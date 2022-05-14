News
Ezra Klein: TikTok may be more dangerous than it looks
At the core of the frenzied interest in Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is an intuition that I think is right: The major social media platforms are, in some hard-to-define way, essential to modern life. Call them town squares. Call them infrastructure. They exist in some nether region between public utility and private concern. They are too important to entrust to billionaires and businesses, but that makes them too dangerous to hand over to governments.
We have not yet found a satisfying answer to the problem of their ownership and governance. But some arrangements are more worrying than others. There are fates worse than Musk.
TikTok, as we know it today, is only a few years old. But its growth is like nothing we’ve seen before. In 2021, it had more active users than Twitter, more U.S. watch minutes than YouTube, more app downloads than Facebook, more site visits than Google. The app is best known for viral dance trends, but there was a time when Twitter was 140-character updates about lunch orders and Facebook was restricted to elite universities. Things change. Perhaps they have already changed. A few weeks ago, I gave a lecture at a Presbyterian college in South Carolina, and asked some of the students where they liked to get their news. Almost every one said TikTok.
TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company. And Chinese companies are vulnerable to the whims and the will of the Chinese government. There is no possible ambiguity on this point: The Chinese Communist Party spent much of the last year cracking down on its tech sector. They made a particular example out of Jack Ma, the highflying founder of Alibaba. The message was unmistakable: CEOs will act in accordance with party wishes or see their lives upended and their companies dismembered.
In August 2020, President Donald Trump signed an executive order insisting that TikTok sell itself to an American firm or be banned in the United States. By the fall, ByteDance was looking for a buyer, with Oracle and Walmart the likeliest suitors, but then Joe Biden won the election and the sale was shelved.
In June, Biden replaced Trump’s executive order, which was sloppily written and being successfully challenged in court, with one of his own. The problem, as Biden’s order defines it, is that apps like TikTok “can access and capture vast swaths of information from users, including United States persons’ personal information and proprietary business information. This data collection threatens to provide foreign adversaries with access to that information.”
Let’s call this the data espionage problem. Apps like TikTok collect data from users. That data could be valuable to foreign governments. That’s why the Army and Navy banned TikTok from soldiers’ work phones, and why Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a bill to ban it on all government devices.
TikTok is working on an answer: “Project Texas,” a plan to host data for U.S. customers on U.S. servers, and somehow restrict access by its parent company. But as Emily Baker-White of BuzzFeed News writes in an excellent report, “Project Texas appears to be primarily an exercise in geography, one that seems well positioned to address concerns about the Chinese government accessing Americans’ personal information. But it does not address other ways that China could weaponize the platform, like tweaking TikTok algorithms to increase exposure to divisive content, or adjusting the platform to seed or encourage disinformation campaigns.”
Let’s call this the manipulation problem. TikTok’s real power isn’t over our data. It’s over what users watch and create. It’s over the opaque algorithm that governs what gets seen and what doesn’t.
TikTok has been thick with videos backing the Russian narrative on the war in Ukraine. Media Matters, for instance, tracked an apparently coordinated campaign driven by 186 Russian TikTok influencers who normally post beauty tips, prank videos and fluff. And we know that China has been amplifying Russian propaganda worldwide. How comfortable are we with not knowing whether the Chinese Communist Party decided to weigh in on how the algorithm treats these videos? How comfortable will we be with a similar situation in five years, when TikTok is even more entrenched in the lives of Americans, and the company has freedom it may not feel today to operate as it pleases?
Imagine a world in which the United States has a contested presidential election, as it did in 2020 (to say nothing of 2000). If one candidate was friendlier to Chinese interests, might the Chinese Communist Party insist that ByteDance give a nudge to content favoring that candidate? Or if they wanted to weaken America rather than shape the outcome, maybe TikTok begins serving up more and more videos with election conspiracies, sowing chaos at a moment when the country is near fracture.
None of this is far-fetched. We know that TikTok’s content moderation guidelines clamped down on videos and topics at the Chinese government’s behest, though it says its rules have changed since then. We know that other foreign countries — Russia comes to mind — have used American social networks to drive division and doubt.
It is telling that China sees such dangers as obvious enough to have built a firewall against them internally: They’ve banned Facebook and Google and Twitter and, yes, TikTok. ByteDance has had to manage a different version of the app, known as Douyin, for Chinese audiences, one that abides by the rules of Chinese censors. China has long seen these platforms as potential weapons. As China’s authoritarian turn continues, and as relations between our countries worsen, it is not far-fetched to suspect they might do unto us what they have always feared we would do unto them.
“No analogies are perfect, but the closest analogy I can think of is to imagine if the Brezhnev-era Soviet Union had decided to plow some of its oil export profits into buying up broadcast television stations across the U.S.,” my former colleague Matthew Yglesias wrote in his newsletter, Slow Boring. “The FCC wouldn’t have let them. And if the FCC for some reason did let them, the Commerce Department would have blocked it. And if a judge said the Commerce Department was wrong and control over the information ecosystem didn’t meet the relevant national security standard, Congress would have passed a new law.”
As analogies go, I think that’s a good starting point. But if the Soviet Union had bought up local television stations across the nation, we’d know they had done it, and there’d be an understanding of what those stations were, and what they were attempting, just as was true with Russia Today. The propaganda would be known as propaganda.
TikTok’s billion users don’t think they’re looking at a Chinese government propaganda operation because, for the most part, they’re not. They’re watching makeup tutorials and recipes and lip sync videos and funny dances. But that would make it all the more powerful a propaganda outlet, if deployed. And because each TikTok feed is different, we have no real way of knowing what people are seeing. It would be trivially easy to use it to shape or distort public opinion, and to do so quietly, perhaps untraceably.
In all of this, I’m suggesting a simple principle, albeit one that will not be simple to apply: Our collective attention is important. Whoever (or whatever) controls our attention controls, to a large degree, our future. The social media platforms that hold and shape our attention need to be governed in the public interest. That means knowing who’s truly running them and how they’re running them.
I’m not sure which of the social network owners currently clear that bar. But I’m certain ByteDance doesn’t. On this, Donald Trump was right, and the Biden administration should finish what he started.
News
ASK IRA: Are the Heat in a Boston state of mind?
Q: We’re playing the Celtics, aren’t we? – Stan.
A: Based on the way that the Celtics went into Milwaukee and took care of business on Friday night, it seemingly would appear that way. But it’s also not as if there hasn’t been road success in that series. It well could come down to the better game between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum. Still, NBA history significantly favors the home team in Game 7. So I would say the Heat staff likely are spending a bit more time at the moment on their Boston video than their Bucks scouting report. Either way, both of those teams have looked far better in their series than the 76ers looked against the Heat.
Q: The Heat do not have the top superstars, but they probably have the deepest bench among the remaining teams. It is their strength. We have many excellent defenders. Why can’t we utilize our players to pressure our opponents in the backcourt more? We can keep rotating players in off the bench to keep them fresh. – Jay, Weston.
A: First, the Heat often have gone to such ball pressure, particularly after timeouts. And they had been picking up James Harden 94 feet. So there is that. But for all of the Heat’s considerable depth, you still want your best players on the court as much as possible. So you also have to be mindful of not wearing down Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo with such extra effort. Beyond that, pressure defense also can result in fouls. That might be palatable with, say, Gabe Vincent or Victor Oladipo. But I’m not sure you would want Butler or Adebayo burning fouls in the backcourt.
Q: I just love that it’s championship or bust here. That’s the greatest feeling as a Heat fan and as a competitor. – Swann.
A: Which is why the precautions with Kyle Lowry in both the first and second rounds. The goal was not to just advance to the Eastern Conference finals. The goal was, and remains, the 16 victories required for a title. And the challenges at point guard only will get tougher, which is why you need, or at least want, Kyle Lowry as close to 100 percent as possible.
()
News
With subtle swing changes and a ‘five-tool’ skill set, Jorge Mateo has locked down the Orioles’ everyday shortstop role
Ryan Fuller sees the incremental changes every day in the batting cage, the subtle tweaks to shortstop Jorge Mateo’s hand positioning, his load and his stance. They add up to a larger overhaul, but in small doses, the alterations aren’t as jarring to the Orioles’ co-hitting coach.
But to Darren Holmes, the assistant pitching coach who throws on-field batting practice, those changes to Mateo’s approach came in one fell swoop. He doesn’t see Mateo each day, as Fuller does, so his amazement at the adjustments served as validation.
“For someone else to see it, like, ‘Oh man, that looks different,’ it was kind of like, ‘All right, it’s moving the needle a little bit here.’” Fuller said.
So much of Mateo’s game is developed. He’s a plus-fielder with elite speed. He can hit for average, steal bases and surprise with occasional power. According to Sports Info Solutions, Mateo ranks fifth in the league among shortstops with four defensive runs saved.
