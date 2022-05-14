Finance
Michael Peel’s Africa
Perhaps Africa’s and indeed Nigeria’s biggest enemy with regards to negative and biased reporting is Michael Peel, I have indeed tried to contain myself and to be patient with this voyeur cum journalist but I can not hold myself anymore. Not after his last damning report and one-sided take on fraud and scams purportedly emanating out of Nigeria which he claims costs the United Kingdom billions annually.
As we say in Nigeria, enough is enough. How long should we stand by and watch this fellow dehumanise Africans and indeed Nigerians with his negative take on the African continent? This past week, most of the United Kingdom newspapers have been awash with Mr Peel’s story, conversations on tubes and buses and in offices have been ignited once again with the story of Nigerians and their financial invention – the 419 scam. But this is not all that Nigerians are good at; unfortunately it is the only one that Michael Peel chose to tell the world.
For people like me who speak the English language flavoured with a thick Nigerian accent, and who bear flag-waving African names, there is no escaping the scorn, ‘sympathies’ and jeers. As the West African correspondent of the Financial Times Newspaper, Michael Peel has never found anything good and positive in the whole sub-region worth reporting, his reports are usually couched in cynicism, threads of decay, death and backwardness knit them together, just like the news reports of his fellow western media journalists stationed in Africa whose only mandate is to report the bad and ugly. For Michael Peel and his associates, there is nothing good coming out of Africa; Africa is still a dark continent and its people savages and criminals.
I often wonder, when they go to bed at night, do they calmly shut their eyes with the satisfaction that they have done their best through their many warped and negative reports to improve the lives of the Africans whom they constantly denigrate, or does the thought that they may be contributing to Africa’s backwardness linger somewhere on their minds?
As an associate fellow of Chatham House, does Michael Peel not realise that the documents he authors and which are endorsed by Chatham House in a way influences policies including the decisions taken by governments and global investors concerning Africa, and that such parochial take on issues is at cross purposes with Africa, and indeed Nigeria’s march towards national re-birth, and its current drive to attract foreign direct investments (FDIs)?
Where has the journalistic objectivity he learnt in journalism school gone to? In telling his readers how much the United Kingdom loses annually to fraud emanating from Nigeria, he conveniently ignored the fact that his fellow citizens (the ‘innocent’ victims) are also co-perpetrators in the crime, and that their ‘misfortune’ only came about because of their greed and immoral inclination to rape Africa and rob it of its resources. A disposition that dates centuries and continues to be witnessed in Africa’s many mines and oil wells.
So who is smiling last now? The poor Africans that he so much detests and derides constantly, subjecting them to constant ridicule in the western media, and elevating them to favourite dinner table topics, and ballroom party conversations in Westminster through his negative reports, or is it the greedy white men and women who planned to reap where they did not sow and got done in the process?
Maybe Michael Peel should take a cue from John Simpson, BBC’s former Africa correspondent and world affairs editor who reports Africa just like a partner in Africa’s progress and development should; praising and critiquing it when necessary while at the same time savouring, celebrating and immersing himself in the culture of the people; their food, music, art, and lifestyle. In one of Mr Simpson’s many introspective essays published sometime in 2000, in an edition of High Life, the British Airways in-flight magazine; John Simpson wrote what I consider to be one of the most beautiful articles about Nigeria ever written by a non-Nigerian. In the said article, he bared his soul while declaring his love for a country that he said was probably one of the best countries in the world to live in despite the odds and challenges. Surely there are things Mr Simpson must have seen or experienced to have made him arrive at such a conclusion. Such an endorsement coming from a widely travelled man and writer obviously beats the many battering at the keyboards of the Michael Peels of this world who may have overstayed their welcome, and should now be thinking of packing their bags and leaving the beautiful continent; the land of the great rivers and the rising sun.
I guess it is only Michael Peel that can produce the statistical formula he used to arrive at the alleged amount of money the United Kingdom loses annually to Nigerian fraudsters, if his billion pounds calculations were true, would there have still been a need for Nigeria and the rest of Africa to be asking for debt cancellation? Would such gigantic proceeds of crime not have been visible on the ground? Would all the roads and pavements in Nigeria not be tarred and paved with gold, and would the economy of the United Kingdom not have seriously felt the impact of such illegal capital flights moving out of the economy to Nigeria?
Michael Peel should please get another vocation and leave Nigeria and Nigerians alone. Scare mongering is hardly what the world needs at this stage, particularly the United Kingdom which currently grapples with a myriad of issues including large scale corporate fraud (post – Enron, Andersen, WorldCom, Tyco etc), organized crime, poverty, anti-social behaviours, teenage pregnancy, threat of terrorism and rising unemployment etc. If he is so much concerned, he should be trawling the studios of the BBC, ITV, Channels 4 and 5 as well as Sky exhorting his people and advising them not to give away their ‘billions of pounds’ to Nigerians.
Africans and their governments share part of the blame for not fighting their own battles themselves. They have repeatedly failed to invest in their own media systems and infrastructures with which to tell their own stories. It may be along this line though that the Nigerian government-owned Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) recently started broadcasting internationally. Worthy of note also is the reported plans by Nigeria’s News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to begin a 24-hour transmission from January 2007, just like other global news wires. These are all positive moves which if sustained in the longer term would give Nigeria a voice on the global arena, in addition to the little efforts of privately owned terrestrial channels such as Africa Independent Television (AIT), Bright Entertainment Network (BEN) Television, and OBE etc.
The attempt by Mr Peel to palm off his guestimates as research in order to support his position and those of his paymasters is indeed appalling; if only he was sincere, a casual probe would have told him that most of the scam emails do not originate from Nigeria, agreed some unscrupulous Nigerians may have popularised the scams but other citizens of the world including citizens of the United Kingdom have since perfected it. Mr Peel can not argue for sure that the daily ‘Euro Millions Prize Monies’ and such similar scam emails which bombard our email boxes daily all originate from Nigeria, or does he not watch the BBC Watchdog programme? How many Nigerians have been featured in that programme? Are the usual suspects not his fellow countrymen and women who get caught in the act while attempting to fleece other law abiding citizens including pensioners of their hard earned money?
The age-old reliance by African countries on western media such as the BBC, Financial Times, CNN, VOA etc for information has not really done Africa much good. The time has come for Africa and Africans to start telling their own stories, and to commit Michael Peel and his co-travellers who feast on Africa’s misfortunes, and are always quick to condemn, judge, blame and criminalise the good people of Africa with their myopic reports to the rubbish bins of history.
Economic Basis for International Trade!
Trade is the exchange of commodity and services. International trade represents business transactions taking place at the global level, and it is fundamentally different from domestic trade. Trade at international level demands huge investments, network of franchisees and proficient people to run the show. Many corporate giants are trying to capture Asian markets, especially Indian market, which has become the industrial hub for such economic activities. Economic liberalization has been the focus of many developing countries for the past two decades and this has allowed multinational companies with huge investment potential to enrich the weaker economies.
International trade tries to generate more foreign exchange, which is always good for the economy. Say, if a country has rich resources of petroleum, naturally it will try to sell the surplus to countries not endowed with such natural resources. That is why Middle East nations are prosperous and economically independent. The diversity in productive possibilities in different countries is due to the presence of limited natural resources. When a country gets a head start in a particular product, it can become the high volume, low cost producer. The economies of scale give it a significant advantage over other countries, which find it cheaper to buy from the leading producers than to make the product themselves.
Every nation must try to specialize in the production and export of those commodities, which are available in plenty and must import such products in the production of which they have a resource deficiency. It should be remembered that there are severe man made barriers in international trade such as, export duties, quotas, exchange restrictions etc.,that hinder the free movement of products. Nevertheless, it is not also possible for a country to produce domestically every kind of product. In spite of all these restraining factors, global trade is thriving, thanks to the advanced technological aspects introduced in communication and faster means of transportation. Distance is no more a constraint and the world has become one small global village.
All domestic transactions, say in a country like India take place in rupees, which is the legal tender in the country. However, in its trade with other countries like USA, Germany, Japan, France and Britain, the payments have to be made in terms of dollars, marks, yens, francs and pound sterling respectively. The mechanism through which payments are effected between two countries having different currency systems is called foreign exchange. It may be also defined as the exchange of money or credit in one country for money or credit in another.
