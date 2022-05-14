News
Minnesota GOP reconvenes to back candidate for governor
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Republicans reconvened Saturday to endorse a candidate to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the November election, a day after delegates picked a political outsider to try to unseat Attorney General Keith Ellison.
The 2,200 delegates had to complete their work by a 6 p.m. