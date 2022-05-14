News
JK ITI Recruitment 2022: APPLY Now, Last date to apply is 17th May, 2022
Applications on plain paper are invited from eligible domiciled candidates of Jammu & Kashmir UT (Udhampur district only) for engagement of the following staff required under Normal Scheme on Guest basis for the session 2021-22 only.
Vacancy details of ITI Recruitment 2022:
Name of the Post: Guest Vocational Instructor (Stenographer Secretarial Assistant)
Eligibility criteria for ITI Recruitment 2022:
B.Voc/Degree in Commerce / Arts (with Short-hand & Typing) from a UGC recognized university with one year experience in the relevant field. OR
Diploma (Minimum 2 years) in Commercial Practice from recognised board or relevant Advanced Diploma (Vocational) with two years’ experience in the relevant field. OR
NTC/ NAC passed in the trade of Stenographer Secretarial Assistant (English) with three years’ experience in the relevant field.
Where and How to apply for ITI Recruitment 2022:
The completed applications along with all requisite documents should reach in office of undersigned by 17-05-2022. The candidate if engaged should follow below terms and conditions laid down under the scheme.
Terms and Conditions:
- Preference shall be given to the local candidate first.
- The criteria for the engagement and remuneration to be paid shall be strictly followed as per different guidelines issued from time to time by the Directorate of Skill Development J&K.
- The engagement period shall be of academic year 2021 -22 only.
- The engagee shall have to execute an undertaking with the Department duly attested by Judicial Magistrate to the affect that He/she shall have no claim for permanent absorption on the basis of this engagement.
- The services of engagee shall be terminated without any prior notice whenever engagement period expires/Non-performance of candidate/regular appointment by JKSSB/transfer made by the department whichever is earlier.
- Retired Govt, officials up to the age of 64 years can also apply for the said post subject to the non-availability of eligible unemployed applicants.
JKSSB: Document Verification of The Candidates For Various Posts — Check Here
JKSSB: Document Verification of The Candidates For Various Posts — Check Here
Document Verification of the candidates falling under consideration zone for various posts – provision of supplementary dates- thereof.
All such candidates who were falling under consideration zone and called for Document Verification for the posts of Assistant Compiler, (Finance Department), Divisional cadre Jammu /Kashmir and Care Taker, (Labour and Employment Department), UT Cadre, Item No 15, 16 and 71, in pursuance of Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020, Junior Lab Assistant, (Skill Development), Divisional Cadre, Beekeeper/Field Assistant Grade-III/Equivalent, Beekeeper, Farm Supervisor and Plant Protection Operator Various District cadres, in pursuance of Advertisement Notification No 07 of 2020, Draftsman (Mechanical), UT Cadre, Item No 133, advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 05 of 2020 and Junior Assistant, Cadrex Clerk, Casher, Jr Assistant /Computer-cum-Jr Assistant/ Clerk/Store Attendant and Welfare Organizer, UT Cadre, Divisional Cadres and various Districts, advertised vide Advertisement Notification Nos 04, 05, 06 and 07 of 2020 and 01, 02 and 03 of 2021 vide this office Notice Nos SSB/COE/2022/3636-43 dated 01-04-2022, SSB/COE/2022/3628-35 dated 01-04-2022, SSB/COE/2022/3620-27dated 01-04-2022 and SSB/COE/2022/3491-98 dated 30-03-2022, but could not appear before the Document Verification Committee(s) on scheduled dates due to various reasons, are hereby given last and final opportunity to appear before the Document Verification Committee on 17th 18th and 19th of May 2022 at Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex,Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu (Jammu Based Candidates) and Divisional Office, J&K Services Selection, H.No 17,Ibrahim Colony, Lane 2 Hyderpora, Srinagar (Kashmir Based Candidates) at 10.30 AM sharp, failing which no claim in this regard shall be entertained at any stage.
Document Verification of candidates falling under consideration zone for the posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department), UT Cadre advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020, Under Item No 106, for which OMR examination was held on 06th of March, 2022-regarding
The candidates figuring in the annexures annexed herewith are required to carry the following documents in original as well as photocopies of the following documents i.e.
(i) Copy of Online Application form.
(ii) D.O.B Certificate (10th Diploma /Marks card).
(iii)10+2 Marksheet and Diploma.
(iv)Graduation Marksheet and Degree
(v) Reservation category certificate, if applicable.
(vi)Domicile certificate.
(vii) Bonafide certificate on the format prescribed by the Board duly issued by the Controller/Registrar of the concerned University in respect of candidates, who have obtained degrees from the Universities/ Colleges/Institutes outside the State of J&K, other than Central Universities
(viii) Other documents as per prescribe qualification shown in the advertisement
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD FULL PDF
Chicago White Sox surrender 4 home runs in a 10-4 loss to the New York Yankees, their 3rd defeat in 4 games
Chicago White Sox starter Vince Velasquez was one out away from a scoreless first inning Friday against the New York Yankees.
Standing in his way: the hot-hitting Giancarlo Stanton.
The cleanup hitter continued his tear with a two-run home run, his third of the series.
Velasquez surrendered three homers in five innings as the Yankees beat the Sox 10-4 in front of 28,877 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“Just starting off, I didn’t come out as hot as I expected,” Velasquez said. “The last two outings (against the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox) have been really locked in. It just seems like I was out of sync right from beginning.
“This team is very selective when it comes to finding what they like and if you don’t execute, they’re going to capitalize.”
The Yankees finished with four home runs — two-run blasts from Stanton and Josh Donaldson and solo homers by Aaron Judge and Joey Gallo — and won for the 17th time in 19 games.
Gavin Sheets hit a two-run homer for the Sox, who lost for the third time in four games.
Stanton hit two-run homers in the first and third innings Thursday, helping the Yankees to a 15-7 victory.
He wasted no time contributing again Friday. Judge drew a one-out walk and Stanton homered with two outs.
“The first inning, I didn’t have my slider, I didn’t have the command of the curveball as much as I wanted to,” Velasquez said. “With a big strike zone like that, I’m trying to force contact. It was a matter of sticking to what the task was and I fell short.”
The Sox tried to dig out the 2-0 hole, loading the bases with one out in bottom of the first.
Sheets struck out and Yankees catcher Jose Trevino threw to third to try to get Tim Anderson. The shortstop made it safely by diving, but the third baseman Donaldson tried to nudge him off the base.
The benches and bullpens briefly cleared.
Once everyone went back to their respective areas, Yankees starter Gerrit Cole struck out AJ Pollock to escape the jam without allowing a run.
“He made the pitches to get the hitters out,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “You’ve got to give him credit.”
The Yankees had four hits — two singles and two doubles — during a three-run second.
Judge’s solo homer in the fourth, his second of the series, made it 6-0. Gallo’s solo home run in the fifth gave the Yankees a 7-1 lead.
Velasquez allowed seven runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and three walks in five innings.
“Look at the standings, look at what they’re doing,” Velasquez said of the Yankees, who have the best record in baseball at 24-8. “They’re going to ambush and when you don’t have your best stuff it makes things a little bit harder.
“But you’re going to have you’re good days, you’re going to have your bad days. It’s just a matter of you kind of getting back on the horse and going back to work.”
La Russa appreciated “the way (Velasquez) gutted it out and gave us five (innings).”
Cole allowed three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and a walk in 6⅓ innings. He surrendered the two-run homer to Sheets in the sixth.
“He’s got great stuff,” Sheets said. “He’s a guy that you don’t know what he’s going to throw at you. It could be 100, it could be 82, it could be 88. You just have to battle, you’ve got to grind with him.
“He gets your focus at the plate, because his stuff’s very good. It’s fun to face guys like that. It’s not guys you see every day. You gear it up, and it’s a good battle.”
Donaldson’s two-run homer against reliever Matt Foster came during a three-run ninth. The Sox have allowed 38 runs (30 earned) on 48 hits in the last four games.
“When we got torched today, it was almost always we just missed our location,” La Russa said. “You would see the catcher setting up and the pitch went a different place. And that’s what a hitter is supposed to do, they’re supposed to punish it. And they did.”
()
