Finance
Investing in Penny Stocks – How to Invest in Penny Stocks Profitably
Investing in penny stocks has its share of ups and downs, tips to be adopted for greater success and pitfalls to avoid. This isn’t gambling if you know what you’re doing. You need to think of it as increasing the value of your investment portfolio with smaller seed capital but with larger returns to compensate for the higher risks involved.
The Upside
With these stocks, you can start investing and earning with as little as $100 to open your online account. Indeed, you are well advised to start with a minimal capital investment while you are learning the ropes of the business. It does not help your stock investment portfolio to put in more than you can afford to lose!
Another benefit of investing in penny stocks is that you can have huge profits out of small investments. Well, of course, you have to know the basics of the business before this happens but the potential is exciting. Also, you can avail of the services of online discount brokers for these investments. Unlike traditional stockbrokers, you can save on the high costs of sundry service fees and commissions with these discount brokers. In effect, your bottom line will benefit.
How To Invest Profitably
In order secure the most benefits out of investing in penny stocks, you can apply the following tips:
- Look for the stocks with the highest price-earnings ration but the lowest price-earnings-growth ratio.
- Stick to your entry and exit plans. You must control your monetary greed even when it seems that the penny stock in consideration will rise in value after you have reached your profit limit – it often will not move in the way you predict or desire.
- Go with the market flow. You cannot control the market and as such, it is futile to want to change it to suit your profit objectives.
- Make decisions based on reliable information coming from the thorough analysis of charts and other tools necessary for successful investing. Inside information and hot tips can be manipulative practices meant to deceive investors and, hence, rob them of their money.
The bottom line is that these stocks operate in similar ways as their Big Board-listed stock counterparts. Hence, you can apply your knowledge in mainstream stock trading to penny stock trading with a few revisions to account for the higher risks involved.
The Risks
Speaking of risks, you must avoid the pitfalls that come with these investments. Keep in mind that these stocks can be very speculative and can be easily manipulated, which means that investors must maintain vigilance over their investments decisions. One of the most notable pitfalls in trading these stocks is the provision of misleading financial statements to investors. You have to double check with independent bodies like the Securities and Exchange Commission, when applicable.
Investing in penny stocks is a good decision where your investment portfolio is concerned. You can enjoy the benefits just as long as you adopt smart investment management and avoid the pitfalls.
Finance
Flood Insurance: Read the Fine Print
There are three types of flood insurance that everyone needs to be aware of. While it is not limited to these definitions, these are what you find in most policies. There is the exception of some insurance companies not including any kind of flood insurance, so read carefully. Better yet, if you want to educate yourself about flood insurance, read on!
There are three types of flooding, namely flash flooding, river flooding and coastal flooding.
The most common type of flooding is flash flooding. This type of flooding occurs due to heavy rain fall in the situated area and swells up very quickly. However, it is also quick to disperse which is a good thing. The only problem is because the water comes up so quickly, it may not be possible for individuals to be evacuated from the prone area. Being the most common because flash flooding can occur anywhere, insurance for this kind of flooding should be found in your insurance policy and if not, consider taking it on.
The next type of flooding definition is river flooding. While this may seem self-explanatory, river flooding is cause by the overflowing of rivers. Unlike flash flooding which disappears quickly, river flooding can take days, even weeks to return to normal levels. A lot of insurance policies do not include this type of cover and it is up to you to find out if you are covered because this kind of flooding is likely to do the most damage. This issue should be pressed even further if you live near running water.
The final type of flooding is coastal flooding. This sort of flooding occurs around the coast line where cyclones are present and strong wind and storm activity. This is defiantly something to consider if you live along the beach or near sea water as the damage can be tremendous, and be caused in a very short period of time. It is almost guaranteed your insurance policy will not cover this unless taken out as an extra premium so please read up on your insurance company’s policy and make sure you are covered.
So, when you read your insurance policy and find out that you are covered for flooding, it is worth doing due diligence and finding out what kind of flooding you are covered for. Ring up your insurance company and find out. If they don’t offer the cover you are after, keep looking because when the crunch time comes, you can bet these companies will do everything they can to avoid paying out, thus rendering your insurance useless. Remember, read actively and use common sense!
