Gold Price: Big news! Gold became cheaper by Rs 8,950 from the record rate, know the latest rate

Gold Price Today: After the fall in the prices of precious metals in the international markets and the improvement in the value of the rupee, there was a big fall in the price of gold in the Delhi bullion market on Saturday. With this, gold has become cheaper by Rs 8,950 from its all-time rate.
New Delhi: Gold Price Today: After the fall in the prices of precious metals in the international markets and the improvement in the value of the rupee, there was a big fall in the price of gold in the Delhi bullion market on Saturday. With this, gold has become cheaper by Rs 8,950 from its all-time rate.
24 carat gold rate slashed by Rs 820
According to the Good Returns website, on Saturday, the price of 22 carat gold in Delhi decreased by Rs 750 and its price was recorded at Rs 46,450 per 10 grams. At the same time, there was a decrease of Rs 820 in the price of 24 carat gold. Its rate was recorded at Rs 50,670 per 10 grams.
Compared to the record rate, in August 2020, gold had reached its all-time high rate of Rs 55,400 per ten grams. If you compare the current price of 22 carat gold with its all-time high rate, then gold is now selling cheaper by Rs 8,950.
Slowdown in the prices of both gold and silver
According to the information given by HDFC Securities, the market fell by Rs 360 to Rs 50,127 per 10 grams. Due to this, gold had closed at Rs 50,487 per 10 grams in the previous trading session.
Silver prices fell by Rs 252 to Rs 58,916 per kg. Silver had closed at Rs 59,168 per kg in the previous trading session.
HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Spot gold of 24 carat in Delhi fell by Rs 360 per 10 grams on Thursday, reflecting a fall in the New York-based commodity exchange Comex and a correction in the rupee.”
The rise in the price of gold in the international market
The rupee lost its early gains in the interbank foreign exchange market and closed higher by a paise at Rs 77.49 per dollar (tentative) on Saturday. In the international market, gold was trading higher at $ 1,826 an ounce, while silver remained almost unchanged at $ 20.87 an ounce.
Patel said, “Gold was trading 0.24 per cent higher at USD 1,826 an ounce in the spot trading of New York-based commodity exchange Comex on Saturday.”
Ration Card Rules: An appeal has been made by the government to the ineligible ration card holders to surrender or cancel the card. Those who do not surrender the card, if caught in the verification of the government, then legal action can be taken against them. Along with this, the ration taken from them so far can also be recovered.
Ration Card Rules: If you are also a ration card holder, then you must read this news. Actually, the government had started the system of free ration for the poor during the Corona epidemic. But in the last days, it came to the notice of the government that lakhs of ineligible people are also taking advantage of the free ration from the government.
Action can also be taken
For this, an appeal is being made by the government to the people that such people themselves get their ration card canceled. If the ration card is not canceled then after verification the team of Food Department will cancel it. Action can also be taken against such people.
What is the rule
If a card holder has a plot / flat or house of 100 square meters earned from his own income, four wheeler vehicle / tractor, arms license, family income of more than two lakhs in the village and three lakhs in the city per annum, then such people should have his own income. Ration card will have to be surrendered in Tehsil and DSO office.
Will be recovered
According to the rules of the government, if the ration card holder does not surrender the card, then the card of such people will be canceled after scrutiny. Along with this, legal action can also be taken against that family. Not only this, since he is taking ration from such people, the ration will also be recovered.
Column: A crazy week for the Chicago White Sox shows off the many moods of manager Tony La Russa
There are 50 shades of Tony LaRussa, and we saw a few this week.
There was Happy Tony before his Chicago White Sox opened a homestand Monday on the first summerlike night on the South Side, with Yoán Moncada and Joe Kelly back and his team riding a six-game winning streak. Their eight-game skid was in the rearview mirror, and better days were ahead.
Then we got a glimpse of Ornery Tony late Monday after the Sox blew a six-run, ninth-inning lead to the Cleveland Guardians and eventually lost 12-9 in 11 innings.
The Sox committed four errors, including two in the fateful ninth by Moncada and Tim Anderson before Josh Naylor’s tying grand slam off Liam Hendricks. La Russa defended Moncada after when asked about the two errors, saying the ball had hopped up on the third baseman.
“What was the other one you didn’t like?” La Russa asked CHGO reporter Vinnie Duber.
Duber pointed out the error by Anderson.
“Did you ever try to throw something?” La Russa asked.
Duber pointed out Anderson’s error was on a missed catch from an outfield relay.
“We didn’t lose that game because of our defense,” La Russa said. “I disagree with that, so …”
This is all part of La Russa’s competitive nature, we’re told, which was why Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf brought him out of retirement to finish the job Rick Renteria couldn’t. No one takes it personally when La Russa questions the validity of a valid question. Occupational hazard.
Happy Tony returned after Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Guardians, which preceded an unfortunate COVID-19 outbreak in the Guardians coaching ranks that led to a postponement Wednesday. It was well-timed for the Sox, giving La Russa’s bullpen an extra day of rest before the four-game series against the New York Yankees, the best team in baseball.
Before Thursday’s game, Duber asked La Russa if Johnny Cueto, pitching at Triple-A Charlotte, was an option for Tuesday’s doubleheader in Kansas City, Mo. We then saw Funny Tony.
“You’re an option,” La Russa told Duber, drawing awkward laughs from those who recalled La Russa had previously questioned Duber about whether he’d ever made a throw.
Somehow Duber not only had convinced La Russa he could throw but start for the White Sox.
Next came Befuddled Tony on Thursday night after Kelly recorded the first two outs of the eighth inning on four pitches of a 7-7 game before imploding with three straight walks, including seven balls in his last eight pitches. It was Kelly’s second outing after rehabbing from a right biceps injury the last 6½ months.
La Russa let Kelly face Aaron Judge, who had hit a home run off Ryan Burr that nearly made it across 35th Street in his previous at-bat. Kelly induced Judge to hit a weak chopper up the middle, a tough play but one that a good second baseman could make with the ginormous Judge running to first.
Leury García was not that second baseman. His throw wasn’t strong enough to beat Judge on a bang-bang play. As the go-ahead run scored and the first-base umpire signaled Judge safe, first baseman José Abreu fell asleep for a second as Gleyber Torres motored around third and scored the second run on the play.
Abreu attempted an awkward throw to the plate that NBC Sports Chicago analyst Ozzie Guillén outwardly mocked during the postgame show. In real time, analyst Steve Stone pointed directly at Abreu’s inattentiveness for allowing the second run to score.
Kelly then completely fell apart, walking Anthony Rizzo on four pitches. Instead of calling on Duber, who was in the press box writing his story, La Russa called on left-hander Tanner Banks to face the right-handed-hitting Giancarlo Stanton, who had homered twice off Dylan Cease.
With the Sox already trailing, Russa didn’t want to use high-leverage relievers Hendriks, who last pitched Monday, or Kendall Graveman, who had a day of rest after the postponement.
“At that point we’re already down, I don’t think you can waste an arm,” La Russa later said before correcting himself. “Not waste an arm, use up an arm. That’s what I think.”
Stanton singled home another run on an 0-2 changeup. Banks then served up a three-run home run to right-handed-hitting Josh Donaldson, making it 14-7. After the 15-7 loss, we saw Bemused Tony, still marveling at the ridiculous turn of events in the eighth after two quick outs in a tie game.
“I mean, you had to see it to believe it,” La Russa said. “I still don’t believe it.”
That would’ve made a great marketing slogan for the 2022 Sox, a team that has to be seen to be believed. Only 20,050 fans showed up Thursday on a beautiful night for the start of the biggest home series of the season, and the team averaged 16,596 in two games against the Guardians in similar weather.
The Sox haven’t exactly helped their cause. They entered Friday’s game 15-15, ranked dead last in fielding and 12th in pitching and hitting .225 as a team. It’s not the kind of performance that gives off “World Series vibes.”
So what shades of Tony La Russa will we see the rest of the season?
We can hardly wait to find out.
Ezra Klein: TikTok may be more dangerous than it looks
At the core of the frenzied interest in Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is an intuition that I think is right: The major social media platforms are, in some hard-to-define way, essential to modern life. Call them town squares. Call them infrastructure. They exist in some nether region between public utility and private concern. They are too important to entrust to billionaires and businesses, but that makes them too dangerous to hand over to governments.
We have not yet found a satisfying answer to the problem of their ownership and governance. But some arrangements are more worrying than others. There are fates worse than Musk.
TikTok, as we know it today, is only a few years old. But its growth is like nothing we’ve seen before. In 2021, it had more active users than Twitter, more U.S. watch minutes than YouTube, more app downloads than Facebook, more site visits than Google. The app is best known for viral dance trends, but there was a time when Twitter was 140-character updates about lunch orders and Facebook was restricted to elite universities. Things change. Perhaps they have already changed. A few weeks ago, I gave a lecture at a Presbyterian college in South Carolina, and asked some of the students where they liked to get their news. Almost every one said TikTok.
TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company. And Chinese companies are vulnerable to the whims and the will of the Chinese government. There is no possible ambiguity on this point: The Chinese Communist Party spent much of the last year cracking down on its tech sector. They made a particular example out of Jack Ma, the highflying founder of Alibaba. The message was unmistakable: CEOs will act in accordance with party wishes or see their lives upended and their companies dismembered.
In August 2020, President Donald Trump signed an executive order insisting that TikTok sell itself to an American firm or be banned in the United States. By the fall, ByteDance was looking for a buyer, with Oracle and Walmart the likeliest suitors, but then Joe Biden won the election and the sale was shelved.
In June, Biden replaced Trump’s executive order, which was sloppily written and being successfully challenged in court, with one of his own. The problem, as Biden’s order defines it, is that apps like TikTok “can access and capture vast swaths of information from users, including United States persons’ personal information and proprietary business information. This data collection threatens to provide foreign adversaries with access to that information.”
Let’s call this the data espionage problem. Apps like TikTok collect data from users. That data could be valuable to foreign governments. That’s why the Army and Navy banned TikTok from soldiers’ work phones, and why Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a bill to ban it on all government devices.
TikTok is working on an answer: “Project Texas,” a plan to host data for U.S. customers on U.S. servers, and somehow restrict access by its parent company. But as Emily Baker-White of BuzzFeed News writes in an excellent report, “Project Texas appears to be primarily an exercise in geography, one that seems well positioned to address concerns about the Chinese government accessing Americans’ personal information. But it does not address other ways that China could weaponize the platform, like tweaking TikTok algorithms to increase exposure to divisive content, or adjusting the platform to seed or encourage disinformation campaigns.”
Let’s call this the manipulation problem. TikTok’s real power isn’t over our data. It’s over what users watch and create. It’s over the opaque algorithm that governs what gets seen and what doesn’t.
TikTok has been thick with videos backing the Russian narrative on the war in Ukraine. Media Matters, for instance, tracked an apparently coordinated campaign driven by 186 Russian TikTok influencers who normally post beauty tips, prank videos and fluff. And we know that China has been amplifying Russian propaganda worldwide. How comfortable are we with not knowing whether the Chinese Communist Party decided to weigh in on how the algorithm treats these videos? How comfortable will we be with a similar situation in five years, when TikTok is even more entrenched in the lives of Americans, and the company has freedom it may not feel today to operate as it pleases?
Imagine a world in which the United States has a contested presidential election, as it did in 2020 (to say nothing of 2000). If one candidate was friendlier to Chinese interests, might the Chinese Communist Party insist that ByteDance give a nudge to content favoring that candidate? Or if they wanted to weaken America rather than shape the outcome, maybe TikTok begins serving up more and more videos with election conspiracies, sowing chaos at a moment when the country is near fracture.
None of this is far-fetched. We know that TikTok’s content moderation guidelines clamped down on videos and topics at the Chinese government’s behest, though it says its rules have changed since then. We know that other foreign countries — Russia comes to mind — have used American social networks to drive division and doubt.
It is telling that China sees such dangers as obvious enough to have built a firewall against them internally: They’ve banned Facebook and Google and Twitter and, yes, TikTok. ByteDance has had to manage a different version of the app, known as Douyin, for Chinese audiences, one that abides by the rules of Chinese censors. China has long seen these platforms as potential weapons. As China’s authoritarian turn continues, and as relations between our countries worsen, it is not far-fetched to suspect they might do unto us what they have always feared we would do unto them.
“No analogies are perfect, but the closest analogy I can think of is to imagine if the Brezhnev-era Soviet Union had decided to plow some of its oil export profits into buying up broadcast television stations across the U.S.,” my former colleague Matthew Yglesias wrote in his newsletter, Slow Boring. “The FCC wouldn’t have let them. And if the FCC for some reason did let them, the Commerce Department would have blocked it. And if a judge said the Commerce Department was wrong and control over the information ecosystem didn’t meet the relevant national security standard, Congress would have passed a new law.”
As analogies go, I think that’s a good starting point. But if the Soviet Union had bought up local television stations across the nation, we’d know they had done it, and there’d be an understanding of what those stations were, and what they were attempting, just as was true with Russia Today. The propaganda would be known as propaganda.
TikTok’s billion users don’t think they’re looking at a Chinese government propaganda operation because, for the most part, they’re not. They’re watching makeup tutorials and recipes and lip sync videos and funny dances. But that would make it all the more powerful a propaganda outlet, if deployed. And because each TikTok feed is different, we have no real way of knowing what people are seeing. It would be trivially easy to use it to shape or distort public opinion, and to do so quietly, perhaps untraceably.
In all of this, I’m suggesting a simple principle, albeit one that will not be simple to apply: Our collective attention is important. Whoever (or whatever) controls our attention controls, to a large degree, our future. The social media platforms that hold and shape our attention need to be governed in the public interest. That means knowing who’s truly running them and how they’re running them.
I’m not sure which of the social network owners currently clear that bar. But I’m certain ByteDance doesn’t. On this, Donald Trump was right, and the Biden administration should finish what he started.
