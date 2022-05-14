News
Mets waste Scherzer’s stellar start, fall 2-1 to Mariners
Drew Smith was responsible for only one run earned run Friday night, but it turned out to be a killer.
After being handed the ball following starter Max Scherzer’s stellar 7-inning, 1-run outing, Smith walked the first two batters of the eighth inning. He then gave up a single to Ty France, allowing the Seattle Mariners (15-18) to pull ahead for a 2-1 win.
Smith walked off the field after retiring his last three batters of the inning head down and visibly disappointed. The damage was done.
The Mets’ (22-12) next chance at tying it up again came the bottom of the inning off a ball that left Pete Alonso’s bat at 103 miles per hour but died at the warning track. Alonso took off his helmet after rounding first base, equal parts frustrated and perplexed.
It was a much different mood for the Mets just one inning prior, when Scherzer screamed in celebration as he escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh.
Mariners’ manager Scott Servais joked about what his batters were told about hitting against Scherzer.
“Don’t look at the brown eye,” he said with a chuckle. Maybe they did it. Maybe they didn’t.
Scherzer easily did away with his first 10 batters on Japanese Heritage Night at Citi Field before he briefly slipped up.
Scherzer retired a total of 19 batters, including six strikeouts and two hit batters. He gave up one earned run on three hits and issued two walks over seven innings and 98 pitches on Thursday. It was the first time he hit two batters in one game since July 8, 2021, when he was still with the Nationals.
In the fourth inning, Scherzer plunked France with his four-seam fastball, drawing audible gasps from the home crowd. His second mistake was the single he gave up to his very next batter, J.P. Crawford, who entered the game with a lofty .953 OPS. That fourth inning got a little messier for Scherzer, when he gave up another single, this time to his fifth batter of the inning, Jesse Winker, which allowed France to score and tie the game 1-1.
He got into a little trouble again in the seventh when he loaded the bases after giving up a single to Eugenio Suarez and walking Winker and Ford. But he got his final batter of the inning, Steven Souza Jr. to ground into a double play, closing the inning without another Mariner scoring, and he was able to walk away to ravenous cheers from the Mets faithful.
()
News
Clippers overcome Saints’ 7-run inning to win fourth straight game in series
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Clippers seem to have the St. Paul Saints’ number this week.
The Clippers beat the Saints for the fourth consecutive time in this six-game series, winning 11-7 on Friday night in front of 7,904 fans at Huntington Park.
Columbus (22-12) jumped to a quick 7-0 lead with three runs in the first inning and four more in the second. St. Paul (15-17) didn’t waste any time getting back in the game, scoring seven runs in the third inning to tie the score 7-7.
That’s where things remained until the Clippers scored two runs in the seventh inning and two more in the eighth to put the game away.
Three big hits ignited the Saints’ seven-run third inning. Jake Cake drove in the first three runs with a bases-loaded triple to center field that scored Cole Sturgeon, Kevin Merrell and Jermaine Palacios. Then Kyle Garlick homered to left field to score Cave and draw the Saints to within 7-5. Sturgeon then tied the score 7-7 with a two-run double to left field that scored Curtis Terry and Caleb Hamilton.
Cave and Terry finished with two hits apiece for the Saints, who had nine hits in all.
News
Heat have to wait until Sunday to see if it’s Celtics or Bucks as opponent in East finals | Schedule
It will be one and done when it comes to Miami Heat full-scale preparations for the Eastern Conference finals.
With the Boston Celtics defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 108-95 Friday night at Fiserv Forum, it will come down to a winner-take-all 3:30 p.m. Sunday Game 7 at TD Garden to decide that best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal.
Awaiting that winner will be an 8:30 p.m. Tuesday game against the Heat at FTX Arena.
In the previous round, the Heat had two days to work with the knowledge of the Philadelphia 76ers being their opponent, winning that series 4-2.
But while the Tuesday start gives the Heat four days off before returning in the wake of their series-clinching victory Thursday night in Philadelphia, there now only will be Monday’s practice to work with the knowledge of their next opponent.
The Heat, who finished the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, went 1-2 during the regular season against the No. 2 Celtics, winning the final meeting.
Against the No. 3 Bucks, the Heat went 2-2, losing the final meeting of that season series.
The Heat have faced the Bucks in each of the previous two postseasons, eliminating the Bucks 4-1 in the second round in 2020, when the postseason was contested in the Disney World quarantine bubble. The Bucks then swept the Heat 4-0 in last season’s opening round.
The Heat last faced the Celtics in the playoffs in the 2020 Eastern Conference finals, winning that series 2-2. The last time the Heat played the Celtics in the postseason outside of a bubble setting was when they won the 2012 Eastern Conference finals 4-3.
Asked Friday on ESPN whether the Heat would relish the opportunity to avenge last year’s playoff sweep at the hands of the Bucks, Heat center Bam Adebayo said, “Yeah, of course. But you know it doesn’t matter which one. We’ll prepare, get ready. Everybody’s playing at a high, high level right now.”
If Boston is the opponent, Adebayo downplayed any animus over being beaten out for the Defensive Player of the Year award by Celtics guard Marcus Smart.
“Nah,” he said, “that’s just awards.”
Eastern Conference finals
Game 1: Tuesday, FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Thursday, FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: May 21, at Boston or Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: May 23, at Boston or Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 5*: May 25: FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 6*: May 27, at Boston or Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 7*: May 29: FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
* – If necessary.
(No local television in conference finals.)
()
News
North Shore rivers rage after heavy rain on top of snowmelt
A flood warning was in effect for parts of Lake and Cook counties Friday due to heavy rain that fell on top of melting snow Thursday night, a combination that has pushed many streams well beyond their usual high-water marks.
Upland areas in Cook and Lake counties are experiencing road washouts and closures. Some rivers were nearly washing over Highway 61 along the North Shore. Ann Pierce, Minnesota parks and trails division director, advised people to steer clear of danger, with portions of state trails and parks temporarily closed.
I’m just blown away by the volume of water on the Cascade. You can usually walk up to that cedar tree across the river. I’ll post a photo of the same spot in the next tweet in this thread. pic.twitter.com/0H30rFuZmw
— Bryan Hansel (@bryanhansel) May 13, 2022
“Our first priority is ensuring public safety and the safety of our staff,” she said. “Last night’s severe storms, paired with the late-spring melt, caused rivers to flood. These waters are dangerous and unpredictable and have the power to sweep away anything. Please stay safe by staying away from these areas.”
Parks and trails affected by the closures include Gooseberry Falls, Tettegouche, George H. Crosby Manitou, Temperance River, Cascade River and Judge C.R. Magney state parks and portions of the Gitchi-Gami and North Shore state trails and the Superior Hiking Trail. The DNR recommends visitors to any of these state parks or trails check with park staff about current conditions.
Superior National Forest officials note that some campgrounds and boat landings have been flooded out in recent days and may be unusable for the fishing opener.
One Facebook post appeared to show the Superior Hiking Trail bridge over the Baptism River in Tettegouche State park washing out.
“In the past 48 hours, between 1-2 inches of rain fell in Cook County, which is still in the midst of peak winter snowmelt and waterfall season. The rivers along the North Shore of Lake Superior are now bursting with water at levels not seen in decades,” Kjersti Vick, marketing and public relations director for Visit Cook County, said Friday in a statement.
Study In India: The Advantages of Indian Systems of Global Education
Mets waste Scherzer’s stellar start, fall 2-1 to Mariners
Clippers overcome Saints’ 7-run inning to win fourth straight game in series
Heat have to wait until Sunday to see if it’s Celtics or Bucks as opponent in East finals | Schedule
A Perspective on Trinidad and Tobago’s Natural Gas Reserves
North Shore rivers rage after heavy rain on top of snowmelt
Professional Network Marketing Skills To Win the MLM Game
Veteran QB Brett Hundley a tryout player at Vikings rookie minicamp
Nico Hoerner and Seiya Suzuki remain day to day with ankle injuries and are out of the Chicago Cubs lineup
4 Qualities of a Top Electrician
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News7 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach