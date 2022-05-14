News
J&K State Health Agency Jobs, Salary 80,000, check eligibility &apply online
State Health Agency (SHA), Jammu and Kashmir, an agency instituted by Govt. of J&K to implement Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Yojana (PM-JAY) requires the services of hi-caliber, health insurance and IT professionals, with expertise in their areas of specialization.
Vacancy details of SHA Jammu and Kashmir Recruitment 2022:
1. Operations Manager
Salary: Rs.80,000/-
2. Monitoring and Evaluation Manager
Salary: Rs.70,000/-
3. IT Support cum Data Manager
Salary: Rs.70,000/-
4. Beneficiary cum Verification Manager
Salary: Rs.70,000/-
5. Grievance Redressal Manager
Salary: Rs.70,000/-
6. Medical Management and Quality Manager: 02 Posts
Salary: Rs.70,000/-
7. IEC Manager
Salary: Rs.70,000/-
8. Finance Manager: 02 Posts
Salary: Rs.70,000/-
9. Capacity Development Manager
Salary: Rs.70,000/-
Receipt of online Application Forms will be Commences from 10:00 am on May 13, 2022 and concludes at 11:59 pm on May 20, 2022.
For details of job responsibilities and required qualifications and experience, please visit www.spc.co.in.
Phone: 7683001302
Dave Hyde: A 26-year ghost disappeared as the Panthers celebrated their opening-round playoff win
Twenty-six years. Sixteen coaches. Ten general managers, including Dale Tallon twice and one set of brothers, Bryan and Terry Murray.
There were five owners, not counting the group of eight investors briefly fronted by beloved Miami quarterback Bernie Kosar, who said hockey was his, “first and special love” before fading away to the bigger wallet of Alan Cohen.
Cohen faded away after four indifferent seasons, telling people he liked investing in horses more than hockey players because, “They don’t talk back.”
Cliff Viner bought the team. His lasting memory was a quickie divorce in Key West where his ex-wife’s relinquishing of any right to the Panthers was such a talk-story the Panthers released a statement on it all.
Viner divorced the Panthers three listless years later.
Does this help any? Does it begin to explain why Friday mattered? Does it tell of the long and tortured treadmill the Panthers had been skating on for more than a quarter-century?
At 10:43 p.m. on Friday night, Carter Verhaeghe was again the cavalry, scoring in overtime as the Panthers beat Washington, 4-3. That meant the Panthers won a playoff series. That’s no typo. They actually won a series. A ghost went poof.
“I’m not going to lie, it feels amazing,’ said Aleksander Barkov, who is in his ninth Panthers season.
Dolphins fans bemoan not winning a playoff game since 2000. The Marlins haven’t won since 2003. That’s kids’ stuff compared to the Panthers and their 26 years between advancements in the playoffs.
Here’s one story: Pavel Bure led the league with 58 goals in 1999-2000, and was benched in a playoff series where the Panthers were swept by New Jersey. Benched.
“Don’t ask me why,’’ he said then.
Here’s another story: Jaromir Jagr, who was ushered out of the Eastern Conference Finals in 1996 by pesky Panthers like Tom Fitzgerald and Bill Lindsay, joined the Panthers two decades later. I once asked him about that series. He asked me something back.
“Is it true they haven’t won anything since then?” he said
We could go on with these stories. And on. Mike Keenan, as general manager, fired his coach, Duane Sutter, just 26 games into the 2001 season, put himself behind the bench and, later, agreed to terms on a new contract with the one player this franchise needed: Roberto Luongo. Keenan then traded Luongo before the contract was signed.
Luongo was traded back to the Panthers seven years later, part of a building roster that made the playoffs in 2016. All the inner wiring was then dismantled in a manner that only the Panthers could do.
The veteran coach, Gerard Gallant, was fired after a road game in Carolina and left on his own so he had to wait for a taxi to leave the arena. A coach who had no NHL experience, Tom Rowe, was put in charge of running the front office and coaching the team.
The expected happened. The Panthers happened. Disaster happened again. And, again, they allowed people to quit paying attention.
Confession: Just writing this boils my blood a little, remembering stories I filed away long ago. The Panthers had great hockey men like Bill Torrey providing guidance and sustenance – if they wanted that – until he died in 2018.
“I’m not sure anyone’s listening to what I say,’ he said to me once, after one of those lost years. They all blend together by now.
All this explains why you had to be happy watching Friday’s celebration. And you know who deserves to be happiest? The lifers inside that franchise. I see ushers who have been there forever, support staff of the team who give a smile in acknowledgement in passing in the halls.
Randy Moller has worked there for decades, a good and fun-spirited announcer who laughs that his final year playing was 1994-95 – the year before they went to the Stanley Cup Finals. His broadcast partner, Steve Goldstein shouted his trademark, “Let’s go home, baby!” after Verhaeghe’s winning goal Friday.
He reminded me the other day that after he said it one night I mentioned it would be a good signature line for him. He then adopted it as such. Now he closed a series’ winner with it.
Ed Jovanovski, a rookie in the magic of 1996, is now a team broadcaster, giving a history lesson Friday as they showed highlights from that long-ago season. It’s hard to explain to people what it was like in 1996 when hockey took over South Florida – or the passion in 1997 when, say, General Manager Bryan Murray traded center Stu Barnes.
South Florida was irate. He traded Barnes? Why was he breaking up that team? People cared then. Maybe Friday night was finally a step back toward that.
“There’s been a lot of talk of not winning, getting knocked out in the first round,’ Barkov said. “It’s been there … It’s not there anymore.”
For the first time in 26 empty years, there was something tangible to hold. Jonathan Huberdeau, a Panther for 10 years, was able to casually say what no Panther player has said this time of year, what has been a quarter-century in the waiting.
“Now we’ve got to think of the second round,’ he said.
()
JK ITI Recruitment 2022: APPLY Now, Last date to apply is 17th May, 2022
Applications on plain paper are invited from eligible domiciled candidates of Jammu & Kashmir UT (Udhampur district only) for engagement of the following staff required under Normal Scheme on Guest basis for the session 2021-22 only.
Vacancy details of ITI Recruitment 2022:
Name of the Post: Guest Vocational Instructor (Stenographer Secretarial Assistant)
Eligibility criteria for ITI Recruitment 2022:
B.Voc/Degree in Commerce / Arts (with Short-hand & Typing) from a UGC recognized university with one year experience in the relevant field. OR
Diploma (Minimum 2 years) in Commercial Practice from recognised board or relevant Advanced Diploma (Vocational) with two years’ experience in the relevant field. OR
NTC/ NAC passed in the trade of Stenographer Secretarial Assistant (English) with three years’ experience in the relevant field.
Where and How to apply for ITI Recruitment 2022:
The completed applications along with all requisite documents should reach in office of undersigned by 17-05-2022. The candidate if engaged should follow below terms and conditions laid down under the scheme.
Terms and Conditions:
- Preference shall be given to the local candidate first.
- The criteria for the engagement and remuneration to be paid shall be strictly followed as per different guidelines issued from time to time by the Directorate of Skill Development J&K.
- The engagement period shall be of academic year 2021 -22 only.
- The engagee shall have to execute an undertaking with the Department duly attested by Judicial Magistrate to the affect that He/she shall have no claim for permanent absorption on the basis of this engagement.
- The services of engagee shall be terminated without any prior notice whenever engagement period expires/Non-performance of candidate/regular appointment by JKSSB/transfer made by the department whichever is earlier.
- Retired Govt, officials up to the age of 64 years can also apply for the said post subject to the non-availability of eligible unemployed applicants.
JKSSB: Document Verification of The Candidates For Various Posts — Check Here
Document Verification of the candidates falling under consideration zone for various posts – provision of supplementary dates- thereof.
All such candidates who were falling under consideration zone and called for Document Verification for the posts of Assistant Compiler, (Finance Department), Divisional cadre Jammu /Kashmir and Care Taker, (Labour and Employment Department), UT Cadre, Item No 15, 16 and 71, in pursuance of Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020, Junior Lab Assistant, (Skill Development), Divisional Cadre, Beekeeper/Field Assistant Grade-III/Equivalent, Beekeeper, Farm Supervisor and Plant Protection Operator Various District cadres, in pursuance of Advertisement Notification No 07 of 2020, Draftsman (Mechanical), UT Cadre, Item No 133, advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 05 of 2020 and Junior Assistant, Cadrex Clerk, Casher, Jr Assistant /Computer-cum-Jr Assistant/ Clerk/Store Attendant and Welfare Organizer, UT Cadre, Divisional Cadres and various Districts, advertised vide Advertisement Notification Nos 04, 05, 06 and 07 of 2020 and 01, 02 and 03 of 2021 vide this office Notice Nos SSB/COE/2022/3636-43 dated 01-04-2022, SSB/COE/2022/3628-35 dated 01-04-2022, SSB/COE/2022/3620-27dated 01-04-2022 and SSB/COE/2022/3491-98 dated 30-03-2022, but could not appear before the Document Verification Committee(s) on scheduled dates due to various reasons, are hereby given last and final opportunity to appear before the Document Verification Committee on 17th 18th and 19th of May 2022 at Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex,Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu (Jammu Based Candidates) and Divisional Office, J&K Services Selection, H.No 17,Ibrahim Colony, Lane 2 Hyderpora, Srinagar (Kashmir Based Candidates) at 10.30 AM sharp, failing which no claim in this regard shall be entertained at any stage.
Document Verification of candidates falling under consideration zone for the posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department), UT Cadre advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020, Under Item No 106, for which OMR examination was held on 06th of March, 2022-regarding
The candidates figuring in the annexures annexed herewith are required to carry the following documents in original as well as photocopies of the following documents i.e.
(i) Copy of Online Application form.
(ii) D.O.B Certificate (10th Diploma /Marks card).
(iii)10+2 Marksheet and Diploma.
(iv)Graduation Marksheet and Degree
(v) Reservation category certificate, if applicable.
(vi)Domicile certificate.
(vii) Bonafide certificate on the format prescribed by the Board duly issued by the Controller/Registrar of the concerned University in respect of candidates, who have obtained degrees from the Universities/ Colleges/Institutes outside the State of J&K, other than Central Universities
(viii) Other documents as per prescribe qualification shown in the advertisement
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD FULL PDF
