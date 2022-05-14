Connect with us

News

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 Release Date and Haitus Status

Published

1 min ago

on

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 is on Haitus. The last chapter of Hunter x Hunter was chapter 390 was released more than 3 years ago on “26 November 2018”. 

Hunter x Hunter is considered and is one of the best manga series of all time. It is one of the best “Shonen Manga” series out there. This manga is so good and inconsistent at the same time. But despite being so inconsistent the popularity of this manga hasn’t dropped and people are still eagerly waiting for Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391.

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 Release Date

The last chapter of Hunter x Hunter manga that was chapter 390 was released more than 3 years ago on “26 November 2018”.

This manga was created by famous Mangaka “Yoshihiro Togashi” and it is one of the longest-running series. It was adopted for the anime series in the year 2011 which is worldwide famous anime series.

Hiatus isn’t the new thing for this manga as first it happened in the year 2014 and continued for the next two years and ended in 2016.

This hiatus was the first one for Hunter x Hunter and it is one of the longest hiatus by any manga series after that, 2018 Hunter x Hunter broke its record two years ago in November after releasing its chapter 390 it went on another long hiatus which still isn’t over.

This time this hiatus is going on for more than two years and every manga fan is craving the new chapter.

Reason for a Long Hiatus 

The reason behind such a long hiatus and the reason why not a single chapter was released in the span of the last two years is Yoshihiro Togashi.

All this is happening because Togashi is suffering from health issues and he is on a break so that he can recover from his back problems and can get back to continue his world-famous manga. Togashi is suffering from lumbago which is causing him lower back pain.

According to Togashi tweet which was two years ago in the Shounen Jump that he has already made the next 10 chapters in the manga series and he will continue the work as soon as he will get better. It means that he has already made manga till chapter 400 and manga will return soon and will break its hiatus.

When Can We Expect Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391

Because the last chapter of the manga was called “Clash: Part 1” the next chapter in Hunter x Hunter manga can be called “Clash: Part 2”. If we talk about the cast then in the upcoming chapter we will see a lot of Hinrigh, Lynch Fullbokko, and Zakuro Custard as in the previous chapter they failed to achieve what they seek for.

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 Release Date and Haitus Status

They failed to kill Monera but without being caught they were successful in gathering important information from the Hia-Ye. We will get to see these characters in the next chapter and also we can see Kurapika and Hisoka in chapter 391.

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 Release Date

In the past, many websites were claiming that the next chapter of this famous Manga series will be out by this year but it isn’t and 2020 is coming to an end but we will tell you the more expected time.

We can expect to get the new chapter of the Hunter x Hunter manga in the early months of 2021 and as it is yet not confirmed so stay with us as we will keep you updated.

No one can tell the exact date except Togashi but we can expect it in the early months of next year.

News

One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 14, 2022

By

One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
One Punch Man Chapter 165 release date is announced, it is set to release this week on 20th May 2022. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.

There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of One Punch Man Chapter 165.

NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED

Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));

The one-punch man was developed by artiest ONE, a Japanese superhero franchise that specializes in one-punch action.

A superhero franchise based in Japan. It depicts the story of Saitama, a superhero who has the ability to destroy any opponent with a single blow. There are 12 episodes of this anime series, which is inspired by manga. It premiered in 2015.

One Punch man chapter 165 Release Date:

One Punch Man Chapter 165 release date is announced, it is set to release this week on 20th May 2022. The one-punch man was developed by manga artist ONE, a Japanese superhero franchise that specializes in one-punch action.

However, some websites have not provided a release date for the film, while others claim that the film has already been published.

However, according to our own sources, One Punch Man Chapter 165 release date has been confirmed and is set to release this week on 20th May 2022. It was first issued in Japanese with scans of the original Japanese text in English.

One Punch Man Chapter 165 Raw Scan Release Date

As the release date for Chapter 165 of One Punch Man is set for the 20th of May, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.

Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find One Punch Man Chapter 165 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.

One Punch man chapter 163: Highlights

Lightning Max guides the heroes on the boat to go searching for Tareo while Waganma is frightened to see Pig God drifting on the water believing that it is a suffocated carcass. In the interim, Garou is still sincerely attempting to bring down Saitama.

Saitama prods Garou about having four arms which he really has. Garou then releases a powerful assault on Saitama that makes even the Earth swell, uncovering a sanctuary with a mythical beast head ascended from under the ocean, in the observer of an abandoned plane.

1652520489 465 One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date

In another aspect, Blast and three of his mates notice that the space around Earth is twisting and its attractions, as well as gravitational fields, are going wild. With Blast showing a visual of Earth in seeing them, they see that the Earth has swelled. Right thereafter, an obscure lady who seems, by all accounts, to be a witch, an outsider that looks similar to Boros, and a beastlike male with the top of a lion; every one of whom is Blast’s colleagues, alongside Blast himself, then rush somewhere else to forestall “God” from getting through the layered seal.

1652520490 362 One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date

1652520490 951 One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date

Meanwhile, Saitama is determined by Garou’s assault and fights back with his Consecutive Normal Punches that annihilate two of Garou’s arms, leaving the Hero Hunter with just two arms remaining. As of now, Garou recalls Sage Centipede’s words and concludes that “the odious clench hand” the centipede beast referenced was alluding to Saitama, not Garou himself. Saitama continues to hit Garou hard upside the head, making him crash through a few mountains and ultimately tumble into an enormous puddle.

As he gradually gets up, Garou at long last abandons beating Saitama and accuses him of a punch, just to have his fist got by the hero. Thereafter, he requests the Caped Baldy to take his life. In any case; Saitama basically answers that he will pay attention to Garou’s issues with legends and leads him to a close-by cabin. There, both of them are going to have a discussion inside the spot.

Where To Read One Punch Man Chapter 165 Online?

The Manga will be available on various websites. The official is the Viz media. One Punch Man’s first chapter is titled “One Punch Man” and it is written in the third person.

Until The Latest Chapter of One Punch Man Releases, Read More About the Characters of the Series

Saitama

Saitama is the principal hero of the series and the nominal One-Punch Man. He is the most remarkable being to exist in the series.

One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date

Saitama faces a purposeful existential emergency, as he is presently too strong to even consider acquiring any rush from the fight.

At first a legend for entertainment only, Saitama later registers to be an expert legend for the Hero Association after understanding that no one remembers him as a legend and guards his home in Z-City against beasts, reprobates, and different dangers. Under the Hero Association, he has relegated the legend name Caped Baldy and is right now B-Class Rank 7.

Genos

Genos is the deuteragonist of One-Punch Man. He is a 19-year-old cyborg and the devotee of Saitama.

One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date

He is continuously planning to turn out to be all the more remarkable and he battles for equity. Under the Hero Association, he is given the name Demon Cyborg and is presently S-Class Rank 14.

Genos is a very genuine person, only every once in a long while making jokes. He continually intends to become more grounded and habitually seeks Saitama for guidance to accomplish his objectives.

Since turning into Saitama’s devotee, Genos is extremely respectful and defensive towards Saitama (who he alludes to as “ace”). Genos begrudges and adores Saitama, albeit this doesn’t prevent him from communicating disturbance and incredulity at the everyday preparation routine Saitama used to acquire his powers.

Garou

Garou is a villian, a hand-to-hand fighting wonder, oneself broadcasted “Legend Hunter,” and a significant enemy of the Hero Association and Monster Association.

One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date

He is currently the primary antagonist that Saitama is facing.

He is a previous devotee of Bang yet was ousted from his dojo for going out of control.

Due to his interest in beasts, he is normally called the “Human Monster.” Sitch of the Hero Association sees him as a grave danger to the association in spite of being just a human.

News

Iruma Kun Chapter 252 READ MANGA and Release Date

Published

31 mins ago

on

May 14, 2022

By

Iruma Kun Chapter 252 release date is announced, it is set to release this week on 20th May 2022. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.

There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Iruma Kun Chapter 252.

NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED

Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));

Iruma Kun Chapter 252 Release Date

Iruma Kun Chapter 252 release date is announced, it is set to release this week on 20th May 2022. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.

Iruma Kun Chapter 252 Raw Scan Release Date

As the release date for Chapter 252 of Iruma Kun is set for the 20th of May, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.

Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Iruma Kun Chapter 252 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.

Iruma Kun is a well-known Japanese manga series that is written and illustrated by Osamu Nishi. The series is based on school stories and fantasy comedy. Like other popular manga, this manga is also serialized in Akita Shoten’s shenon manga. The series is published by Akita Shoten in the local Japanese language.

The manga started in 2017 and after that, in 2019 the franchise started an anime television series based on the same name and concept. Till now both manga and anime series is running with great success. Besides this, another manga series is started by the franchise in 2020.

Iruma Kun Chapter 252 READ MANGA and Release Date

The Plot of Iruma Kun

The series is mainly based on fantasy comedy, a slice of life, and School stories. The series started in 2017 and from there till now the franchise released 23 volumes and a total of 223 chapters. And now it’s almost ready to release the next chapter. If we talk about the story of this manga then we see the story focuses on a boy named Iruma Suzuki.

He is a human being but his parents sold him to a Demon named Sullivan. He adopts Iruma as his grandson and admits him to the Babyls’ schools. But this school is for demons and Iruma is a human. So, here the challenge for Iruma is to adapt to the situation without revealing his original identity. In one word, a very unique manga that you may read at least once.

Before Iruma Kun Chapter 252 Releases Read More About The Main Cast

Iruma Suzuki

Iruma Suzuki is the fundamental hero of Mairimashita! Iruma-Kun. He is a 15-year-old human who was offered to a devil by his folks.

Iruma Kun Chapter 252 READ MANGA and Release Date

Presently living in the Demon World, he goes to an evil spirit school and needs to conceal the way that he is human. Iruma is one of the possibilities to turn into the following devil ruler.

Since he invested such a lot of energy without help from anyone else in hard and forlorn training, Iruma is sympathetic and could do without a struggle. He can’t say no when individuals request favors, being particularly feeble to the expressions: “Help”, “Please” and “I beseech you”. His childhood likewise assisted him with fostering an incredible guard, permitting him to avoid any assault focused on him.

He is an enormous eater, having kept most of his life and having a brief period to try and partake in the food he ate in the human world. He is pacifistic and despises utilizing viciousness to tackle issues, even against individuals who are adversarial towards him. In any case, when he faces a troublesome undertaking, instead of falling into despair, he figures out how to get himself and track down a decent arrangement.

His thoughtful nature even stretches out to everybody needing assistance or requesting one, as it is uncovered that the majority of the workforce revere him as he frequently assists them with errands, for example, weeding.

News

Nano Machine Chapter 106 READ MANGA and Release Date

Published

37 mins ago

on

May 14, 2022

By

Nano Machine Chapter 105 Release Date, Raw Scan & Read Manga Online
Nano Machine Chapter 106 release date is announced, it is set to release this week on 21st May 2022. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.

There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Nano Machine Chapter 106.

NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED

Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));

Nano Machine is owned by Cheon Yeo Woon and created by Sky Corporation. The authors of Nano Machine are Guem-Gang-Bul-Gae, Han-Joong-Woeol-Ya. It was first released in 2020. Alternative names for Nano Machine are Nanomasin. This manga has earned a lot of followers after the release of its initial episodes. This is a unique manga, where readers can get knowledge about science and technology.

Nano Machine Chapter 106 Release Date

Nano Machine Chapter 106 release date is announced, it is set to release this week on 21st May 2022. We can wait for its release as it will be worth waiting for such a mind-blowing chapter of Nano Machine to be released.

Nano Machine Chapter 106 Raw Scan Release Date

As the release date for Chapter 106 of Nano Machine is set for the 21st of May, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.

Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Nano Machine Chapter 106 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.

The Plot of Nano Machine

The protagonist of the manga is an orphan from the Demonic Cult named Cheon Yeo-Woon. After being disrespected his entire life and putting his life in danger, he has an unexpected visit from his successor who came from the future and inserts a Nano Machine in Cheon Yeo-Woon’s body.

After this machine got activated in his body, it significantly changed his life. The story of this manga begins here with Cheon Yeo-Woon’s bypass surgery of taking out the machine and being the best martial artist.

This machine was given to Cheon Yeo-Woon by his descendant from the future to serve one important purpose, to make the descendant’s life easier. This Nano Machine has several abilities which get to the person who has it, including self-healing, scanning, and reconstructing the body to utilize Techniques and skills.

It will automatically heal any injury or wounds in the body, will translate different body languages, and has special abilities such as invisibility mood, training mode, and flying mood.

Nano Machine Chapter 104 Recap

Yeowun was doused in sweat as he thought through the Sword Force of the Sky Demon. The inside energy moving through his blood focuses was such a lot that it seemed like it planned to tear him separated.

That is when blood spouted out from Yeowun’s back. Yeowun didn’t understand it, yet as his blood focuses detonated and recuperated over and again, they started to develop sufficiently further to get through the expanded energy. Following four hours, the preparation room was hot due to the intensity coming from Yeowun.

He had been moving with 24 sword developments. Yeowun’s qi looked more grounded than Hou Jinchang’s, despite the fact that he was at that point a grandmaster hero. With his extended blood focuses, it permitted the energy to stream all the more easily. This planned to permit him to utilize two times how much energy while utilizing blades.

Nano Machine Chapter 106 Expectations and Predictions

Yeowun then, at that point, accumulated his fingers to shape blade qi and started the third arrangement of the Sword Force of the Sky Demon’s development. He’d sent everything to his head, however it didn’t feel right not having the option to utilize it yet.

It was solid to the point that even his muscles couldn’t contain it. Yeowun’s muscles were stressed because of developments that surpassed the capacities of his muscles. Yeowun couldn’t lift himself up and imploded to the ground on one knee.

The floor was set apart with sword designs, as though blades had stomped out from where he stood. Yeowun became mindful of the white light of framing lines before his eyes. Nano embedded the Sword Force of the Sky Demon’s fourth arrangement and counter sword development into Yeowun’s head. The battle finished quickly, however, the result was not normal for any he had seen beforehand.

Where to Read Nano Machine Chapter 106 Online

You can watch the latest chapters of Nano Machine on Webtoon.

Nano Machine: Major Characters

Cheon Yeo Woon

Cheon Yeo Woon is the Main Character of Nano Machine and the continuation, Descent of the Demon God.

Nano Machine Chapter 106 READ MANGA and Release Date

Cheon Yeo-Woon was a kid, yet he was not a dolt. He had defeated numerous difficulties and death endeavors that made him more grounded and more astute. He knew the significance of a weapon assuming he had one, and furthermore realized he needed to stay quiet about it if he somehow happened to keep himself alive.

He was famous for being caring to his subordinates but incredibly heartless to his foes.

He was an individual from the Cheon Family and was the child of a female worker who worked at the Lord’s chamber and was not from the Six Clans. Albeit considered an ill-conceived child of the Lord because of a working mother, he was still essential for the Cheon family and he reserved the option to the high position yet had an incredibly slim likelihood without help.

Trending