Free and Very Low Cost Online Marketing Alternatives That Will Save You a Fortune
The very best method of growing a residual income.
Starting out a website advertising business is likely the ideal technique of growing a residual income and simultaneously reaching financial independence. It actually seems convenient and fun, nevertheless there are many items that will cross your brain, points that will almost certainly stop you in opening your personal website marketing business.
Time and financial methods.
You need to acknowledge the truth that in order to make cash, you will need to have adequate time allotment and financial solutions. It is not wise to begin your internet business if you experience that you do not have that financial ability of preserving your individual business in the long term. Obtaining huge website traffic to your web based business site is your primary concern in setting up your online marketing business. You will be able to obtain it throughout marketing your web page. Nevertheless, once you discovered that the price is not within your reach, there is a thin opportunity that you will attain achievement in getting traffic and transforming them into long lasting customers. Keep in mind that with out a solid clientele base, it will tag the end of your Website advertising career. Can there be any kind of other way to get away costly web business advertising and marketing?
Bear in mind that the term totally free still exists.
Quite simply, you may still find low cost tactics and actually no cost strategies of marketing your Online marketing business. You must be assured that such free of charge or cheap marketing choices will function, after all it is still a kind of advertising and marketing that will certainly help you get the targeted visitors that you require for your internet site. It does not always comes after that 100 % free or inexpensive promotion will not function efficiently while high-priced marketing and advertising mediums will certainly usually function. You need to have confidence and a smart thinking on just how you will be able to make it as good as the pricey advertisement packages on the Net.
Composing unique articles.
As earlier mentioned, there are various approaches of advertising and marketing your internet business without spending very much of your fortune. The greatest thought that you have to consider is composing original content comprising new and juicy data that will support your site visitors comprehend on the subject of your business and the products and services that you are providing. Create your very own original articles or blog posts and sign with no cost or low-cost article distribution solutions that will disperse your content to publishers around the Cyberspace. If you need a larger distribution of your content articles for improved consciousness, you may possibly pay for a modest fee. Now that your articles are allocated and published around the Word wide web with links leading to your website, you will have your 1st set of new internet visitors in no time. If you do not wish to create the article content by yourself, you can seek the services of diverse article writing services that will do the work in exchange of a tiny fee. Content creation and distribution is one of the very best ways of website marketing promotion.
Use blogs for your Online marketing business promotion.
Exactly like article writing, you might also use weblogs or just blogs for your website advertising business marketing. This is totally free and a best approach of obtaining top quality content on your website as well as getting regular visitors who are interested in studying what you desire to say. You can create your sights regarding your business or incorporate a few photos of the products you are providing. Do not forget to incorporate your site’s hyperlink on your blogs so that your visitors can certainly check out your site if they need additional details relating to everything that you have created on your blogs.
Publishing to online forums.
Posting to on the net forums is an additional free of charge but powerful way of obtaining your hyperlinks observed by majority of Net users. There are hundreds of web discussion forums out there that gives subjects associated with the nature of your web based business. You may well also help other people by publishing your comments or recommendations that you find out with regards to a particular concern. The even more assistance that you can easily provide, the extra your name will be noticeable of the crowd as the authority on the subject, and the even more most likely forum readers will click your internet site hyperlink to understand more about you and the things you are into. It is one of the ideal techniques of making sales without even selling real products or services.
Why spend a lot?
Why spend a lot if there are 100 % free and inexpensive advertising and marketing alternatives for your Website marketing promotion? With some cautious arranging and small spending, you will be capable to generate a lot from your web business.
Training – Cost or Investment?
How do you view training and development in your business?
Do you need to quantify and measure it? Is the value you place on developing your staff and management purely monetary or is there a greater benefit to the individual and to the organisation?
In a study carried out by the International Institute of Management Development 80% of respondents were unable to quantify the effect of development. Yet millions of pounds are invested, in management development alone, each year in the UK.
It just doesn’t add up. It is ingrained in all good businesses to test, measure and know their numbers. So why spend millions without knowing the result.
So what is the value of training? Many organisations say they now agree that their work force is their greatest asset and so investing in their development is both necessary and worthwhile these organisations place a high value on training. However, some still see training as a necessary interruption to work and productivity and place very little value upon it.
The fact is that the value of training is and always has been difficult to measure. However we find that in organisations which place a high perceived value upon development the real benefits are far greater than in those organisations which do not.
Changing the perception of training in an organisation is like changing any cultural belief but it can be done by ensuring that the true value of this work is communicated clearly and openly for all to see.
But as we all know saying something has a value is not enough it has to be demonstrated, so how do we do this? Well quite simply by changing the approach we have to what training and development is and why we need it.
Here’s a thought! Why do training just because everybody says it is the way to develop and motivate yourself and your staff, increase production, keep up with the Jones’s what ever reason you think of.
Why not start at the other end. What is it you are trying to achieve? What does your business need?
Improved staff retention, better skills to get better results, what ever it needs find that out first. Then start thinking about the solution.
Here are some questions you should be asking yourself
How does your organisation currently identify a training need? Who identifies the need and who is it communicated to and how is it communicated? Once identified how is that need met, do you look for the most convenient and cost effective course and supplier, do you select the course which uses the latest trend and buzz words or do you select the one that is the closest match to the need you have identified?
Once the training has taken place what processes have been put into place to integrate the new learning into the business and to radiate it out into the wider organisation as is necessary?
However you currently manage this process the key is how effective is it, who benefits from the training and development – the individual, their team or the organisation. If the answer is not all three then the process you currently follow does not add true value.
More importantly do you have a way of measuring it? If you don’t know what you want to achieve how will know if it works.
The Jedi way is to begin with the end in mind. Before a training need is identified time must be invested to find the true business or personal objective. Only then can the exact purpose for the training be agreed, how will it benefit not just the individual but the wider organisation. What outcome is to be achieved and how will this be measured and implemented. Will a training course be the best solution, if so which one and for whom. We would challenge that it is not important what the course is called and what technique the provider uses – the only important question is will it enable you to achieve the outcome you need.
76% of training doesn’t work. It is a convenient distraction and provides a welcome relief from the rigours of “real life”.
To change this you must have processes in place to integrate the learning into the workplace after the initial input. This starts before the training begins by making sure it is relevant and supports your business objectives and only finishes when the knowledge and skills that were trained in are habits and common place in the business. Too many times in organisations we hear yes I attended this course, I even have a certificate, but I never had time to put it into practice or it turned out that wasn’t the right course for what I needed.
Training courses and workshops don’t work, People do. There is no greater waste than that of human potential and unused knowledge.
“To know and not to do is not to know” George K Hardey When you know you are getting a return on your spend that is an investment.
E-Commerce Shipping Best Practices
Ahh the shipping page. The un-welcome step in every eCommerce site’s checkout process. Because many sites fail to answer basic questions such as “how long will it take?” or “how much will it cost?”, many sales are lost at this important juncture. Some research shows that shipping concerns top the list of reasons why people abandon shopping carts. Below, I’ve listed some shipping best practices that I’ve used that help streamline the process for both the consumer and the company.
- Don’t Require Login to View Pricing: Don’t make your customers jump through hoops in order to get a shipping price. Customers should be able to see the cost for shipping on the shopping cart page. If you base your prices on the location where the order will be shipped, give people the ability to enter their zip code for a quote.
- Info on Product Page: Questions about shipping should be addressed early and often. A popup link on the product page is a great way to give customers price quotes or shipping time estimates.
- Link to Shipping Page from Shopping Cart: In the shopping cart where customers select the shipping method, be sure to link to a page with more information regarding each option. On this page, specify estimated delivery dates for each region.
- International Shipping Page: International shipping can be complex, so be sure to give a detailed explanation in order to calm the fears of international shoppers. Explain possible delays, and well as customs fees the customer can expect to pay.
- Don’t Make Shipping a Profit Center: Customers are very sensitive to high shipping prices, so don’t jack up your rates for profit. Some companies, like Columbia House, got in trouble for deceptively profiting off shipping and handling charges.
- Offer Free Shipping at Level Above your Average Order: If your average order is $50, consider offering free shipping at $60 in order to increase your average order.
- Rate Shop the Carriers: By having your shipping software rate-shop the major carriers, you’ll be able to select the cheapest shipping method to a specific regions. One of my clients saved an average of $1 per order by rate shopping UPS, Fedex, and USPS with shipping software from HarveySoft.
- Show Delivery Estimates by Region: On your shipping page, show a map of UPS or Fedex estimated delivery times based on region.
- Ship Next Business Day: I can’t stand it when companies sit on your order for days before it ships. Make it a point to process orders within 1 business day.
- Ship Express Same Day: If possible, ship 2 Day or 1 Day Express orders the same day, up to a certain cutoff time. I’ve found that many customers don’t realize that when they choose “1 Day” shipping, there may also be 1 day of processing, making their package arrive a day later than expected.
- Email Tracking Number: I would guess that most companies do this, but I thought it was worth mentioning. Email your customers promptly with their tracking information. Also, be sure the email contains a link directly to the tracking detail page. I find it highly irritating when companies just send you to the carriers’ tracking page and you have to enter the tracking number manually from the email.
