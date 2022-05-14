Finance
Fiverr – How To Make An Income With Only $5 Gigs
Fiverr or Fiverr.com is rocking the world. This web business has become extremely popular since it was launched a few years back. In fact, it has been featured on The Wall Street Journal, NBC, Yahoo Finance, CNN Money, Fox News, Smart Money, and many other places. With every new day, more and more people are signing up and joining the Fiverr gig community.
But what exactly is Fiverr? It is an online marketplace where providers can post services offered for just $5. In other words, buyers can buy gigs that are displayed there and they have to pay just $5 for the service purchased.
The seller gets $4, and the balance is taken by the website as its commission or earning. The provider can withdraw money for services offered to the PayPal account. The services can be posted under several categories such as writing, social marketing, graphics, music & audio, business, technology, programming, and more.
What Makes Fiverr So Special?
The fact is, there is no dearth of marketplaces on the Internet. Most of them work the other way round. In other words, employers would post jobs, and as a service provider, you have to place your bid. You will hardly have any control over what you can offer as you are restricted to what the employer wants. Fiverr is different. Here, you can post the services you can offer, and the employers too can let you know what they are looking for.
The main difference is in the pricing. All services sold at Fiverr are at $5.
So, it can be said that this is a micro gig marketplace. For small jobs, this is just perfect, because at other job boards or marketplaces, the cost is simply too high to justify sales of $5.
So How Can You Make Money At Fiverr?
The website offers a great opportunity to make quick money. First, the membership is free. Just sign-up, give your details, and you can be a member in minutes.
You can start posting the services you offer as soon as you become a member. Just write down what you want to do for $5, select the category where you want your online job advertisement to be displayed, write a description for the service offered, mention the number of days within which you can do it, add an image, write down the tags, and you are done. Your advertisement will be on Fiverr in minutes.
You will begin to see traffic coming in as people view your gig, and if what you are offering interests them, then you will have sales too. You will see the revenue when you deliver the order.
It is essential that you promote your gig because it can lose visibility as more advertisements are posted in the category at Fiverr. With low visibility, your gig will have almost no traffic, and this means, no sales. You can promote your gig through Twitter, by posting the link at Face book, and asking your friends to visit and order, or you can also send your friends an email. Just be imaginative, do some promotions, and orders can soon flow in.
Air Handling Unit – Components and Purchase Considerations
In commercial setups as well as homes, there is a vital need of fresh, uncontaminated and temperature controlled air. It forms the basis for a suitable environment to perform a particular operation. Generally, industrial complexes have various equipment installed to control the quality of air such as air conditioners, heaters and ventilators. An essential equipment mounted to operate in conjunction with these devices is an Air Handling Unit or an AHU. It is a very significant device that can modify and condition the air as per needs. These days, many Air Handling Unit manufacturers produce these devices with varying capacities and unique features such as smoke detecting systems and more.
The Air Handling Unit or an AHU is designed by incorporating different functional units that perform specific jobs. If you are planning to integrate an AHU into your commercial plant or home premises, here is some basic information about the device for you to know its functionality.
Mixing chambers – The important task of exhausting the air from the inside of the building and mixing the air from the outside is performed by the dampers installed inside the mixing chambers.
Conditioning element – Just like the air conditioners used in homes do, the conditioning element does the task of conditioning the air and adjusting its temperature to hot or cold. Components like heating coils and cooling coils are used to achieve the desired level of temperature. The elements like water at high
temperature, a stream of hot or cold air and cold water are commonly used in this part.
Filters – Filters take the vital responsibility of cleaning the air present in the atmosphere. Air Handling Units consist of filters that perform the task of removing all the dust and other contaminants present in the air. The air stream coming out of the filters is absolutely sanitized and dry.
Humidifier – As the name suggests, the task of this part is to humidify the air. In applications where extremely dry air results due to regular heating, the humidifier performs the task of adjusting its moisture content.
