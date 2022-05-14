Finance
How to Sell Your Own Home – Part 2 – Staging
Part 2 – Staging Sells Your Home Fast.
In 2009 many people began a business in real estate sales by selling their own house. Today, (2010) many of these same people are still trying to sell that first home. The market is tough and with so many homes on the market, today’s buyer is looking for an extraordinary home at a reasonable price, not an ordinary home at an extraordinary price. If you are a For Sale by Owner seller who is not partnering with a REALTOR®, this article will provide you with some guidelines that will help speed the process up and make your home extraordinary.
For example, using our checklist as a guide, the first task after setting the proper price, (see article 1) is preparing your home to sell or “staging.”
Before we get into the heart of staging, we need to discuss disclosure. Staging does not mean hiding. As the seller, you should be aware that the seller’s disclosure of material facts is an important part of a real estate transaction. We suggest you first get your home inspected by a licensed home inspector. Make sure that your home is termite free, and has good plumbing; water quality, lead, radon, septic tank, asbestos, electricity.
If you are partnering with a REALTOR®, they will know of a professional who is reliable and experienced. If you are going strictly on your own, you can look up their listings in the phone book under Home and Building Inspectors. Beware however. Anyone armed with a “do it yourself” book and a business license can call themselves a home inspector. Some states do not require the inspector to pass a test or be certified. Make sure that you them through the Better Business Bureau. Ask for their credentials and verify references. It’s a little effort that results in maximum benefits.
As we discussed in the last article on “Setting the Price,” the first thing to remember in selling your home fast is to highlight the best parts of your home. Remember – “first impression” is important. Just because many of you are still living in the home you are selling, it doesn’t mean that the home has to appear “lived in.”
Make your home attractive to a potential buyer by making sure the first view is their most attractive view. Walk to the street in front of your home and turn around. What do you see? Be honest with yourself; would you pay the price you’re asking. Is the lawn cut, curb edges manicured?
Are the bushes trimmed? Is the paint fresh or chipped and fading? Has the roof seen better days; missing shingles or curled up in spots? Are windows broken, screens missing? Is there clutter everywhere, bikes and toys lying all over? Are fences down or missing slats or links? Are walkways broken, cracked or missing? To answer the obvious question here – NO, the new buyer does not want to do those repairs themselves, no matter how attractive the price is.
Ok, assuming the outside checklist is finished, walk inside the home, with that same critical eye and notepad in hand. Make sure the inside of your house is attractive. A well decorated home, with freshly washed or painted walls and clean carpets, with furniture neatly arranged, will sell faster and for more money than one that looks “lived” in. De-personalize the home. Get rid of the personal mementos and wall decorations, sports plaques or your child’s finger painting you have tacked onto the refrigerator as well as un-clutter and re-arrange desk(s) and bookshelves.
Clean the kitchen and bathrooms until they shine. These are the two most critically looked at areas of the house, right after the living room. If you have problems doing this, you may need to hire a home stager and a professional cleaning crew so that your home will look organized, clean and tidy.
After your home is in its best performance, you can also hire a professional photographer to take some great pictures of your home. Why you ask? Because in today’s market, many home buyers and their buying broker, look for houses on the web first.
If you belong to a FSBO service, they usually have a spot for you to put pictures of the home. Do not trust this requirement to your trusty digital camera you got for Christmas. Get a professional who knows real estate sales. Remember that first impression is an important thing, how can you sell your home fast if your home itself does not look attractive on the web. You want them willing to see your home after they have viewed the pictures you put up..
After all those things set, you can start to make an “open house.” Open houses should be scheduled on the time in which your home shows its best performance or condition. For example, if you have a beautiful garden, show it off during the morning before the flowers start to wilt. If there’s one thing that you love most about your home, be sure to share it with potential buyers, but don’t hover. Let the potential buyers look for themselves. Let them ask questions and answer them honestly but then shut up. As a professional REALTOR® who partners with FSBO sellers, I have seen more first time sellers talk the customer out of buying, than I have ever seen them talk one into buying.
With today’s influx of foreclosures, if you need to sell your home fast, you may need some help from a professional in order to take advantage of their buyers list and their nationwide marketing.
If you are partnering up with the services of a real estate firm, your REALTOR® will be able to help you determine what needs to be repaired or corrected.
In conclusion, selling your home fast by yourself is not an impossible task. Those expenses you will incur to freshen up the home are worthwhile when compared to the money gained in the sale.
By Hans Rosielle – GRI
Property Mill Real Estate Group LLC
A Fixed Fee REALTORS® Guide for the FSBO Seller.
Where to Buy Orchid Pots?
Before your decision to buy orchid pots, you need to consider some features of such a delicate flower, like an orchid. Specialized containers for plants of this family should provide:
- good outflow of moisture;
- the temperature level acceptable for this flower.
- safe extraction of long root, which often crawl far beyond the container;
- active circulation of air around the root system and the substrate inside the pot.
Among the orchids there are types where the roots not only absorb nutrients and moisture, but also actively participate in the process of photosynthesis. Epiphytic plants do not need a large volume of substrate, so a large pot is not needed here. The main thing is that there will be holes for drainage on the bottom and the both sides of the pot. Then the height of the pot should be equal to the width of the flower stalk. And the important thing is the volume of the pot which should be suitable to the size of the root system.
Many flower lovers choose pots by two main criteria: design and size. Orchids can be grown in different pots, so we need to decide what material will be. On the site there are pots for orchids from:
1. Polystone (artificial stone)
These are special pots of artificial stone. Inside, there are small holes, so that the roots of the orchids can “breathe”. This is an important condition for this flower. The advantage of such pots of plastic one is that the polystone does not heat up during the summer period and is notable for its stability. These pots have a stunning design, so they will decorate any type of interior.
2. Glass round pot or glass vase (high)
You will perfectly understand that transplanting a flowering plant is not recommended. Orchid get stress during the transplant, and as a consequence, it fades much more quickly. To prevent this, choose beautiful glass vases, where your orchid will feel comfortable and you can enjoy its wonderful flowering. On the site https://getpotted.com, there are small round models of this pot or a high rectangular shape. Such models require special care for your flower, so you need to find out all the specifics if you decide to choose it. But there is one drawback: glass can injure the orchid and the person, besides it will not allow the roots to breathe. This choice is better to do as a spectacular flowerpot for an orchid planted in a plastic.
3. Decorative baskets (like ornamental flowerpot)
If you still have not decided which pot to choose, you could try to grow your orchids in baskets for epiphytes. These models are made of wood, bamboo or plastic. This is a compromise between natural and room conditions of detention. In the basket, there will never be overheating or overcooling of flower roots, stagnation of moisture and it also provides good aeration. But watering plants with this method of planting will have more tips. Baskets can also be used as decorative pots.
There are different approaches, how and where to buy orchid pots. Someone prefers to grow these flowers without it at all, placing epiphytes on blocks, while others are campaigning for the maintenance of plants in a closed system. Your flower is a very delicate plant, so pay more attention to choosing the right pot. You will provide your flower with comfort and the necessary conditions and it will please you with its stunning and amazing flowering.
Invest In The Poor, Reap Abundant Returns
There are about 7 billion people in our world today. But, 80% of these figures are living below the poverty line of $1 per day. It is unfortunate, pathetic, and redeemable.
Indeed, it a world ravaged by poverty, want, misery, violence, bloodbath, dead, galloping economic issues
Take it or leave it, most of the so-called problems, challenges facing our world today are self-created and therefore self-inflicted.
We, individually and collectively have created most of these conditions facing us today, through our thoughts, words and deeds, yesterday and yesteryears.
When we help the poor, with our resources, talent, skill, expertise, advice, smiles, kindness, experiences, whatever, we are piling up positive, spiritual deeds for ourselves, and this is a plus to our karmic credit.
In our present lives, or when we die and enter the cosmic plane, spiritual plane, or even in our next incarnation on this same earth plane, we will come face-to-face with the consequences of our actions-good or bad.
As a special correspondent, writing for Nigerian Tribune newspaper from the Lagos end, I interviewed Rev Mrs Dele George, founder, Little saints Orphanage Home, Lagos.
She actually inspired this write-up and I am grateful she was down-to-earth in answering the questions.
Click this link to read the interview: https://tribuneonlineng.com/I-started-my-orphanage-with-set-of-twins-they-are-now-the-ones-running-it-george/?fbclid=IwAR3wTgdjNeGdjZW2T9cK6YFbO6GhLAkFVL9qnEuqEz3fa9EceNeONrzJigg You are also free to read us on: http://www.tribuneonlineng.com
This is the only way to follow us and get to read some of our juicy stories daily.
Helping others will uplift us individually and collectively on all planes of existence even while we are still here on earth.
It will eventually bring about world peace; if we give a helping hand to one another regardless of sex, race, tribe, or nationality.
Ask people who are well verse in spiritual issues. We continue in this incarnation from where we stopped in the last. You are free to agree or disagree with me here. You have every right under the sun to do so.
When we help the less privileged in our society, we are burning off our negative karmic debt, or what the Christians call sins, so to say.
In our next life, for sure we will return to continue in this school of life, the cosmic of God will empower us and we will be born into a family, community, state and nation that will further encourage us one way or the other to continue from where we stopped in our past lives.
Options Trading – 5 Interesting Facts About Stock Options
When people refer to options trading they could actually be referring to a number of different securities. Options are traded on all types of securities (forex, commodities, stocks, etc.), but for the purpose of this article I will only be referring to stock options.
Here are 5 interesting facts about options trading that most traders never realize:
Fact 1: Most people never know who actually creates stock options. Heck, I traded for years before I found out the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) issues all listed options at the CBOE as well as other U.S. option exchanges.
The OCC ensures the options market stays liquid and that there is always a buyer and seller for every transaction. Another party that helps facilitate this liquidity are Market Makers.
Fact 2: Sometimes it’s not another options trader who buys or sells your stock option from/to you. Market Makers are exchange members who help keep the market liquid by using their own money to buy and sell options.
So when there is an absence of public buy and sell orders the Market Makers step in and put up their own capital to ensure the trade can be executed.
Fact 3: The price options are quoted at is their per share price, but they are only actually sold in 100 share batches. So what that means is that whatever price you see quoted has to be multiplied by 100 to get the true cost of that option.
People who are unaware of how stock options work may look at a quoted price of $2 and then get excited thinking they can buy that stock option for $2 when in all actuality it will cost them $200.
Fact 4: Stock options do NOT expire the third Friday of the month of their expiration. They actually expire the third Saturday of the month of expiration, but for trading purposes people usually state that they expire on Friday (since the market is not open on Saturday).
Fact 5: When you purchase a stock option you’re not purchasing ownership in anything like you are with stocks. The only thing you are purchasing is a contract that grants you certain “rights”.
In the case of a Call option you are purchasing the “right” to buy a stock and with Put options you are purchasing the “right” to sell a stock.
Options trading can be confusing at first, but take your time, keep learning and eventually things will start to come together.
