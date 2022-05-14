Finance
E-Commerce Shipping Best Practices
Ahh the shipping page. The un-welcome step in every eCommerce site’s checkout process. Because many sites fail to answer basic questions such as “how long will it take?” or “how much will it cost?”, many sales are lost at this important juncture. Some research shows that shipping concerns top the list of reasons why people abandon shopping carts. Below, I’ve listed some shipping best practices that I’ve used that help streamline the process for both the consumer and the company.
- Don’t Require Login to View Pricing: Don’t make your customers jump through hoops in order to get a shipping price. Customers should be able to see the cost for shipping on the shopping cart page. If you base your prices on the location where the order will be shipped, give people the ability to enter their zip code for a quote.
- Info on Product Page: Questions about shipping should be addressed early and often. A popup link on the product page is a great way to give customers price quotes or shipping time estimates.
- Link to Shipping Page from Shopping Cart: In the shopping cart where customers select the shipping method, be sure to link to a page with more information regarding each option. On this page, specify estimated delivery dates for each region.
- International Shipping Page: International shipping can be complex, so be sure to give a detailed explanation in order to calm the fears of international shoppers. Explain possible delays, and well as customs fees the customer can expect to pay.
- Don’t Make Shipping a Profit Center: Customers are very sensitive to high shipping prices, so don’t jack up your rates for profit. Some companies, like Columbia House, got in trouble for deceptively profiting off shipping and handling charges.
- Offer Free Shipping at Level Above your Average Order: If your average order is $50, consider offering free shipping at $60 in order to increase your average order.
- Rate Shop the Carriers: By having your shipping software rate-shop the major carriers, you’ll be able to select the cheapest shipping method to a specific regions. One of my clients saved an average of $1 per order by rate shopping UPS, Fedex, and USPS with shipping software from HarveySoft.
- Show Delivery Estimates by Region: On your shipping page, show a map of UPS or Fedex estimated delivery times based on region.
- Ship Next Business Day: I can’t stand it when companies sit on your order for days before it ships. Make it a point to process orders within 1 business day.
- Ship Express Same Day: If possible, ship 2 Day or 1 Day Express orders the same day, up to a certain cutoff time. I’ve found that many customers don’t realize that when they choose “1 Day” shipping, there may also be 1 day of processing, making their package arrive a day later than expected.
- Email Tracking Number: I would guess that most companies do this, but I thought it was worth mentioning. Email your customers promptly with their tracking information. Also, be sure the email contains a link directly to the tracking detail page. I find it highly irritating when companies just send you to the carriers’ tracking page and you have to enter the tracking number manually from the email.
- Discounted International Shipping: Don’t forget your international customers when it comes to shipping promos. While its probably not feasible to offer free international shipping, you should give your out-of-country customers a discount of some type. Karmaloop offers free domestic shipping and $5 off international shipments when you reach a certain level.
- Branded Packaging: By having your company imagery on the packing, you’ll build brand awareness as well as reduce the rate of unclaimed packages. Oddly enough, family members or roommates will sometimes reject a package because they don’t know who its from. Branded packaging helps to alleviate this issue.
- Take Responsibility for Lost Shipments: Sure, it’s not your fault, but in the eyes of your customers, you’re the only one who can resolve the issue. If a customer calls about a package that was supposed to be delivered by the carrier and was not, take the matter into your own hands and mediate between the customer and the carrier. If the package cannot be found quickly, re-ship the merchandise regardless of whether the carrier will take fault.
- Under Promise, Over-deliver: Under promising and over-delivering is important in all aspects of customer service, not just shipping. To ensure that you don’t promise and unrealistic delivery times, you may want to add 1 day of padding on to your delivery times estimates.
Shipping doesn’t have to be an area of confusion. By using the ideas above, you can simplify the shipping process for both your customers and your fulfillment operations.
Finance
No Time For Branding?
I read an article recently, aimed at giving guidance to independent retailers in these unusual economic times. Among other things, the article declared that “A recession is no time to focus on branding”. I actually had to stop to make sure I read it correctly. A recession is no time to focus on branding? Hmmm…
Was the author implying that a more appropriate time for brand-building is when the economy is strong? Let’s consider that for a moment. Actually, before we get to that, let’s see if we can first agree on what the heck branding really is?
Webster’s says that branding is “the promoting of a particular product or service by identifying it with a particular brand.” If we accept that definition, then branding would seem like something you’d always want to be doing, wouldn’t it? I mean after all, shouldn’t you always be working to promote your product or service? And shouldn’t you always be trying to identify your product or service with your brand? It seems logical.
I think the problem is that in many companies the term branding has become code for things that aren’t sales focused. There are those that actually believe that branding and sales are mutually exclusive activities and that you can focus solely on one or the other. I think that’s like saying that breathing is more about inhaling than exhaling. You can’t do one without doing the other.
For example, in an effort to bolster sales during the current recession, luxury bridal clothier Vera Wang reportedly cut the average price of her wedding gowns by about 30%. So, is this sales or branding? Sure the move is aimed at generating sales in the short term but will it have an impact on the brand in the longer-term?
Changing your pricing structure is a brand statement. I’m not suggesting it’s wrong. I have no idea what the situation is at Vera Wang and I’m sure they know their business better than I ever will. What I do know is that a price cut is branding.
I used to work for a company where Marketing and Sales were two separate camps. Marketing firmly believed its job was to build advocacy for the brand by building an emotional connection with the consumer. They felt strongly about avoiding price promotion to drive sales and loyalty. The Sales group believed that their role was to win space and increase market share. They saw their job as winning customers over by offering dynamic product features at compelling prices.
Sales would accuse marketing of creating high priced “fluff” that didn’t drive revenue and Marketing blamed Sales for commoditizing the brand by focusing customers solely on product and price, which they felt in time, would lead to the company’s undoing.
Consequently, the company would go through this schizophrenic sort of business cycle where we’d spend boat loads of money on brand building activity in the first 6 months of the year and when sales weren’t immediately forthcoming, any remaining budget would get handed to Sales. Sales would promptly use it to stage “dollars-off” promotions and other discount schemes, which not only didn’t win back much ground, but also tended to have an adverse affect on overall brand positioning. Each year we’d do the same thing, somehow expecting the result to be different. It wasn’t.
What we didn’t recognize at the time was that everyone in both Sales and Marketing was absolutely correct about their roles. Yes, Marketing should be working to build brand and product awareness and an emotional connection with consumers and yes Sales should then leverage that brand awareness and loyalty to gain consumer acceptance and win market share. It isn’t about sales or marketing, it’s about sales and marketing. The truth is, branding and sales are inseparable functions and the best retailers truly understand that.
Wait a minute. Did I just say that Sales and Marketing are the same thing? Absolutely not. Sales and marketing are two very different roles. What I am saying however is that in order for either to be successful, they have to be performed in concert with one another. Like two halves of the whole.
As for the idea that “a recession is no time for branding”, it just doesn’t make sense. Even no branding is branding. Perhaps what they meant to say is that a recession is no time for ineffective branding and with that I agree wholeheartedly.
Finance
SAP CRM Modules
SAP CRM consists of 3 core modules.
- marketing – ( pre-sales )
- sales
- service – ( post-sales )
Marketing: Marketing module helps the marketing department with customer acquisition. This includes one or more of the following activities
- Campaign management – This includes different campaigns like e-mail, phone and other forms of customer engagement programs.
- Trade Promotion Management –
- Segmentation – Segmentation is the process of segregating your customers/leads/opportunities into different segments. This is used to effectively use the available time and resources on a targeted marketing plan.
Sales: Sales involves the OTC Cycle ( Order to Cash ) cycle excluding the logistics part. So this effectively includes
- Order Management – This includes order management, contracts management, quotation management and other sales related activities.
- Billing – This includes the billing of the orders created. Billing can either be done in ECC or in CRM. This is specifically suited for Service related Billing.
Service: Service Module involves most activities that are involved in SAP ECC’s SM & PM Modules. They include
- Service Order Management
- Repairs & Returns Management
- Service Contracts Management
- Equipment and Installed Base Management
Channel Management: There are many ways through which these services can reach the customer. In SAP CRM terminology, these “ways” are called CHANNELS. And managing these channels is called Channel Management. Examples of channels include Internet, e-mail, Field Applications, e-Commerce, CIC etc.
- Field Applications – Examples of field applications includes applications specifically designed for devices like PDA, mobiles and other devices that can be directly used in the field. For example, a major soda company uses a field application on a special mobile-based ordering device that scans stock and orders straight from the device and interacts with the in-house CRM server. Similarly, Seven-11 uses a field application that scans the stock at the site and depending on certain presets, places orders directly the next time the device is hooked on to the internet.
- e-Commerce – Depending on the situation, there could be B2B or B2C kind of e-commerce ( Now Called the Web Channel ) applications providing sales to the customers.
- Customer Interaction Center – It has a very sophisticated call-center management system called the Customer Interaction Center or simply IC. In earlier versions, there used to be a separate SAP client used for this called the Win Client. The latest versions ( including 2006, 2007 ) use IC WebClient – A completely web-based software that is used for Call Center Management. This software interacts with SAP CTI ( Computer Telephony Integration ) module for managing inbound and outbound calls.
Analytics: Coupled with an SAP BW system, statistics and key figures in CRM can be extracted and is called Analytics module.
Using a combination of core modules ( Sales, Marketing, Service ), Channel Management ( Different Channels ) & Analytics, you would probably hear multiple variants like:
- e-Commerce Marketing ( Marketing using the Web Channel )
- e-Commerce Sales
- Mobile Sales ( Sales using the mobile Channel )
- Mobile Analytics
- IC Sales
- IC Service ( Service using the Call Center Channel )
- IC Analytics
- and many more
Versions: Please refer to the release notes for the difference between the different versions.
- 3.0
- 4.0
- 5.0
- 6.0 ( 2007 )
- 7.0 ( 2008 )
Finance
ClickBank Stealth Review – How to Earn With ClickBank System
Do you want to know more about how to earn with ClickBank using the ClickBank Stealth system? This is a guide that teaches users how to get their brands quickly out on the Internet.
This is a package that contains instructions and methods that has taught me how to bring my own products out on the web, and is worth a total of 14 video tutorials and a step by step e-book guide that is 94 pages long. With this product, you will learn how to control your own joint venture deals, build your own bonus materials and gain control over your product prices and design by retailing your own digital products.
1. How Does the ClickBank Stealth System Work, and What Do You Have to Do With It?
By following the methods in this guide and videos, I have learned how to fully optimize the ClickBank network of publishers and affiliates, providing the best resources and materials to support my affiliates. One thing that you should always do if you have your own product on ClickBank is that you will want to provide high quality materials in your affiliate program for your affiliates to begin working with and to attract massive numbers of affiliates.
2. What Can You Expect To Learn From the ClickBank Stealth Method?
You will learn how to host all the ready-made materials that are available for download in the membership area to start getting huge numbers of affiliates to start promoting them, helping you generate an automatic income along the way. With this affiliate system, you will start seeing targeted traffic flowing into your website sent by affiliates. But before all these, you will learn how to generate your own digital e-books and products step by step.
3. Review of the ClickBank Stealth System
One of the biggest and best differences with this method compared to other guides I have tried before is the shift away from affiliate marketing to creating your information products and attracting affiliates to help you sell instead.