But doing it all at a consistent level has been Mateo’s largest challenge — and one he hasn’t faced at the major league level until this season. As the Orioles’ everyday shortstop, Mateo is putting together the last piece in his puzzle, adding consistency in the shape of a nine-game hitting streak to the rest of the tools he already possesses.
Mateo is in a role he’s always wanted. And he’s living up to the billing.
“He’s never had an opportunity to play every day, and he’s gonna have the opportunity to play shortstop here,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “I want him to take it and run with it.”
The path for Mateo has been filled with roadblocks. A former highly ranked prospect with the New York Yankees, he was packaged as part of the deal that sent Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics to the Bronx.
He was then dealt to the San Diego Padres in 2020, where he made his major league debut as a utility fielder. With Fernando Tatis Jr. patrolling shortstop, there wasn’t a clear path to everyday playing time there.
And then in August 2021, the Orioles selected Mateo off waivers, opening the door for the 26-year-old. He showed flashes of his potential to finish that season, playing all over the field.
Mateo arrived to spring training this offseason with a goal, however. And after hitting .381 with a 1.315 OPS in nine spring training games, Hyde pulled Mateo aside.
“We want you to be our shortstop,” Hyde told him.
It’s all Mateo wanted to hear.
“Now I get the opportunity,” Mateo said. “I know how to deal with it. It’s a good opportunity for me, and I try to take advantage of it and make the team proud.”
There were adjustments Fuller wanted to make, though. With a shortened spring training because of baseball’s 99-day lockout, the hitting coach waited to make most of the major adjustments until Mateo had made the big league squad, giving them more time to work one-on-one.
First came the change to his stance, with Fuller trying to stop Mateo’s bottom half from drifting toward the pitcher. Then came the decision to alter Mateo’s load, bringing the bat back into his shoulder joint to allow for a longer bat path in the zone. With his speed, Mateo said his focus is to put the ball in play, because “something is going to happen.”
“It’s just kind of piecing lower-body efficiency with upper-body efficiency,” Fuller said. “He’s ultra-talented, obviously. We all see that every day. But consistency with the bat has been a big focus for us.”
As that consistency at the plate grows — a nine-game hitting streak bringing his average to .243 with a league-best 10 steals — it couples with the flashy plays he makes at shortstop. Twice he’s turned double plays after racing into center field, snaring a popup and firing the ball to first to nab a runner. He made a twirling throw on a sharp grounder up the middle Friday.
They’re standout moments that look routine at this point. And they’re part of the reason he’s locking down his role as Baltimore’s everyday shortstop, proving for the first time in his major league career that the lineup card is where his name belongs each game.
“He’s a five-tool guy when you look at him,” Fuller said. “It’s fun to see him play.”
()
News
My Hero Academia Chapter 353 READ MANGA and Release Date
My Hero Academia Chapter 353 is set to release on May 20, 2022.
There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of the My Hero Academia Chapter 353.
NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED
Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));
My Hero Academia fans need to know when will be Chapter 353 of My Hero Academia will be released, the date, time, lineup, and other details. This page is updated with all the details of My Hero Academia Chapter 353 is being released and will surely update as soon as possible.
My Hero Academia Chapter 353 Updates
My Hero Academia is one of the most important Japanese manga series of this style. The series was first launched on July 7, 2014. Since he is opening some chapters for the first time, the quality of this episode is very high.
The final chapter premieres, and fans love it. After the last chapter, when the next chapter 353 comes out, you should know the My Hero Academia Chapter 353 release date. It is expected to be broadcast within a quarter of the day in 2021.
My Hero Academia Chapter 353 Release Date And Details
My Hero Academia Chapter 353 is set to release on May 20, 2022, and as uh you know the raw scans will be coming two-three days before the release. final release and spoilers are still left.
- Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time: Noon
- Central Daylight Time: 11 AM
- British Summer Time: 5 PM
This series has gained a lot of popularity recently and the fans are curiously waiting for the release of the next chapter.
What’s for lunch? pic.twitter.com/6RDKmfUASG
— My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) April 27, 2022
My Hero Academia Chapter 353 Raw Scan Release Date
As the release date for Chapter 353 of My Hero Academia is set for 20th May 2022, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.
Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find My Hero Academia Chapter 353 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.
All anime fans are preparing for another exciting style of My Hero Academia. The manga returns with a new chapter, and all fans are eagerly looking forward to Chapter 353. Just because it fascinates all fans. In the last few episodes of the show, we saw Ikuhisa hanging out with a scientist.
Baggio told Deco that in return, he would unlock the fourth and sixth aircraft carriers once and for all. Bachau said he was another person when he was resting and called him an idiot. Originally written by Kohei Horikoshi and printed in English by Viz Media.
He was supported by Kazumas Sanjoba and Hiroshi Kamei. Lin Youji discovered it. The fifth part of one of the most famous comic series.
The new chapter begins with Fripp’s famous high-level temperament. Chapter 321 Deku VS Class 1-A, the heavenly master understands Deku’s thoughts, once she makes a decision, she can complete the article and tell Fripp that she does not need your help.
Deku joked that he was writing. Some kind of reliable fake that I even deny. All seasons of the series have been well received by the public, including critics from all over the world, who praised each other for the most effective adaptations of manga and anime.
NEWS: 15 Superheroes Gather For My Hero Academia’s HERO FES. 2022 Event
READ: pic.twitter.com/9XHiH3YhmY
— My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) April 20, 2022
My Hero Academia Chapter 352 Recap
Burnin, Kido, and Onima utilize their Quirks to safeguard Shoto as he prepares his impact, yet Dabi out of nowhere shows up behind him, having involved the Hell Spider as an interruption.
Dabi throws a blazing right hook at Shoto, asking him how he felt staying at U.A. with every one of the frightened regular citizens, as the child of Endeavor and sibling of Dabi.
Good morning! pic.twitter.com/m5ronF7yjd
— My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) April 11, 2022
He proceeds with his attack, assailing Shoto as notwithstanding being “the kid brought into the world with everything”, favored with an ideal body perfectly located, he actually relies upon every other person, and like an insane manikin, he won’t ever make a thing of himself, releasing a Jet Burn assault that impacts Shoto straightforwardly into a structure.
In any case, Shoto figures out how to kill the hotness, amazingly. He answers that he’s not off-base and was brimming with uncertainty this time, perceiving himself as a “silly faker”.
Regardless of that, considering he thought Dabi was just at any point zeroed in on Endeavor, he’s happy to hear that he’s been watching out for him as well.
Subsequent to contemplating how he’s been chipping away at a move to keep the speed with everybody, he announces that he transformed Flashfire into something else, and presently it’s a transition to stop him.
Can Shoto DEFEAT Dabi?
This is the kind of thing fans have been bantering about for quite a while. Also, the second is at long last here. However, what will happen precisely? The historical backdrop of anime and manga consistently showed us the elder siblings being overwhelmed regardless of how extraordinary the younger siblings are.
On the off chance that Shoto’s “Flashfire Fist” closes things here, it would be frustrating, which we know won’t occur. How? Call it hunches, yet we as a whole realize this battle won’t go down that without any problem.
By the looks, doesn’t it seem like Dabi’s last battle? Dabi has been keeping himself alive just with the goal that he can cause his dad to feel the aggravation he felt this time. Also, this second feels like it. He will likely kill Shoto to cause his Endeavor to feel what it feels to lose everything.
Shoto being the hero will attempt to bring his older sibling back. Yet, for what reason does it seem like, eventually, Dabi’s fire will end? There would be a ton of admissions, and undoubtedly vast tears in our eyes. Dabi, the older sibling will have something up his sleeves that can bring Shoto down for good.
However, in anime and manga, the force of fellowship and love has generally been more prominent than the force of unadulterated contempt. So indeed, that summarizes everything. Despite the fact that Dabi might have finished Shoto’s whole vocation, things will end in an unexpected way.
Stay connected with Stanford Arts Review for all the latest updates.
The post My Hero Academia Chapter 353 READ MANGA and Release Date appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
Ezra Klein: TikTok may be more dangerous than it looks
Are "Suitcase Nukes" Floating Around For Purchase by Terrorists?
The Best-Selling Items to Sell on Cold Winter Days
Billionaire Novogratz Is At Loss Due To LUNA’s Freefall
ASK IRA: Are the Heat in a Boston state of mind?
With subtle swing changes and a ‘five-tool’ skill set, Jorge Mateo has locked down the Orioles’ everyday shortstop role
Best 308 Scope To Buy In 2018
My Hero Academia Chapter 353 READ MANGA and Release Date
Reading-The Best 15 minutes You’ll Ever Invest
Chainsaw Man Chapter 98: Release Date, Time and Read Manga Online
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach