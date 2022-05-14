Finance
Making A Digital Marketing Strategy To Beat Google Penguin Updates
Major online search engines update their search algorithm at regular intervals to provide more relevant and updated information to their users. But in comparison to other search engine algorithm changes, the Google Penguin and Panda updates have compelled many digital marketers to completely revamp their digital marketing strategy. Since Google rolled out the Penguin update in 2012, the ranking and visibility of many websites have been affected negatively. Many digital marketers even find it a daunting challenge to make and implement a search engine optimization plan to beat the effects of ongoing Penguin updates. You can always consider some effective ways to maintain the rank and visibility of your clients’ websites on Google.
Start Using Social:
The search engine algorithms lack the capability to figure out the human factor. So, major search engines are putting emphasis on social over last few months. The search engine algorithms normally fetch information based on certain criterions. But the use of social media metrics will make the search engine results more accurate and relevant. Some companies use social media promotions as an alternative to search engine optimization. But you must make a comprehensive strategy to promote websites on the search engine as well as social networking platforms. The inclusion of social metrics will make it easier for you to reduce the impact of Penguin updates.
Avoid Posting Junk Content:
Before Google started rolling Penguin updates, it was easier for SEO professionals to promote a website through backlinks. Many SEO service providers were simply posting junk content on various online platforms to get backlinks for their websites. But the Google updates have made it essential to acquire fresh authority links. While posting content, you have to check the authority of the website, and the value of the link connected to your website.
Consider Creating Your Own Link Network:
Earlier, many SEO companies used to promote website by becoming paid members of digital marketing companies. The subscription enabled them to post all types of content on the link network provided by the marketing companies. But the Google updates have almost destroyed these large link networks. Instead of looking for reliable link networks, you can consider sharing the content by hosting your own domains. When the website will get a number of links from different IPs, it will be easier to increase its rank and visibility on Google results pages.
Post Regular Blogs:
The ongoing Google algorithm updates have provided you an option to become a real authority on a specific product, service or niche. If you do not have adequate knowledge on the product or service, it is time to evaluate the information gathered from various sources. A huge collection of information can be shared through the readers, while encouraging them to visit your website. You can add a blog section to your website, and share information by posting blogs on a regular basis. At the same time, you can also share the information through guest blogging to get more relevant backlinks to your website.
Start Using Videos:
The ongoing Penguin updates have encouraged many professionals to explore fresh and innovative ways to promote a website. In addition to implementing white label SEO and social media marketing techniques, you can further promote the website by posting videos. The videos are effective in conveying detailed information about a product, service or website in an engaging and interesting way. Further, the videos can also contribute towards increasing the rank of your website on Google results pages. In addition to being indexed quickly, the video and multimedia content can further hold their ranking over a longer period of time, in comparison to the conventional and textual content.
Is Search Engine Optimization Effective?
The internet is a breeding ground of “get rich quick” schemes. This is especially true of SEO. If you have been in business at all no doubt you have received (possibly quite frequently) a slew of offers for guaranteed business. Because of all of the blatantly false advertising SEO seems to get a bad rap. It is dismissed, but should it be?
What is SEO?
In our quest for the truth about SEO we must first understand what it is before its effectiveness can be determined. SEO or search engine optimization is a branch of online marketing that deals with getting your site listed in search engines (Google, Yahoo, Bing, etc.) for specific search terms. For example, if you sell birds in your store you might want customers to see your name when they type “talking parrot” into Google. In order to appear you would want to use search engine optimization.
A Few Points of Order! (This is important)
Now that we understand what SEO is let’s take a look at a few common phrases you’ll hear from bad SEO marketers (RUN!). We can guarantee you a number one spot on Google! This is impossible. First, as can be seen from the latest PANDA update this year on Google, the rules can change. Second, your search results are a representation of how important and how closely your site matches your search terms in comparison with your competition.
If your competition has a better SEO program and is viewed as more important they will rank above you. We can guarantee you X results per month! (sales, hits, etc.) See above! Again, sales (conversions) are a result of not only traffic being driven to your site, but qualified traffic (i.e. customers ready to buy your specific product).
They must also find what they are looking for (i.e. your site is optimized). Now I will guarantee something! The person making that claim is highly likely to be a sales rep with little or no SEO experience. They are also most likely looking at your site for the first time as they make their umpteenth cold call for the day. Sensing a pattern? Run from companies that guarantee stuff.
Does SEO ever work?
OF COURSE! A well run SEO program can and does generate millions of dollars per month for quite a few companies, see Amazon, Wal-Mart, etc. When you need to find directions to a new restaurant, reviews, want to buy a new gadget, etc. where do you turn? Google! So does everyone else. If your business appears on page one for important and relevant search terms you will see new visitors. Assuming your website and content are target correctly this will lead to new sales.
Tracking your Results
Your new campaign is now up and running. Congratulations! How effective is it? Usually when I ask this question about previous marketing I get the glazed look of confusion. To be truly effective any marketing program must be backed by detailed metrics and analysis. Nothing will be perfect from the start and a good marketer will tweak the SEO campaign as the months roll on to ensure effectiveness. He will also provide a detailed analytics report beyond I made these links this month.
Patience is a Virtue
One of the most often asked question in any search engine optimization campaign is when I can expect results. Unfortunately, many business owners have the mistaken impression that you can double your money in a month with SEO. This is unfortunately false. A well run search engine optimization campaign can take up to 3 months to really get up and running and see concrete results. It will likely take 6-12 months to see dramatic sales increases.
Keep in mind that these are estimates largely determined by the amount of money spent on the SEO campaign and the stiffness of competition. (i.e. if you want to rank top 3 for online store (about 945,000,000 results) in 6 months with $100 a month in campaign it’s not happening). To summarize, a Search Engine Optimization program can be a life blood to your business. In order for that to happen it though, you must have a well run, well maintained, and must be analyzed.
How Can Digital Marketing Services Help Your Business?
In the present digital age, it is imperative to have online presence irrespective of the nature and size of your business. Those businesses that are not keeping up with the times are probably missing out a sizeable number of potential customers to their competitors.
What is a Digital Marketing Agency?
A digital marketing agency is a company or agency that provides specialized services with respect to online marketing. The agency is responsible for setting up your online marketing campaigns as required by your niche business. It analyzes and ascertains the channels required to market your business and brand. It then defines the marketing strategy, which would help you achieve the objectives of success and growth.
Here is how a digital marketing agency can be helpful to your business:
Plan the Online Marketing Strategy: With the availability of a number of social media platforms, it is difficult to keep a track of which platform is performing the best. The online marketing services as provided by an agency include planning a strategy that would help your business ascertain the correct social media channel for promotion and ad campaigns. The agency also ascertains how the website should be optimized for the search engines so that it ranks highly.
Cost Effective Solution: Digital marketing services provided by an agency are far more cost effective for business owners as compared to other traditional modes of marketing. Today customers have the option to browse the internet and gain information about the products and services being offered by various companies rather than just being brainwashed to buy. Digital marketers help the business owners in optimizing their website so that it ranks highly and get noticed. They also use social media to build customers loyalty and brand recognition.
Free up Time for Core Activities: Business owners often have to give up a large part of their time in monitoring their marketing campaigns, in turn, neglecting core activities of the business. A digital marketing agency helps by way of generating new leads for business, which can be later converted to real customers. This is a real task which when taken care of gives you time to concentrate on the core business activities.
Track the Success: Digital marketing services as provided by an agency include tracking the marketing campaigns to analyze their viability. They collect data related to the number of visitors viewing the website, the duration for which they stay at the website and whether any of them converted to real customers or not. This data helps in understanding the effectiveness of the advertising campaigns and the areas that need more resources.
Guide To The CEQA Initial Study Checklist Deals With Hydrology And Water Quality
The California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) is a California statute passed in 1970, after the United States federal government passed the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).
Introduction
This section deals with hydrology (i.e. drainage and flooding) and water quality. In order to determine the scope of the questions posed in a CEQA Initial Study Checklist, it is useful to know some background information pertaining to hydrology and water quality.
Hydrology
Hydrology deals with both surface drainage and flooding.
Surface Drainage
Surface water runoff is first handled at the local level by either a city or county through a storm drain system (i.e. gutters, culverts, storm drain pipes etc.). As surface water is collected it feeds into a larger system (i.e. large diameter pipes, channels, etc.) that are typically the responsibility of a county flood control district or similar entity.
Flooding
Flooding deals with flood risks as they pertain to flood hazard areas or zones, failure of a levee or dam, and inundation caused by seiche, tsunami, or mudflows. Flood effects can be local, impacting a neighborhood or community, or very large, affecting entire river basins.
In order to determine risk from certain types of floods, The National Flood Insurance Program, operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, prepares Flood Insurance Rate Maps to identify potential flooding problems.
Water Quality
The Porter-Cologne Water Quality Control Act is the principal law governing water quality regulation in California. This statute established the State Water Regional Control Board and nine (9) Regional Water Quality Control Boards which are charged with implementing its provisions.
According to the State Water Resources Board “The Water Boards regulate wastewater discharges to both surface water (rivers, ocean, etc.) and to groundwater (via land). The Water Boards also regulate storm water discharges from construction, industrial, and municipal activities; discharges from irrigated agriculture; dredge and fill activities; the alteration of any federal water body under the 401 certification program; and several other activities with practices that could degrade water quality.”
At the local level, operators of storm water drainage systems are required to obtain a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for municipal stormwater discharges involving medium (serving between 100,000 and 250,000 people) and large (serving 250,000 people) municipalities. Most of these permits are issued to a group of co-permittees encompassing an entire metropolitan area.
These permits require storm drain system operators to effectively prohibit non-stormwater discharges to the system and to implement controls to reduce the discharge of pollutants to the maximum extent practicable.
