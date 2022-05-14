Finance
Life Cycle Marketing Philosophy and Strategy
Why Use Life-Cycle Marketing?
For many companies, the current recession has made one fact abundantly clear: Doing business the same old way simply will not work. Old methods of sales and marketing are too inefficient, too costly, and they may be a risk to the business itself. Postponing a change in marketing strategy one more year is no longer an option. Web, Direct Mail, Email, Social Media, traditional, and digital advertising must all be in a business’ marketing strategy. Simply stated: Life-Cycle Marketing ensures businesses get the right message, to the right person, using the right media, at exactly the right time.
Consider The Following:
“Purchasing decisions include many factors that most consumers are not even aware of. Five steps are involved in nearly every purchase made: need recognition, information search, evaluation of alternatives, purchase decision, and finally post purchase behavior. Even the simplest purchases can include any or all of these steps.” (Brown, 2005)
“Purchases are further influenced by such things as personal, psychological, and social issues. A good market researcher will study the thought process undergone by consumers, compare it with their demographic data, and use the resulting information to market their products.” (Armstrong et al, 2005)
Marketing Factors: Consumer Buying Behavior
February 01, 2006 by S. L. O’Brien
Life-Cycle marketers use analytics to predict when customers are most likely to buy. They then reach out with incentives aimed at encouraging the consumer to buy from them. Timing and message are keys. Instead of wasting marketing dollars trying to reach a large audience, many of which have no interest at all in the offer, the Life-Cycle marketer targets an audience where he or she is most likely to succeed.
The benefits of a Life-Cycle Marketing Strategy extend beyond higher conversion rates. The collection of useful, measurable data will allow a business to develop trends, segments, and behavioral patterns that can be used for more precise targeting. Thus, marketing efforts will become more specific to the consumers’ needs. Their level of trust and appreciation will increase, improving loyalty and soon advocacy.
What is Life-Cycle Marketing?
Life-Cycle Marketing transcends traditional thinking about customers and prospects. Instead of focusing on individual campaigns aimed at the masses, Life-Cycle Marketing instead considers the individual prospect/customer, keeping in mind where they are in relationship to the sale, and communicating with them accordingly. To be effective, A Life-Cycle Marketing Strategy must capture views of the customer as he or she moves through the life-cycle stages: Reach, Acquire, Convert, Retain, and Advocate.
1. The Reach Phase is the starting point. Reach refers to the potential target audience. It can relate to current customers and prospective customers alike. Reach is what advertisers and marketers do to gain their attention. It is getting in front of leads, turning them into prospects. Reach can be exciting. It is the glitz, the ad, the website, the wow, the bang. Reach works best when customers understand a business’ brand, service, or product.
Reach will target the audience at a point when they are most likely to be affected by the message. Advertising, direct mail, variable data direct mail, social media, email or other methods may work well. Unlike many campaigns, all the methods employed during this phase will be coded and measured. The ultimate goal of reach is to acquire prospects, but just in case that does not happen, Reach will gather valuable information to be used in future campaigns.
2. The goal of the Acquire Phase is customer participation. Did the prospect interact with the company? Did they walk in the store, call, email, visit a website? Acquiring a prospect happens the moment a lead shows interest. We know how they responded (e.g. signing up for a newsletter, filling out a credit application, taking a survey, requesting a coupon, downloading a demo or any other action). We have a bona-fide prospect, but actually making the sale could still be in question.
Acquire will define the methods and processes required to handle this phase of the customer life-cycle. Responses will be personalized (age, gender, point of interest, and others), using information gained from the prospect. As in the Reach phase, all Acquire outreach will be coded and tracked so trending data can be collected.
3. The Convert Phase is the point at which the sale is made, and the prospect has been converted into a customer. It may take several actions on both sides of the process before the prospect actually converts.
Convert is the phase where customer segmentation begins. What did they buy? Where do they live? What additional products or services did similar buyers purchase? Age, gender, buying power, the need for additional services, and other factors determine your next move as a marketer. The closer a company can get to its customers at this point, the greater the opportunity to sell them again.
After all, it is more efficient to keep existing customers than to constantly be looking for new ones.
4. The Retain Phase is the process of nurturing the relationship and encouraging repeat sales. It is far easier, and less costly, to sell additional products and services to an existing customer than it is to find new leads.
Current customers have already made the decision to buy. They already have a relationship with a company. They have decided to trust a sales team, product or process. The importance of maintaining, if not enhancing, this trust cannot be overstated.
Retain is where the Life-Cycle Marketing strategy truly enhances business. Knowing that the customer will stray if we neglect him or her, it is imperative we maintain contact. Working closely with management applications to create trending models and tracking mechanisms will help a company retain customers.
5. The Advocacy Phase is the completion of the cycle, returning business to a better beginning. These leads have the word of a friend, a loyal customer, fresh in their minds.
Customers with the greatest life-time value are the ones who advocate on a company’s behalf. They tell their family and friends. They suggest products on social websites. They run fan clubs. They tattoo a company logo on their bodies. Just ask Harley-Davidson how that is working out for them.
Advocating is simply the best marketing tool possible. Advocates will get the attention they need, and if necessary, the tools to do what they do best… sell a company to their network.
How does a company use Life-Cycle Marketing?
Once a company has decided to pursue a Life-Cycle Marketing Strategy it must have clear understanding of each phase of the process. Each phase of the strategy builds upon the previous phase, creating an ongoing cycle with predicted expectations and measurable results.
• To begin successfully putting a Life-Cycle Marketing Strategy into action, marketers must have a clear understanding of their current business status and their long term goals.
• They need to capture the right data to identify both their profitable and unprofitable customers, understanding their behavior to given offers, incentives and messaging. With that information, they must structure a plan to contact customers at the optimal point when they are ready to act.
• Marketers must have in place an active tool that allows them to check results against objectives and to act accordingly.
• Test, tweak, measure, act. Then, test, tweak, measure, act. It is a never-ending process, but is that not true of all marketing? The difference is decisions made in a Life-Cycle Marketing program are based on facts, not hunches and wishful thinking.
To realize the maximum benefit fully from a Life-Cycle Marketing Strategy, marketers should:
- Utilize the life-cycle stage as a means to narrow data collection.
- Create rules and personas for each customer segment.
- Stop thinking campaign, start thinking relationship building.
What about the impact (ROI) of a Life-Cycle Marketing Strategy?
Like any other investment a company will undertake, Life-Cycle Marketing should be implemented with clear goals and expectations for its return on that investment. Unlike traditional thinking where an offer is sent and the direct result of that offer is measured, the Life-Cycle Strategy looks at the whole picture. As the strategy itself implies, marketing is conducted over the life-cycle of the customer. In the same fashion, ROI needs to be evaluated over that same span.
Important Considerations:
Findings from a study conducted by about.com
• Repeat customers spend 33% more than new customers.
• Referrals among repeat customers are 107% greater than non-repeat customers.
• It costs six times more to sell something to a prospect than to sell that same thing to a customer.
Like all good relationships, Life-Cycle Marketing relationships take time to develop, and their value should be assessed over time using a variety of measures. Doing this is not always easy, but for the companies that embrace this strategy, the rewards are worth the effort.
The Future of Digital Marketing: Five Trends to Leverage a Small Business Opportunity
Jameson General Store was a historical treasure in the small North Carolina Community. Jim Jameson, the owner, had been part of the family legacy over 100 years old. The company had seen bad times, including The Great Depression. However, their hard work and customer loyalty had sustained the company’s success.
Even when a neighboring community got its Walmart’s Marketplace Store, their customers remained loyal. Jim did not believe in utilizing online advertising and social media platforms. He believed that these activities were only a fad. Yet, their customers gradually started shopping online because Jameson General Store was limited in its product offerings.
In fact, most of the business that Jameson Store lost was not to local competitors, but online sellers. Jim was adamant about resisting the temptation about shopping online. Yet, when he saw his own 10-year-old grandson purchase a difficult item to locate in the area online at significant costs, Jim had to ponder his current marketing strategy with the changing landscape in the nation.
Today’s customers can purchase a variety of items online with minimum effort. Given this scenario, brick and mortar companies are fighting to stay alive with the fierce internet competition. According to a 2017 survey conducted by Square and Mercury Analytics looking at 1,164 U.S. business owners, the following observations were made:
- 96% of Americans with internet access have made an online purchase in their life, 80% in the past month alone.
- 51% of Americans prefer to shop online.
- 67% of Millennials and 56% of Gen Xers prefer to shop online rather than in-store.
- Millennials and Gen Xers spend nearly 50% as much time shopping online each week (six hours) than their older counterparts (four hours).
- 51% of seniors have shopped on marketplaces, 66% at large retailer sites, 30% on web stores or independent boutiques, and 44% at category-specific online stores.
Marketing professionals understand the importance of the internet and how to effectively leverage this power. According to Socialmedia.com, 90% of marketers use social media for their businesses. Sadly, many small businesses do not recognize this fact. Many businesses had opted to bury their heads in the sand in hopes that this ‘internet thing’ will go away. It hadn’t!
In fact, e-Commerce is growing more than 23% annually; however, 46% of American small businesses do not have a website according to Square and Mercury Analytics research. This article focuses on how small businesses can leverage digital marketing to achieve greater success and enhance their market opportunities.
Digital marketing should be a tool that every serious small business should utilize. Digital marketing goes by many names such as e-commerce marketing, online marketing, and internet marketing. Digital marketing can be defined as “the marketing of products or services using digital channels to reach consumers.” The key objective is to promote brands the usage of the internet.
Digital marketing extends beyond internet marketing to include channels that do not require the use of the internet. Some digital marketing channels include websites, social media platforms, email marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), blogging, podcasts, and online advertising to name a few. Beyond technology gimmicks, businesses should know their customers and their core competencies. Digital marketing is not a silver bullet. Digital marketing is a tool for the savvy business professional.
Catherine Juan, Donnie Greiling, and Catherine Buerkle, authors of Internet Marketing: Start to Finish, suggest that effective digital marketing requires plenty of careful planning. They add, “The heart of getting real traction out of your internet marketing program is to tie marketing and sales data together, with metrics. Track what you’re doing, track the impact, and track the resulting sales.” Looking at the landscape of technology and internet innovation, small businesses should think strategically about the following five digital marketing trends:
• Artificial Intelligence – Some people develop elaborate doom-day scenarios of machines to control the world. However, artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a way of life in marketing. AI can be defined as ‘the theory and development of computer systems able to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence.’ Voice Activation technology like Amazon’s Echo is bringing AI into public attention. By 2020, customers will manage 85% of their purchases without interacting with a person.
• Internet Searching – Buyers are more knowledgeable than ever with access to the internet. In fact, 81% of shoppers conduct online research before making big purchases. Thus, exploring how to utilize search engine optimization and getting your business at the top of searches is an invaluable step.
• Mobile Communications – Most Americans have grown accustomed to instant gratification and easy access to technology. Mobile and tablet e-commerce will reach $293B by 2018. Smartphone and tablets are part of this wave of innovation. Mobile will account for 72% of the U.S. digital ad spend by 2019. Marketers recognize that mobile marketing is an untapped business tool.
• Social Media – Social media platforms, like Facebook, allows buyers to connect with each other virtually. 65% of business-to-business companies have acquired customers through LinkedIn ads. Marketers realize this value.
• Web Content – Good content will attract customers. In fact, customers are more likely to purchase from sellers with good, relevant videos/photos on their website. 52% of marketing professionals globally name the video as the type of content with the best ROI.
Faced with the tenants of competition, small businesses need to utilize digital marketing. Some small businesses may be hesitant to explore digital marketing due to their lack of trust and understanding of the internet. Philip Kotler and Kevin Keller, authors of Marketing Management, note “Top firms are comfortable using technology to improve the way they do business with their business-to-business customers.”
This article demonstrated that today’s small businesses can utilize digital marketing to enhance their market opportunities. Hopefully, gaining this knowledge will help business owners so that they will not continue to bury their heads in the sand. The internet is here to stay. Pray that you are listening to this message.
© 2017 by DD Green
Insuring Your Home Against Flooding
Flooding is a very real hazard to property today. If you happen to live next to a river or on an old flood plane then the likelihood is that your home will suffer some sort of flood damage within the next thirty years. Global warming and the changing nature of weather systems have resulted in extreme climate change and more natural disasters occurring than ever before. However, despite this, you will rarely find that flood damage is actually covered on a regular home insurance policy. You usually have to take a more comprehensive and expensive policy or take out specialist home owners flood insurance protection.
Excessive amounts of water have the ability to effectively destroy your home, although most floods only cause superficial damage. Paying for repairs can be extremely expensive, especially if you do have to find the money for this after every flood. It is therefore highly advisable that you take out a home insurance policy to cover your property if the area you live in is prone to flooding. You will almost certainly be asked whether your home is prone to flooding when you apply for a home insurance policy so you should do the necessary research in advance to make sure that the policies you are applying for will cover you in the event of a flood.
Home owners flood insurance protection can effectively protect your property and give you peace of mind. Although not generally covered in conventional policies, a large number of insurers will actually provide an extra home insurance policy for you to add on to your existing policy. The extra can cost in excess of a $500 annual premium, but does tend to give up to $100,000 protection as standard. Some home insurance policies that include the home owners flood insurance protection add on will also try to tailor their policies to your needs. For example, if your home is a high value home then the sum insured will rise in proportion to the potential damage flooding could do. Of course, the premiums also rise in proportion. The enhance cover is not available to coastal properties though and so it may not apply, depending on where your property is located.
It was a government initiative that actually paved the way for enhanced home insurance policies. They founded the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) in 1968. Homeowners flood insurance protection was not mandatory so homeowners could opt in if they so wished. The premiums were fairly high but it meant that the taxpayer did not have to foot the bill of any relief efforts put into place. The premiums already paid by homeowners would actually fund that, as well as any claims.
Obtaining a home insurance policy that protects against flooding can be a nightmare unless you know where to look. There are governmental policies and private ones to choose from, but taking out a home owners flood insurance protection policy is advisable if you live in an area prone to flooding. I doubt very much that you would like to fund any necessary repairs yourself!
Identify The Various Levels Of Expertise You Should Expect From Your Wedding Photographer
While planning your wedding, it is significant that you take guidelines to ensure you are using the best services and even people to guide your special day toward going off without any hitches. Having every aspect of your wedding ceremony and reception managed by specialists, can help bring a bride and groom great peace of mind as they look towards the future of their relationship. When it comes to wedding photography, it is vital that you make use of the services of an expert in order to capture your wedding memories and even terminate the risks those are related with amateur mistakes. While seeking the best service to make use of on your wedding day, identify the various levels of expertise which you must demand from a wedding photographer.
Wedding Expertise
The first level of expertise each and every couple should take a look for when selecting the best wedding photography service to meet their needs, is found with wedding expertise. Several photographers specialize in various fields of photography, from wedding to portrait to corporate and event photography. Utilizing a person, who is not a specialist in the patterns and recognition of wedding day plans, could prove to be catastrophic when missing out on very important wedding day memories. Utilizing a person who is an expert in the photographing of weddings is vital to avoid mistakes and obtain peace of mind.
Photography Expertise
The second level of expertise that a couple must look for is expertise in the field of photography. While every photographer starts at some point, it is important to utilize a person who is not using your wedding as their possibility to break into the field of wedding photography. Take advantage of individuals who’re highly familiar with the habits of photography as well as would not make amateurish mistakes while it comes to capturing the memories of your wedding day. Photography expertise is a must when we talk about the utilization of this service in your wedding.
Educational Expertise
The final phase of expertise which an individual should pursue while trying to identify the best wedding photography services to assist their wedding preparation, is found with educational expertise. The field of photography is often flooded with amateurs who just pick up a camera and announce themselves as a photographer. Making use of an individual who is not only educated but accredited by a recognized photography resource, can provide you with the surety that you are utilizing a professional, rather than any random person.
When you could discover a wedding photography service that will offer all three levels of wedding, photography, and educational expertise, you would be accessing your greatest resource to improving wedding day success.
