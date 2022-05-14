Finance
Investing – Preparing for the Next Bear Market
Reading the Investing Tea Leaves
What are the ‘Tea Leaves’ telling us, “The sky is falling?” No, wait, shake the cup again… “The sky is the limit?” Now that’s the answer we want!
If investing and trading were that simple, we could visit a Reader for a few bucks and know exactly what the future holds. Unfortunately, if you ask three Readers what their leaves are saying, you get three totally different professional opinions. Consistency is not their strong suit.
First of all, I have never before made any public prophecies regarding the future direction of the economy or the market and do not intend to start now. Furthermore, I’m not a stock market Bear, I’m not a Bull, I don’t have any silly buttons to slap that make all sorts of goofy noises to tell you to buy – buy – buy, and my dart board really is a dart board and not a stock selection device. I don’t think Chicken Little has ever been a good prognosticator and I don’t think the world will end tomorrow. But 25 years of market watching experience tells me there are some things that individual investors should certainly be concerned about.
Let’s filter out the generalized and sensationalized noise about every current market tick, up or down. We’ll leave that to the Talking Heads with their TV cameras and cup of tea leaves; it gives them something to do and keeps them from annoying us. We want to focus on the big picture, the major events, and how these events are likely to affect the economy and ultimately the future direction of the market. Hopefully, you can gain some insight as to what may be about to happen and how you can prepare.
Let’s look at some of the major factors.
For instance: Unemployment, Foreclosures, Housing Market, Mortgage Crisis, the Dollar, the EU, and Gold, just to name a few.
It’s not Rocket Science, simple common sense says the housing market will not improve until foreclosures are no longer an issue and foreclosures will continue to be an issue as long as unemployment is not improving. With 25% of homeowners currently upside down on their mortgage (owe more than the property is worth) the light at the end of the tunnel for foreclosures continues to be attached to a large moving object with a very loud whistle.
As you may know, the mortgage crisis did not just go away. Meaning, all of those junk mortgages that were packaged and farmed out to the unsuspecting, were not paid in full by the happy homeowners, the money is still owed; there was just a little adjustment in the method of accounting so they look better on paper now. Let’s move on to another indicator.
With housing, mortgages, and foreclosures as a backdrop, now think about the price of Gold. As you know gold has been on a tear and continues to hover around $1400 per ounce. You have to ask yourself, what would cause this? Realizing that supply and demand ultimately sets the going price, the obvious increased demand for this precious metal is probably not because your dentist has been extremely busy filling cavities or your Jeweler has been planning for increased holiday traffic. So that really leaves only one logical conclusion. Concern over the currency, the Green back specifically, and more particularly, its value. Forget about the few novice traders that jump in buying gold at the current prices hoping the price will double overnight and they’ll get rich quick, if they don’t lose their money there, then they’ll lose it somewhere else. It’s their destiny. What we are concerned about is the big picture. And the big picture tells us this is not a good indicator for the economy to say the least.
There is an old saying, “If you want the truth, then follow the money.”
Aside from the currency concerns, worried gold-snatching investors, or Mr. Bernanke and his proverbial helicopter distributing green backs to everyone but you and I, what are the insiders doing?
You know, the ones that should be ‘In the know’ and have a handle on what the economy is likely to do and what effect that will have on the market, not to mention the affect it will have on their company stock price. I might add that I do find it interesting that giant companies like Microsoft, Hewlett Packard and others have recently made the news by searching for and hiring top economists away from places like Harvard. Why would they develop such sudden interest in economic professors?
Besides that, let’s see what the actual insiders are doing with their stock.
Insiders, of course, are a company’s officers, directors and largest shareholders. The ones who get a first-hand look at the orders, sales, projections, etc. They are also required by law to almost immediately report to the SEC whenever they have bought or sold shares of their companies’ stock.
Well guess what? They have been on a selling frenzy. Selling the shares of their companies’ stock at a record-pace not seen since early 2007. Let me remind you, that this was just a few short months before the Great Recession began.
Vickers Weekly Insider Report analyzes the insider data each week and calculates a ratio of the number of shares that these informed executives have sold that week to the number that they have bought. Vickers Weekly says, over the last four decades (40 years) this ratio has averaged between 2 and 2.5 to 1. Any reading above 2.5-to-1 is an above-average pace of selling for the insiders, and should also be an eye-opener for the investor.
