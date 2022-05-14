News
Keeping it classic: St. Paul Grill’s new executive chef sticks to tradition
The newest executive chef of the St. Paul Grill has a three-decade career in the culinary industry.
Gheorghe Vatafu was appointed the executive chef of the downtown St. Paul restaurant in March, and he’s got an eye on keeping the historic restaurant exactly that.
Vatafu’s culinary career began in Romania at a young age. At just 14 he was in the kitchen of the Intercontinental Hotel in Bucharest, learning all he could from the pros of the culinary industry.
Vatafu got that first job through another culinary industry veteran, his uncle who shares his same name, who was then executive chef of the Bucharest Intercontinental, a famous writer and a food personality in Romania.
For most of his developmental years, Vatafu and his sister were raised by a single mother. “In the Communist time, believe it or not, it was very hard to raise kids and provide food for the family,” he said. “I was always thinking if I go on to become a chef, we are never going to be starving.”
Vatafu began his culinary career in Romania right as the Communist reign had ended in the late ‘90s. Hotels were popping up all over the country and opportunities awaited. After some time at the Bucharest Intercontinental, Vatafu traveled the world cooking at other hotels’ restaurants, from the Intercontinental in Cyprus and Abu Dhabi to the Marriott in London.
“As soon as I step into the kitchen, I see exactly what’s going on there. I fell in love with everything,” Vatafu said. Cooking wasn’t the only love Vatafu found in the kitchen. In London, he also met his future wife, another chef, who would eventually take him with her back to Minnesota in 2006.
In Minnesota, Vatafu worked at concepts like Tejas in Edina (where Pajarito now currently stands), and eventually Minneapolis’ Spill The Wine on Washington Avenue, a concept he says was ahead of its time with an open kitchen and wine for purchase in the restaurant itself. After a few years of success, the owner suddenly died, and Vatafu embarked on yet another hunt for Twin Cities culinary work. After five years as a chef in Minnetonka, he applied for the sous chef position at the St. Paul Grill and was brought on to the team in a matter of minutes.
Vatafu has witnessed the Twin Cities restaurant scene’s scramble to become what it is today. Even among the trendy new Minneapolis cocktail joints and modern American cuisine Twin Cities restaurants continue to pursue, nothing means more to Vatafu than the good, old-fashioned classics.
It’s fitting for a mahogany-and-brass-decorated restaurant lodged inside a hotel with such rich history, with such notable diners (from Minnesota politicians to Bill Murray), to err on the side of tradition. Perhaps it’s a testament to the hotel — and to St. Paul.
“All the chefs, they are very creative and they can create a new recipe,” Vatafu said, “but the harder part is to keep everything consistent, to be the same every single time.”
When a customer dines at the St. Paul Grill, Vatafu hopes when they dig their fork into the Grill’s classic chicken pot pie, it will taste just as good as it did the first time years ago. “I want to keep the traditions strong,” he said.
That doesn’t mean Vatafu imagines ever growing bored of his dishes or cooking — and neither will the customers, he hopes. The menu changes based on seasonality of ingredients. Keeping the prices affordable and the service exceptional are important to the executive chef, as well.
“You never get bored in the kitchen. You’re always going to learn something new,” he said. “If you stop learning, there is no more room for play.”
St. Paul Grill: 350 N. Market St., St. Paul; 651-224-7455; stpaulgrill.com
News
Following glitchy start, MN GOP convention underway
ROCHESTER, Minn. — After a morning of logistical delays, the Minnesota state Republican party convention got underway in Rochester late Friday morning.
The glitches of the morning — the event started an hour and a half late — heralded a possibly raucous two days of battles over which candidates to endorse, but also comes at a moment of hearty optimism for Republicans, who see the prospect of controlling Minnesota government for the first time in decades if they win big in November’s election.
“For the first time since the mid-1960s, the Republicans are on the verge of controlling the legislative and executive branches of the state of Minnesota,” Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann said in a speech to some 2,200 delegates at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.
The same headwinds facing Democrats — high inflation, fears of violent crime and frustration over the pandemic — are seen by many Republicans as tailwinds for their candidates.
Republicans currently control the state Senate, but Democrats control the House and hold every statewide elected office. All those offices — and every seat in the Legislature — will be on the ballot Nov. 8.
The endorsement battles are headlined by a full field of candidates for governor vying to challenge Gov. Tim Walz, including physician and former state Sen. Scott Jensen, state Sen. Paul Gazelka, businessman Kendal Qualls, dermatologist Dr. Neil Shah, former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek, and Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy.
Party endorsements carry no legal weight; any candidate could elect to remain on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary.
PAPER BALLOT PUSH FAILS
In the meantime, however, the energetic, and perhaps messy, process of choosing which candidates to endorse was at hand Friday, shining light on a party whose influence from President Donald Trump has added both energy, but also skepticism of institutions and customs.
To that end, the convention featured an early debate over whether to vote by electronic means — as both parties have attempted to do for several recent conventions — or paper ballots. The push for paper ballots arose out of the belief that electronic voting can’t be trusted — an idea borne out of Trump’s false assertions that he won the 2020 election but it was somehow stolen from him. The idea has been debunked by courts, journalists and elections officials and legislatures across the country.
Those opposed to paper ballots argued that the electronic method could be trusted, and that the process of counting ballots would take so long that it might not be possible to complete endorsements before the convention’s scheduled closure at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The attempt to go to paper ballots failed overwhelmingly.
At the party’s 2018 convention in Duluth, delegates were forced to conduct some votes via paper ballots after the electronic system crashed.
“The only thing that presents an obstacle to us is us,” Hann said in his opening speech, urging party unity. “Do we have the will … to rise above the disagreements with each other?”
News
Mike Preston: For the Ravens, WR Jarvis Landry would be the right player at the right price | COMMENTARY
The Ravens should be looking for a wide receiver who has as much name recognition as production.
One of the leading candidates appears to be free-agent veteran Jarvis Landry, whose skill set is comparable to second-year Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman. The biggest difference is that Landry has been in the NFL since 2014 and has 688 career receptions for 7,598 yards. Bateman had 46 catches for 515 yards a year ago.
Other than that, they are the same type of player. After the Ravens traded speedy wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals nearly two weeks ago on the first night of the NFL draft, they knew they had to find someone who could draw the attention of defensive coordinators when they focused on tight end Mark Andrews.
Landry would be the easiest fix.
There are other prominent free-agent receivers still available such as Odell Beckham Jr., Will Fuller V and Julio Jones, but they aren’t good fits because of the Ravens’ run-dominant offense. We’ve seen this before, last year to be exact, when JuJu Smith-Schuster and T.Y. Hilton declined to come to Baltimore and the Ravens instead signed Sammy Watkins.
Brown left no doubt he was unhappy with the passing offense under coordinator Greg Roman, so the Ravens were forced to hit the open market and hopefully sign a veteran who can also teach a young receiving corps.
Enter Landry.
He’ll turn 30 in November but he was an annual Pro Bowl selection from 2015 to 2019 with the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns. He is sound and has made some clutch catches in key situations, especially against the Ravens. At 5 feet 11 and 196 pounds, he’s able to play the slot or the outside, which makes him a primary target for short to mid-range passes. He can also block, which he did a lot of in Cleveland for star running back Nick Chubb.
Doesn’t he sound like Bateman?
The 2021 first-round pick isn’t going to blow anyone away with his speed, but he can go deep occasionally. Bateman can be the possession receiver on third down; at 6-1 and 193 pounds, he can put his body between a defender and the ball like former Ravens receiver Anquan Boldin. If Bateman were older and more proven, there wouldn’t be a need for Landry, but the 22-year-old isn’t that far along in his development yet.
Besides Andrews, the Ravens don’t have any other proven receivers. Devin Duvernay seems capable and has outstanding speed, but he only has 53 catches for 473 yards during his two-year career. James Proche II is tough and will one day prove his worth in the slot when he moves on to a more highly sophisticated offense, but he has played sparingly in two years. Tylan Wallace is only entering his second year and definitely not ready for a starting spot or sharing that role.
Ideally, the Ravens need a speed guy. Brown wasn’t tough and had problems with hand placement that led to trouble catching the ball, but opposing teams always had to respect his speed. He wasn’t in the class of former Kansas City Chiefs and current Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, but he presented similar challenges.
The Ravens might have that speed in Duvernay, but they don’t have an offense coordinator who can capitalize on it. The Ravens drafted two tight ends in the fourth round in Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, which is an indication they plan on going back to the two tight-end offense. That was when quarterback Lamar Jackson was at his best throwing in the middle of the field during his 2019 Most Valuable Player season.
When teams try to take that away, the Ravens can counter with Landry. He only had 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns while battling injuries last season, but there are no indications he can’t recover. At his age, he is probably looking for one more big contract for about a year or two, and that fits the Ravens’ “right player, right price” approach.
And he comes with name recognition, which the Ravens desperately need.
()
News
Former Gopher Gino Cappelletti, versatile Boston Patriots star, dies at 89
Gino Cappelletti was a quarterback, a defensive back and a kicker at the University of Minnesota. But his versatility held little appeal for NFL teams, and he was ignored in the league’s 1955 draft.
He played semipro football in Canada, was dropped by a Canadian pro team, and was signed and then dropped by the Detroit Lions of the NFL. He was tending bar at his brother’s lounge in Minneapolis when he gave the pro game one final shot.
In the summer of 1960, Cappelletti pleaded for a tryout with the Boston Patriots, one of the eight teams in the newly created American Football League. Coach Lou Saban added him to the dozens of players being given a look.
“Saban would put up a list of cuts in the dorm,” Cappelletti told Sports Illustrated long afterward. “He didn’t have time to tell everybody personally, and after every practice we’d run like hell for the dorm to see if we got cut. A lot of guys who were cut stuck around a few days, eating three square meals and sleeping there.”
Cappelletti stuck around and then some.
Playing wide receiver and kicking field goals and extra points, he amassed an AFL-record 1,100 points and appeared in all of the Patriots’ games during the league’s 10-year run.
When Cappelletti died Thursday at 89, he was remembered as one of the most popular figures in the history of a franchise that, as the New England Patriots, would later become an NFL powerhouse.
The Patriots announced his death but did not say where he died or specify a cause.
Known as Mr. Patriot, Cappelletti was a face of the team through six decades as a player, assistant coach and longtime radio color commentator.
“We were pioneers, and there was a lot of adversity, and we were trying to build a team and a league,” Cappelletti told the Pioneer Press in 2015.
The old Boston Patriots faced plenty of hurdles and made it to only one AFL championship game, losing to the San Diego Chargers 51-10 in January 1964.
But they had some outstanding players. In addition to Cappelletti, who was selected to the AFL’s All-Star Game five times, they had quarterback Babe Parilli and running back Jim Nance to spur their offense.
Cappelletti brought his career points total to 1,130 after tacking on 30 in 1970, his final season and the first year of the AFL-NFL merger. His Patriots record was not broken until December 2005, by kicker Adam Vinatieri.
Gino Raymond Michael Cappelletti was born March 26, 1933, in Keewatin, Minn., and grew up there. His father was an iron worker.
As a senior at the University of Minnesota in 1954, Cappelletti was the starting quarterback in a split T formation, but he had little in the way of passing highlights; the team usually ran the ball.
Given a chance by the Patriots six years later, Cappelletti accounted for the first points in AFL history when he kicked a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter of Boston’s 13-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sept. 9, 1960, a Friday night game that preceded three other games on the season’s first weekend.
Cappelletti played defensive back as a Patriots rookie in addition to place-kicking, but Mike Holovak, who became the team’s coach in 1961, switched him to receiver. Cappelletti was only 6 feet tall and 190 pounds and not especially fast, but he learned to run precise routes.
He won the league scoring championship five times and kicked six field goals in a 1964 game against the Broncos.
Cappelletti was one of only three players who were in every one of their team’s games over the life of the AFL — 14 regular-season games in each of 10 seasons. The others were George Blanda, the quarterback and kicker for the Houston Oilers and the Oakland Raiders, and Jim Otto, the Raiders’ center.
Cappelletti retired after 10 seasons in the AFL and one in the NFL with 292 receptions for 4,589 yards and 42 touchdowns, along with 176 field goals, 342 extra points and four two-point conversions.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy; three daughters, Gina, Cara and Christina; and 10 grandchildren.
In their first three seasons, the Patriots played their home games at Boston University, at Nickerson Field. They switched to Fenway Park, home of the Red Sox, in 1963.
“We felt like we were legitimate because it was a major-league venue,” Cappelletti told the New York Times in 2012, reflecting on the AFL’s presumed inferiority complex as a long-shot challenger to the NFL.
“But,” he acknowledged, “we still had a ways to go.”
To avoid having one team blocking spectators’ view in the low-rising seats along Fenway’s first-base line, both teams’ benches were placed on the same sideline, in front of a temporary grandstand adjoining the left-field wall known as the Green Monster.
“That led to some crazy things,” Cappelletti recalled. “We could wander over near their bench and eavesdrop on their play-calling.”
He told of a game in which the Patriots put that plan into action against the coach of the Kansas City Chiefs: “I remember Hank Stram calling for screen passes and us yelling to our defense about what was coming.”
E-Commerce Shipping Best Practices
Keeping it classic: St. Paul Grill’s new executive chef sticks to tradition
Crypto Shorts See $240M Flush As Bitcoin Rebounds Back Above $30k
Following glitchy start, MN GOP convention underway
Mike Preston: For the Ravens, WR Jarvis Landry would be the right player at the right price | COMMENTARY
No Time For Branding?
Former Gopher Gino Cappelletti, versatile Boston Patriots star, dies at 89
SAP CRM Modules
ClickBank Stealth Review – How to Earn With ClickBank System
Elon Musk Puts the Twitter Deal on Hold Upto Spam Accounts Confirmation
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News7 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach