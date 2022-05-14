Finance
Invest In The Poor, Reap Abundant Returns
There are about 7 billion people in our world today. But, 80% of these figures are living below the poverty line of $1 per day. It is unfortunate, pathetic, and redeemable.
Indeed, it a world ravaged by poverty, want, misery, violence, bloodbath, dead, galloping economic issues
Take it or leave it, most of the so-called problems, challenges facing our world today are self-created and therefore self-inflicted.
We, individually and collectively have created most of these conditions facing us today, through our thoughts, words and deeds, yesterday and yesteryears.
When we help the poor, with our resources, talent, skill, expertise, advice, smiles, kindness, experiences, whatever, we are piling up positive, spiritual deeds for ourselves, and this is a plus to our karmic credit.
In our present lives, or when we die and enter the cosmic plane, spiritual plane, or even in our next incarnation on this same earth plane, we will come face-to-face with the consequences of our actions-good or bad.
As a special correspondent, writing for Nigerian Tribune newspaper from the Lagos end, I interviewed Rev Mrs Dele George, founder, Little saints Orphanage Home, Lagos.
She actually inspired this write-up and I am grateful she was down-to-earth in answering the questions.
Helping others will uplift us individually and collectively on all planes of existence even while we are still here on earth.
It will eventually bring about world peace; if we give a helping hand to one another regardless of sex, race, tribe, or nationality.
Ask people who are well verse in spiritual issues. We continue in this incarnation from where we stopped in the last. You are free to agree or disagree with me here. You have every right under the sun to do so.
When we help the less privileged in our society, we are burning off our negative karmic debt, or what the Christians call sins, so to say.
In our next life, for sure we will return to continue in this school of life, the cosmic of God will empower us and we will be born into a family, community, state and nation that will further encourage us one way or the other to continue from where we stopped in our past lives.
Options Trading – 5 Interesting Facts About Stock Options
When people refer to options trading they could actually be referring to a number of different securities. Options are traded on all types of securities (forex, commodities, stocks, etc.), but for the purpose of this article I will only be referring to stock options.
Here are 5 interesting facts about options trading that most traders never realize:
Fact 1: Most people never know who actually creates stock options. Heck, I traded for years before I found out the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) issues all listed options at the CBOE as well as other U.S. option exchanges.
The OCC ensures the options market stays liquid and that there is always a buyer and seller for every transaction. Another party that helps facilitate this liquidity are Market Makers.
Fact 2: Sometimes it’s not another options trader who buys or sells your stock option from/to you. Market Makers are exchange members who help keep the market liquid by using their own money to buy and sell options.
So when there is an absence of public buy and sell orders the Market Makers step in and put up their own capital to ensure the trade can be executed.
Fact 3: The price options are quoted at is their per share price, but they are only actually sold in 100 share batches. So what that means is that whatever price you see quoted has to be multiplied by 100 to get the true cost of that option.
People who are unaware of how stock options work may look at a quoted price of $2 and then get excited thinking they can buy that stock option for $2 when in all actuality it will cost them $200.
Fact 4: Stock options do NOT expire the third Friday of the month of their expiration. They actually expire the third Saturday of the month of expiration, but for trading purposes people usually state that they expire on Friday (since the market is not open on Saturday).
Fact 5: When you purchase a stock option you’re not purchasing ownership in anything like you are with stocks. The only thing you are purchasing is a contract that grants you certain “rights”.
In the case of a Call option you are purchasing the “right” to buy a stock and with Put options you are purchasing the “right” to sell a stock.
Options trading can be confusing at first, but take your time, keep learning and eventually things will start to come together.
A Bluffer’s Guide to Options Trading
Options and warrants are derivatives – that is, their value depends on the value of the share – so you’ll need to have done your underlying analysis of the share’s prospects before you start considering buying the options. One of the most attractive – but equally the most dangerous – aspects of options is that they can provide you with the ability to greatly leverage your money.
Essentially an option is just what the name suggests – it is an option to buy or sell shares at a particular price, as if you said to a friend ‘If you ever want to sell that car of yours, I’ll give you five hundred quid for it.’ Your friend doesn’t have to sell you the car – but he can sell it to you at that price.
Yes, that’s a childish example. But it’s quite an important distinction between options and some other derivatives, such as futures, that you have the choice, and can let the option lapse. With futures, you don’t have the choice – you have to exercise them. Traded options give you a third choice – as well as exercising the option (buying the shares), or letting it expire, you can trade it on the market. You can have a call or put option – a call gives you the right to buy the shares at a given price, a put gives you the right to sell them at that particular price. (In fact, very few traded options are ever exercised – that’s not what they’re there for.)
The pricing of options is a horrifically rocket-scientist job if you do it properly, involving the Black-Scholes Formula. I have actually used the wretched thing and it’s hard work unless you have a certain aptitude, and I think I can confidently say it’s an aptitude I haven’t got.
A simpler way of looking at options pricing is that the option has two potential sources of value. First, intrinsic value, the difference between the share price now and the ‘strike price’ of the option.
The premium (that is, the price) of the option should reflect both these sources of value. Remember that options are wasting assets, since they expire at a particular date – if you buy an out of the money option and hold it all the way to expiry, it will gradually decline in value until you have lost all your money. So buy and hold is not a strategy that works with options, as it does with shares.
Obviously, if you think the share price is going up, you’d buy a call option (you could, equally, sell a put option short), and if you think the price is going down, you’d buy a put.
There are all kinds of strategies that options traders use to generate income and capital returns – writing options, straddles, collars and so on. I’m not going to cover those here – they are for the trader, not the investor, and if you’re mainly an equity investor, they’re probably not very relevant to you.
The simplest way of using options is to gear up your investment on shares you want to buy – getting more exposure for the same stake. You might decide to use options rather than buying the underlying shares if you think the share price movement will occur suddenly – for instance if there’s a regulatory decision coming up, like the bank charges case in the High Court or the water regulator’s decision on pricing, you could use options to take a position on it.
But you can also use options to hedge your portfolio. Suppose you held water shares for the income from dividends, but you were worried about the water regulator coming out with a very adverse decision. It’s not worth trading in and out of your whole portfolio, if you want to carry on holding the shares as long as the decision is a good one. Instead, you could defend yourself against downside risk by buying a put.
One major warning that should accompany both options and warrants is that they can be highly illiquid, with big spreads. Another key concern is margin calls – these happen when an options trading account no longer has enough money to support the open trades. Because of the leverage effect of using options, these margin calls could wipe an investor out so you would need to be particularly careful about using options to trade in volatile stocks.
Finally, you should be aware that these are very technical markets and you really need to do your own research if you’re going to use these products.
GC Watches: Style Is an Attitude
Time is very essential part of human being’s lives. So, to not let the advantage slip, everyone makes use of it. One of the well known philosopher said, “Money, I can only gain or lose. But time I can only lose. So, I must spend it carefully.” This written quote makes the people realize the importance of time in this fast moving world. If a person is able to track his or her time, then it is seen that the person always achieves the taste of success. In this fast changing and moving world, people want to have something that keeps them on track. To manage the daily routine of life, there are various types of timekeeping devices available in the market but amongst them, one such device or instrument, which is most preferred by the people all around the world is a watch. There are numbers of watch makers available in the world of watches but one brand which has its unique and special place in the heart of people as well as in the market is GC Watches. The brand has a top class range of wrist watches for every age and gender with novel technologies as well as contemporary features.
Looking into the history of watches, people will learn that the first sign of time keeping was came into light in the form of stationary and portable sun-dials in Egypt or Mesopotamia. Turning the pages, in the 1500 BC, one finds that the oldest type or form of sun-dials was found during this era. It was later in the 1524 BC in Italy, when the first type of watches was designed. Because of the lack of power, the portable time keeping had faced too many problems before the year 1600. Going deeply into the watch history, people will also find that the people of ancient time tracked their time through the shadows cast by the sun. But, that method of tracking time was not so successful because it became really hard to keep tracking time during the hours of cloudy weather or the monsoon season. Around the 14th century in Europe, the first mechanical watch was invented whereas the pocket watches came in the period of the late 16th century. The era of Pendulum watches came during the 17the century but it was finally in the 19th century when the designer watches with some modern features and specifications came into existence. Since that era of designer watches, the world of timepiece has gone through various designs, novel functionalities as well as numerous colours and shapes. Looking at the growth of the watch industry, numbers of brands came into existence to fulfill the needs and the demands of people across the world as per the latest fashion trends. But, one brand that has made its own unique place amongst these brands is GC Watches.
This well known brand was founded by Georges, Armand, Paul, and Maurice Marciano, four Jewish Moroccan brothers in the year 1981 in Los Angeles (CA). The brand has its business in three segments which includes clothing, watches and jewellery. It was GC that gave a definition as well as direction to the concept of designer watches by adding stones, diamonds and other metals and jewels into it. The watches under the brand’s umbrella are the perfect blend of impeccable designs, world class comfort and splendid colours. Each and every piece of these watches is made or designed with perfection as well as extreme craftsmanship. This renowned brand, GC Watches, has given a new height to the making of watches. The best quality of these timepieces is that every watch of this top-notch brand is made with high quality imported material, therefore these timepieces are the perfect example of durability and high end performance. These watches are quite light in weight and easy to wear. As they have modern features and functionalities, these world class watches always show accurate time. In the quality department as well, these branded watches has made its mark by passing various quality tests before going into the market.
The trustworthiness and the class of these GC Watches can be traced with the fact that they ared worn by some of the renowned personalities of the world. These branded GC Watches are an inseparable part of some of the top fashion events as well as some social events like Milan Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, Lakme Fashion Week as well as New York Fashion Week. Some of the brand’s top collections of these watches are the Sport Chic Collection, Classic Collection, Glam Chic Collection, Precious Collection and Special Edition Collection that are most popular amongst the people all around the world. This top brand has a wide range of best quality watches for both men and women, so that one can wear these quality watches with any type of attires, whether it’s formal or casual, it suits on both. There are some watches of this brand which have created a loud buzz amongst the generation ‘X’ such as Gc 47004G2 Men Watches, Gc I50001G1 Men Watch, and many more.
There are exclusive showrooms of the brand as well as leading retail outlets all around the world where buyers can go and choose the best one for themselves as per their requirements. Buying these world class GC Watches is just a few clicks away as there are many shopping portals through which one can buy online watches at the most affordable prices as compare to the market prices. You can even buy watches online India through brand’s official website where you can also go through some of the latest collections of the watches before making the final decision to buy one for yourself. These watches not only tell you time but also enhance your look and personality. You can even gift these amazing timepieces to your loved ones as a token of love. So, give your wrist a stylish look with these top class GC Watches.
Options Trading – 5 Interesting Facts About Stock Options
A Bluffer's Guide to Options Trading
