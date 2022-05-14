HDR Advantage Saddle For Those On a Tight Budget

Share Pin 0 Shares

Owner’s of the HDR advantage saddle often remark that the rig is worth so much more to them than it cost. More expensive saddles are often overlooked in favor of the HDR Advantage because of its high quality, even when the rider clearly has a larger budget.

I only start with this, because some buyers are discouraged by low prices, thinking that they are paying for low quality or mass produced products. This is not the case with the HDR Advantage saddle.

Overall, the HDR Advantage is a good buy because of its low price point, close contact and comfortable fit. This saddle was specifically made with the rider’s and horse’s comfort in mind

Features and Benefits

What makes the HDR Advantage saddle desirable is the fact that it’s made by hand. Many other saddles at this price point are made on large assembly lines and lack the quality of a saddle constructed by a master craftsman.

A hand-made horse saddle is preferable to horse riders for many reasons.. Many saddles that come off of an assembly line suffer from loose stitching and lack the fluidity that a hand made saddle has.

If you’re looking for a saddle that’s easy to break in and that’s comfortable, the HDR Advantage saddle is it. It features air cushion knee pads, wool flocked panels, and a steel reinforced wooden tree. Furthermore, the tree is backed up by a five year warranty.

Many riders find that the features and balance of this saddle combine to make an ideal companion for equitation, performance, and jumping. One complaint with this saddle is that if you use breeches with it, the dye can potentially rub off and ruin them. However, this is only something that results from improper care.

If you avoid putting the saddle in water for a long period of time, your saddle will last longer. Submerging any dyed leather in water will have a similar effect!

The Perfect Owner

The HDR advantage saddle is the perfect saddle for anyone and everyone, especially those who like the feel of more traditional saddles. It’s a great introductory saddle for beginners, but the quality with which it is produced and the features it includes make it a great economical buy for the more experienced rider, even a professional.

Summary and Recommendation

I personally know of a rider who switched from a more expensive saddle to this one because his horse was restricted and bruised from his old one. This saddle offered the horse the ability to heel and the flexibility to move naturally.

With proper care, which includes oiling to prevent unsightly scratches, the Henri De Rivel advantage saddle can be a great riding companion for years. I can’t recommend it more highly.