Now keep in mind these insiders were selling at record pace in early 2007 and hold your breath before reading what this sell-to-buy ratio was as of week two in December, 2010. 7.07-to-1. In other words, corporate insiders on balance are selling more than seven shares for every one that they are buying. Just to show this is not an anomaly, only two months ago the sell-to-buy ratio was 5.29-to-1, and obviously has increased since then.
Another factor the individual investor should keep in mind when thinking ‘big picture’ is Bear Markets. I know, no one wants to think about the market tanking and sucking the average of 29% of the value out of your investment account then having to wait a couple of years to get back to even. But like it or not, for the past 100 years there has been a Bear Market on the average of every three and a half (3.5) years. They come around just like clockwork, they last an average of 18 months, and then leave investors waiting another couple of years for the investment account balance to return to the black. Need I remind you, the last Bear Market started in 2007? You do the math.
So what should you do? I’m not suggesting you call your broker and sell out, and I certainly don’t want to sound like Chicken Little, it’s not my style. But I do believe you should pay close attention to the market indexes, tighten up the stops, prepare for the worst, and hope for the best. When I authored the books ‘Charting and Technical Analysis’ and ‘Common Sense Investing’, this current market scenario is exactly what I wanted to prepare the individual investor for. And more importantly, how to avoid the dredging of portfolio decimation caused by market declines. Another very important thing to remember is your Financial Advisor will never tell you to sell. Protecting your investment dollars is solely your responsibility. So, either educate yourself on investing and be knowledgeable in making your own investing decisions or keep your hard-earned money safe in the bank. It’s your choice.
Nigeria’s Oil Imbroglio and the Case Against Imports
Africa’s largest oil producer suffered one of its worst fuel shortages earlier this year when a supply interruption caused chaos and disruption across its cities. The situation was the outcome of oil marketers embarking on a months-long suspension of imports in protest against unpaid government subsidies. Although import shipments resumed in May after Abuja started paying off millions of dollars in subsidy arrears, fuel supplies took more than a month to return to normal.
This is the curious fate befallen on the world’s eight largest crude producer with know reserves in excess of 36 billion barrels. Despite the enviable description, Nigeria is forced to import almost 85% of domestic fuel needs largely due to mismanagement of its four state-owned refineries. Together with increasing vandalism and violence in the Niger Delta, this has led to huge production shortfalls that cost the country over $16 billion between 2005 and 2007 alone1. The losses amount to an estimated 20% of Nigeria’s combined production capacity of 2.5 million barrels per day. Moreover, the government has to pay oil companies the difference between import costs and the regulated retail price to make oil more affordable locally. “This is clearly a dysfunctional state of affairs,” the Nigerian Minister of State for Petroleum O Ajumogobia conceded during a conference in the capital in February this year2.
Nigeria faces a paradoxical energy crisis of critical proportions – a circumstance that’s best exemplified by recent developments with the state-owned Port Harcourt and Warri refineries. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced late in July that the two units had shut down after running out of crude oil due to damages in feeder pipelines. Although Niger Delta militants entered a two-month ceasefire in August, more than half of the country’s crude production capacity remained unachieved in the first half of this year. In fact average capacity utilisation at the four refineries was less than 19% in the first half of 20093, according to official figures. Even without these shortfalls, the country’s domestic refining capacity is far short of demand and patently incapable of meeting the requirements of its 148 million people.
Nigeria’s historic overdependence on oil starting from the 1970s resulted in the gradual destruction of agriculture and small manufacturing. By 2002, export of non renewables accounted for 98% of export earnings and 83% of total revenue4. The decline of non-oil sectors that accompanied Nigeria’s mounting petrodollar profits resulted in massive poverty and mass migration to cities. The stalling of economic diversification led to the disintegration of infrastructure and social services. Despite the massive oil infrastructure and significant exports, the Nigerian per capita income at the beginning of the new millennium had fallen below the level registered at independence in 1960.
A vigorous reforms programme launched after the reinstatement of civilian rule in 1999 has only been partly successful in reversing the staggering macroeconomic imbalances that continue to plague the economy. Recent initiatives, like President UM Yar’Adua’s Seven Point Agenda for accelerated economic growth, have focussed on a number of fronts, including education reform, private-public cooperation in infrastructure development, SMEs and enterprise promotion. Abuja’s well-laid plans to achieve rapid and inclusive growth in a time bound manner are reflected in the country’s commitment to the UN Millennium Development Goals and its own Vision 2020 target of economic consolidation. The country’s extensive resource base and human capital make it ideal for an enterprise revolution that drives explosive growth and creates a closely-interlinked entrepreneurial economy.
