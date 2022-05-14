News
Latest round of severe weather left 3 dead in Minnesota, South Dakota
Strong winds and a tornado caused widespread damage in parts of Minnesota and South Dakota, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left three more people dead.
In Minnesota, a grain bin fell onto a car Thursday and killed a passenger near Blomkest, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said. And a person died Thursday in Sioux Falls, S.D., as a result of severe weather, Mayor Paul TenHaken said, but details weren’t released.
Also in South Dakota, Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said Wendy Lape, 61, was traveling home to Wentworth with her husband in a vehicle about 5 p.m. Thursday when straight line-winds struck.
“The wall of dust and dirt and debris hit them. They slowed down to probably under 5 miles per hour because of the almost zero visibility from the blowing debris and a chunk of wood came through the window of the car,” Milstead said at a briefing in Sioux Falls Friday.
Lape died of her injuries Friday morning, officials said.
Earlier in the week, storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico City died Wednesday in a car crash near Worthington — underscoring the dangers of pursuing severe weather. More storms were forecast for Friday from the Upper Great Lakes to the southern Great Plains that could bring damaging winds and hail.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem issued an emergency declaration and ordered state personnel and resources to affected communities. Noem said damage reports were received from 28 counties.
“We have had many storms before, but the amount of communities that are impacted right now we just haven’t seen in our state before,” Noem said at the briefing.
The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management has opened an Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the response with local government authorities.
Winds gusted Thursday above 100 mph in parts of South Dakota. National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Heitkamp, in Sioux Falls, said Friday that a tornado formed around Castlewood, but elsewhere the damage was caused by the strong wind.
On Thursday, a nursing home in Salem, S.D., sustained extensive damage when part of the roof was torn off. Residents were evacuated. The storm knocked out power to thousands of customers, including the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings.
On Thursday night, Noem traveled to Castlewood, where a tornado ripped off the roof of a school and brought down walls.
Castlewood High School sophomore Erowyn Funge lives across the street from the school. She said that worst part of the storm lasted about 30 minutes, the Argus Leader reported.
“Our table went flying off our porch. It looked completely black outside,” said Funge.
Uprooted trees, branches and debris were scattered around Castlewood. Power lines were down, including across highways leading to town.
In Minnesota’s Stevens County, winds approaching 70 mph toppled grain silos and pushed down storage sheds near Alberta. The Minnesota State Patrol closed eastbound Interstate 94 for several hours Thursday night after overturned trucks blocked the freeway.
Orioles’ Ryan Mountcastle lands on 10-day injured list with forearm strain; Austin Hays out with cut hand
Ryan Mountcastle hoped the pain would go away more quickly, given a few days off during the Orioles’ trip to St. Louis. But when the shooting pain from his left thumb up his forearm “kept getting worse and worse,” the first baseman landed on the 10-day injured list, the Orioles announced Friday, with a start date retroactive to Wednesday.
Mountcastle said he hopes to return by the latter half of next week’s homestand. In the clubhouse Friday, he wore a brace on his left wrist to prevent aggravation, and he was having his forearm checked by the training staff before the game. But Mountcastle doesn’t expect to leave the team in Detroit to see any specialist.
“Some type of sprained forearm thing,” Mountcastle said. “Just kind of shoots up from my thumb through my forearm. Swinging and just trying to open up my glove, the impact of the ball hitting my glove, just really sharp pain through my forearm. Played through it in St. Louis, and it was pretty excruciating pain. And then the day after that [Tuesday] game, it was really bad.”
The pain first started for Mountcastle after Sunday’s doubleheader, but he tried to play through it. He featured Tuesday before being absent Wednesday and Thursday with the hope that the rest would alleviate that pain.
“It just wasn’t healing as fast as we were hoping,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “With the way that we are short, got a bunch of guys banged up, didn’t want to rush him back. Wanted to make sure it was right. It’s a long season. And hopefully he’ll be ready when he comes off the injured list.
Baltimore has dealt with several day-to-day injuries lately. Rougned Odor missed Thursday’s game against the Cardinals with a sinus issue, but he said he’s “better” and was in the lineup at second base Friday. Infielder Ramón Urías has missed four straight games with abdominal discomfort, but Hyde said he should be available off the bench in the series opener against the Tigers.
The outlook for outfielder Austin Hays is less certain. Hays’ hand was stepped on as he dove to first base in Thursday’s win against the Cardinals, and while he finished the game, he required several stitches afterwards. To return to the field, the training staff taped his hand to momentarily stem the bleeding.
Hays said the sutures on his left hand need at least 48 hours to heal before he can resume baseball activities. Hays usually wears a glove while running the bases, but as he ran to first after hitting, he didn’t have one. He’s never been stepped on by a cleat, although he’s suffered broken and dislocated fingers while sliding in the past.
“It’s very painful today, and it was very painful to finish the game yesterday,” Hays said. “We had a short bench. I thought I was capable of playing defense. It would’ve been interesting if my spot in the lineup would’ve come up.”
The Orioles are relying on utilityman Chris Owings to play left field Friday as Tyler Nevin slides over to first base. Rylan Bannon, who made his major league debut Thursday, slotted in at third base for the second consecutive day.
Those utility players are a vital cog for Baltimore as the team navigates a glut of injuries.