Foreign exchange rates can affect relative prices and net exports. A rise in the a nation’s foreign exchange will depress that nation’s net exports and output, while a fall in the foreign exchange rate will increase net exports and output. Because of the significant impact of exchange rates on national economies, countries have entered into agreements on international monetary agreements.
Eliminate Negative Thoughts Through Self Inspection
We all have them, you do, I do, we all do – those negative thoughts that invade our mind and sap our strength. Negative thoughts make us worry and defeat us before we start. You cannot afford to permit negative thoughts to defeat you.
You can eliminate negative thinking by reflecting on the way you think about things. Do you:
Feel sorry for yourself?
Pass judgment on other people?
Blame your failings on other people or circumstances beyond your control?
Feel you are entitled to something belonging to someone else?
Believe that you will fail or are likely to fail?
Think you will fail because others have or because you have in the past?
These are the chief negative thoughts. If you find them in your thinking you must take action to stamp them out immediately and replace them with the opposite positive thoughts-
You are thankful for all your blessing despite any problems you may have.
You do not judge others. They have their own challenges to meet.
You do not blame others for your failings – you seek to improve yourself, the only thing over which you have control.
You will succeed! Given the right attitude and enough effort you will succeed and you know it!
It does not matter if others have failed – you will succeed!
If it sounds simple or even silly to formulate positive beliefs over negative ones it is only because you have not yet come to appreciate how powerful your thoughts are. Remember that you will become what you think and believe. This is not just a theory – this has been verified and demonstrated by thousands of successful people over the centuries.
Be positive. Believe it is possible. Stamp out all negative thinking – this is essential to success and happiness in life.
Using Social Media for Website Marketing Strategies
Social media is a great resource to use in nearly all website marketing strategies. It’s easy, it’s cheap, and it’s a fun way to reach your audience. There are so many benefits to web 2.0 marketing, not the least of which is that you don’t have to worry as much about making search engine rankings.
Social Media for Social Interactions
One of the greatest things about social media is that it puts a personal face on you, the business person. All too often, people think of business owners as being “not real people,” and you can display this side of yourself through social websites. Of course, as with anything on the Internet, you’ll want to keep your reputation in mind with every status update.
It’s perfectly fine to occasionally mention how run down the hotel in which you are staying is, but don’t make complaining a habit. You should keep your content mostly focused on your work, although it’s always nice to throw in a bit here and there about how great your family’s vacation in Florida went. Above all, avoid religion and politics. Pursuing these subjects will inevitably cost you business.
Online Internet Marketing Strategies Using Social Media
For Online Internet Marketing strategies, using social media means walking a fine line between being a “legitimate” business and being spammer. Social marketing requires walking that line – you have to promote your business, but you don’t want your status updates to be completely single minded.
Unfortunately, there’s no sure way to predict when or if you’re going to be labeled as a spammer. Many people don’t know the difference between spamming and regular advertising. You can, however, observe some updating strategies that will make it be less likely.
As mentioned before, don’t make all status updates link back to your site. That is the very definition of spamming. Instead, make observations about your niche, post your favorite inspirational quotes, and maybe throw in an occasional “just for fun” link. You can also link to the blog on your website to get people there without raising too many spam hackles.
Cyber Marketing Strategies and Social Media
There are two major benefits of using social media in cyber marketing strategies. First of all, you can use it to build relationships with your potential and current clients and direct them to your site. You can also, if you’re using the right social communities, build backlinks to your website through them.
Some of the major social community websites use a “no-follow” tag with the hyperlinks on their site. What this ultimately means is that they’ve disabled the ability for websites to increase their search engine rankings by linking to them from the social sites. These websites, Facebook and Twitter especially, are mainly useful for directing tons of traffic.
There are other social websites, such as Digg and StumbleUpon, that don’t use “no-follow” tags. These are the ones that you can use for backlinks. They can also be used to direct traffic to your site, but they’re not as beneficial as the more popular social sites.
