Former national security adviser Robert McFarlane dies at 84
By BEN FOX
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House national security adviser Robert C. McFarlane, a top aide to President Ronald Reagan who pleaded guilty to charges for his role in an illegal arms-for-hostages deal known as the Iran-Contra affair, has died. He was 84.
McFarlane, who lived in Washington, died Thursday from complications of a previous illness at a hospital in Michigan, where he was visiting family, according to a family statement.
“As his family we wish to share our deep sadness at the loss of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, and note his profound impact on our lives,” the family said in the statement. “Though recognized as a strategic political thinker, we remember him for his warmth, his wisdom, his deep belief in God, and his commitment to serving others.”
McFarlane, a former Marine lieutenant colonel and Vietnam combat veteran, resigned his White House post in December 1985. He was later pressed into service by the administration as part of secret — and illegal — plan to sell arms to Iran in exchange for the freedom of Western hostages in the Middle East and pass along proceeds to the contra rebels in Nicaragua for their fight against the Marxist Sandinista government.
He played a major role in the affair, leading the secret delegation to Tehran, then as now a U.S. adversary, to open contact with so-called moderate Iranians who were thought to hold influence with kidnappers of American hostages. He brought with him a cake and a Bible signed by Reagan.
The scheme began to unfold after a cargo plane carrying a CIA-arranged shipment of arms was shot down in October 1986 by the Sandinistas in Nicaragua, setting off what eventually became one of the biggest modern political scandals.
McFarlane was rushed to a Washington-area hospital in February 1987 after taking an overdose of Valium the day before he was scheduled to testify before a presidential commission investigating the Iran-Contra scheme.
He pleaded guilty in March 1988 to four misdemeanor counts of withholding information from Congress. His lawyer said he was unfairly singled out because he, unlike other key figures, testified willingly before investigative panels. He also admitted his role.
″I did indeed withhold information from the Congress,” he told reporters at the time. “I believe strongly that, throughout, my actions were motivated by what I believed to be in the foreign policy interest of the United States.″
He was pardoned by President George H.W. Bush, along with five other figures from the scandal.
McFarlane, a career Marine known as “Bud” to his friends, had risen to lieutenant colonel and to positions in the Nixon and Ford administrations. He served as national security special assistant to Richard M. Nixon and Gerald R. Ford during their presidencies.
During the Carter administration, he was on the Republican staff of the Senate Armed Services Committee. He returned to the executive branch with Reagan’s election, serving as a State Department counselor until moving to the White House as national security adviser William Clark’s deputy in January 1982. He was appointed to the top national security post in 1983.
McFarlane, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, was the son of a former Democratic congressman from Texas, William Doddridge McFarlane, who served from 1932 to 1938. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, two daughters and a son.
Associated Press news researcher Rhonda Shafner contributed from New York.
Lynx roster reshuffling continues for Cheryl Reeve, and it won’t end until she has ‘team that we want’
Cheryl Reeve noted how much success the Lynx have had in the past with bringing veterans in to contribute to the franchise’s success. She hoped similar results would be achieved with Angel McCoughtry this season.
Instead, the Lynx and the 35-year-old future Hall of Famer reached a buyout on Thursday.
“I very much wanted to see a different outcome, but it’s beyond our control. I know Angel knows that,” the Lynx coach and general manager said Friday. “She just didn’t quite feel 100 percent (with her knee) and wanted to take some time to get some more strengthening, and that sort of thing, and see what she can do as far as maybe playing with a team at a different time.”
As to the team’s mutual decision to part ways with Odyssey Sims, Reeve reiterated that the point guard is dealing with a personal matter and will now have time to do so.
Those were just the latest revelations this week, leading to more turnover in what’s been a revolving Lynx’s roster in the early stages of the season. Three days before the season started, Reeve was reshuffling the deck by waiving point guards Layshia Clarendon and Crystal Dangerfield and signing Sims.
Three losses into the season, the roster is again being reshaped. Minnesota announced Friday it signed Moriah Jefferson and Evina Westbrook to contracts, while inking Nikolina Milić, center Hannah Sjerven and guard Yvonne Turner to hardship contracts.
Turner and Milic were previously on hardship deals but had to be released and re-signed for logistical reasons. Sjerven, a Rogers, Minn. native, who Minnesota selected in this spring’s WNBA draft, spent camp with the Lynx.
Westbrook was signed to a hardship deal on Thursday but giving the rookie a season-long contract Friday was the only way to retain her without having to wait another 10 days to re-acquire the guard. Jefferson is a six-year WNBA veteran who Reeve said will start at point guard Saturday against Chicago, just one day after joining the team.
No time to waste.
This is the reality of the Lynx’s season. They’re still waiting for Kayla McBride’s Turkish season to wrap — something that could come as soon as this weekend. Damiris Dantas is at least a couple weeks away from being healthy enough to return to play. Natalie Achonwa is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury. Napheesa Collier is expected to miss most, if not all, of this season as she expects her first child.
Concerns about availability seemed to be what led to Clarendon’s departure ahead of the season.
Reeve was asked Friday if she had any regrets about the way she managed the roster to this point in the season.
“I’d have healthy players. That’s what I would do differently,” Reeve said. “We’re just responding to the situations that have arisen.”
Though it should be pointed out McCoughtry missed last season with an injury, and Clarendon was battling an injury at the end of the 2021 campaign. It’s not a massive surprise those two players weren’t 100 percent at the season’s outset. Still, there was certainly a path for everything working out the way the Lynx hoped it would — it just didn’t come to fruition.
All Reeve can do now is adjust. Reeve noted “it’s never good to be GMing” in the early stages of the season. But she has experience with it. Reeve was tinkering with the roster early last season, as well, when Minnesota opened the campaign in an 0-4 hole.
“I think what’s different this year is just coming out of training camp, we didn’t feel like the team was quite the team we needed it to be at that time that could’ve put the group behind a little bit, in terms of a key position. Who wants to be making changes at the point guard spot 72 hours before the game,” Reeve said. “But here we are, and we’ll do what’s necessary, and we’ll keep tweaking until we feel like we’ve got the team that we want.”
For the team she now has, Reeve is “turning up the fire on expectations.” There will be accountability on effort and toughness, two traits Reeve despises having to coach.
“And frankly, if we keep asking you to do it over and over again, we start to come to an assumption that you can’t do it, and that leads to a different decision, you either not playing or not being on the team,” Reeve said. “We’ll do what we have to do to get where we want to go, because there’s only one path, and that path is to be difficult to play with from a physical standpoint, a mental standpoint, your defense, your connection on offense. Obviously, we’re taking steps, but that’s what’s been on our mind.”
Latest round of severe weather left 3 dead in Minnesota, South Dakota
Strong winds and a tornado caused widespread damage in parts of Minnesota and South Dakota, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left three more people dead.
In Minnesota, a grain bin fell onto a car Thursday and killed a passenger near Blomkest, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said. And a person died Thursday in Sioux Falls, S.D., as a result of severe weather, Mayor Paul TenHaken said, but details weren’t released.
Also in South Dakota, Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said Wendy Lape, 61, was traveling home to Wentworth with her husband in a vehicle about 5 p.m. Thursday when straight line-winds struck.
“The wall of dust and dirt and debris hit them. They slowed down to probably under 5 miles per hour because of the almost zero visibility from the blowing debris and a chunk of wood came through the window of the car,” Milstead said at a briefing in Sioux Falls Friday.
Lape died of her injuries Friday morning, officials said.
Earlier in the week, storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico City died Wednesday in a car crash near Worthington — underscoring the dangers of pursuing severe weather. More storms were forecast for Friday from the Upper Great Lakes to the southern Great Plains that could bring damaging winds and hail.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem issued an emergency declaration and ordered state personnel and resources to affected communities. Noem said damage reports were received from 28 counties.
“We have had many storms before, but the amount of communities that are impacted right now we just haven’t seen in our state before,” Noem said at the briefing.
The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management has opened an Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the response with local government authorities.
Winds gusted Thursday above 100 mph in parts of South Dakota. National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Heitkamp, in Sioux Falls, said Friday that a tornado formed around Castlewood, but elsewhere the damage was caused by the strong wind.
On Thursday, a nursing home in Salem, S.D., sustained extensive damage when part of the roof was torn off. Residents were evacuated. The storm knocked out power to thousands of customers, including the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings.
On Thursday night, Noem traveled to Castlewood, where a tornado ripped off the roof of a school and brought down walls.
Castlewood High School sophomore Erowyn Funge lives across the street from the school. She said that worst part of the storm lasted about 30 minutes, the Argus Leader reported.
“Our table went flying off our porch. It looked completely black outside,” said Funge.
Uprooted trees, branches and debris were scattered around Castlewood. Power lines were down, including across highways leading to town.
In Minnesota’s Stevens County, winds approaching 70 mph toppled grain silos and pushed down storage sheds near Alberta. The Minnesota State Patrol closed eastbound Interstate 94 for several hours Thursday night after overturned trucks blocked the freeway.
Orioles’ Ryan Mountcastle lands on 10-day injured list with forearm strain; Austin Hays out with cut hand
Ryan Mountcastle hoped the pain would go away more quickly, given a few days off during the Orioles’ trip to St. Louis. But when the shooting pain from his left thumb up his forearm “kept getting worse and worse,” the first baseman landed on the 10-day injured list, the Orioles announced Friday, with a start date retroactive to Wednesday.
Mountcastle said he hopes to return by the latter half of next week’s homestand. In the clubhouse Friday, he wore a brace on his left wrist to prevent aggravation, and he was having his forearm checked by the training staff before the game. But Mountcastle doesn’t expect to leave the team in Detroit to see any specialist.
“Some type of sprained forearm thing,” Mountcastle said. “Just kind of shoots up from my thumb through my forearm. Swinging and just trying to open up my glove, the impact of the ball hitting my glove, just really sharp pain through my forearm. Played through it in St. Louis, and it was pretty excruciating pain. And then the day after that [Tuesday] game, it was really bad.”
The pain first started for Mountcastle after Sunday’s doubleheader, but he tried to play through it. He featured Tuesday before being absent Wednesday and Thursday with the hope that the rest would alleviate that pain.
“It just wasn’t healing as fast as we were hoping,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “With the way that we are short, got a bunch of guys banged up, didn’t want to rush him back. Wanted to make sure it was right. It’s a long season. And hopefully he’ll be ready when he comes off the injured list.
Baltimore has dealt with several day-to-day injuries lately. Rougned Odor missed Thursday’s game against the Cardinals with a sinus issue, but he said he’s “better” and was in the lineup at second base Friday. Infielder Ramón Urías has missed four straight games with abdominal discomfort, but Hyde said he should be available off the bench in the series opener against the Tigers.
The outlook for outfielder Austin Hays is less certain. Hays’ hand was stepped on as he dove to first base in Thursday’s win against the Cardinals, and while he finished the game, he required several stitches afterwards. To return to the field, the training staff taped his hand to momentarily stem the bleeding.
Hays said the sutures on his left hand need at least 48 hours to heal before he can resume baseball activities. Hays usually wears a glove while running the bases, but as he ran to first after hitting, he didn’t have one. He’s never been stepped on by a cleat, although he’s suffered broken and dislocated fingers while sliding in the past.
“It’s very painful today, and it was very painful to finish the game yesterday,” Hays said. “We had a short bench. I thought I was capable of playing defense. It would’ve been interesting if my spot in the lineup would’ve come up.”
The Orioles are relying on utilityman Chris Owings to play left field Friday as Tyler Nevin slides over to first base. Rylan Bannon, who made his major league debut Thursday, slotted in at third base for the second consecutive day.
Those utility players are a vital cog for Baltimore as the team navigates a glut of injuries.
“We talked a lot about that over the years, the need for versatility and the need for versatile guys on your roster,” Hyde said, “because of weeks like this.”