Finance
Six Reasons to Teach Your Child to Read
When my first child was about three-and-a-half years old, I decided I wanted to teach her how to read myself. As a first-grade teacher at the time, I may have just wanted to do it myself and not let anyone else do it. I can honestly tell you I am not sure why I was driven to do it, but in the end, I did teach her and I have taught my other two children to read as well.
In this article I will tell you, based on my experiences, why I believe parents themselves can and should take the initiative to teach their children to read. I no longer have any doubt whatsoever as to why and can share six reasons with you.
The first reason I will give you is that by ensuring your child reads well in school leads to early success in school. I learned in teacher school that success leads to more success. Children love to feel successful and will work hard to feel more success. This is the type of cycle I wanted my children and students to experience. And I saw a lot of it using the phonograms. First-graders love recess. There is no doubt about that. But when we were working on the phonograms, we often did not take morning recess and I rarely heard complaints about it. Other teachers would ask me where we were and then could hardly believe it when I told them we were working.
The second reason is that children will be more self-confident students. Imagine your child going to school already knowing how to read. Your child will walk into that school already knowing that this learning thing is not so hard and that they can do it. Contrast with an example of a student who does not yet know how to read and the difficulties faced. Much of life is believing in yourself and teaching your child to read is a good way to get them started believing early. You must know once they have it the odds of losing it are small.
Next, your child will learn so much through the world of reading. You might as well get them started early and let the learning begin. I helped my children choose books to read early on and often made non-fiction books an option. Pretty amazing what their little brains can soak up just because they can read about it. Children can learn a lot by watching TV too, but there is plenty of research that shows people who read are smarter than people who don’t read. Need I say more?
I haven’t talked about the phonograms yet. But teaching your child to read using 70 phonograms makes them understand that words are made up of parts. Research shows that children who understand that words are made up of parts are better readers. It is easy to see why your child would understand that words are made up of parts. You will teach them all the parts using the phonograms. There is a Stanford study linking learning the sounds activates the left hemisphere, which is the hemisphere used by skilled readers. All of these reasons are important. I think if I had to rate them, I’d lean towards this one as number one.
Another reason to teach your child to read is that you will have no doubt as to how your child learns to read. I’m not saying there aren’t many successful teachers in the world teaching children how to read and that there aren’t many different ways to teach children to read. I’m actually a very firm believer that if the parent is extremely involved and supportive, just about any method will work. What I’m saying is, you get the opportunity to remove any doubt about the process.
And finally, the last reason, which I lean toward as number one as well. This reason involves the joy that you get to experience during the process of teaching your child to read. You will spend many hours with your child during the process, some of it very challenging and some of it very frustrating. But in the end, your child will be reading well and you will have been instrumental in making it happen. When children transition from sounding out all the words to those first few words that become their own, it is a wonderful moment. And then the joy continues as you watch them learn more and more and more words and start reading. You will be amazed at what your child can do once all the phonograms have been learned and they start reading regularly. And it was because you made the choice to make it happen.
There you have it, six excellent reasons for parents themselves to teach their children to read. Success, confidence, knowledge, words are made of parts, surety of method, and finally, the joy that will be experienced. I may not have known why I was driven to teach my children to read, but I sure was lucky to experience all six reasons and I am now driven to help other parents have the same experience.
Finance
Breathing Stars, Inspiration and the Labyrinth of Correspondence
In about 5 billion years our sun is expected to die. Recently the Hubble Space Telescope, trained on the planetary nebula NGC 6210 about 6,500 light-years away, photographed a star, slightly less massive than our sun, suffering its last gasp.
A dying star forms a planetary nebula (really just gas and dust, but resembling a planet when seen from a great distance) when it ejects its outer layers. In its death throes a star throws off multiple shells, including electrons of platinum and gold, in irregular patterns. In what has become known as the last breath it leaves behind a tiny, extremely hot remnant called a white dwarf.
In an uncharacteristic parallel, romance meets empiricism, giving rise to the poetic and scientifically-correct image of gold as the last dying breath of a dying star — its final fading expiration.
I don’t know if a star breathes as such, but children (and I suppose adolescents) of the Sixties were prey to Joni Mitchell’s opinion. She sung, “We are stardust. We are golden.” Many didn’t know any better, but had the Children of the Sixties been inspired to put the insights about prana in the yoga manuals of Ernest Wood and Richard Hittleman into practice, they would at least have realized that they breathed. The root of the word inspiration is “to breathe in” and this revealing connection opens up its inner significance and associations, as well as its potential for stimulating personal enlightenment in both the spiritual and the knowledgeable senses.
Because if inspiration — that mysterious essence that visits us in life and promotes enthusiasm, meaningful action and connects heaven to the earth — is as commonplace, ordinary, predictable and freely available, then why aren’t we inspired all the time, or at least as frequently as when we breathe in?
As the ancient alchemists might have put it, the Philosopher’s Stone of self-knowledge enables us to turn lead into gold, or our mundane humanness into our divine nature. In inner alchemy, for example, a key concept is the refinement of essential matter into vital breath and spirit. Taoists practice breath exercises, massage and martial arts towards this end with great commitment.
In New Age and pop psychology literature today we are often advised that our attitude dictates our commitment to our learning potential. It is manifested and expressed through our responses: glib, dismissive, doubtful, cynical, angry, resentful. Other ways to respond to statements of truth, or guidance are: strangely sad, filled with longing (some distant longing you cannot find words for), hesitant, hopeful, afraid, hurt, unforgiving, fixed or unyielding.
Like the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), the authoritative manual of nearly 1000 pages of diagnostic criteria used by mental health professionals and insurance companies, descriptions of disease and illness surpass descriptions of well-being. But spot the logic. Our attitude only produces a positive response when we become receptive, open and insightful. Yet there is a plethora of ways to sabotage this response and find our way into negativity.
And the logic is this. I am driving to London, England from York. The route is to take the A64 to the A1 then the M1 all the way. This is the route because it will get me there quickly, safely and more economically than any other route. However, if I take a wrong turn and take the M18 to Sheffield just past Doncaster, I will sustain a 20 mile or more detour, adding time, more danger and expense to my journey. If by mistake I take the M62 to Hull or stay on the A64 to Leeds the result is the same. There is really only one efficient route.
In another uncharacteristic parallel, inner work corresponds with outer life in amplifying and reflecting the fact that one way is right, while a multitude of wrong ways exist. Is it any wonder that so many are lost and seeking guidance?
“I don’t know who I am/But you know life is for learning,” sung Joni Mitchell in that stardust/golden song. Knowing who you are is the goal of personal enlightenment, as in “Who am I?” or “What is a human being?” The root meaning of enlightenment is wisdom, knowledge and there is even some connection to feathers. The word “drive” carries the curious meaning from the German of “pushing from behind”, which is reminiscent of the Taoist concept of “leading from beneath”.
In one ancient Taoist story a man is filled with the irrational fear that the sky would fall and destroy his home and family. A friend counseled him that heaven was everywhere and consisted of nothing but the air in which he walked and breathed, so how could anyone fear the collapse of heaven.
The fearful man replied that if the heavens were accumulated air then wasn’t there a danger of the stars falling. The friend replied that the stars were merely illuminated bodies of air, to which the fearful man replied, “What if the earth should sink beneath my feet?”
His friend replied that the earth was a solid mass filling space. “It is everywhere,” he said, “because you can walk for the whole day and night on it without reaching its end, so how can you be afraid of its breaking up beneath your feet?” Apparently the fearful man experienced great relief in the explanation and began to live with confidence.
We are getting closer to a breathing universe with the friend identifying the planets as bodies of air and the earth leading from beneath. To tie in that correspondence let us just say that the ancient Taoists who used to say, “Look neither to left or right”, got it right and moved on ahead suffering no distractions. Each time, according to one old story, they placed a foot on the earth they refused to take for granted the fact that there was stability and matter around their feet, so inspired to gratitude were they by the blessing of all they needed for their groundedness.
Perhaps they were inspired as often as they breathed out.
