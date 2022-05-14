News
JKSSB: Document Verification of The Candidates For Various Posts — Check Here
JKSSB: Document Verification of The Candidates For Various Posts — Check Here
Document Verification of the candidates falling under consideration zone for various posts – provision of supplementary dates- thereof.
All such candidates who were falling under consideration zone and called for Document Verification for the posts of Assistant Compiler, (Finance Department), Divisional cadre Jammu /Kashmir and Care Taker, (Labour and Employment Department), UT Cadre, Item No 15, 16 and 71, in pursuance of Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020, Junior Lab Assistant, (Skill Development), Divisional Cadre, Beekeeper/Field Assistant Grade-III/Equivalent, Beekeeper, Farm Supervisor and Plant Protection Operator Various District cadres, in pursuance of Advertisement Notification No 07 of 2020, Draftsman (Mechanical), UT Cadre, Item No 133, advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 05 of 2020 and Junior Assistant, Cadrex Clerk, Casher, Jr Assistant /Computer-cum-Jr Assistant/ Clerk/Store Attendant and Welfare Organizer, UT Cadre, Divisional Cadres and various Districts, advertised vide Advertisement Notification Nos 04, 05, 06 and 07 of 2020 and 01, 02 and 03 of 2021 vide this office Notice Nos SSB/COE/2022/3636-43 dated 01-04-2022, SSB/COE/2022/3628-35 dated 01-04-2022, SSB/COE/2022/3620-27dated 01-04-2022 and SSB/COE/2022/3491-98 dated 30-03-2022, but could not appear before the Document Verification Committee(s) on scheduled dates due to various reasons, are hereby given last and final opportunity to appear before the Document Verification Committee on 17th 18th and 19th of May 2022 at Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex,Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu (Jammu Based Candidates) and Divisional Office, J&K Services Selection, H.No 17,Ibrahim Colony, Lane 2 Hyderpora, Srinagar (Kashmir Based Candidates) at 10.30 AM sharp, failing which no claim in this regard shall be entertained at any stage.
Document Verification of candidates falling under consideration zone for the posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department), UT Cadre advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020, Under Item No 106, for which OMR examination was held on 06th of March, 2022-regarding
The candidates figuring in the annexures annexed herewith are required to carry the following documents in original as well as photocopies of the following documents i.e.
(i) Copy of Online Application form.
(ii) D.O.B Certificate (10th Diploma /Marks card).
(iii)10+2 Marksheet and Diploma.
(iv)Graduation Marksheet and Degree
(v) Reservation category certificate, if applicable.
(vi)Domicile certificate.
(vii) Bonafide certificate on the format prescribed by the Board duly issued by the Controller/Registrar of the concerned University in respect of candidates, who have obtained degrees from the Universities/ Colleges/Institutes outside the State of J&K, other than Central Universities
(viii) Other documents as per prescribe qualification shown in the advertisement
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD FULL PDF
Chicago White Sox surrender 4 home runs in a 10-4 loss to the New York Yankees, their 3rd defeat in 4 games
Chicago White Sox starter Vince Velasquez was one out away from a scoreless first inning Friday against the New York Yankees.
Standing in his way: the hot-hitting Giancarlo Stanton.
The cleanup hitter continued his tear with a two-run home run, his third of the series.
Velasquez surrendered three homers in five innings as the Yankees beat the Sox 10-4 in front of 28,877 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“Just starting off, I didn’t come out as hot as I expected,” Velasquez said. “The last two outings (against the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox) have been really locked in. It just seems like I was out of sync right from beginning.
“This team is very selective when it comes to finding what they like and if you don’t execute, they’re going to capitalize.”
The Yankees finished with four home runs — two-run blasts from Stanton and Josh Donaldson and solo homers by Aaron Judge and Joey Gallo — and won for the 17th time in 19 games.
Gavin Sheets hit a two-run homer for the Sox, who lost for the third time in four games.
Stanton hit two-run homers in the first and third innings Thursday, helping the Yankees to a 15-7 victory.
He wasted no time contributing again Friday. Judge drew a one-out walk and Stanton homered with two outs.
“The first inning, I didn’t have my slider, I didn’t have the command of the curveball as much as I wanted to,” Velasquez said. “With a big strike zone like that, I’m trying to force contact. It was a matter of sticking to what the task was and I fell short.”
The Sox tried to dig out the 2-0 hole, loading the bases with one out in bottom of the first.
Sheets struck out and Yankees catcher Jose Trevino threw to third to try to get Tim Anderson. The shortstop made it safely by diving, but the third baseman Donaldson tried to nudge him off the base.
The benches and bullpens briefly cleared.
Once everyone went back to their respective areas, Yankees starter Gerrit Cole struck out AJ Pollock to escape the jam without allowing a run.
“He made the pitches to get the hitters out,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “You’ve got to give him credit.”
The Yankees had four hits — two singles and two doubles — during a three-run second.
Judge’s solo homer in the fourth, his second of the series, made it 6-0. Gallo’s solo home run in the fifth gave the Yankees a 7-1 lead.
Velasquez allowed seven runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and three walks in five innings.
“Look at the standings, look at what they’re doing,” Velasquez said of the Yankees, who have the best record in baseball at 24-8. “They’re going to ambush and when you don’t have your best stuff it makes things a little bit harder.
“But you’re going to have you’re good days, you’re going to have your bad days. It’s just a matter of you kind of getting back on the horse and going back to work.”
La Russa appreciated “the way (Velasquez) gutted it out and gave us five (innings).”
Cole allowed three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and a walk in 6⅓ innings. He surrendered the two-run homer to Sheets in the sixth.
“He’s got great stuff,” Sheets said. “He’s a guy that you don’t know what he’s going to throw at you. It could be 100, it could be 82, it could be 88. You just have to battle, you’ve got to grind with him.
“He gets your focus at the plate, because his stuff’s very good. It’s fun to face guys like that. It’s not guys you see every day. You gear it up, and it’s a good battle.”
Donaldson’s two-run homer against reliever Matt Foster came during a three-run ninth. The Sox have allowed 38 runs (30 earned) on 48 hits in the last four games.
“When we got torched today, it was almost always we just missed our location,” La Russa said. “You would see the catcher setting up and the pitch went a different place. And that’s what a hitter is supposed to do, they’re supposed to punish it. And they did.”
()
Josh Donaldson tussles with ChiSox’ Tim Anderson over physical play at third
CHICAGO — Josh Donaldson isn’t winning any popularity contests here. The Yankees third baseman and White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson got into it after a physical play at third base in the first inning of the Yankees’ 10-4 win at Guaranteed Rate Field.
In the Yankees’ defensively lacking first inning, Gerrit Cole had the bases loaded with one out. The White Sox shortstop was diving back to third base on a pickoff attempt when Donaldson’s tag was hard and pushed him off the bag. After he was ruled safe by third base umpire Chris Guccione, Anderson gave Donaldson a shove as he got to his feet. “We had an opportunity to get a pick right there and I thought we were gonna get him,” Donaldson said. “It’s a baseball play, going to make the tag, I leaned on him a little bit, not intentionally, but just going to make the tag. And obviously, he didn’t like that.
“Competitive guys, two guys competing, trying to make a play happen right there,” Donaldson continued. “We were unsuccessful, but ….Cole got us out of the inning.”
Guccione quickly got between them, but the benches cleared, bullpens emptied and there were minutes of standing around and staring angrily at each other.
“Guccione said you pushed him off the base and I said I think you’re right. I did. I think Tim might have said something. I don’t know,” Donaldson said. ” But I thought Chris made the right call, if he did come off the base. I don’t know if he did or not. I didn’t know we were trying to make a play.”
The White Sox were unhappy with Donaldson last season and that may have played a factor.
“I don’t know. You’ll have to ask them about that. At the end of the day, I’m out there trying to make a baseball player trying to get it out for our team,” Donaldson said. “That’s all I can do.”
Last year Donaldson allegedly said “Hands not sticky anymore?” to Lucas Giolito after homering off of him. That was in regards to MLB’s crackdown on the illegal sticky substances that pitchers were using. Donaldson also called out Gerrit Cole.
“He’s a f—ing pest. That’s kind of a classless move. If you’re gonna talk sh—, talk sh— to my face,” Giolito said at the time.
HICKS BREAKS THROUGH
Aaron Hicks needed one. The Yankees centerfielder had been struggling going into Friday night’s game, on a 2-for-30 slide. In his first at-bat of the night, Hicks doubled and drove in a run in the Yankees 10-4 win over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
It was Hicks’ first extra base hit since April 12, when he homered. He finished the night 1-for-4.
Hicks found himself hitting in an unfamiliar spot. He was dropped to the No.9 spot in the lineup. Hicks had not been at the bottom of the starting lineup since 2017.
Aaron Boone said it wasn’t punishment or taking the pressure off the struggling outfielder. Instead, he sees his on-base percentage as something they can take advantage up while he finds his power. Hicks is among the best in the league in drawing walks with an 18% walk rate.
“The one thing Aaron’s doing really well right now still getting on base and to have that on-base presence on the nine hole is something that I value and can kind of serve as a double leadoff hitter,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Friday night’s game. . “He can get on base in front of our guys in the middle, Judge, Donaldson and Stanton tonight, so I just really value….while he’s kind of finding his way right now, still his ability to get on this has been there all season so far. I think that’s valuable.”
In his previous 10 games, the center fielder is 2-for-30 or .067/.263/.067. Overall, he’s hitting .215/.364/.253 with a .617 OPS, the second lowest of his career.
HELLO AGAIN
After just one start in the minors, Clarke Schmidt was back with the Yankees on Friday. The right hander took the spot left after the Yankees optioned spot starter Luis Gil back to Triple-A.
Schmidt began the season with the Yankees, made four appearances and pitched to a 1.08 ERA with eight strikeouts over 8.1 innings pitched. He was sent to Triple-A on May 1 when the rosters were cut down from 28 to 26. The plan at the time was to stretch him out as a starter.
He went 2.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out three in his only start.
“I mean, it’s tough. It’s a little bit of an environmental change. But yeah, it was good to get my pitch count up. That was my main goal going down there was to kind of build that pitch count up for a start,” Schmidt said. “And so I did like close to 50 (pitches) in my last start, so I mean, I would assume I’m available for around 70 or 80, whenever needed. So yeah, it’s very good to get that in.”
Gil gave the Yankees four innings Thursday night, but the Bombers had to send him back to replenish their bullpen with Schmidt.
“He’s got some length still built up, not the full starters build up, but he’s a guy that can give us some innings out in the bullpen,” Boone said. “He has thrown the ball really well for us when he was here and in his outings so he’s the guy that when we go to him, we have a lot of confidence in him and like where he’s at in the season.”
RORTVEDT UPDATE
Ben Rortvedt, the catcher the Yankees acquired from the Twins, has been shut down with a knee issue. Boone said they are trying to figure out what exactly it is.
“We’re kind of trying to get our heads wrapped around that and so he’s just caught the other day and then the knee was kind of catching on him a little bit,” Boone said. “So we’ve got to see.”Boone said he expects tests to be done soon.
Rortvedt just returned to the field after missing most of spring training with an oblique strain, which the Yankees knew he had when they acquired him in the deal that sent Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Twins and brought back Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Josh Donaldson and Rortvedt.
The Yankees were very high on the young catcher, who is considered an excellent receiver. When his recovery from the oblique injury turned out to be slow, the Yankees went out and traded for Jose Trevino. So Rortvedt obviously doesn’t factor into the big league picture at the moment.
“We’re obviously, knock on wood, in pretty good shape here right now with our catching situation,” Boone said. “But still, we’re really excited about him and what he brings to the table too. So we just got to get him right now and feel like at some point he’ll play a factor for us.”
()
