Finance
Eliminate Negative Thoughts Through Self Inspection
We all have them, you do, I do, we all do – those negative thoughts that invade our mind and sap our strength. Negative thoughts make us worry and defeat us before we start. You cannot afford to permit negative thoughts to defeat you.
You can eliminate negative thinking by reflecting on the way you think about things. Do you:
Feel sorry for yourself?
Pass judgment on other people?
Blame your failings on other people or circumstances beyond your control?
Feel you are entitled to something belonging to someone else?
Believe that you will fail or are likely to fail?
Think you will fail because others have or because you have in the past?
These are the chief negative thoughts. If you find them in your thinking you must take action to stamp them out immediately and replace them with the opposite positive thoughts-
You are thankful for all your blessing despite any problems you may have.
You do not judge others. They have their own challenges to meet.
You do not blame others for your failings – you seek to improve yourself, the only thing over which you have control.
You will succeed! Given the right attitude and enough effort you will succeed and you know it!
It does not matter if others have failed – you will succeed!
If it sounds simple or even silly to formulate positive beliefs over negative ones it is only because you have not yet come to appreciate how powerful your thoughts are. Remember that you will become what you think and believe. This is not just a theory – this has been verified and demonstrated by thousands of successful people over the centuries.
Be positive. Believe it is possible. Stamp out all negative thinking – this is essential to success and happiness in life.
Finance
Using Social Media for Website Marketing Strategies
Social media is a great resource to use in nearly all website marketing strategies. It’s easy, it’s cheap, and it’s a fun way to reach your audience. There are so many benefits to web 2.0 marketing, not the least of which is that you don’t have to worry as much about making search engine rankings.
Social Media for Social Interactions
One of the greatest things about social media is that it puts a personal face on you, the business person. All too often, people think of business owners as being “not real people,” and you can display this side of yourself through social websites. Of course, as with anything on the Internet, you’ll want to keep your reputation in mind with every status update.
It’s perfectly fine to occasionally mention how run down the hotel in which you are staying is, but don’t make complaining a habit. You should keep your content mostly focused on your work, although it’s always nice to throw in a bit here and there about how great your family’s vacation in Florida went. Above all, avoid religion and politics. Pursuing these subjects will inevitably cost you business.
Online Internet Marketing Strategies Using Social Media
For Online Internet Marketing strategies, using social media means walking a fine line between being a “legitimate” business and being spammer. Social marketing requires walking that line – you have to promote your business, but you don’t want your status updates to be completely single minded.
Unfortunately, there’s no sure way to predict when or if you’re going to be labeled as a spammer. Many people don’t know the difference between spamming and regular advertising. You can, however, observe some updating strategies that will make it be less likely.
As mentioned before, don’t make all status updates link back to your site. That is the very definition of spamming. Instead, make observations about your niche, post your favorite inspirational quotes, and maybe throw in an occasional “just for fun” link. You can also link to the blog on your website to get people there without raising too many spam hackles.
Cyber Marketing Strategies and Social Media
There are two major benefits of using social media in cyber marketing strategies. First of all, you can use it to build relationships with your potential and current clients and direct them to your site. You can also, if you’re using the right social communities, build backlinks to your website through them.
Some of the major social community websites use a “no-follow” tag with the hyperlinks on their site. What this ultimately means is that they’ve disabled the ability for websites to increase their search engine rankings by linking to them from the social sites. These websites, Facebook and Twitter especially, are mainly useful for directing tons of traffic.
There are other social websites, such as Digg and StumbleUpon, that don’t use “no-follow” tags. These are the ones that you can use for backlinks. They can also be used to direct traffic to your site, but they’re not as beneficial as the more popular social sites.
Finance
All About Google Analytics
Google Analytics is a free tool by Google for website analytics that provides basic analytical data and statistics for search engine optimization and marketing purpose. The service is available to anyone with a Google account.
It is a free medium web analytics service which is offered by Google to track and report website traffic. It was launched by Google in November 2005. It is now the most widely used web analytics services on the Internet. Combined with AdWords, users can now be verified online campaigns by tracking landing page quality and conversions (goals). Objectives might include sales, lead generation, viewing a specific page, or downloading a particular file.
Its analysis can recognize poorly performing pages with methods such as funnel visualization, where visitors came from, how long they stayed on the website and their geographical position. The e-commerce reports shows a site’s transactions, revenue, and many other commerce-related metrics. On September 29, 2011, It launched a Real Time analytics, enabling a user to have insight about visitors currently on the site. A user can have 100 site profiles. Each profile generally corresponds to one website. Also it provides various advanced features which include custom visitor segmentation. It can even have e-commerce reporting can track sales activity and performance. It is limited to sites which have a traffic of less than 5 million page viewers per site unless linked to an AdWords campaign.
Google Analytics is applied with “page tags”, in which case it is called the Google Analytics Tracking Code. Which is a snippet of JavaScript code that the website owner adds to every page of the website.
Google Analytics features include the following:
• Integration with other Google products, such as AdWords, Public Data Explorer and Website Optimizer.
• Custom reports.
• Email-based sharing and communication.
• Segmentation for analysis of subsets, such as conversions.
It is brought toward small and medium-sized retail websites. The service has limitations that make it less suited to more complex websites and larger enterprises. For example, the system collects data through a JavaScript page tag inserted in the code of pages the user wants to collect data on. The page tag functions as a Web bug to gather visitor information. However, because it’s relying on cookies, the system can’t collect data for users who have disabled them. Google also uses sampling in its reports rather than analyzing all available data.
Furthermore, some security experts have raised concerns about privacy issues with Google Analytics. Through the Google Analytics Dashboard, users can collect information on people whose websites link to social networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter. It automatically categorize traffic as coming from a search engine if the referring URL is from its list of known search engines and there is a search term identified in that URL. Both organic and paid search engine traffic is put into this group. This is known as Search Engine Traffic.
In addition, Google Analytics for Mobile to be applied to mobile websites. The Mobile Package contains server-side tracking codes that use PHP, Java Server Page ASP, or Perl for its server-side language. However, many ad filtering programs and extensions and the mobile phone app Disconnect Mobile can block the Google Analytics Tracking Code. This prevents some traffic and users from being tracked and leads to holes in the collected data. These limitations are considered small affecting only a small percentage of visits.
Finance
7 Top Reasons To Make Money Online With Affiliate Programs
There are numerous ways to make money on the internet, but for many people, it’s a challenge deciding how, and where to focus.
I believe that affiliate marketing provides the best opportunity.
The great thing about affiliate marketing is that you don’t need to have a product of your own.
But what is affiliate marketing, and what is an affiliate?
An affiliate is someone who enters into an agreement with a merchant who may be a product owner, or an online or offline shop or supplier, to promote their product or service in return for a commission for a specific action.
With affiliate marketing, the affiliate drives traffic to a merchant’s products and, depending on the agreement, gets paid a commission if a product is sold, or gets paid a fee if a lead is generated.
The commission paid varies greatly between products. Digital products often have high commissions – 65% to 70% for a sale is not unusual.
Physical products tend to have much lower commissions. Payment for a lead can be a little as a few cents, to as much as 35$. And the lead required could be as simple as an email address, or a completed credit form.
When you sign up as an affiliate with a merchant or an affiliate network, you receive links that include your personal referral code. You may also receive ‘creatives’, such as banners, emails or other text, you can use in promoting the product or service. Each product that you promote can have particular guidelines for acceptable methods of promotion.
Affiliates are generally website owners who send traffic, via links to a merchant site. This process is generally known as Cost Per Action (CPA).
The traffic is normally from a website, but it may also be from banner adverts placed on other people’s sites, emails sent out to Opt-in lists, links from pay-per-click adverts, links in articles, blogs, or forums, and will be subject to the restrictions placed on the affiliate by the agreement with the merchant.
The links you use contain special code that tracks how the client you have introduced, got to the merchant’s website and fulfilled the required action, so that you are recognised as the introducer and get paid.
The best thing is, as an affiliate you can make money online without a product of your own.
This is a perfect way for newbies to start an internet business, because:
- start up costs are very small
- you don’t need premises
- you can work from home
- there is no need to employ staff
- there is no need for stock inventory
- you can work when you like
and the best thing is
- you don’t have to have your own product
How do you find affiliate marketing programs?
Affiliate programs are everywhere. There are lots of well established affiliate networks such as ClickBank, Commission Junction, and Marketers Choice that represent digital product merchants where it’s free to register and browse through the products and merchants they represent. You can sign up and be making money immediately,
There are also lots of affiliate networks that represent physical big-name product retailers, such as Dobe, and Affiliate Window, and buy.at.
Frequently, websites will advertise with a small affiliate link at the bottom of their website inviting applications from publishers (as affiliates are referred to).
Most affiliate networks are free to join, but some are quite particular about who they let into the network, than others. It is also normally free to join as an affiliate, but sometimes there is a registration fee.
So setting up an online affiliate marketing business is very low cost. All you need is a website, domain hosting, and a little software to help you research your niche market.
All you need to do to make money online with affiliate programs, is to drive traffic to your merchant’s products, and if the potential client performs the required action, and you will earn your commission.
Affiliate marketing is a brilliant way to make money online; a real work from home business. You can download a helpful list of affiliate networks free, at the authors website, to get you started.
The author specialises in Affiliate Marketing.
