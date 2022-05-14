Finance
Marketing Your Book Using Videos
Once you have written a book, no matter which genre you have written in, you will need to publish that book and you will need to promote that book. Of course, there are several different ways in which you can accomplish this; however, you may want to think outside of the box a little and choose an approach that is not so traditional (or conventional).
Using visual stimuli to promote your book
One really effective approach to promoting your book is by creating a book trailer (just like you see trailers for new movies that have either just been released or that are about to be released). Considering that what you are trying to promote is the written word, a trailer can be a profound, stunning contrast to the book and it will capture the hearts and the interest of so many people, including people who respond so well to visual stimuli.
When it comes to promoting your book with a trailer, if you don’t have the expertise or experience to do it yourself, you will want to make sure that whoever you ask to work on it is the right fit for you and for the book that you want to promote. You will want to connect (or hire) with someone who has a significant amount of relevant, good-quality experience. After all, you certainly do not want to be a Guinea pig in that sort of situation. If at all possible, you will want to choose someone who has experience with shooting, producing (and directing, if possible), editing, and, finally, optimizing the content so that you get the biggest bang for your buck.
The reasons why creating a trailer is so smart
At this point, you may be wondering why video is such a good idea when it comes to promoting your book.
Well, there are several reasons why it is a really good idea to create a trailer for your book.
- Exposure: Because videos are so popular, effective, and relevant nowadays, it will enable you to gain exposure to a great extent and numerous other people will be able to hear and see what you have to say and tell their friends and relatives about your book as well.
- Sharability: You definitely want to create a buzz about your book whenever possible. It is entirely possible (and most likely probable) that you will be able to do just that with a video trailer because it is a type of content that can be shared easily. If your trailer goes viral, you will be golden. The more people see the trailer, the more they will have a desire to read the book.
- Connectivity: Your trailer can help you to establish meaningful connections, which also means that you can build trust, credibility, and the perception that you are the subject matter expert to whom they should turn. In fact, with some effort and a little luck, you will be the first (and hopefully, only) person they will need.
- Good for the wallet: Trailers (and videos in general) are really cost-effective. Also, they are not on any sort of a delivery schedule. They are being delivered to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Do trailers really have a positive effect?
If you have made a video that positively promotes and matches your book, there is a great likelihood that other people will want to read the book. Your trailer can really promote your book and your brand as well. However, it isn’t enough to simply post your trailer on one or two sites. You need to be strategic in the way that you go about promoting your book. You need to determine exactly where the people who will potentially buy your book are hanging out and you need to make it as easy as possible for them to become aware of what you are offering. Once you have done that, hopefully, the rest will happen. The chances are that the interest is already there. Now, all you need to do is to make them aware of how great your book is and how they will benefit from reading it.
Good versus bad
There are trailers and then there are trailers. First of all, if you want to create a good-quality trailer, you will need a good-quality script. Also, it must be visually appealing and it must demonstrate a clever, creative connection between the book and the trailer. That connection is critical to your book’s success. Of course, the music selection is just as critical to the trailer’s success. The more professional your trailer appears, the better off you will be. Finally, the trailer must be well edited so that the finished product flows and is confluent. When it comes to the script, make sure that you write it specifically for the trailer. It probably won’t work well if you have a script that was intended for something else and then you adapt it for your trailer. Make sure that your music choice is as perfect as possible (and appropriate, at the very least). The music and the story should have a solid synergy.
Conclusion
A trailer is a great tool when it comes to promoting your book but it is really important to remember that all of the different stages and aspects of the trailer are important and all of them contribute to you successfully promoting your book. It is also a great idea because so many people are connected online to all sorts of great things. As much as content is king, video is definitely queen and it would serve you well to keep that in mind.
Protecting Yourself From Affiliate Link Thieves
So, you have worked really hard to build a fabulous affiliate site. You took the time to add your keywords and relevant information about the products. Your pages load quickly, and your site is even listed in the search engines for specified terms. You look at your stats, and you see a regular flow of traffic coming into your site. You get really excited! You log in to your affiliate program manager, and…. WHAMO! You have very few commissions from sales, and your click-throughs are extremely low. Suddenly, you are asking yourself, “what the heck happened here??” The answer… You might possibly be the victim of affiliate link hijacking!
In this revolving world of the Internet, we are constantly being bombarded by spammers, spyware, viruses, and hackers. Now, we have to worry about link hijackers stealing commissions that are rightfully ours. So, what is link hijacking and how do you prevent it?
In the simplest terms, link hijacking occurs when someone replaces their affiliate ID with yours. The result? They get the commission instead of you. You did all that work, but someone else is getting paid? Yes! You may be wondering how this happens.
Let me explain. I first heard about this phenomenon while visiting various discussion boards on affiliate marketing. Many affiliates had experienced a decline in sales while their site’s traffic stats remained high. Common discussions found in affiliate forums include various software programs which “steal” information. Many of these programs download themselves onto a person’s computer, either knowingly or unknowingly. These programs can override your affiliate links each time the customer visits your site, therefore giving credit to someone else.
Many times, people download packaged programs that contain these types of software. The innocent surfer may not even realize they have a program running in the background. Anyone who takes part in the Internet community, whether it be a webmaster or a surfer, should stay informed about these programs by visiting parasiteware.com on a regular basis.
Link hijacking comes in various forms… not just from downloads. Let’s say your affiliate link looks like this: url.com/?123456, where 123456 is your affiliate ID. A link hijacker is interested in the product and wants to purchase it. He also wants the affiliate commission from the product. He takes your ID 123456 and replaces it with his ID 999999 to look like this: url.com/?999999. The result? He gets the commission from the product purchase. He modified the link to benefit himself. You lose.
Here is another example of link hijacking: A customer comes to your website and sees a link to the product that he wants to buy. When he moves the mouse over your link information, he sees your affiliate url in the status bar of his computer. Instead of clicking your affiliate link, he decides to manually type it into his address bar, leaving off the affiliate referral code: url.com. This results in no affiliate tracking information and no commissions for you. You lose again!
So how much money could you be losing? I have read that an estimated 10-30% of commissions are lost due to affiliate link hijacking. (In a recent article from “revenue” magazine, the estimate was as high as 40-50%). Can you imagine the kind of potential revenue that you might be losing right now?
Take Action by Protecting Yourself From Revenue Loss
In the constant search for new scripts and software to improve my websites, I have run into several affiliate cloaking devices. Most of them cost around $50 or more. However, I did run into one cloaking script that is free. It is called Affiliate Link Cloaker (ALC). The site owner simply asks that you subscribe to their newsletter.
By golly, I love free stuff, don’t you! If you are interested in learning about this script and how it works, you can visit their site at webmasterinabox.net/affiliate_link_cloaker.html. They have other scripts that you might find useful as well. Now, get out there and protect those links!
What’s the Difference Between SEO, SEM, and SMM?
Buzz words come and go, but some are here to stay! Take for example, SMM, SEM, and SEO. Are they just a jumble of confusing letters, or are they important? What do these terms actually mean, and why does that matter to the business owner?
· SMM is short for “social media marketing” and is has to do with the promotion and engagement with fans on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+, etc.
· SEO, “search engine optimization,” directs traffic to your website through specific strategies on your website meant to get a higher ranking on user searches through portals such as Google, Yahoo, or Bing.
· SEM is an acronym for “search engine marketing” and it has to do with getting website traffic to your site through combinations of SEO, as well as with paid advertising efforts. This term is the more broad term, and it includes SEO, but it is more than SEO alone.
Why should you care?
1. Most online marketing companies specialize in one area over another. Know what your goals are before you engage a marketing company to help you so that you engage the right kind of help.
2. Take into consideration that the definitions above are very generalized but there is a major distinction between SMM and SEO/SEM. The first (SMM) focuses on interactions and relationship building, and the second two (SEO/SEM) focus on driving traffic to a website. There is a big difference in the focus. You may need both aspects, but give serious consideration to your goals here.
3. If you skew towards or include SMM, then you need to remember that time and energy will need to be spent on regular, fresh content. Whether you create all of your posts and conversations yourself, or whether you outsource this task, there will need to be daily attention to this effort on your social media platforms. Social media managers tend to be cheaper to hire than SEM/SEO companies, but the return on SMM may seem less profitable because it always takes more time to build relationships, and relationship building does not always translate into immediate sales.
4. If you skew towards or include SEM/SEO, remember that algorithms on how search engine results are acquired change regularly – almost daily. That means you should expect this to be an ongoing commitment, not a one-time fix. To be found on the first page of Google, for instance, is a daily battle. It’s not about relationships or conversations. It’s about links, relentless key word research, updates and adjustments. Payoffs tend to be higher for driving traffic to your website, but that adds an expectation that your website will be continually updated and monitored for the best results.
5. Finally, no matter where you place your emphasis, sales are a result of how engaging you are as a company or a product. Marketing of any kind can only produce visibility and build a reputation. Ultimately, sales come from the customer service, quality of products, and need you fill for your customers. SEM, SEO, and SMM can only assist you in being accountable and getting found. The rest is up to you!
Website Design – The 8 “C’s” That Make a Site Sticky
I believe in judging a website by how well it converts visits into profits and this can be achieved with “stickiness”… the measure of how long a user spends on your site.
The longer they stay the likelier they are to spend money, ask any good salesperson worth his weight in salt!
Website Design, “stickiness” & the 8 “C’s”
Your design should keep visitors on your site AND make them come back for more so implement a few of the “C’s” in your site design to improve your conversion rate:
1.Content
“Content is king” so ensure your web copy is unique, fresh, useful to users and fits in with the overall design.
Broadcast content with RSS Feeds, e-mails and sms to your target audience and link to relevant sites to get your point across (automate this in the website design).
Interactive website design (on-line games, weather reports, etc.) ensures consumers spend more time on your website.
Include F.A.Q.S, reports, research data or on-line response forms and integrate call to actions throughout the website.
2. Community
Engage people on your website, plug-ins from Social networks should be incorporated in your website design to further develop peoples perception of your brand.
3.Communication
It’s important for prospects or customers to reach you, display your contact details on each page and use an email notifier to inform users of any updates to the website.
Your design should include a Blog and allow comments giving you a better insight of your visitors needs.
4.Customisation
Allow visitors to personalise landing pages and ensure the website design is customer centric with personal greetings and personal preferences.
5. Commerce
Customers should be able to complete the entire purchasing process on-line so incorporating on-line registration, secure payment facilities, order tracking and return policies in the website design is essential.
6. Convenience
Ensure your Hosting Company is reliable and keep your website down time to a minimum, remove dead links and ensure that information in no more than 3 clicks away (plan during the initial website design phase).
The website design should ensure a pleasant user experience with simple navigation, good graphics and clear typography.
7. Choice
The website should offer a wider selection of products than normal distribution channels or perhaps offer a product customisation option for registered members.
8. Cost
We always looking for bargains and the easiest way to find them is on-line, offer discounts for on-line purchases or bookings (check out kulula.com for a good example).
Plenty of thought has to go into website design so always plan before you launch your on-line presence (or overhaul your existing web design).