Blower – The chief purpose of this part of the AHU is to recycle the air present in the area. For enhanced functionality, more than one blower can be integrated into the unit.
Apart from these major components, there are many other smaller modules such as sound attenuators, vibration suppressers, heat recovery device, duct pressure control devices and smoke detectors present in an AHU. These devices are equally important in ensuring the overall functioning of the device. According to the application, different sizes, shapes and installation type of the AHU equipments are available.
Before contacting Air Handling Unit manufacturers for purchasing the device, you should know your requirement. For the premises where the unit is to be used is smaller in size, a low capacity AHU would be enough. If the installation space is a constraint, opt for the equipment with compact shape and small size.
How to Sell Your Own Home – Part 2 – Staging
Part 2 – Staging Sells Your Home Fast.
In 2009 many people began a business in real estate sales by selling their own house. Today, (2010) many of these same people are still trying to sell that first home. The market is tough and with so many homes on the market, today’s buyer is looking for an extraordinary home at a reasonable price, not an ordinary home at an extraordinary price. If you are a For Sale by Owner seller who is not partnering with a REALTOR®, this article will provide you with some guidelines that will help speed the process up and make your home extraordinary.
For example, using our checklist as a guide, the first task after setting the proper price, (see article 1) is preparing your home to sell or “staging.”
Before we get into the heart of staging, we need to discuss disclosure. Staging does not mean hiding. As the seller, you should be aware that the seller’s disclosure of material facts is an important part of a real estate transaction. We suggest you first get your home inspected by a licensed home inspector. Make sure that your home is termite free, and has good plumbing; water quality, lead, radon, septic tank, asbestos, electricity.
If you are partnering with a REALTOR®, they will know of a professional who is reliable and experienced. If you are going strictly on your own, you can look up their listings in the phone book under Home and Building Inspectors. Beware however. Anyone armed with a “do it yourself” book and a business license can call themselves a home inspector. Some states do not require the inspector to pass a test or be certified. Make sure that you them through the Better Business Bureau. Ask for their credentials and verify references. It’s a little effort that results in maximum benefits.
As we discussed in the last article on “Setting the Price,” the first thing to remember in selling your home fast is to highlight the best parts of your home. Remember – “first impression” is important. Just because many of you are still living in the home you are selling, it doesn’t mean that the home has to appear “lived in.”
Make your home attractive to a potential buyer by making sure the first view is their most attractive view. Walk to the street in front of your home and turn around. What do you see? Be honest with yourself; would you pay the price you’re asking. Is the lawn cut, curb edges manicured?
Are the bushes trimmed? Is the paint fresh or chipped and fading? Has the roof seen better days; missing shingles or curled up in spots? Are windows broken, screens missing? Is there clutter everywhere, bikes and toys lying all over? Are fences down or missing slats or links? Are walkways broken, cracked or missing? To answer the obvious question here – NO, the new buyer does not want to do those repairs themselves, no matter how attractive the price is.
Ok, assuming the outside checklist is finished, walk inside the home, with that same critical eye and notepad in hand. Make sure the inside of your house is attractive. A well decorated home, with freshly washed or painted walls and clean carpets, with furniture neatly arranged, will sell faster and for more money than one that looks “lived” in. De-personalize the home. Get rid of the personal mementos and wall decorations, sports plaques or your child’s finger painting you have tacked onto the refrigerator as well as un-clutter and re-arrange desk(s) and bookshelves.
Clean the kitchen and bathrooms until they shine. These are the two most critically looked at areas of the house, right after the living room. If you have problems doing this, you may need to hire a home stager and a professional cleaning crew so that your home will look organized, clean and tidy.
After your home is in its best performance, you can also hire a professional photographer to take some great pictures of your home. Why you ask? Because in today’s market, many home buyers and their buying broker, look for houses on the web first.
If you belong to a FSBO service, they usually have a spot for you to put pictures of the home. Do not trust this requirement to your trusty digital camera you got for Christmas. Get a professional who knows real estate sales. Remember that first impression is an important thing, how can you sell your home fast if your home itself does not look attractive on the web. You want them willing to see your home after they have viewed the pictures you put up..
After all those things set, you can start to make an “open house.” Open houses should be scheduled on the time in which your home shows its best performance or condition. For example, if you have a beautiful garden, show it off during the morning before the flowers start to wilt. If there’s one thing that you love most about your home, be sure to share it with potential buyers, but don’t hover. Let the potential buyers look for themselves. Let them ask questions and answer them honestly but then shut up. As a professional REALTOR® who partners with FSBO sellers, I have seen more first time sellers talk the customer out of buying, than I have ever seen them talk one into buying.
With today’s influx of foreclosures, if you need to sell your home fast, you may need some help from a professional in order to take advantage of their buyers list and their nationwide marketing.
If you are partnering up with the services of a real estate firm, your REALTOR® will be able to help you determine what needs to be repaired or corrected.
In conclusion, selling your home fast by yourself is not an impossible task. Those expenses you will incur to freshen up the home are worthwhile when compared to the money gained in the sale.
By Hans Rosielle – GRI
Property Mill Real Estate Group LLC
A Fixed Fee REALTORS® Guide for the FSBO Seller.
Where to Buy Orchid Pots?
Before your decision to buy orchid pots, you need to consider some features of such a delicate flower, like an orchid. Specialized containers for plants of this family should provide:
- good outflow of moisture;
- the temperature level acceptable for this flower.
- safe extraction of long root, which often crawl far beyond the container;
- active circulation of air around the root system and the substrate inside the pot.
Among the orchids there are types where the roots not only absorb nutrients and moisture, but also actively participate in the process of photosynthesis. Epiphytic plants do not need a large volume of substrate, so a large pot is not needed here. The main thing is that there will be holes for drainage on the bottom and the both sides of the pot. Then the height of the pot should be equal to the width of the flower stalk. And the important thing is the volume of the pot which should be suitable to the size of the root system.
Many flower lovers choose pots by two main criteria: design and size. Orchids can be grown in different pots, so we need to decide what material will be. On the site there are pots for orchids from:
1. Polystone (artificial stone)
These are special pots of artificial stone. Inside, there are small holes, so that the roots of the orchids can “breathe”. This is an important condition for this flower. The advantage of such pots of plastic one is that the polystone does not heat up during the summer period and is notable for its stability. These pots have a stunning design, so they will decorate any type of interior.
2. Glass round pot or glass vase (high)
You will perfectly understand that transplanting a flowering plant is not recommended. Orchid get stress during the transplant, and as a consequence, it fades much more quickly. To prevent this, choose beautiful glass vases, where your orchid will feel comfortable and you can enjoy its wonderful flowering. On the site https://getpotted.com, there are small round models of this pot or a high rectangular shape. Such models require special care for your flower, so you need to find out all the specifics if you decide to choose it. But there is one drawback: glass can injure the orchid and the person, besides it will not allow the roots to breathe. This choice is better to do as a spectacular flowerpot for an orchid planted in a plastic.
3. Decorative baskets (like ornamental flowerpot)
If you still have not decided which pot to choose, you could try to grow your orchids in baskets for epiphytes. These models are made of wood, bamboo or plastic. This is a compromise between natural and room conditions of detention. In the basket, there will never be overheating or overcooling of flower roots, stagnation of moisture and it also provides good aeration. But watering plants with this method of planting will have more tips. Baskets can also be used as decorative pots.
There are different approaches, how and where to buy orchid pots. Someone prefers to grow these flowers without it at all, placing epiphytes on blocks, while others are campaigning for the maintenance of plants in a closed system. Your flower is a very delicate plant, so pay more attention to choosing the right pot. You will provide your flower with comfort and the necessary conditions and it will please you with its stunning and amazing flowering.
