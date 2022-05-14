Finance
Merits and Demerits of Equity Finance
Equity finance means the owner, own funds and finance. Usually small scale business such as partnerships and sole proprietorships are operated by their owner trough their own finance. Joint stock companies operate on the basis of equity shares, but their management is different from share holders and investors.
Merits of Equity Finance:
Following are the merits of equity finance:
(i) Permanent in Nature: Equity finance is permanent in nature. There is no need to repay it unless liquidation occur. Shares once sold remain in the market. If any share holder wants to sell those shares he can do so in the stock exchange where company is listed. However, this will not pose any liquidity problem for the company.
(ii) Solvency: Equity finance increases the solvency of the business. It also helps in increasing the financial standing. In times of need the share capital can be increased by inviting offers from the general public to subscribe for new shares. This will enable the company to successfully face the financial crisis.
(iii) Credit Worthiness: High equity finance increases credit worthiness. A business in which equity finance has high proportion can easily take loan from banks. In contrast to those companies which are under serious debt burden, no longer remain attractive for investors. Higher proportion of equity finance means that less money will be needed for payment of interest on loans and financial expenses, so much of the profit will be distributed among share holders.
(iv) No Interest: No interest is paid to any outsider in case of equity finance. This increases the net income of the business which can be used to expand the scale of operations.
(v) Motivation: As in equity finance all the profit remain with the owner, so it gives him motivation to work more hard. The sense of inspiration and care is greater in a business which is financed by owner’s own money. This keeps the businessman conscious and active to seek opportunities and earn profit.
(vi) No Danger of Insolvency: As there is no borrowed capital so no repayment have to be made in any strict lime schedule. This makes the entrepreneur free from financial worries and there is no danger of insolvency.
(vii) Liquidation: In case of winding up or liquidation there is no outsiders charge on the assets of the business. All the assets remain with the owner.
(viii) Increasing Capital: Joint Stock companies can increases both the issued and authorized capital after fulfilling certain legal requirements. So in times of need finance can be raised by selling extra shares.
(ix) Macro Level Advantages: Equity finance produces many social and macro level advantages. First it reduces the elements of interest in the economy. This makes people Tree of financial worries and panic. Secondly the growth of joint stock companies allows a great number of people to share in its profit without taking active part in its management. Thus people can use their savings to earn monetary rewards over a long time.
Demerits of Equity Finance:
Following are the demerits of equity finance:
(i) Decrease in Working Capital: If majority of funds of business are invested in fixed assets then business may feel shortage of working capital. This problem is common in small scale businesses. The owner has a fixed amount of capital to start with and major proportion of it is consumed by fixed assets. So less is left to meet current expenses of the business. In large scale business, financial mismanagement can also lead to similar problems.
(ii) Difficulties in Making Regular Payments: In case of equity finance the businessman may feel problems in making payments of regular and recurring nature. Sales revenues sometimes may fall due to seasonal factors. If sufficient funds are not available then there would be difficulties in meeting short term liabilities.
(iii) Higher Taxes: As no interest has to be paid to any outsider so taxable income of the business is greater. This results in higher incidence of taxes. Further there is double taxation in certain cases. In case of joint stock company the whole income is taxed prior to any appropriation. When dividends are paid then they are again taxed from the income of recipients.
(iv) Limited Expansion: Due to equity finance the businessman is not able to increase the scale of operations. Expansion of the business needs huge finance for establishing new plant and capturing more markets. Small scales businesses also do not have any professional guidance available to them to extend their market. There is a general tendency that owners try to keep their business in such a limit so that they can keep affective control over it. As business is financed by the owner himself so he is very much obsessed with chances of fraud and embezzlement. These factors hinder the expansion of business.
(v) Lack of Research and Development: In a business which is run solely on equity finance, there is lack of research and development. Research activities take a long time and huge finance is needed to reach a new product or design. These research activities are no doubt costly but eventually when their outcome is launched in market, huge revenues are gained. But problem arises that if owner uses his own capital to finance such long term research projects then he will be facing problem in meeting short term liabilities. This factor discourages investment in research projects in a business financed by equity.
(vi) Delay in Replacement: Businesses that run on equity finance, face problems at the time of modernization or replacement of the capital equipments when it wears out. The owner tries to use the current equipments as long as possible. Sometimes he may even ignore the deteriorating quality of the production and keeps on running old equipment.
Finance
Tips For Choosing a Good Forex Trading Platform
Are you serious about trading in the Foreign Exchange market? If so, you may want to look for a trading platform that can meet your needs. Your Forex broker can help you choose one for free of charge. Alternatively, they can be from a software developer, such as the Metatrader 4. Given below are some prominent features of a good platform. Based on these features, you can opt for the right one.
Accuracy
Ideally, you may want to choose a trading platform that can give accurate trading quotes for your desired currency pairs. This can help you start trades in a timely fashion and keep an eye on your risk as well. The majority of Forex trading platforms work on the World Wide Web. Therefore, make sure you have a reliable access to the Internet.
Deal Execution
The trading platform you choose should be able to help you execute in a timely manner. And this means the reliability should be your number one factor to consider. The fact of the matter is that if the platform is not reliable enough, you may not want to choose it. It’s as simple as it sounds.
Order Placement
The trading center should allow easy entry of the kinds of orders that might be needed, such as stop losses, take profits and so on. As a matter of fact, this is the most important thing that most traders are worried about while trading in the Forex market.
Manage Accounts
If you have direct access to your account, that would be great. As soon as you got a trading position, it’s understood that you will need to manage it to monitor the balance and profits your earned. For ease of management, the software should feature various tools for technical analysis, fundamental analysis, strict data security, minimal downtime and so on. After all, if the system is down when you need it the most, you can’t do anything.
As a matter of fact, the features mentioned above are the ones that most traders take into account when opting for the right software for their Forex trading needs. But it’s important to keep in mind that not all trading platforms may have these features. So, what you need to do is check out each platform on its website. You can also choose to get in touch with the company through email or live chat for getting answers to your questions.
The Takeaway
Long story short, nowadays, there are a lot of trading platforms out there. Since the market is huge, many players have come into the market with their own software programs. If you have access to the Internet and a power personal computer, that’s all you need to use a good trading platform to do business online and earn a good deal of money. Since this choice has a great impact on your profitability, make sure you choose one that contains the features we have listed above. Lastly, it’s important that you test the system thoroughly to ensure you can meet all you needs with it.
Finance
Best Discount Brokerage Firms: Top 5 Online Investing Discount Firms to Check Out
If you want to become involved in any type of investing – especially the stock market – then it’s a good idea these days to go through an online brokerage company. Since they are not full-service, their rates are typically lower than what the average broker charges. The discount firms offer recommendations on low-cost stocks and other affordable investment opportunities and won’t charge a fortune for commissions on trades. Here are a few of the best discount brokerage firms for you to look into:
Interactive Brokers
This is a very strong option for more advanced, frequent traders. New traders might not really like the inactivity fees and high balance requirements, so only consider this discount firm if you already have a bit of experience. The fees are only $0.005 per share and clients can trade using more than 20 currencies on 120 markets in 30+ countries. The marketplace is searchable and connects users to a variety of services, including hedge funds, advisors, business developers, research analysts, and more.
Robinhood
The way this discount brokerage company works is that clients do not have to pay any trading commissions. Instead, you would have to pay a monthly fee up front for the “Gold Service”. This gives you access to a lot of margin loans. To ensure you get the best possible price, the orders are not routed. Both the mobile app and website are very easy to use – even for beginners.
Lightspeed
This is one of the best discount brokerage firms for high-volume traders who have some experience. It is not uncommon for Lightspeed traders to trade more than 1,000 times per year. It also allows its clients to trade through both its 3rd party and in-house trading platforms. However, the Lightspeed Trader platform costs $100 each month for the software fee. Commission spending applies towards this monthly fee.
TD Ameritrade
This is a versatile trading platform for everyone, from beginners to active traders. It does have higher-than-average commissions when compared to the other best discount brokerage firms, but to make up for it, it provides some superior research and tools to help increase the chances of success. The service team is second to none as well. There are knowledgeable, licensed reps that are available via email, chat, phone, and in-person for support.
Zacks Trade
If there is one company that truly deserves to be among the ” best discount brokerage firms “, it’s Zacks Trade. The firm offers competitive rates and innovative platforms. It allows members to find stocks and EFT Trades from $3 (1 cent per share). If you switch to this firm, it will even pay the transfer fee (up to $150) on full account transfers ($5000 minimum). You’ll also get versatile trading options and a feature-rich workstation to optimize efficiency and speed in trading.
Finance
Study In India: The Advantages of Indian Systems of Global Education
India is well known for its diversity in languages, cultures, traditions, flora fauna, and geographical disparities. Being one of the oldest civilizations, India is acknowledged for its significant contributions to the knowledge world. Since ancient times it has proved its excellence in the field of academics. India has nourished many talents in fields like Mathematics, Physics, Economics, Astronomy, Management and Finance over years. In ancient times many foreign travelers traveled to India to enrich their knowledge and education. Ancient university of Nalanda has its golden history of enriching scholars from several corners of the globe during the period of Buddha and Mahavir timing 6th century BC. Prudent education system has its roots back to many centuries in the history of India.
The present education system in India is mostly influenced by the British system of education. Under the influence of British colonialism the modern Indian education system has prospered with systematic approach. In the post-independence era there have been significant reforms in the Indian system of education to make the standards distinct and widely adaptable. In 21st century independent India is roaring as an economical superpower with its fast growing economy, industrialization and globalization. There are numerous world-class educational Institutions exist in India. The standards of education are at par with the top-notched institutions of the world. Even there are institutions which are regarded as the most preferred in their respective majors.
In the mean while India has developed holistic system of education catering for the comprehensive development of an individual. From time immortal there exist an essence of emotional bonding between the student and the teacher in Indian system of education. Out of many structures of education provided in India the “Gurukul” system of education has proven its excellence over others. In the recent years this system of education is being adopted by many frontline educational institutions for attaining superior outcomes.
There are numerous vanguard institutions like Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Symbiosis International, Xavier’s Institute, TATA Institute are present and excelling in India. They have proven their standards on the global platform. India provides its scholars wide choices for individually preferred field of excellence. With world-class facility campus equipped with latest technologies, Indian educational establishments provide its students life time opportunity of education and curricula development. With affordable and qualitative educational system, Indian educational establishments stand apart from its competitive counterparts.
Technically speaking India offers top of the standards facility to experiment and learn so as to develop the creative side of personality. Indian education system emphasizes on creating personalities rather than preparing workaholic machines. The value education has enriched Indian system of education with every facet of life for joyful learning. This is the rationale behind creating global leaders with marvelous potential. Indian is transforming itself as global hub for business process outsourcing. With its relatively low man-hour overheads it is attracting global investors with fair opportunities for futuristic investments. The international exposure of Indian economy has opened up many doors for foreign direct investments. To meet this demand of technical man-force, educational systems in India are continuously devising strategies to provide best of the quality education to its students.
As the cost of education in India is relatively low as compared to the other developed countries, it has gathered wider acceptance from students around world. The opportunities are plenty and this invites people around the globe to explore their share. The future of Indian education system is focusing more on knowledge economy. This provides abundant resources for exposure and experience for any student to learn through a state of rapid changing economy stage.
The options for study in India are widely diversified with wide presence of broad range of choices for education. You can choose to study on campus, off campus, on distance and correspondence learning modes. The flexibility of education system allows virtually everybody to ascertain their scope of education at any level. Moreover you have a friendly atmosphere while thinking of study in India. India is a country with varied of educational standards spread across its length and breadth. Sovereign Government of India facilitates the intermingling of cross-cultural relationships. With all theses distinct advantages, India is adopted as the numéro une choice of education.
Whether you are an Indian or a foreigner, India has unique opportunities in terms of quality and value added education with state-of-the-art infrastructures and veteran faculties for each one of you. This facilitates the person in you to transpose in to a globally acclaimed citizen.
Merits and Demerits of Equity Finance
Big Decision By Supreme Court On NEET Exams 2022 — Check Details
Tips For Choosing a Good Forex Trading Platform
Actor Fred Ward, of ‘Tremors,’ ‘The Right Stuff’ fame, dies
Orioles struggle again with runners in scoring position, can’t back up Jordan Lyles in 4-2 loss to Tigers
Best Discount Brokerage Firms: Top 5 Online Investing Discount Firms to Check Out
Study In India: The Advantages of Indian Systems of Global Education
Mets waste Scherzer’s stellar start, fall 2-1 to Mariners
Clippers overcome Saints’ 7-run inning to win fourth straight game in series
Heat have to wait until Sunday to see if it’s Celtics or Bucks as opponent in East finals | Schedule
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach