Finance
Greece’s Syriza Threatens to Stop Paying Their Bills
It appears that the head of Greece’s radical left party believes that there is little chance that Europe will cut off funding to the country, and if it does, Greece will repudiate its debts. Seriously…
In an interview with the WSJ, Alexis Tsipras, the 37-year-old head of the Coalition of the Radical Left, also known as Syriza, warns that financial collapse in Greece would drag down the rest of the euro zone. Instead, he says, Europe must consider a more growth-oriented policy to arrest Greece’s spiraling recession and address what he calls a growing ‘humanitarian crisis’ facing the country.
‘Our first choice is to convince our European partners that, in their own interest, financing must not be stopped,’ Tsipras said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal Thursday. ‘If we can’t convince them-because we don’t have the intention to take unilateral action-but if they proceed with unilateral action on their side, in other words they cut off our funding, then we will be forced to stop paying our creditors, to go to a suspension in payments to our creditors.’
According to recent opinion polls, Tsipras’ party is poised to win the most votes in repeat elections next month, bettering its surprise, second-place finish in an inconclusive May 6 vote that left no party or coalition with enough seats in parliament to form a government.
Tsipras says that, if push comes to shove, Greece can manage on its own. By not paying its debts, the country will have enough cash to pay its workers and retirees. He also proposes cuts in defense spending, cracking down on waste and corruption, and tackling widespread tax evasion by the rich..
The craziness in Greece doesn’t end here. The government has been having trouble getting the citizen’s to pay their property taxes, so they decided to bundle the property taxes with the electricity bills, since the citizens were more inclined to pay those bills. The government had hoped to raise €1.7bn-€2bn from the levy in the fourth quarter of last year. But a massive unions-led civil disobedience movement against this “injustice” scuppered that and a ruling that it was illegal to disconnect people’s electricity supply for non-payment sent the collection rate even lower.
Now the power company is not getting the revenue from the electricity bills and it has now had to be bailed out by the government to avert a nationwide energy crisis. For these and many other reasons, we are still shorting the euro using the leveraged ETF EUO.
Finance
Answers Before You Purchase a Takagi Tub
Many people who first see the Takagi soaking tub are attracted to the compact and unique styling of Takagi Japanese bathtubs. Once they have the opportunity to relax and soak in one, they are intent in obtaining one for their bathroom. Before heading out to purchase Takagi tubs; you will want to have the answers to these questions in hand.
- How large of a Takagi Japanese Soaking tub are you considering? Measure the space you will be placing the tub in, so you will be able to narrow down models that meet your needs. One that is too large will not fit. One that is too small will need a lot of framework around it to fill the space or will need to be freestanding.
- Will the Takagi bathtub need an enclosure around it and what materials will you use? There are units that come in one piece and can fit right into your existing tub space. This allows for the most convenient way to get a Takagi soaking tub. Other types of Takagi bathtubs require a framework be built around them.
- What materials are Japanese Soaking bathtubs available in? There are generally three choices available: wood, fiberglass and porcelain. Wood Takagi Japanese bathtubs should be made of Hinoki wood to prevent rotting. The wood tubs are lightweight and surprisingly durable. Wood is the most common material used in traditional Japanese bathtubs. Porcelain Takagi Japanese bathtubs hold heat well but are heavier. Check the underlying floor in your bathroom to ensure it will hold up. Fiberglass Takagi Japanese bathtubs are composed of lightweight fiberglass that allow for the most variety (size, shape and color) of Takagi Japanese soaking tub.
Will you be replacing an existing bathtub with a Japanese soaking tub or putting the tub outdoors? If you are replacing an existing bathtub; the water and pipe fittings for the old bathtub may be usable. Working with the plumbing you already have can save time and money.
When it comes to the traditional ways, Takagi tubs were very often placed outside of the home to enjoy nature’s scenery. It’s possible to place these inside, but you will need to put waterproof flooring with a drain in the center in your bath.The reason for this is the more traditional the soaking tub is; the more spillage you will receive. Takagi bathtubs do not have a spill guard around them like standard bathtubs do.
What is your total budget for this project? Items that you might include in this are:
- Cost to purchase a Takagi Japanese tub.
- Any repairs or adjustments needed to place the Takagi Japanese bath tub of your choice. Include any electrical, plumbing, masonry, and carpentry modifications here.
- Labor. Decide if you can or want to perform any of the work to save you money. Japanese bathtubs are very easy to install, so this is a good place to cut corners.
Purchasing a soaking tub is a great investment in your home and yourself. Take your time to choose the best possible tub you can afford. There are several suppliers of Takagi Japanese bathtubs, so shop around and get the best price.
Finance
7 Keys To Being Prepared To Sell Your Home!
Since, for most people, the value of their house, often, represents, one of their, single – most, valuable assets, doesn’t it make sense, to ensure, when they wish, to sell their home, they do, all – they – can, to make the best deal, possible! After, over 15 years, as a Real Estate Licensed Salesperson, in the State of New York, I often, advise my clients, of things, they can do, to better – prepare, for the selling transaction, process, and period! In that respect, I emphasize, 7 keys, to being, as prepared, as possible, to sell your house, and get the finest results. With that, in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, these items, and why, they matter.
1. Curb appeal: If potential, qualified buyers, don’t take a look, in a serious way, at the house, they won’t make an offer, to purchase it! The first thing, these individuals, see, is the curb appeal, as they approach, the property. Is it, neat, clean, and attractive? Are the colors, overall – exterior appearance, gardens, and apparent condition, a turn – off, or a motivating, inspiring one?
2. First impressions: What might be a potential buyer’s, first impressions, when they enter, the house? Are there any odors, etc, which might make it, unappealing? Is it neat, and clutter – free? Is there, too much, too little, or just, the right, amount of furniture, to accentuate the positive? What is the first thing, someone will experience, when entering?
3. De – clutter/ staging: How might the showing of the house, benefit, from de – cluttering, and staging, effectively, the home? Since, many buyers, can’t visualize, what they don’t clearly, seen it often, makes sense, to take advantage of the skills, and expertise, of a professional stager!
4. Objectives/ priorities: Before, deciding to sell your home, the homeowner should clearly, consider, and identify, his personal objectives and reasons, and ensure, he addresses his priorities, throughout the process!
5. Listing price: Homeowners should hire potential agents, and choose, the one, who, will best represent his personal needs, by providing honest suggestions, and ideas, consistently! Remember, in most cases, the properly – set, listing price, makes a significant difference, for the better! It’s important to understand, listing, and selling price, are different entities!
6. Marketing strategy: Thoroughly, consider, which marketing strategy, makes the most sense, for your combination of personal reasons, priorities, etc! There must be a clear understanding, from the start, as to how, to, effectively, proceed!
7. Agent/ homeowner teamwork: The best results, and least – stressful, process, and approach, to this period, is to ensure, quality, consistent teamwork, between agent, and homeowner, so they proceed, on the same – page!
Getting the best price, and terms, when you sell your house, is a smart objective, and using, the 7 steps, listed, above, are a sensible, effective approach. Will you do, all you can, in your own, best interests?
Finance
5 Easy Ways to Help Convince New Customers To Buy From You
As a newcomer to internet marketing one of the hardest things to do is convince strangers to buy from you.
No matter how great your product is and how convinced you are that it will help your customers. It will all come to nothing if you can’t convince them to click on the ‘BUY’ button.
People in general are afraid to buy something from someone they are unfamiliar with. Even though they may love what you have to offer and are convinced it is what they want and need, there is something inside stopping them from making the purchase.
It’s your job as a marketer to help allay their fears and make the decision to buy from you as easy as possible. Here are five things you can do to help them make that choice:
1. Offer a ‘NO RISK’ guarantee
One of the best ways to convince potential customers to buy from you is to offer them a RISK FREE guarantee. This tried and tested method has been used long before internet marketing was even a thing.
It tells your customer that you are so confident in your product and how useful it will be, you are willing to let them use it RISK FREE for X amount of time and if they don’t believe it is right for them then they can return it for a full refund.
If you are running a membership site a variation on this is to offer a free or discounted rate for a certain amount of time. For example your first week free then $27 a month thereafter.
If you do offer the no risk guarantee you should NEVER try to avoid honouring it when asked. This needs to be set in stone. If someone asks for their money back within the stipulated period then you should have no hesitation in giving the refund.
Remember you should be building your business on honesty from the start.
2. Customer testimonials
Testimonials are great, they tell your potential customers that someone has not only taken the opportunity to buy from you but they were so happy with your product they wanted to let you know how pleased they were. This is important because generally people will believe what other customers have to say about your product, than what you say yourself. Good testimonials can be one of your best assets when it comes to getting potential customers to buy your product.
As time goes buy people will start to send you their thoughts without asking. However when you first start selling products it can be a good idea to follow up a sale after a few days with an email asking your customer their thoughts.
As with above honesty is the best policy, don’t ever be tempted to use fabricated testimonials.
3. Provide a case study
A case study is a great way for you to let your potential customer know what they can expect if they buy your product. In a case study you briefly outline how the product you are selling benefited someone who used in previously.
For example if you are selling a product on how to play the guitar. You might tell them how ‘Peter’ a guy with no musical experience whatsoever was playing tunes on his guitar after just one week of using your product.
This gives your reader/viewer a chance to visualise what they could do if they were to buy your product.
4. Offer them quality free content
By offering your customers FREE content that is not just high quality, but also useful and related to your product, you will increase your chances of making more sales.
Ultimately, it helps your potential customer decide to buy from you. They will think to themselves “If he gives something of this quality away for free, how good must the paid content be?”
5. Make them feel good!
When a potential customer reads your sales page they will have lots of nagging doubts running through their minds. It is your job as the marketer to try and reduce these doubts to a minimum in order for them to click the buy button. One of the best ways to do this is to make them feel good about themselves.
Make them feel that by purchasing your product they are among a select few who are willing to take action.
For example if you are selling a business opportunity you could say something along the lines of “We all at some point dream of breaking away from the humdrum of the 9 to 5, but only a select few have the courage to do something about it.”
This kind of thing builds their self-esteem and tells them they are in a minority who will have the courage to take advantage of the opportunity in front of them.
If you incorporate the above 5 points into your marketing you will have a far greater chance of convincing new customers to trust you as a marketer.
As a result of this your potential customers will be more likely to click on that ‘Buy Button’
Do you have any tips you use to help convince new customers to buy from you?
Greece’s Syriza Threatens to Stop Paying Their Bills
Answers Before You Purchase a Takagi Tub
Josh Donaldson tussles with ChiSox’ Tim Anderson over physical play at third
7 Keys To Being Prepared To Sell Your Home!
Royce Lewis makes it a grand night as Twins pummel Guardians
DT Jaylen Twyman ‘blessed’ to be back with Vikings after being shot four times last June
5 Easy Ways to Help Convince New Customers To Buy From You
Aaron Hicks emerges from slump after moving to No. 9 spot as ‘double leadoff’
Jaylen Twyman ‘blessed’ to be back with Vikings after being shot four times last June
Giancarlo Stanton & Aaron Judge are finally becoming Yankees’ bash brothers
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach