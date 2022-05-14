Finance
Independent Contractors Or 1099 Employees – The Risks
The Independent Contractor status of workers is being seriously challenged by the IRS. Between 1988 and 1992 the IRS reclassified more than 400,000 Independent Contractors to employees and collected over $52.5 Million ($52,500,000) in back taxes. In 1992 alone the IRS conducted 1,700 audits of businesses, reclassified 90,000 workers and collected $19 Million ($19,000,000) in tax assessments. (Statistics from US Chamber of Commerce, 1993). If you are a businessman who utilizes Independent Contractors during the year, your business could be in jeopardy. Do not be lulled into a false sense of security by the IRS’s October 25, 1995 announcement that “Due to federal spending cutbacks, we will discontinue our long time practice of random tax return audits.”
Our subject here is NOT about “random audits.” It’s about a specific, identifiable targeted group. These audits have been very profitable to the US Treasury. It’s a hot issue and not about to be forgotten or relegated to the back burner any time soon. Stay awake on this one, folks! This article is not intended to be a negative shot at the IRS, but rather a warning to business owners who hire “Independent Contractors.” Be Aware and Be Prepared! Failure to do so could cost you a lot of money, a lot of grief, and possibly even your business.
Most business people want to play by the rules. But, WHAT ARE THE RULES in this game? If a worker is classified as an “Independent Contractor”, the business which hires him must file a Form 1099 with the IRS whenever the gross compensation for that person exceeds $600 in a calendar year. The Independent Contractor is then required to pay his own income taxes, Social Security taxes (called self-employment tax), Medicare, Unemployment taxes and worker’s compensation insurance premiums. Oh, and don’t forget the state income taxes (7.2% in Utah, up to 11.3% in California). If a form 1099 is completed and sent to an Independent Contractor somebody had better be paying the taxes. Obviously, the person who did the work and received the 1099 form is responsible for all the taxes due. It is his responsibility, but what if he doesn’t pay? What if he has no money, and no assets? He then becomes a very good candidate for status reclassification. What that means in plain English is, somebody is going to pay those taxes. Guess who? In this case the IRS will go after the person or business who issued the 1099 form. Businesses who “hire” or use the services of a subcontractor or “self employed” worker need to be very careful whose services they use and in what manner, or on what basis, they use these people. Business is no longer simple; even the most honest and well intentioned business owner can get caught in this trap.
You never meet the IRS on a level playing field, for they have too much staying power, too many assets to call upon. Even when you win, you lose. The time requirements of the battle, the emotional drain and trauma associated with the action are often devastating to both the owner and the business. Even large and substantial businesses that are financially solvent face imminent danger when faced with worker reclassification. And, if they decide to hire all the workers as employees, provide them with the employee benefits, pay withholding taxes, worker’s compensation, etc., they find that they cannot remain competitive in today’s market. As an example, a contracting company which used subcontractors found themselves in this pickle. They had been assessed $26,000 in worker misclassification taxes, along with $10,000 in interest plus penalties. They contested the IRS decision, went to court and “won” their case. In order to prosecute their claim against the IRS, they had to pay their attorneys over $16,000. Although the court found in their favor they are still waiting, over 18 months later, for their $26,000 refund from “winning” their case. They had excellent records, and all their subcontractors had signed well written Independent Contractor Agreements. They won the battle, but lost the war. The fight with the IRS drained their resources, dried up their cash flow and put them out of business.
Independent Contractors are very often entrepreneurs by nature and are very heavy on the independent part. They don’t want a boss to supervise them, and many are certainly responsible enough and skilled enough not to need one. Thank goodness for these craftsmen, especially the dependable ones. So you hire these mavericks, the job gets on schedule and you pay them. At the end of the year you send off a 1099 and the ball is in their court. Okay, what if he drops the ball and doesn’t pay, or doesn’t even file a tax return? We have already discussed the possible consequences of this scenario above and you know that this part of the story CAN get real ugly, real fast. Here are the possible costs that may fall to the “innocent,” or perhaps more accurately, the “uninformed” business owners: Hefty assessments which could go back several years and will include back taxes, interest and penalties, and both halves of social security and Medicare. These last 2 taxes alone presently total up to 15.3% of the employees income. Even if your Independent Contractor pays all his taxes, this still might not be enough to let the businessman off the hook. If a business uses what they think are “Independent Contractors” the IRS may determine whether this designation is correct. The first questions the IRS will ask is does the business have the right to CONTROL and DIRECT what the workers do. If so, the IRS may consider the workers to be employees and not Independent Contractors, and ZAP, reclassification occurs! In this case, the IRS will demand all the back taxes, penalties, interests, etc. which were discussed above. In cases, this additional burden is enough to put you out of business.
The IRS has a list of criteria from which it will determine whether the worker is an Independent Contractor or an employee. According to the IRS, none of the listed criteria is more important than the others, but rather it is the cumulative effect of the situation which determines the status of the worker. (In other words, the IRS doesn’t want to tell us which of the criteria are most important in making this determination). If the worker does the following, the IRS will classify the worker as an employee:
1. Must comply with the employer’s directions regarding the work;
2. Receives training from or under the direction of the employer;
3. Provides services that are dovetailed into the business;
4. Provides services that must be performed personally;
5. Cannot hire, supervise or pay his own assistants;
6. Has a continuing relationship with the employer;
7. Must follow set working hours;
8. Works full time for the employer;
9. Does all or most of his work on the employer’s premises;
10. Must do his work in the order outlined by the employer;
11. Must turn in periodic reports to the employer;
12. Is paid for time worked, weekly, monthly, etc.
13. Receives payments for travel and other business expenses;
14. Depends on the employer for his tools and materials;
15. Has no big investment in facility or tools needed for his work;
16. Cannot earn a profit or suffer a loss based upon his own services;
17. Works for only one employer or company at a time;
18. Does not offer his services to other companies or the public;
19. Can be fired by the employer;
20. May quit at any time without suffering any liability.
YOU CAN AVOID THESE PITFALLS
The IRS offers Small Business workshops. Call your local IRS office and ask for the dates, times and places. They also have written materials such as Publication 937; it free for the asking. Some companies during recent years have referred their workers to 3rd party payroll services who actually hired the worker and then leased him back to the client company. Under this arrangement, the worker is chosen by the company, but the 3rd party service pays his wages as directed by the client company. The payroll company issues the W-2 and withholds all state, federal and FICA taxes. This idea is certainly creative, But has not always held up to scrutiny in the courts, and frequently, tax liability has been extended back to the real employer. The Courts and IRS firmly believe that “if it looks, acts, walks and quacks like a duck, it is a duck.”
The “C” corporation is one of the oldest, most tried and tested business entities, and probably offers the best solution for this growing problem. Businesses should insist that all Independent Contractors they employ operate as a “C” corporation and not a sole proprietorship. When properly formed and organized, the corporation establishes a business relationship that will prevent reclassification under the IRS questions asked above.
“Wait a minute, not so fast, ” you say. What does becoming a corporation have to do with the questions asked by the IRS (listed above)?” The answer is a firm “everything,” if properly operated as a privately held corporation (for the “duck” test still applies). The worker is an employee of his corporation. The corporation, and not the worker is hired. Point by point, question by question, the party for whom the work is done and the worker are clearly separated, and will pass the IRS test with flying colors.
The corporation is its own entity, not to be confused with an individual or construed to be an employee. For example, corporate officers must not commingle corporate and personal funds. Billing statements must be issued by the corporation and not the individual. The worker becomes an employee of the corporation which pays him a salary and withholds all the appropriate taxes. Stockholder meetings must be held and accurate records kept. “When savvy business owners come to understand how this works, they will insist that all their independent contractors incorporate. Many California and Nevada business people have been using this package for years.” “Anybody who is in business today, earning a profit and paying taxes ought to have a Nevada corporation in their cash flow loop.” You may say, “Well, if all this is true, my CPA and/or attorney would have told me, and would have set up these necessary safe guards.” WRONG! Your attorney is trained to deal in history – he can defend your past actions. Neither law school nor the actual practice of law in today’s world prepares him to supervise your business and suggest ways to better protect yourself. In fact, when is the last time your attorney has called you and given a suggestion which has benefited you, or your business?
And, unfortunately, in most cases, your accountant has been reduced to a mere functionary, particularly with the increased use of computerized tax preparation programs such as Turbo Tax and others. Your accountant now merely plugs in your figures and the computer spits out the completed return. Also, did you know that your accountant is required to ask the IRS for an opinion letter in the event he disagrees with a deduction you want to use? Or, if he doesn’t have sufficient time to get the opinion letter, he has to send a letter with your return stating that he disagrees with the following deductions. I’m sure there are bigger red flags for the IRS, but I’d be hard pressed to find one. This letter will really open you up to the distinct possibly of an audit. And, it makes your accountant even more conservative with your return than normal. A business owner today who doesn’t know all the rules is like a person bowling in the dark. He has no idea what he is doing. Don’t bowl in the dark, become informed instead, because where the IRS is involved, what you don’t know can hurt you! You’re on your own out there. It’s a jungle, and you need all the protection you can get.
Finance
Budget Wedding Planning Ideas
Wedding is just a formal procedure for one day whereas it gives you a lifelong relationship. Thinking about the budget we cannot spoil this long term relationship. So, this article provides you ideas for planning budget wedding that won’t affect your expectations for your wedding ceremony.
The cost of living has increased and so the trend of economical wedding is followed by many couples. They opt for ways to make the wedding look elegant and within the planned budget. This piece of writing provides you with unique tips that would assist you while planning for a budget wedding.
Tips for planning budget wedding:
Shopping:
* Shop for bridesmaids and bridal dresses in a holiday season
* Avail for discounts for food items to be served for children
* Use centerpieces made at home
* Use all available resources like books, experience of relatives/friends or Internet, for ideas.
* Utilize eco-friendly products such as centerpieces, decors which are affordable
* Select and book all miscellaneous services in advance
* Reserve rental items in advance for the ceremony
* Select and order flowers, cakes, decorations
* Purchase gifts
* Assign a close friend or relative, the role of a photographer
* Use photos to decorate the guest book or as centerpieces
* Decorate the venue with items that are already available at home or can be reused
* Choose a simple wedding dress and you can make it look elegant by using flowers in hair and wearing beautiful jewelry. You can opt for simple bridesmaids dresses also
* Selecting short wedding dresses will cost less. You can also opt for secondhand wedding dress.
* Arrange for the ceremony and the reception in one spot – it will cut travel for the vendors
* If you choose bigger tables, you need fewer centerpieces and table cloths
* Think off-peak season and save thousands
Venues:
Venues can be more creative, if cafes and parks are opted for. While planning a wedding don’t always look for popular wedding venues. There are many other popular options available. In order to check for good cheap wedding sites look for all venues and select the best alternative.
Entertainment:
* Plan entertainment programs on your own, it would avoid the costs of hiring a DJ or musicians
* Assign a friend or relative as a key player who will take the responsibility of undertaking all the tasks for the ceremony
* Create a video of your special moments and play it after the ceremony
* Opt for smaller bands
* Avoid Saturday weddings. Saturday is the most popular day for a wedding. This would save a lot of money
Food items:
* Serving foods like Mac and cheese, corn, chicken is a cheaper option.
* Skip the champagne toast
* Offer cocktail instead of full bar
* Leave out the main course
* Rethink and minimize the list of guests. This will lessen your cost of catering and even the number of centerpieces and invitations
* Plan and prepare your own menu cards
Flowers:
* Purchase wedding flowers
* Stick to one to two kinds of flowers
* Opt for artificial flowers instead of real for decorations
Finance
What’s In Your DNA – A Book Review
It seems that every day in the media we read something about DNA research, and the medical advances in science in this venue. People talk about gene therapy, getting rid of hereditary diseases, and even prolonging life. This has been one of the greatest discoveries in human history, and we keep learning more and more every day. Watson and Crick deserved to win the Nobel Prize, and Craig Venter has done an incredible amount to move this science and technology forward. Okay so let’s talk shall we?
You see, just the other day on October 25, 2012 there was an interesting article the Wall Street Journal titled; “DNA Switch Boosts Disease Fight,”Guatam Naik which discussed how “scientists have replace bits of defective DNA in a human egg with the equivalent DNA from a healthy egg, a technique that could prevent women from passing on several rare and potentially deadly disorders to their children.” Now can you see what I’m talking about? And as I peruse the science news each and every day, I see articles like this constantly.
Maybe it’s time that you started thinking about this, and reading up on the topic. If so, there is a book that I own that I can recommend to you, and it is one which sits on my biotech shelf in my own personal library. The name of the book is;
“Drawing the Map of Life – Inside the Human Genome Project” by Victor K. McElheny, Basic Book Publishing, New York, NY, 2010, 361 pages, ISBN: 978-0-465-04333-0.
Interestingly enough this author also wrote the book; “Watson and DNA” many years the prior. The book explains how the building blocks of life were discovered, how the scientists got started, and what an overwhelming task it was once they figured out what they were looking at. The task was daunting, and trying to scale up their efforts to sequence the DNA was extremely tough. The more they learn, the more they realize they didn’t know, but each day they discovered more and more surprises.
Isn’t it interesting that this has spawned an entire new sector of the biotech industry? This book explains the future relevance, and potential applications of DNA research. It appears that we are just scratching the surface as we speak. Indeed it’s amazing how far they’ve come, but also how far they have to go.
Perhaps it’s time that you learn more, so that you are not caught off guard by future discoveries and surprises as they hit the science news. This is something that all citizens should know, and your children should know as well. Wouldn’t it be great if you could explain it to them? Please consider all this and think on it.
Finance
Are "Suitcase Nukes" Floating Around For Purchase by Terrorists?
George Tenet, the man who served as director of the Central Intelligence Agency on the day of the 9/11 terrorist attack — indeed, a man who served in that stressful job for almost eight years under two presidents — tells the riveting story in his memoirs of how Saudi intelligence captured a handful of senior Al Qaeda operatives in 2003, a group that included the notorious Shaykh Nasir bin Hamin al-Fahd. It was a real coup.
What made Al-Fahd fall onto the radar of every intelligence service in Europe and America was a document he authored with the terrifying title “A Treatise on the Legal Status of Using Weapons of Mass Destruction Against Infidels.” The weapons he’s referring to are atomic bombs. Where on earth would Al Qaeda terrorists get atomic bombs?
Al-Fahd had clearly made a credible exhortation, from the top level of Al Qaeda senior management, to use nuclear weapons against Western targets. And now he was in a Saudi dungeon.
Under merciless interrogation by the Saudi Mukhabarat (the secret police), using methods that would have been frowned upon even at Guantanamo, Al-Fahd confessed that Al Qaeda had been bargaining with black market arms merchants in Moscow for “portable” nuclear weapons. Though under extreme duress, Al-Fahd would not (more likely, could not) reveal useful details.
We tend to think of nuclear weapons as very big objects, devices like “Fat Boy,” the bomb that partially Nagasaki — big, heavy objects that need submarines or missiles or Air Force flying fortresses to move around. But there has long been a sub-category of much smaller nuclear weapons, including several designs made by the United States. These are often referred to by media as “suitcase nukes” or “vest-pocket nukes.”
The two most famous of these produced by USA were the “Davy Crockett” a rifle-launched nuclear device that was fired much like a mortar at an enemy a few miles away, and the Mk-54 SADM (Special Atomic Demolition Munition) a 60-pound bomb that was small enough to fit in a large trunk or footlocker.
Though these weapons were pipsqueaks compared to the nation-destroying multi-megaton hydrogen bombs developed in the 1950s and 1960s, any atomic bomb, even the smallest, is capable of killing millions of human beings in urban environments.
The least complex device, in theory, would simply be a mass of purified plutonium that was approaching criticality under normal conditions at room temperature. If you accumulate between 20 and 22 pounds of elemental plutonium in a sphere, the internal level of radiation soon reaches sufficient intensity to cause spontaneous fission of the entire mass — in a matter of nano-seconds, the reaction gets out of control and you have a nuclear explosion. Such a bomb would require no detonator, just the accumulation of the plutonium in one place. It would surely also incinerate whoever was unwise enough to put that much plutonium together in one place.
Even a piece of plutonium the size of a half-dollar is warm to the touch, so much internal fission is taking place, releasing energy all the time.
The actual “suitcase” weapons built by the United States could deliver something in the neighborhood of five kilotons of explosive force (compared to 16 kilotons for the bomb that destroyed Hiroshima and 21 kilotons for the bomb dropped on Nagasaki).
A fifteen kiloton device detonated in central Manhattan would vaporize everything within a radius of just over a mile. Anyone within five to 10 miles would likely fall prey to radiation poisoning, burns, or injury from flying debris. Multiple millions would die in such a scenario. Compare that to the 3,000 who died in 9/11.
These small weapons are called “tactical” in the sense that they would be used on the battlefield to change the course of a skirmish rather than define the outcome of a war. Their value was their portability and size. But that was also their main liability. They were likely to explode so close to the people who deployed them that nuclear blowback and fallout could affect the wrong troops.
A 1994 U.S. law (since repealed in the aftermath of 9/11) forbade nuclear weapons with a yield of five kilotons or less, but by 1994 the Pentagon had long ago mothballed such weapons as unpractical and almost useless.
America’s “suitcase” weapons can all be accounted for. But what happened to those made in the former USSR? A number of Soviet-era defectors, including Stanislav Lunev, have described the Russian devices in great specificity. Lunev assured American spy agencies that many of them were lost in the period of perestroika, when Gorbachev and the first President Bush agreed on wide-reaching nuclear arms reductions. In that period, some 30,000 nuclear weapons were supposedly recalled to Moscow.
If only one per cent of them slipped through the net, then 300 such weapons could be floating around on the black market for purchase by terrorists. Not even the most optimistic scenarios suggest that 99 per cent of the weapons were safeguarded, so the true number is certainly much larger than 300 weapons.
Though critics today regularly dismiss talk of “suitcase nukes” as fodder for thriller writers, George Tenet reports in his autobiography that the CIA was unable to get any good leads on the hundreds of missing Soviet-era nuclear bombs that certainly never made it back to Moscow for disassembly.
“Of all al-Qaeda’s efforts to obtain other forms of WMD, the main threat is the nuclear one. I am convinced that this is where Osama bin Laden and his operatives desperately wanted to go. They understand that bombings by cars, trucks, trains and planes will get them some headlines, to be sure. But if they manage to set off a mushroom cloud, they will make history — such an event would place Al Qaeda on par with the superpowers and make good Bin Laden’s threat to destroy our economy and bring death into every American household.”
Tenet went on to say that it was not “beyond the realm of possibility” for any terrorist group, not just Al Qaeda, to obtain a nuclear weapon.
“One mushroom cloud would change history,” he wrote.
Another analyst, Paul Williams, has asserted in “Osama’s Revenge: The Next 9/11” that Al Qaeda has been planning a spectacular nuclear fire show using a half-dozen portable nuclear weapons that would be detonated simultaneously in major American urban centers.
So where are the missing Russian bombs? Retired Russian generals and colonels who were in positions of authority when Gorbachev ordered the recall of nuclear technology have claimed that at least fifty ADMs (atomic demolition devices, the smallest size nuclear bomb) could definitively not be accounted for and had to be presumed to be in the hands of bad actors, probably for sale to the highest bidder. Such allegations are hard to prove, but they are equally hard to disprove.
And what would it take to keep a “suitcase nuke” in operable condition, even thirty or forty years after its manufacture?
The main requirement would be a permanent source of electricity to keep the internal electrical mechanics functioning and the batteries charged. A simple wall outlet in any home or office would do very nicely.
Independent Contractors Or 1099 Employees – The Risks
Candidate For U.S Senate Bryan Solstin Showcases Strong Rejection of CBDC
Ration Card Cancellation Rules: Big news! Your ration card will be cancelled in these 4 situations, know what are the latest rule
Budget Wedding Planning Ideas
Column: A crazy week for the Chicago White Sox shows off the many moods of manager Tony La Russa
What’s In Your DNA – A Book Review
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Consolidates After Brief Rebound
Ezra Klein: TikTok may be more dangerous than it looks
Are "Suitcase Nukes" Floating Around For Purchase by Terrorists?
The Best-Selling Items to Sell on Cold Winter Days
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach