Josh Donaldson tussles with ChiSox’ Tim Anderson over physical play at third
CHICAGO — Josh Donaldson isn’t winning any popularity contests here. The Yankees third baseman and White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson got into it after a physical play at third base in the first inning of the Yankees’ 10-4 win at Guaranteed Rate Field.
In the Yankees’ defensively lacking first inning, Gerrit Cole had the bases loaded with one out. The White Sox shortstop was diving back to third base on a pickoff attempt when Donaldson’s tag was hard and pushed him off the bag. After he was ruled safe by third base umpire Chris Guccione, Anderson gave Donaldson a shove as he got to his feet. “We had an opportunity to get a pick right there and I thought we were gonna get him,” Donaldson said. “It’s a baseball play, going to make the tag, I leaned on him a little bit, not intentionally, but just going to make the tag. And obviously, he didn’t like that.
“Competitive guys, two guys competing, trying to make a play happen right there,” Donaldson continued. “We were unsuccessful, but ….Cole got us out of the inning.”
Guccione quickly got between them, but the benches cleared, bullpens emptied and there were minutes of standing around and staring angrily at each other.
“Guccione said you pushed him off the base and I said I think you’re right. I did. I think Tim might have said something. I don’t know,” Donaldson said. ” But I thought Chris made the right call, if he did come off the base. I don’t know if he did or not. I didn’t know we were trying to make a play.”
The White Sox were unhappy with Donaldson last season and that may have played a factor.
“I don’t know. You’ll have to ask them about that. At the end of the day, I’m out there trying to make a baseball player trying to get it out for our team,” Donaldson said. “That’s all I can do.”
Last year Donaldson allegedly said “Hands not sticky anymore?” to Lucas Giolito after homering off of him. That was in regards to MLB’s crackdown on the illegal sticky substances that pitchers were using. Donaldson also called out Gerrit Cole.
“He’s a f—ing pest. That’s kind of a classless move. If you’re gonna talk sh—, talk sh— to my face,” Giolito said at the time.
HICKS BREAKS THROUGH
Aaron Hicks needed one. The Yankees centerfielder had been struggling going into Friday night’s game, on a 2-for-30 slide. In his first at-bat of the night, Hicks doubled and drove in a run in the Yankees 10-4 win over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
It was Hicks’ first extra base hit since April 12, when he homered. He finished the night 1-for-4.
Hicks found himself hitting in an unfamiliar spot. He was dropped to the No.9 spot in the lineup. Hicks had not been at the bottom of the starting lineup since 2017.
Aaron Boone said it wasn’t punishment or taking the pressure off the struggling outfielder. Instead, he sees his on-base percentage as something they can take advantage up while he finds his power. Hicks is among the best in the league in drawing walks with an 18% walk rate.
“The one thing Aaron’s doing really well right now still getting on base and to have that on-base presence on the nine hole is something that I value and can kind of serve as a double leadoff hitter,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Friday night’s game. . “He can get on base in front of our guys in the middle, Judge, Donaldson and Stanton tonight, so I just really value….while he’s kind of finding his way right now, still his ability to get on this has been there all season so far. I think that’s valuable.”
In his previous 10 games, the center fielder is 2-for-30 or .067/.263/.067. Overall, he’s hitting .215/.364/.253 with a .617 OPS, the second lowest of his career.
HELLO AGAIN
After just one start in the minors, Clarke Schmidt was back with the Yankees on Friday. The right hander took the spot left after the Yankees optioned spot starter Luis Gil back to Triple-A.
Schmidt began the season with the Yankees, made four appearances and pitched to a 1.08 ERA with eight strikeouts over 8.1 innings pitched. He was sent to Triple-A on May 1 when the rosters were cut down from 28 to 26. The plan at the time was to stretch him out as a starter.
He went 2.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out three in his only start.
“I mean, it’s tough. It’s a little bit of an environmental change. But yeah, it was good to get my pitch count up. That was my main goal going down there was to kind of build that pitch count up for a start,” Schmidt said. “And so I did like close to 50 (pitches) in my last start, so I mean, I would assume I’m available for around 70 or 80, whenever needed. So yeah, it’s very good to get that in.”
Gil gave the Yankees four innings Thursday night, but the Bombers had to send him back to replenish their bullpen with Schmidt.
“He’s got some length still built up, not the full starters build up, but he’s a guy that can give us some innings out in the bullpen,” Boone said. “He has thrown the ball really well for us when he was here and in his outings so he’s the guy that when we go to him, we have a lot of confidence in him and like where he’s at in the season.”
RORTVEDT UPDATE
Ben Rortvedt, the catcher the Yankees acquired from the Twins, has been shut down with a knee issue. Boone said they are trying to figure out what exactly it is.
“We’re kind of trying to get our heads wrapped around that and so he’s just caught the other day and then the knee was kind of catching on him a little bit,” Boone said. “So we’ve got to see.”Boone said he expects tests to be done soon.
Rortvedt just returned to the field after missing most of spring training with an oblique strain, which the Yankees knew he had when they acquired him in the deal that sent Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Twins and brought back Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Josh Donaldson and Rortvedt.
The Yankees were very high on the young catcher, who is considered an excellent receiver. When his recovery from the oblique injury turned out to be slow, the Yankees went out and traded for Jose Trevino. So Rortvedt obviously doesn’t factor into the big league picture at the moment.
“We’re obviously, knock on wood, in pretty good shape here right now with our catching situation,” Boone said. “But still, we’re really excited about him and what he brings to the table too. So we just got to get him right now and feel like at some point he’ll play a factor for us.”
Royce Lewis makes it a grand night as Twins pummel Guardians
The Twins might have something to think about when Carlos Correa returns from the injured list.
Royce Lewis, the Twins’ 2017 first-round draft pick, hit his first major league home run on Friday, a grand slam to break the dam on a 12-8 victory over the Cleveland Guardians in front of 18,711 at Target Field.
It’s not so much that Lewis is ready to replace Correa, the Twins’ big-ticket offseason acquisition, at shortstop. It’s more that he’s been pretty darn good since being called up for his first major league taste on May 6.
Gary Sanchez was 2 for 5 with a three-run home run, and Sonny Gray — making his return from a hamstring injury suffered April 16 at Boston — struck out a season-high eight in 4⅓ innings as the Twins snapped a three-game losing streak and extended their American League Central lead on second-place Chicago to three games.
But Lewis, the first overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, was Friday’s star.
After getting his first big league extra-base hits on Friday — he doubled, homered and scored twice in the Twins’ nine-run fifth inning — Lewis has hit safely in six of his seven big-league games, hitting .320 with four RBIs and two runs scored while playing solid at shortstop.
Not bad considering he didn’t play any games in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and missed all of 2021 after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during spring training.
“We’re really seeing a young guy that’s still working his way back from this injury,” manager Rocco Baldelli said before Friday’s game. “I mean, even if he’s physically a hundred percent, the reps he hasn’t had. But for a guy who hasn’t had the reps, I think he’s looked pretty good. … We’ve seen some nice things for him.”
That was before Friday night’s performance. Lewis went 2 for 4 with a double, homer, two runs scored and four RBIs. In his first at-bat, with one out in the second, Lewis was robbed by Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez, who snared a liner that left Lewis’ bat at 114 mph.
But with one on and none out in the fifth, he doubled to the wall in left-center off Cleveland starter Aaron Civale (1-3), moving Ryan Jeffers to third. After Max Kepler’s RBI single, Lewis, Jorge Polanco and Kepler scored on Sanchez’s 425-foot home run to dead center off reliever Bryan Shaw to make it 8-2. With two out and the bases loaded later in the fifth, Lewis took a 1-0 pitch from reliever Shaw and shot it an estimated 395 feet into the left-center bleachers for an 11-2 Twins lead. The Twins sent 12 batters to the plate and scored nine runs in the inning.
Lewis became the first Twins player to hit a grand slam for his first career home run since Danny Valencia did it in Kansas City on July 26, 2010.
The Guardians, who had won five of their previous seven games, were playing without most of their major league coaching staff, including manager Terry Francona, because of a COVID-19 outbreak. They also were without first baseman Josh Naylor, who is leading the Guardians with a .347 batting average and ranks second to Ramirez with five homers and 22 RBIs. He was placed on the COVID injured list before the game.
Byron Buxton and Polanco gave the Twins a 2-0 lead in the first with solo home runs. Buxton’s, a blast to the second deck in left-center estimated to have traveled 433 feet, was his 10th of the season and the seventh leadoff homer of his career.
Correa, on the 10-day injured list after being hit by a pitch on the middle finger of his right hand May 5 in Baltimore, is eligible to be activated when the Twins are in Oakland on Monday, but Baldelli said that appears unlikely.
“He’s still feeling some soreness and some discomfort, so I wouldn’t expect him to be back — but we’ve seen crazier things,” Baldelli said. “He could come in and, if his symptoms subside, we could be out there. I wouldn’t expect it, but I’m not ruling it out.”
One of the best defensive shortstops in baseball, he struggled at the plate early but had been trending back to his mean before going down, hitting .328 with three doubles, a homer and 10 RBIs in the 15 games before he was injured.
Asked if Correa is performing baseball activities, Baldelli said, “It’s more testing it out than really advancing it at this point,” adding that he could require a rehab assignment — most likely in with Class AAA St. Paul.
“I think more than anything it’s how much time is he going to miss?” the manager said. “You cross that line and then it makes too much sense to go (on assignment).”
Oscar Mercado was 2 for 5 with a two-run home run, Ramirez was 2 for 5 with a pair of run-scoring singles and Andres Gimenez hit a two-run home run off Emilio Pagan in the ninth for Cleveland.
DT Jaylen Twyman ‘blessed’ to be back with Vikings after being shot four times last June
Vikings defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was visiting relatives last June in his native Washington D.C. and looking forward to a month later taking the field for the start of training camp. But in an instant his season was derailed.
Twyman, who was then a rookie and seven weeks earlier had been selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft out of Pittsburgh, was sitting in a vehicle. Suddenly, shots rang out and Twyman, an innocent victim, was hit four times.
“I don’t remember too much about it,’’ Twyman said about the June 21, 2021 incident in which four people were shot but all survived. “I kind of blacked out in the situation.”
Fortunately, Twyman’s injuries were not serious. He called it “definitely amazing” that he suffered “flesh wounds” that were “nothing but a little knickknack.” But the wounds still were severe enough to end his season.
Twyman was placed on the non-football injury list and sat out 2021. He returned last month for the start of offseason drills and went through practice Friday on the first day of a two-day rookie minicamp at the TCO Performance Center.
“It felt good,’’ Twyman said. “I’m glad to be back. It’s a blessing. … I’ve been stronger than I’ve ever been and I’ve been ready to just keep working and getting better each day.”
After the shooting incident, the Vikings released a statement saying that Twyman was “expected to make a full recovery.” But Twyman said “physically, it took a couple months” to recover.
Twyman’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has been impressed with how Twyman has bounced back.
“Jaylen has worked very hard to come back from his wounds,’’ Rosenhaus said. “I believe he has a bright future in the NFL due to his determination and talent. I’m excited to see him on the field in pads in training camp (starting in late July). He is a terrific young man with a wonderful personality. It’s easy to root for Jaylen.”
Twyman was drafted by the Vikings to help provide an interior pass rush. When he last played, he had 10 ½ sacks for Pittsburgh in 2019. He then opted out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As Twyman continues to work his way back, Vikings first-year coach Kevin O’Connell likes what he has seen so far.
“He’s been one of those guys that you love to look in his eyes so far through (offseason drills),’’ O’Connell said. “He’ll be a guy we’re watching closely as we get into (organized team activities) and his continued ascent throughout this offseason program.’’
The 6-foot-2, 285-pound Twyman hit the weights after recovering from his wounds, and said that it shows.
“I’m stronger than I’ve ever been, you know,’’ he said. “The other day I tested my strength a little bit. I put a little it of (more) weight on the bar, and I felt pretty good.”
Twyman said he might have been able to come off the non-football injury list at some point last year had the Vikings needed him. Although that didn’t happen, he considered it a valuable experience spending the season around the team.
“I felt like I could have helped, but at the same time I was still learning the plays, getting in the swing of things as a rookie,’’ he said. “So me sitting back and learning from (defensive tackles) Dalvin Tomlinson and Armon Watts, it helped me. I’ve benefitted from watching those guys and getting those mental reps. … (It helped) being on the road with those guys or being an extra set of eyes on the sideline to help the D-line.”
Looking at the big picture, Twyman remains thankful the injuries he sustained were not more severe.
“I’m definitely relieved, and it’s a blessing,’’ he said. “I give the glory to God. I’m just happy to be back.”
