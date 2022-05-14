Finance
Is Search Engine Optimization Effective?
The internet is a breeding ground of “get rich quick” schemes. This is especially true of SEO. If you have been in business at all no doubt you have received (possibly quite frequently) a slew of offers for guaranteed business. Because of all of the blatantly false advertising SEO seems to get a bad rap. It is dismissed, but should it be?
What is SEO?
In our quest for the truth about SEO we must first understand what it is before its effectiveness can be determined. SEO or search engine optimization is a branch of online marketing that deals with getting your site listed in search engines (Google, Yahoo, Bing, etc.) for specific search terms. For example, if you sell birds in your store you might want customers to see your name when they type “talking parrot” into Google. In order to appear you would want to use search engine optimization.
A Few Points of Order! (This is important)
Now that we understand what SEO is let’s take a look at a few common phrases you’ll hear from bad SEO marketers (RUN!). We can guarantee you a number one spot on Google! This is impossible. First, as can be seen from the latest PANDA update this year on Google, the rules can change. Second, your search results are a representation of how important and how closely your site matches your search terms in comparison with your competition.
If your competition has a better SEO program and is viewed as more important they will rank above you. We can guarantee you X results per month! (sales, hits, etc.) See above! Again, sales (conversions) are a result of not only traffic being driven to your site, but qualified traffic (i.e. customers ready to buy your specific product).
They must also find what they are looking for (i.e. your site is optimized). Now I will guarantee something! The person making that claim is highly likely to be a sales rep with little or no SEO experience. They are also most likely looking at your site for the first time as they make their umpteenth cold call for the day. Sensing a pattern? Run from companies that guarantee stuff.
Does SEO ever work?
OF COURSE! A well run SEO program can and does generate millions of dollars per month for quite a few companies, see Amazon, Wal-Mart, etc. When you need to find directions to a new restaurant, reviews, want to buy a new gadget, etc. where do you turn? Google! So does everyone else. If your business appears on page one for important and relevant search terms you will see new visitors. Assuming your website and content are target correctly this will lead to new sales.
Tracking your Results
Your new campaign is now up and running. Congratulations! How effective is it? Usually when I ask this question about previous marketing I get the glazed look of confusion. To be truly effective any marketing program must be backed by detailed metrics and analysis. Nothing will be perfect from the start and a good marketer will tweak the SEO campaign as the months roll on to ensure effectiveness. He will also provide a detailed analytics report beyond I made these links this month.
Patience is a Virtue
One of the most often asked question in any search engine optimization campaign is when I can expect results. Unfortunately, many business owners have the mistaken impression that you can double your money in a month with SEO. This is unfortunately false. A well run search engine optimization campaign can take up to 3 months to really get up and running and see concrete results. It will likely take 6-12 months to see dramatic sales increases.
Keep in mind that these are estimates largely determined by the amount of money spent on the SEO campaign and the stiffness of competition. (i.e. if you want to rank top 3 for online store (about 945,000,000 results) in 6 months with $100 a month in campaign it’s not happening). To summarize, a Search Engine Optimization program can be a life blood to your business. In order for that to happen it though, you must have a well run, well maintained, and must be analyzed.
How Can Digital Marketing Services Help Your Business?
In the present digital age, it is imperative to have online presence irrespective of the nature and size of your business. Those businesses that are not keeping up with the times are probably missing out a sizeable number of potential customers to their competitors.
What is a Digital Marketing Agency?
A digital marketing agency is a company or agency that provides specialized services with respect to online marketing. The agency is responsible for setting up your online marketing campaigns as required by your niche business. It analyzes and ascertains the channels required to market your business and brand. It then defines the marketing strategy, which would help you achieve the objectives of success and growth.
Here is how a digital marketing agency can be helpful to your business:
Plan the Online Marketing Strategy: With the availability of a number of social media platforms, it is difficult to keep a track of which platform is performing the best. The online marketing services as provided by an agency include planning a strategy that would help your business ascertain the correct social media channel for promotion and ad campaigns. The agency also ascertains how the website should be optimized for the search engines so that it ranks highly.
Cost Effective Solution: Digital marketing services provided by an agency are far more cost effective for business owners as compared to other traditional modes of marketing. Today customers have the option to browse the internet and gain information about the products and services being offered by various companies rather than just being brainwashed to buy. Digital marketers help the business owners in optimizing their website so that it ranks highly and get noticed. They also use social media to build customers loyalty and brand recognition.
Free up Time for Core Activities: Business owners often have to give up a large part of their time in monitoring their marketing campaigns, in turn, neglecting core activities of the business. A digital marketing agency helps by way of generating new leads for business, which can be later converted to real customers. This is a real task which when taken care of gives you time to concentrate on the core business activities.
Track the Success: Digital marketing services as provided by an agency include tracking the marketing campaigns to analyze their viability. They collect data related to the number of visitors viewing the website, the duration for which they stay at the website and whether any of them converted to real customers or not. This data helps in understanding the effectiveness of the advertising campaigns and the areas that need more resources.
Guide To The CEQA Initial Study Checklist Deals With Hydrology And Water Quality
The California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) is a California statute passed in 1970, after the United States federal government passed the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).
Introduction
This section deals with hydrology (i.e. drainage and flooding) and water quality. In order to determine the scope of the questions posed in a CEQA Initial Study Checklist, it is useful to know some background information pertaining to hydrology and water quality.
Hydrology
Hydrology deals with both surface drainage and flooding.
Surface Drainage
Surface water runoff is first handled at the local level by either a city or county through a storm drain system (i.e. gutters, culverts, storm drain pipes etc.). As surface water is collected it feeds into a larger system (i.e. large diameter pipes, channels, etc.) that are typically the responsibility of a county flood control district or similar entity.
Flooding
Flooding deals with flood risks as they pertain to flood hazard areas or zones, failure of a levee or dam, and inundation caused by seiche, tsunami, or mudflows. Flood effects can be local, impacting a neighborhood or community, or very large, affecting entire river basins.
In order to determine risk from certain types of floods, The National Flood Insurance Program, operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, prepares Flood Insurance Rate Maps to identify potential flooding problems.
Water Quality
The Porter-Cologne Water Quality Control Act is the principal law governing water quality regulation in California. This statute established the State Water Regional Control Board and nine (9) Regional Water Quality Control Boards which are charged with implementing its provisions.
According to the State Water Resources Board “The Water Boards regulate wastewater discharges to both surface water (rivers, ocean, etc.) and to groundwater (via land). The Water Boards also regulate storm water discharges from construction, industrial, and municipal activities; discharges from irrigated agriculture; dredge and fill activities; the alteration of any federal water body under the 401 certification program; and several other activities with practices that could degrade water quality.”
At the local level, operators of storm water drainage systems are required to obtain a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for municipal stormwater discharges involving medium (serving between 100,000 and 250,000 people) and large (serving 250,000 people) municipalities. Most of these permits are issued to a group of co-permittees encompassing an entire metropolitan area.
These permits require storm drain system operators to effectively prohibit non-stormwater discharges to the system and to implement controls to reduce the discharge of pollutants to the maximum extent practicable.
International Environmental Law and Policy of Sustainable Development
It is evident that States and International organizations are the primary sources of international law. However, international environmental law is the impact of efforts from non-government organizations and state authorities. There have been positive efforts made on law and policy making in the field of international environmental law in nations such as United States, Germany, Japan, Russia, South Africa, Brazil, China, India and Indonesia. In most cases, environmental protection has been witnessed in those nations in which there is a guaranteed constitutional right to a pollution free healthy environment. For instance, the law in Costa Rica, Latin America, Constitution of Chile, Hungary, South Africa etc., provides for a ‘right to pollution free environment’. Several European member-states have amended their constitutions after the fall of communism and have included right to environment as a justifiable right in the constitution.
In federal states, local governments legislate on environmental issues within their own jurisdiction. The law and policies initiated by different nations and their local regions have influenced each other towards evolving a state practice of transnational environmental regulations. In this respect the state and national level administrative and bureaucratic agencies have played a vital role to create environmental activism.
Additionally, on a global level the organs of United Nations have served as key actors in the process of environment protection law making. For instance, the role played by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund cannot be overlooked since they have helped initiate action among states and pre-existing international organizations including the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Commission on Sustainable Development (CSD).
Nevertheless, at every level, local, national, international there have been several disagreements with regard to decision making concerning environmental issues. In particular, at a global level although there is a comprehensive institutional framework, there is complete absence of unanimity with respect to environmental decisions. It is therefore a challenge to create an order of international environmental governance with sustainable development as priority concern.
It was not until the late 1980s that sustainable development started to be included on a frequent basis in international texts, first primarily in political documents and then in binding treaty texts. One of the first treaties to use the term, and notably outside the environmental context, was the 1990 Agreement establishing the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Despite the continued political disagreement, the concept of sustainable development has now been included within a significant number of binding and non-binding texts both at the regional and global level. However, in 2012 the international community noticed at the World Summit on Sustainable Development that the progress was most unsatisfactory.
Humanity stands at a defining moment in history, and we need to realize that integration of environment, development concerns and greater attention to them will lead to the fulfillment of basic needs and improved living standards for all; a surety for an eco-friendly prosperous future. No nation can achieve this dependently, but together we can in a global partnership for sustainable development.
Hence development and conservation of the environment should go hand in hand. Governments of all nations (under-developed, developing, and developed) should adopt a development policy that assures pollution control. In this sense international environmental law faces its greatest challenges to meet developmental and environmental needs of present and future generations.