- Discounted International Shipping: Don’t forget your international customers when it comes to shipping promos. While its probably not feasible to offer free international shipping, you should give your out-of-country customers a discount of some type. Karmaloop offers free domestic shipping and $5 off international shipments when you reach a certain level.
- Branded Packaging: By having your company imagery on the packing, you’ll build brand awareness as well as reduce the rate of unclaimed packages. Oddly enough, family members or roommates will sometimes reject a package because they don’t know who its from. Branded packaging helps to alleviate this issue.
- Take Responsibility for Lost Shipments: Sure, it’s not your fault, but in the eyes of your customers, you’re the only one who can resolve the issue. If a customer calls about a package that was supposed to be delivered by the carrier and was not, take the matter into your own hands and mediate between the customer and the carrier. If the package cannot be found quickly, re-ship the merchandise regardless of whether the carrier will take fault.
- Under Promise, Over-deliver: Under promising and over-delivering is important in all aspects of customer service, not just shipping. To ensure that you don’t promise and unrealistic delivery times, you may want to add 1 day of padding on to your delivery times estimates.
Shipping doesn’t have to be an area of confusion. By using the ideas above, you can simplify the shipping process for both your customers and your fulfillment operations.
No Time For Branding?
I read an article recently, aimed at giving guidance to independent retailers in these unusual economic times. Among other things, the article declared that “A recession is no time to focus on branding”. I actually had to stop to make sure I read it correctly. A recession is no time to focus on branding? Hmmm…
Was the author implying that a more appropriate time for brand-building is when the economy is strong? Let’s consider that for a moment. Actually, before we get to that, let’s see if we can first agree on what the heck branding really is?
Webster’s says that branding is “the promoting of a particular product or service by identifying it with a particular brand.” If we accept that definition, then branding would seem like something you’d always want to be doing, wouldn’t it? I mean after all, shouldn’t you always be working to promote your product or service? And shouldn’t you always be trying to identify your product or service with your brand? It seems logical.
I think the problem is that in many companies the term branding has become code for things that aren’t sales focused. There are those that actually believe that branding and sales are mutually exclusive activities and that you can focus solely on one or the other. I think that’s like saying that breathing is more about inhaling than exhaling. You can’t do one without doing the other.
For example, in an effort to bolster sales during the current recession, luxury bridal clothier Vera Wang reportedly cut the average price of her wedding gowns by about 30%. So, is this sales or branding? Sure the move is aimed at generating sales in the short term but will it have an impact on the brand in the longer-term?
Changing your pricing structure is a brand statement. I’m not suggesting it’s wrong. I have no idea what the situation is at Vera Wang and I’m sure they know their business better than I ever will. What I do know is that a price cut is branding.
I used to work for a company where Marketing and Sales were two separate camps. Marketing firmly believed its job was to build advocacy for the brand by building an emotional connection with the consumer. They felt strongly about avoiding price promotion to drive sales and loyalty. The Sales group believed that their role was to win space and increase market share. They saw their job as winning customers over by offering dynamic product features at compelling prices.
Sales would accuse marketing of creating high priced “fluff” that didn’t drive revenue and Marketing blamed Sales for commoditizing the brand by focusing customers solely on product and price, which they felt in time, would lead to the company’s undoing.
Consequently, the company would go through this schizophrenic sort of business cycle where we’d spend boat loads of money on brand building activity in the first 6 months of the year and when sales weren’t immediately forthcoming, any remaining budget would get handed to Sales. Sales would promptly use it to stage “dollars-off” promotions and other discount schemes, which not only didn’t win back much ground, but also tended to have an adverse affect on overall brand positioning. Each year we’d do the same thing, somehow expecting the result to be different. It wasn’t.
What we didn’t recognize at the time was that everyone in both Sales and Marketing was absolutely correct about their roles. Yes, Marketing should be working to build brand and product awareness and an emotional connection with consumers and yes Sales should then leverage that brand awareness and loyalty to gain consumer acceptance and win market share. It isn’t about sales or marketing, it’s about sales and marketing. The truth is, branding and sales are inseparable functions and the best retailers truly understand that.
Wait a minute. Did I just say that Sales and Marketing are the same thing? Absolutely not. Sales and marketing are two very different roles. What I am saying however is that in order for either to be successful, they have to be performed in concert with one another. Like two halves of the whole.
As for the idea that “a recession is no time for branding”, it just doesn’t make sense. Even no branding is branding. Perhaps what they meant to say is that a recession is no time for ineffective branding and with that I agree wholeheartedly.
