rotation that has since combined to win five Cy Young Awards.
Smyly, now 32, still relies on the same three-pitch combination — cutter, sinker and curveball — and overall believes he is the exact same pitcher than a decade ago.
That doesn’t mean Smyly hasn’t evolved.
When his career began, it was early in the analytics revolution and he didn’t really understand beyond locating his fastball down and away while mixing pitches. Over the course of eight stops in different organization, Smyly has picked up things along the way. He learned his fastball played well up in the zone with Tampa Bay. His road back from Tommy John surgery tested his resolve over a three-year stretch. He reinvented himself in Philadelphia after being released twice in less than a month, throwing more off-speed stuff.
Those ups and downs culminated in hitting 10 years of service time in Major League Baseball last week.
“A lot of people can also lose motivation after a certain time,” Smyly told the Tribune. “It’s been hard, too, once you start to build a family and you’re gone, it makes it more challenging. But most people at this level, you just love the competition so much. It’s so hard. I don’t take it for granted. I’m really grateful that I get to do this.”
The MLB Players Association estimates less than 10% of major-leaguers hit the 10-year mark. Smyly entered the season needing only 29 days on the roster to reach the milestone. He received a bottle of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Champagne from his Cubs teammates.
Beyond the financial benefits of receiving a full pension post-playing career, the achievement is an acknowledgement of Smyly’s journey from a highly-ranked prospect to respected veteran and the work he has put in.
“It’s a big honor for me because the baseball world is pretty small,” Smyly said. “If you get a certain reputation it kind of stays with you and people get weeded out really quickly just on their work ethic, their attitude, personalities, a lot of different factors.
“Obviously, you’ve got to get the job done on the field, and that probably matters the most, but being a good player in the clubhouse and trying to help a team win and knowing that all of these teams see value in me, whether it’s on the field or in the clubhouse, that makes me feel pretty good.”
He has certainly earned it, grinding through plenty of tough moments and often uncertain job security. Injuries could have derailed Smyly, but he kept coming back, most notably from a torn left labrum in 2015 and Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss two MLB seasons (2017-18). He was released twice and traded three times, including part of a three-team deal in July 2014 when the Tigers sent him to the Rays to acquire left-hander David Price. His deal with the Cubs in March represented his third straight one-year guaranteed contract.
“It’s not easy signing a one-year deal, going from new team to new team,” Smyly said. “Once you get out there on the field, it’s the same game. It’s me versus him. And that’s what I love the most about the game. But everything else is pretty challenging: making new teammates, new coaches, new fan bases, trying to win over all of that can get pretty taxing.
“Perseverance, longevity — it’s not easy. It wasn’t smooth sailing by any means, but just keep believing and keep trusting and keep going out there.”
Smyly was reminded how frustrating baseball can be Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. A few well-placed balls by Arizona’s hitters and defensive plays the Cubs couldn’t quite make combined to spoil Smyly’s outing in a 4-3 loss.
“I might pull out some of my hair out tonight, but that’s just baseball,” Smyly said. “Sometimes you don’t get the results you want, but when I replay the game, I was making really good pitches throughout the whole night.”
Aside from three well-struck balls in the Diamondbacks’ three-run third inning, Smyly didn’t allow much hard contact in six innings, his longest start of the season. He allowed four runs on 10 hits with one walk and four strikeouts.
“That third inning was honestly pretty ridiculous,” Smyly said. “They had two balls down the line just fair. One guy hit it in front of the plate and bounced 40 feet in the air for an RBI single. … They kept getting a lot of people on base, but I thought I did a good job of managing it and getting us back in there.”
Despite Smyly’s final line, manager David Ross thought Smyly pitched well and was indicative of what he gives the Cubs.
“When he takes the bump you feel like you’ve got a really good chance to win,” Ross said. “He’s been one of our more consistent starters for me, just the length, pace. … (He’s) really consistent. I thought it was a good showing for him.”
Toxicroak Pokémon | Evolution, Weakness, Moveset, Stats, And More!
Toxicroak, a Pokemon that may poison its foes with just its claw. Well, that’s really a plus point and others can be found out in Toxicroak Moveset, Toxicroak Stats, and Abilities simultaneously remember to note out the Toxicroak Weakness got from the evolution.
Toxicroak is a two-legged Pokémon possessing a blue color on its skin. A big spike-like structure is present on top of its head. Many believe that it’s a part of its skull. Its eyes are yellow and very fierce. You can clearly see tiny black oval-shaped pupils in them. It has a thin red-colored zig-zag line on top of its mouth.
The teeth of Pokémon are big in size. Its eyes and the entire middle portion are covered with a black thick line. While a pair of black thick bands are located at the ends of both hands. It has three fingers and a red claw placed slightly above them which can be used to aim the poison secreted by it. Like its hands, its legs also possess a red-colored toe in the middle of its remaining toes. The entire pelvic area is wrapped with a thick layer of white color. A large ball-like vocal sac is located right under its jaw area. It is also colored in red.
The female version of Toxicroak possesses a smaller vocal sac than its male counterpart.
About Toxicroak
- Japanese Name: Dokurog
- National Number: 454
- Type: Poison/Fighting
- Species: Toxic Mouth Pokémon
- Height: 1.3 m (4’03”)
- Weight: 44.4 kg (97.9 lbs)
- Abilities:
- Anticipation,
- Dry Skin,
- and Poison Touch (Hidden)
- Local Number:
- 130 (Diamond/Pearl)
- 130 (Platinum)
- 291 (Black 2/White 2)
- 126 (X/Y — Central Kalos)
- 223 (Sword/Shield)
- 083 (The Isle of Armor)
- Catch Rate: 75
- Base Friendship: 70
- Base Exp: 172
- Growth Rate: Medium Fast
- Egg Groups: Human-like
- Gender: 50% Male, 50% Female
- Egg Cycles: 20 (4,884-5,140 steps)
Toxicroak Pokédex Stats
Here are all the Toxicroak stats as mentioned in the Pokedex
- HP: 83
- Attack: 106
- Defense: 65
- Special Attack: 86
- Special Defense: 65
- Speed: 85
- Total: 490
Moves Learned By Toxicroak
Moves Learned By Levelling Up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|Category
|Power
|Accuracy
|1
|Poison Sting
|Poison
|Physical
|15
|100
|1
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Special
|20
|100
|1
|Astonish
|Ghost
|Physical
|30
|100
|1
|Taunt
|Dark
|Status
|–
|100
|12
|Flatter
|Dark
|Status
|–
|100
|16
|Revenge
|Fighting
|Physical
|60
|100
|20
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Special
|65
|100
|24
|Sucker Punch
|Dark
|Physical
|70
|100
|28
|Swagger
|Normal
|Status
|–
|85
|32
|Poison Job
|Poison
|Physical
|80
|100
|36
|Toxic
|Poison
|Status
|–
|90
|42
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Status
|–
|–
|48
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Special
|90
|100
|54
|Belch
|Poison
|Special
|120
|90
Moves Learned By TM
|TM
|Move
|Type
|Category
|Power
|Accuracy
|00
|Mega Punch
|Normal
|Physical
|80
|85
|01
|Mega Kick
|Normal
|Physical
|120
|75
|04
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Physical
|75
|100
|05
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Physical
|75
|100
|08
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Special
|150
|90
|09
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Physical
|150
|90
|15
|Dig
|Ground
|Physical
|80
|100
|16
|Screech
|Normal
|Status
|–
|85
|21
|Rest
|Psychic
|Status
|–
|–
|22
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Physical
|75
|90
|23
|Thief
|Dark
|Physical
|60
|100
|24
|Snore
|Normal
|Special
|50
|100
|25
|Protect
|Normal
|Status
|–
|–
|27
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Special
|55
|95
|31
|Attract
|Normal
|Status
|–
|100
|33
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Status
|–
|–
|34
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Status
|–
|–
|39
|Facade
|Normal
|Physical
|70
|100
|41
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Status
|–
|–
|42
|Revenge
|Fighting
|Physical
|60
|100
|43
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Physical
|75
|100
|48
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Physical
|60
|95
|52
|Bounce
|Flying
|Physical
|85
|85
|57
|Payback
|Dark
|Physical
|50
|100
|58
|Assurance
|Dark
|Physical
|60
|100
|59
|Fling
|Dark
|Physical
|–
|100
|63
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Physical
|75
|100
|73
|Cross Poison
|Poison
|Physical
|70
|100
|74
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Special
|65
|100
|75
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|Physical
|65
|100
|76
|Round
|Normal
|Special
|60
|100
|79
|Retaliate
|Normal
|Physical
|70
|100
|81
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Physical
|60
|100
How To Find Toxicroak?
Toxicroak was not introduced in the first three generations.
|Game
|Location
|Diamond
Pearl
|Great Marsh
|Platinum
|Great Marsh
|HeartGold
SoulSilver
|Evolve Croagunk
|Black
White
|Evolve Croagunk
|Black 2
White 2
|Pinwheel Forest (outer)
|X
Y
|Friend Safari (Poison)
|Omega Ruby
Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
|Sun
Moon
|Pokemon Bank
|Ultra Sun
Ultra Moon
|Pokemon Bank
|Let’s Go Pikachu
Let’s Go Eevee
|Unobtainable
|Sword
|Trade
|Shield
|Stony Wilderness (cloudy weather), Max Raid Battle (Rolling Fields, West Lake Axewell, South Lake Miloch, North Lake Miloch, Bridge Field, Stoney Wilderness, Dusty Bowl)
How To Evolve?
Croagunk (Poison/Fighting-type) performs as the pre-evolutionary form of Toxicroak Evolution. Boost the level of your Croagunk up to 37 to earn a Toxicroak.
How Much Useful Is My Toxicroak?
Toxicroak has the ability to poison its opponents when they make any kind of physical contact with it. Usually, it uses its claws to inject the poison into its foes. A tiny scratch is enough to guide someone into a state of unconsciousness.
The ability of Anticipation allows it to detect its enemies’ moves before they apply them to it. Only a total of seven Pokémon possess this incredible skill and Toxicroak is one of them. While Dry Skin is a bit of a mixed bag. When it stands in rain or faces Water-type moves, its HP augments. But when it tries to tackle any Fire-type move or finds itself placed in the presence of scorching sunlight then it loses its HP by a small amount.
Poison Touch is the main hidden ability of Toxicroak. As its name suggests, this Pokémon is known to poison its opponent. And this ability aids it in performing the poisoning process. However, the chances of a Pokémon getting poisoned by it are nearly 30%.
Toxicroak weakness includes against all Psychic, Flying, and Ground-type moves.
So, does the Toxicroak weakness, and other information seem worthy of Toxicroak Evolution? Then right away head to Toxicroak Evolution.
And if the case is otherwise then you may like to see some other Pokemon Evolution rather than the one for Toxicroak and can see for whatever Moveset, weakness, and other specification suits better.
Visit Stanford Arts Review for that!
The post Toxicroak Pokémon | Evolution, Weakness, Moveset, Stats, And More! appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
Dave Hyde: A 26-year ghost disappeared as the Panthers celebrated their thrilling opening-round playoff win
Twenty-six years. Sixteen coaches. Ten general managers, including Dale Tallon twice and one set of brothers, Bryan and Terry Murray.
There were five owners, not counting the group of eight investors briefly fronted by beloved Miami quarterback Bernie Kosar, who said hockey was his, “first and special love” before fading away to the bigger wallet of Alan Cohen.
Cohen faded away after four indifferent seasons, telling people he liked investing in horses more than hockey players because, “They don’t talk back.”
Cliff Viner bought the team. His lasting memory was a quickie divorce in Key West where his ex-wife’s relinquishing of any right to the Panthers was such a talk-story the Panthers released a statement on it all.
Viner divorced the Panthers three listless years later.
Does this help any? Does it begin to explain why Friday mattered? Does it tell of the long and tortured treadmill the Panthers had been skating on for more than a quarter-century?
At 10:43 p.m. on Friday night, Carter Verhaeghe was again the cavalry, scoring in overtime as the Panthers beat Washington in a 4-3 thriller. That meant the Panthers won a playoff series. That’s no typo. They actually won a series. A ghost went poof.
“I’m not going to lie, it feels amazing,’ said Aleksander Barkov, who is in his ninth Panthers season.
Dolphins fans bemoan not winning a playoff game since 2000. The Marlins haven’t won since 2003. That’s kids’ stuff compared to the Panthers and their 26 years between advancements in the playoffs.
Here’s one story: Pavel Bure led the league with 58 goals in 1999-2000, and was benched in a playoff series where the Panthers were swept by New Jersey. Benched.
“Don’t ask me why,” he said then.
Here’s another story: Jaromir Jagr, who was ushered out of the Eastern Conference Finals in 1996 by pesky Panthers like Tom Fitzgerald and Bill Lindsay, joined the Panthers two decades later. I once asked him about that series. He asked me something back.
“Is it true they haven’t won anything since then?” he said
We could go on with these stories. And on. Mike Keenan, as general manager, fired his coach, Duane Sutter, just 26 games into the 2001 season, put himself behind the bench and, later, agreed to terms on a new contract with the one player this franchise needed: Roberto Luongo. Keenan then traded Luongo before the contract was signed.
Luongo was traded back to the Panthers seven years later, part of a building roster that made the playoffs in 2016. All the inner wiring was then dismantled in a manner that only the Panthers could do.
The veteran coach, Gerard Gallant, was fired after a road game in Carolina and left on his own so he had to wait for a taxi to leave the arena. A coach who had no NHL experience, Tom Rowe, was put in charge of running the front office and coaching the team.
The expected happened. The Panthers happened. Disaster happened again. And, again, they allowed people to quit paying attention.
Confession: Just writing this boils my blood a little, remembering stories I filed away long ago. The Panthers had great hockey men like Bill Torrey providing guidance and sustenance — if they wanted that — until he died in 2018.
“I’m not sure anyone’s listening to what I say,” he said to me once, after one of those lost years. They all blend together by now.
All this explains why you had to be happy watching Friday’s celebration. And you know who deserves to be happiest? The lifers inside that franchise. I see ushers who have been there forever, support staff of the team who give a smile in acknowledgement in passing in the halls.
Randy Moller has worked there for decades, a good and fun-spirited announcer who laughs that his final year playing was 1994-95 — the year before they went to the Stanley Cup Finals. His broadcast partner, Steve Goldstein shouted his trademark, “Let’s go home, baby!” after Verhaeghe’s winning goal Friday.
He reminded me the other day that after he said it one night I mentioned it would be a good signature line for him. He then adopted it as such. Now he closed a series’ winner with it.
Ed Jovanovski, a rookie in the magic of 1996, is now a team broadcaster, giving a history lesson Friday as they showed highlights from that long-ago season. It’s hard to explain to people what it was like in 1996 when hockey took over South Florida — or the passion in 1997 when, say, general manager Bryan Murray traded center Stu Barnes.
South Florida was irate. He traded Barnes? Why was he breaking up that team? People cared then. Maybe Friday night was finally a step back toward that.
“There’s been a lot of talk of not winning, getting knocked out in the first round,” Barkov said. “It’s been there … It’s not there anymore.”
For the first time in 26 empty years, there was something tangible to hold. Jonathan Huberdeau, a Panthers standout for 10 years, was able to casually say what no Panther player has said this time of year, what has been a quarter-century in the waiting.
“Now we’ve got to think of the second round,” he said.
()
Ira Winderman: Heat’s Udonis Haslem getting NHL playoff chills from Panthers
These have been tense times for Udonis Haslem, sweating out these playoffs, stakes raised, clock ticking.
Oh, and he’s been involved with the Miami Heat’s championship chase, as well.
Consider it playoffs squared for the South Florida icon, because the veteran Heat captain also can’t get enough of his Florida Panthers.
“It’s exciting, really exciting,” Haslem said amid a playoff chase of his own, both teams now on to the next round. “The way they have been able to play this year has captivated my attention.”
In some ways, Haslem is a typical middle-aged (sorry, UD) suburbanite caught up in the NHL, with FLA Live Arena in Sunrise a short drive from his Southwest Ranches estate.
“They’re keeping me on the edge of my seat,” he said. “It’s really something.”
The connection to the game and to the Panthers is about more than proximity, though.
It also is about a brotherhood, a fellowship, the ability to see himself in those who have put their careers on ice.
In addition to his friendship with Panthers forward Anthony Duclair, he has forged a bond with Brett Peterson, the first Black assistant general manager in the NHL.
“As I started to take stuff toward retirement and ownership and different things like that,” Haslem, 41, said, “I just wanted to align myself with like-minded people that can teach me things. So I’m being a sponge.”
Peterson said there was an instant connection.
“You look at U.D.’s career and him being an undrafted player and all the success he’s had, a three-time champion, and I was undrafted as well,” said Peterson, who spent five seasons playing minor-league hockey after four seasons at Boston College, and then moved on to become a player agent before taking his current Panthers role.
“We had a couple of mutual connections. But then we did a program with the Panthers called 28 Days of Black Excellence and UD was a participant of that 28 days. And the whole idea of the 28 days was to highlight the diversity here within our community and bring light to what we’re doing.”
Peterson said the goal is for himself, Haslem, Duclair to serve as beacons.
“As players,” he said, “we emulate our favorite player and we know who he is and we aspire to be that player. And one of the things I wanted to bring light of is that there is another path for all of us. And I think that there’s a lot of untapped excellence.”
In bringing light, Peterson also opened one particular set of eyes.
“I love f’ing hockey,” Haslem said as he exited a practice session.
Still, the Panthers’ opening-round series victory resulted in a domestic dispute.
“It’s been a very nervous time,” Haslem said with a smile. “My wife is from D.C. Obviously she’s a Capitals fan. So it’s a little in-house rivalry.”
That had Peterson laughing.
“You got to live somewhere,” he said. “So I feel for UD.”
The goal, Peterson said, is as much simultaneous Heat and Panthers playoffs as possible.
“I grew up in Boston,” Peterson said, “and we had the fortune of having tremendous sports teams that were all united and all had success at the same time. I watched the Red Sox pull for the Bruins, and the Bruins pull for the Patriots, and the Celtics pull for the Patriots.
“And we had the experience that it was essentially our town as a sports team, as a whole. I think it’s important, because it pushed each franchise to be the best version of itself.”
Stylistically, the Heat and Panthers have displayed contrasting approaches, the Heat with their defensive bent, the Panthers with their record-setting scoring.
“It’s really exciting, really exciting. Teams don’t score goals at the pace that the Panthers do,” Haslem said. “It’s crazy the way they score goals and come back.”
Peterson said the commonality is organizational drive and championship vision.
As for Haslem, who already has three championships, it’s all a matter of expanding his horizons, Mr. 305 getting chills from what is happening in the 954.
“It’s part of my overall growth as Mr. Florida,” he said with a smile. “I’m expanding from just Mr. Miami to Mr. Florida. It’s a great time to be in the city of Miami. But it’s also a great time in the state of Florida.”
IN THE LANE
EVERYONE WINS: When it comes to playoff awards, the NBA has it covered like never before. In addition to naming the trophies for the playoff conference champions, the Bob Cousy Trophy for the East winner and the Oscar Robertson Trophy for the winner of the West, there also will be, for the first time, trophies for the MVPs of each of the two conference finals. The Larry Bird Trophy will go to the East finals MVP, the Magic Johnson Trophy in the West. What the move does not address is that voting for the annual awards still does not include the playoffs. So the league MVP (Nikola Jokic) goes out in the first round, while other leading contenders play on. Play well in the NBA Finals or conference finals, get an award. Play well in the first and second rounds, and it counts for nothing (other than, of course, advancing). Take Jimmy Butler, for example, it would seem his playoff play should have greater bearing on All-NBA or other awards. Instead, that clock ends after the first 82, games with significantly less meaning.
BETTER WAY: Because he got his way, James Harden was with the 76ers for their playoff series against the Heat, as impotent as he proved to be. But he also got his way by essentially quitting on the Brooklyn Nets and forcing his midseason trade. In his postseason recap, Sean Marks, the former Heat center and current Nets general manager, said this past week, “I think when players’ minds are made up, I think it’s foolish to try and change their minds. If it’s not a fit and you’re paying a guy $30-plus million and it doesn’t work, you have to make a decision. I think that’s something that we did. We pivoted quickly.” Or a player can honestly and fairly play out his contract. That, among all the NBA’s ongoing personnel issues, is one Commissioner Adam Silver has to address sooner rather than later.
BACK AT IT: Mario Chalmers, who received a 10-day contract from the Heat but never saw action during the team’s midseason COVID outbreak, is returning to the halfcourt Big3 summer circuit – with a twist. Chalmers is slated to coach 3s Company, with the three-man team expected to add, according to ESPN’s Andscap site, Chalmers’ former Heat teammate Michael Beasley as a co-captain. Chalmers finished this past season with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
LINKED UP: Heat guard Kyle Lowry is among those scheduled to compete in the July 10-16 American Century Championship celebrity golf even in Lake Tahoe in July. It is a field scheduled to also include Justin Timberlake, Charles Barkley and former Heat guard Ray Allen.
REALITY CHECK: With the Heat’s defense also thriving in the second round, it meant Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young having to deal with clips of how the Heat suffocated him in the first round. Of the hangover from his team falling 4-1 in the first round to Heat, Young told Atlanta’s Journal Constitution, “It’s more about mentally and what I was in the moment, remember from the game but also some of the moments that they’re still showing of bad plays that I made, certain things like that, and bragging about their Heat defense, you know what I’m saying? It’s little things like that that I still see. It’s like, I can get better, and I know I will.”
HUH?: For all that went wrong for the 76ers in the second round against the Heat, perhaps nothing was as, um, stunning, as the 76ers running their offense during the third quarter of their win-or-be-done Game 6 loss through . . . Shake Milton. “We were searching for whatever we could get at that point,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “That’s not a good place to be, but it was the place we were in and you just try to do what you can do to get your offense going.”
NUMBER
22-5. Heat record, regular season and playoffs, with Max Strus as a starter this season.
()