“We talked a lot about that over the years, the need for versatility and the need for versatile guys on your roster,” Hyde said, “because of weeks like this.”
Charges: Hastings man arrested for DWI had a 0.38 BAC and 2-year-old daughter in car
A Hastings man who was pulled over Tuesday in Cottage Grove had a blood alcohol concentration more than four times the legal limit to drive and his 2-year-old daughter and three bottles of vodka in the car, according to police.
On Wednesday, Washington County prosecutors charged the man — 35-year-old Matthew Reno Quade — with child endangerment and two counts of driving while intoxicated. All the charges are gross misdemeanors.
Cottage Grove officers pulled over Quade near the northbound U.S. 61 off-ramp at 80th Street just after 5 p.m. Prior to the stop, officers saw Quade swerving outside his lane, following cars too closely and nearly causing rear-end crashes, according to the charges.
Quade smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech and glossy, watery eyes, charges say. His 2-year-old daughter was the lone passenger in the car, according to police. Bottles of Phillips, Smirnoff and Taaka vodka were found in the car.
After field sobriety tests, Quade was taken to the Washington County jail on suspected drunken driving. He consented to a breath test, which showed a 0.38 BAC, charges allege. The legal limit to drive in Minnesota is 0.08.
Quade made an initial court appearance Wednesday and was released from jail the same day after posting $12,000 bond. He is scheduled to be back in court July 13.
Quade was convicted of misdemeanor DWI in November 2005 in Hennepin County and sentenced to two years of probation, court records show.
Mike Preston: At wide receiver, Ravens need the right player at the right price — with the right name | COMMENTARY
The Ravens should be looking for a wide receiver who has as much name recognition as production.
One of the leading candidates appeared to be free-agent veteran Jarvis Landry, but he reportedly signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints on Friday. Landry’s skill set is comparable to second-year Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman, but the biggest difference is that Landry has been in the NFL since 2014 and has 688 career receptions for 7,598 yards. Bateman had 46 catches for 515 yards a year ago.
Other than that, they are the same type of player. After the Ravens traded speedy wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals nearly two weeks ago on the first night of the NFL draft, they knew they had to find someone who could draw the attention of defensive coordinators when they focused on tight end Mark Andrews.
Landry would have been the easiest fix. Now, the Ravens are forced to look elsewhere.
There are other prominent free-agent receivers still available such as Odell Beckham Jr., Will Fuller V and Julio Jones, but they aren’t good fits because of the Ravens’ run-dominant offense. We’ve seen this before, last year to be exact, when JuJu Smith-Schuster and T.Y. Hilton declined to come to Baltimore and the Ravens instead signed Sammy Watkins.
Brown left no doubt he was unhappy with the passing offense under coordinator Greg Roman, so the Ravens were forced to hit the open market and hopefully sign a veteran who can also teach a young receiving corps.
Unfortunately, the list of established players still available is dwindling. After Landry’s signing, the big names left are Beckham, Fuller, Jones, Hilton, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders and DeSean Jackson.
Landry will turn turn 30 in November but he was an annual Pro Bowl selection from 2015 to 2019 with the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns. He is sound and has made some clutch catches in key situations, especially against the Ravens. At 5 feet 11 and 196 pounds, he’s able to play the slot or the outside, which makes him a primary target for short to mid-range passes. He can also block, which he did a lot of in Cleveland for star running back Nick Chubb.
Doesn’t he sound like Bateman?
The 2021 first-round pick isn’t going to blow anyone away with his speed, but he can go deep occasionally. Bateman can be the possession receiver on third down; at 6-1 and 193 pounds, he can put his body between a defender and the ball like former Ravens receiver Anquan Boldin. If Bateman were older and more proven, there wouldn’t be a need for a veteran like Landry, but the 22-year-old isn’t that far along in his development yet.
Besides Andrews, the Ravens don’t have any other proven receivers. Devin Duvernay seems capable and has outstanding speed, but he only has 53 catches for 473 yards during his two-year career. James Proche II is tough and will one day prove his worth in the slot when he moves on to a more highly sophisticated offense, but he has played sparingly in two years. Tylan Wallace is only entering his second year and definitely not ready for a starting spot or sharing that role.
Ideally, the Ravens need a speed guy. Brown wasn’t tough and had problems with hand placement that led to trouble catching the ball, but opposing teams always had to respect his speed. He wasn’t in the class of former Kansas City Chiefs and current Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, but he presented similar challenges.
The Ravens might have that speed in Duvernay, but they don’t have an offense coordinator who can capitalize on it. The Ravens drafted two tight ends in the fourth round in Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, which is an indication they plan on going back to the two tight-end offense. That was when quarterback Lamar Jackson was at his best throwing in the middle of the field during his 2019 Most Valuable Player season.
When teams try to take that away, the Ravens need a counter. Landry only had 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns for the Browns while battling injuries last season, but there are no indications he can’t recover. At his age, he was looking for only a short-term deal. He fit the Ravens’ “right player, right price” approach, and he had name recognition.
Now it’s back to the drawing board, but it’s clear big-name receivers don’t want to come to Baltimore. They can’t be a star.
In this situation, they really do have to play like a Raven — at least like one of their receivers.
