Economic Basis for International Trade!
Trade is the exchange of commodity and services. International trade represents business transactions taking place at the global level, and it is fundamentally different from domestic trade. Trade at international level demands huge investments, network of franchisees and proficient people to run the show. Many corporate giants are trying to capture Asian markets, especially Indian market, which has become the industrial hub for such economic activities. Economic liberalization has been the focus of many developing countries for the past two decades and this has allowed multinational companies with huge investment potential to enrich the weaker economies.
International trade tries to generate more foreign exchange, which is always good for the economy. Say, if a country has rich resources of petroleum, naturally it will try to sell the surplus to countries not endowed with such natural resources. That is why Middle East nations are prosperous and economically independent. The diversity in productive possibilities in different countries is due to the presence of limited natural resources. When a country gets a head start in a particular product, it can become the high volume, low cost producer. The economies of scale give it a significant advantage over other countries, which find it cheaper to buy from the leading producers than to make the product themselves.
Every nation must try to specialize in the production and export of those commodities, which are available in plenty and must import such products in the production of which they have a resource deficiency. It should be remembered that there are severe man made barriers in international trade such as, export duties, quotas, exchange restrictions etc.,that hinder the free movement of products. Nevertheless, it is not also possible for a country to produce domestically every kind of product. In spite of all these restraining factors, global trade is thriving, thanks to the advanced technological aspects introduced in communication and faster means of transportation. Distance is no more a constraint and the world has become one small global village.
All domestic transactions, say in a country like India take place in rupees, which is the legal tender in the country. However, in its trade with other countries like USA, Germany, Japan, France and Britain, the payments have to be made in terms of dollars, marks, yens, francs and pound sterling respectively. The mechanism through which payments are effected between two countries having different currency systems is called foreign exchange. It may be also defined as the exchange of money or credit in one country for money or credit in another.
Foreign exchange rates can affect relative prices and net exports. A rise in the a nation’s foreign exchange will depress that nation’s net exports and output, while a fall in the foreign exchange rate will increase net exports and output. Because of the significant impact of exchange rates on national economies, countries have entered into agreements on international monetary agreements.
Eliminate Negative Thoughts Through Self Inspection
We all have them, you do, I do, we all do – those negative thoughts that invade our mind and sap our strength. Negative thoughts make us worry and defeat us before we start. You cannot afford to permit negative thoughts to defeat you.
You can eliminate negative thinking by reflecting on the way you think about things. Do you:
Feel sorry for yourself?
Pass judgment on other people?
Blame your failings on other people or circumstances beyond your control?
Feel you are entitled to something belonging to someone else?
Believe that you will fail or are likely to fail?
Think you will fail because others have or because you have in the past?
These are the chief negative thoughts. If you find them in your thinking you must take action to stamp them out immediately and replace them with the opposite positive thoughts-
You are thankful for all your blessing despite any problems you may have.
You do not judge others. They have their own challenges to meet.
You do not blame others for your failings – you seek to improve yourself, the only thing over which you have control.
You will succeed! Given the right attitude and enough effort you will succeed and you know it!
It does not matter if others have failed – you will succeed!
If it sounds simple or even silly to formulate positive beliefs over negative ones it is only because you have not yet come to appreciate how powerful your thoughts are. Remember that you will become what you think and believe. This is not just a theory – this has been verified and demonstrated by thousands of successful people over the centuries.
Be positive. Believe it is possible. Stamp out all negative thinking – this is essential to success and happiness in life.
Using Social Media for Website Marketing Strategies
Social media is a great resource to use in nearly all website marketing strategies. It’s easy, it’s cheap, and it’s a fun way to reach your audience. There are so many benefits to web 2.0 marketing, not the least of which is that you don’t have to worry as much about making search engine rankings.
Social Media for Social Interactions
One of the greatest things about social media is that it puts a personal face on you, the business person. All too often, people think of business owners as being “not real people,” and you can display this side of yourself through social websites. Of course, as with anything on the Internet, you’ll want to keep your reputation in mind with every status update.
It’s perfectly fine to occasionally mention how run down the hotel in which you are staying is, but don’t make complaining a habit. You should keep your content mostly focused on your work, although it’s always nice to throw in a bit here and there about how great your family’s vacation in Florida went. Above all, avoid religion and politics. Pursuing these subjects will inevitably cost you business.
Online Internet Marketing Strategies Using Social Media
For Online Internet Marketing strategies, using social media means walking a fine line between being a “legitimate” business and being spammer. Social marketing requires walking that line – you have to promote your business, but you don’t want your status updates to be completely single minded.
Unfortunately, there’s no sure way to predict when or if you’re going to be labeled as a spammer. Many people don’t know the difference between spamming and regular advertising. You can, however, observe some updating strategies that will make it be less likely.
As mentioned before, don’t make all status updates link back to your site. That is the very definition of spamming. Instead, make observations about your niche, post your favorite inspirational quotes, and maybe throw in an occasional “just for fun” link. You can also link to the blog on your website to get people there without raising too many spam hackles.
Cyber Marketing Strategies and Social Media
There are two major benefits of using social media in cyber marketing strategies. First of all, you can use it to build relationships with your potential and current clients and direct them to your site. You can also, if you’re using the right social communities, build backlinks to your website through them.
Some of the major social community websites use a “no-follow” tag with the hyperlinks on their site. What this ultimately means is that they’ve disabled the ability for websites to increase their search engine rankings by linking to them from the social sites. These websites, Facebook and Twitter especially, are mainly useful for directing tons of traffic.
There are other social websites, such as Digg and StumbleUpon, that don’t use “no-follow” tags. These are the ones that you can use for backlinks. They can also be used to direct traffic to your site, but they’re not as beneficial as the more popular social sites.
All About Google Analytics
Google Analytics is a free tool by Google for website analytics that provides basic analytical data and statistics for search engine optimization and marketing purpose. The service is available to anyone with a Google account.
It is a free medium web analytics service which is offered by Google to track and report website traffic. It was launched by Google in November 2005. It is now the most widely used web analytics services on the Internet. Combined with AdWords, users can now be verified online campaigns by tracking landing page quality and conversions (goals). Objectives might include sales, lead generation, viewing a specific page, or downloading a particular file.
Its analysis can recognize poorly performing pages with methods such as funnel visualization, where visitors came from, how long they stayed on the website and their geographical position. The e-commerce reports shows a site’s transactions, revenue, and many other commerce-related metrics. On September 29, 2011, It launched a Real Time analytics, enabling a user to have insight about visitors currently on the site. A user can have 100 site profiles. Each profile generally corresponds to one website. Also it provides various advanced features which include custom visitor segmentation. It can even have e-commerce reporting can track sales activity and performance. It is limited to sites which have a traffic of less than 5 million page viewers per site unless linked to an AdWords campaign.
Google Analytics is applied with “page tags”, in which case it is called the Google Analytics Tracking Code. Which is a snippet of JavaScript code that the website owner adds to every page of the website.
Google Analytics features include the following:
• Integration with other Google products, such as AdWords, Public Data Explorer and Website Optimizer.
• Custom reports.
• Email-based sharing and communication.
• Segmentation for analysis of subsets, such as conversions.
It is brought toward small and medium-sized retail websites. The service has limitations that make it less suited to more complex websites and larger enterprises. For example, the system collects data through a JavaScript page tag inserted in the code of pages the user wants to collect data on. The page tag functions as a Web bug to gather visitor information. However, because it’s relying on cookies, the system can’t collect data for users who have disabled them. Google also uses sampling in its reports rather than analyzing all available data.
Furthermore, some security experts have raised concerns about privacy issues with Google Analytics. Through the Google Analytics Dashboard, users can collect information on people whose websites link to social networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter. It automatically categorize traffic as coming from a search engine if the referring URL is from its list of known search engines and there is a search term identified in that URL. Both organic and paid search engine traffic is put into this group. This is known as Search Engine Traffic.
In addition, Google Analytics for Mobile to be applied to mobile websites. The Mobile Package contains server-side tracking codes that use PHP, Java Server Page ASP, or Perl for its server-side language. However, many ad filtering programs and extensions and the mobile phone app Disconnect Mobile can block the Google Analytics Tracking Code. This prevents some traffic and users from being tracked and leads to holes in the collected data. These limitations are considered small affecting only a small percentage of visits.
