Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 Release Date and Haitus Status

One Punch Man Chapter 165 release date is announced, it is set to release this week on 20th May 2022. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.

There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of One Punch Man Chapter 165.

NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED

The one-punch man was developed by artiest ONE, a Japanese superhero franchise that specializes in one-punch action.

A superhero franchise based in Japan. It depicts the story of Saitama, a superhero who has the ability to destroy any opponent with a single blow. There are 12 episodes of this anime series, which is inspired by manga. It premiered in 2015.

One Punch man chapter 165 Release Date:

However, some websites have not provided a release date for the film, while others claim that the film has already been published.

However, according to our own sources, One Punch Man Chapter 165 release date has been confirmed and is set to release this week on 20th May 2022. It was first issued in Japanese with scans of the original Japanese text in English.

One Punch Man Chapter 165 Raw Scan Release Date

As the release date for Chapter 165 of One Punch Man is set for the 20th of May, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.

Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find One Punch Man Chapter 165 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.

One Punch man chapter 163: Highlights

Lightning Max guides the heroes on the boat to go searching for Tareo while Waganma is frightened to see Pig God drifting on the water believing that it is a suffocated carcass. In the interim, Garou is still sincerely attempting to bring down Saitama.

Saitama prods Garou about having four arms which he really has. Garou then releases a powerful assault on Saitama that makes even the Earth swell, uncovering a sanctuary with a mythical beast head ascended from under the ocean, in the observer of an abandoned plane.

In another aspect, Blast and three of his mates notice that the space around Earth is twisting and its attractions, as well as gravitational fields, are going wild. With Blast showing a visual of Earth in seeing them, they see that the Earth has swelled. Right thereafter, an obscure lady who seems, by all accounts, to be a witch, an outsider that looks similar to Boros, and a beastlike male with the top of a lion; every one of whom is Blast’s colleagues, alongside Blast himself, then rush somewhere else to forestall “God” from getting through the layered seal.

Meanwhile, Saitama is determined by Garou’s assault and fights back with his Consecutive Normal Punches that annihilate two of Garou’s arms, leaving the Hero Hunter with just two arms remaining. As of now, Garou recalls Sage Centipede’s words and concludes that “the odious clench hand” the centipede beast referenced was alluding to Saitama, not Garou himself. Saitama continues to hit Garou hard upside the head, making him crash through a few mountains and ultimately tumble into an enormous puddle.

As he gradually gets up, Garou at long last abandons beating Saitama and accuses him of a punch, just to have his fist got by the hero. Thereafter, he requests the Caped Baldy to take his life. In any case; Saitama basically answers that he will pay attention to Garou’s issues with legends and leads him to a close-by cabin. There, both of them are going to have a discussion inside the spot.

Where To Read One Punch Man Chapter 165 Online?

The Manga will be available on various websites. The official is the Viz media. One Punch Man’s first chapter is titled “One Punch Man” and it is written in the third person.

Until The Latest Chapter of One Punch Man Releases, Read More About the Characters of the Series

Saitama



Saitama is the principal hero of the series and the nominal One-Punch Man. He is the most remarkable being to exist in the series.

Saitama faces a purposeful existential emergency, as he is presently too strong to even consider acquiring any rush from the fight.

At first a legend for entertainment only, Saitama later registers to be an expert legend for the Hero Association after understanding that no one remembers him as a legend and guards his home in Z-City against beasts, reprobates, and different dangers. Under the Hero Association, he has relegated the legend name Caped Baldy and is right now B-Class Rank 7.

Genos

Genos is the deuteragonist of One-Punch Man. He is a 19-year-old cyborg and the devotee of Saitama.

He is continuously planning to turn out to be all the more remarkable and he battles for equity. Under the Hero Association, he is given the name Demon Cyborg and is presently S-Class Rank 14.

Genos is a very genuine person, only every once in a long while making jokes. He continually intends to become more grounded and habitually seeks Saitama for guidance to accomplish his objectives.

Since turning into Saitama’s devotee, Genos is extremely respectful and defensive towards Saitama (who he alludes to as “ace”). Genos begrudges and adores Saitama, albeit this doesn’t prevent him from communicating disturbance and incredulity at the everyday preparation routine Saitama used to acquire his powers.

Garou

Garou is a villian, a hand-to-hand fighting wonder, oneself broadcasted “Legend Hunter,” and a significant enemy of the Hero Association and Monster Association.

He is currently the primary antagonist that Saitama is facing.

He is a previous devotee of Bang yet was ousted from his dojo for going out of control.

Due to his interest in beasts, he is normally called the “Human Monster.” Sitch of the Hero Association sees him as a grave danger to the association in spite of being just a human.