Already, the better effects of recent policy redirections can be seen in healthy growth of the non-oil sector, which touched 9% in 20065. However, the impact of reforms has been questionable, most of all, in the oil industry.
Since 2005, the administration of President Yar’Adua has sought to curb oil imports by offering exploration and production incentives to companies involved in oil refining and power generation. However, even though more than 20 private refinery licenses have been issued since, not a single project has taken off so far. Further, plans to privatise state-held oil refining operations have been on hold for several years, largely due to heavy subsidies in fuel prices that makes local refining unviable. Conflict, corruption and lack of official transparency have together caused several major foreign investments to be delayed or altogether aborted.
Although there is hardly any credible data on the subject, Nigeria’s oil industry in its present state represent huge losses in terms of potential employment generation and enterprise development. Most existing exploration, production and refining operations run exclusively on raw material and technical imports, with no backward linkages to the local economy. Further, a relatively low standard of education means that technical jobs have almost always to be filled by foreign workers.
Repairing the oil industry, in the context of Nigeria’s wider developmental goals, calls for several initiatives:
* Deregulation of oil prices to reduce fiscal burden on the government and to promote private sector investment in refining operations.
* Enhancing equity finance access to emerging oil refining companies; sops and financial incentives to attract foreign direct investment.
* Empowering regulatory authorities to deal more efficiently with issues surround oil operations, including violence and vandalism, labour problems and power deficits.
* Improving capacity utilisation in existing refineries by raising production standards to cut dependence on finished petroleum imports.
* Diversifying the fuel retail business by deregulating the downstream sector and encouraging business expansion of existing players.
* Enforcing environmental compliance and addressing genuine concerns of local communities; increasing social participation and minimising conflicts.
Nigeria’s four oil refineries have a combined built-in capacity of more than 440,000 barrels per day, but have never operated at full potential. The fact however is indicative of a much larger failure in terms of untapped potential in Africa’s second largest economy. Nigeria’s recent attempts to drive SME growth in the non-oil sector are no doubt commendable, but they do not take away the imperative of further development and optimisation of its flagship industry. Only after achieving self reliance in oil can Nigeria hope to develop a thriving and diversified economy.
What Is Required When Your E-2 Visa Business Changes?
When your E2 Visa Business Changes:
Requirement 1. – As a treaty investor, you must be coming to the United States to invest in a new or existing enterprise.
U.S.C.I.S (US Citizenship and immigration Services) defines an E-2 investment as the placing of certain capital, (including funds and other assets), at risk in the commercial sense with the end objective of generating a profit. Your investment may be for the purpose of purchasing a pre-existing business. establishing a new business venture. Regardless of which, you must demonstrate that the capital you are investing is substantial.
Requirement 2 – Your investment must be in a bona fide enterprise and may not be marginal.
An investment that is considered ‘bona fide’, is an enterprise that is a real, active commercial or entrepreneurial undertaking which produces tangible services or goods for profit. Such enterprise cannot be an idle investment held for ‘potential appreciation’, such as undeveloped land or stocks held by an investor who has no intent to direct the enterprise.
A marginal enterprise is considered one that will not generate more than enough income to make a significant economic contribution or provide a minimal living for you and your family.
Upon approval of an E-2 investment, the investor is permitted to work solely at the company he/she founded (or Purchased) and the company must administer the activities previously specified on the application at the time of submission. Of course there are instances where a business owner may want to expand or change the E-2 business. It is then, that the question arises of whether or not the investor must officially address this change in status, structure, etc.
If a business change is a major one, the investor should ask from the Consulate for an approval for this change in business activities. This process differs depending on the Consulate, but it involves emailing the Consulate directly find out what their individual criteria is. Some consulates just ask petitioners based on past requests, to send in evidence of the new business (eg. New activities, business plan, etc.) and based on that evidence they approve or deny the change.
The consulate could ask you to refile your E-2 application, but it depends on the changes that occurred or are occurring. It must be said that this request is only needed if the business change is substantial.
For example, if you have an E-2 visa approved for a restaurant and then you expand your restaurant business to include a bar. It is unlikely that your business has changed enough to warrant a re-classification. However, if you were initially approved as a wedding photography business and you started an auto repair shop in the back, then this would clearly represent a substantial change in business.
Filing your change with the USCIS in the United States is also another possibility. This again, is only done when there has been a ‘substantive change’ in the business. A substantive change is defined by USCIS as follows:
“A fundamental change in the employing entity’s basic characteristics, such as a merger, acquisition, or sale of the division where the alien is employed.” Is considered ‘Substantive change’.
When the USCIS deems the entity as having undergone ‘substantive change’ then filing of a new Form I-129 Application will become necessary. The Filing of Form I-129 with the USCIS facilitates the process of seeking and obtaining approval of a ‘substantive change’. In this case the E-1/E-2 Classification Supplement, the fee of $325 as well as an appropriate explanation and supporting documentation must also be provided at the time of the filing.
A ‘substantive change’ in business activities is the key here. When looking at the new aspect(s) of your business, can you make a rational link from the new business to the current one. If you can make this rational link, then request for amendment may not be required.
When drafting your business plan and describing your business and submitting your E-2 application, keep the above, key factors in mind.
For example, the primary business activity in your business plan may be: wedding photography, but then may also describe additional services, like; ‘wedding consultant’, ‘nutrition planning’ for weddings, etc.
The consideration of future possibilities when you submit your application, may eliminate the need to get additional approvals through those government channels.
Free and Very Low Cost Online Marketing Alternatives That Will Save You a Fortune
The very best method of growing a residual income.
Starting out a website advertising business is likely the ideal technique of growing a residual income and simultaneously reaching financial independence. It actually seems convenient and fun, nevertheless there are many items that will cross your brain, points that will almost certainly stop you in opening your personal website marketing business.
Time and financial methods.
You need to acknowledge the truth that in order to make cash, you will need to have adequate time allotment and financial solutions. It is not wise to begin your internet business if you experience that you do not have that financial ability of preserving your individual business in the long term. Obtaining huge website traffic to your web based business site is your primary concern in setting up your online marketing business. You will be able to obtain it throughout marketing your web page. Nevertheless, once you discovered that the price is not within your reach, there is a thin opportunity that you will attain achievement in getting traffic and transforming them into long lasting customers. Keep in mind that with out a solid clientele base, it will tag the end of your Website advertising career. Can there be any kind of other way to get away costly web business advertising and marketing?
Bear in mind that the term totally free still exists.
Quite simply, you may still find low cost tactics and actually no cost strategies of marketing your Online marketing business. You must be assured that such free of charge or cheap marketing choices will function, after all it is still a kind of advertising and marketing that will certainly help you get the targeted visitors that you require for your internet site. It does not always comes after that 100 % free or inexpensive promotion will not function efficiently while high-priced marketing and advertising mediums will certainly usually function. You need to have confidence and a smart thinking on just how you will be able to make it as good as the pricey advertisement packages on the Net.
Composing unique articles.
As earlier mentioned, there are various approaches of advertising and marketing your internet business without spending very much of your fortune. The greatest thought that you have to consider is composing original content comprising new and juicy data that will support your site visitors comprehend on the subject of your business and the products and services that you are providing. Create your very own original articles or blog posts and sign with no cost or low-cost article distribution solutions that will disperse your content to publishers around the Cyberspace. If you need a larger distribution of your content articles for improved consciousness, you may possibly pay for a modest fee. Now that your articles are allocated and published around the Word wide web with links leading to your website, you will have your 1st set of new internet visitors in no time. If you do not wish to create the article content by yourself, you can seek the services of diverse article writing services that will do the work in exchange of a tiny fee. Content creation and distribution is one of the very best ways of website marketing promotion.
Use blogs for your Online marketing business promotion.
Exactly like article writing, you might also use weblogs or just blogs for your website advertising business marketing. This is totally free and a best approach of obtaining top quality content on your website as well as getting regular visitors who are interested in studying what you desire to say. You can create your sights regarding your business or incorporate a few photos of the products you are providing. Do not forget to incorporate your site’s hyperlink on your blogs so that your visitors can certainly check out your site if they need additional details relating to everything that you have created on your blogs.
Publishing to online forums.
Posting to on the net forums is an additional free of charge but powerful way of obtaining your hyperlinks observed by majority of Net users. There are hundreds of web discussion forums out there that gives subjects associated with the nature of your web based business. You may well also help other people by publishing your comments or recommendations that you find out with regards to a particular concern. The even more assistance that you can easily provide, the extra your name will be noticeable of the crowd as the authority on the subject, and the even more most likely forum readers will click your internet site hyperlink to understand more about you and the things you are into. It is one of the ideal techniques of making sales without even selling real products or services.
Why spend a lot?
Why spend a lot if there are 100 % free and inexpensive advertising and marketing alternatives for your Website marketing promotion? With some cautious arranging and small spending, you will be capable to generate a lot from your web business.
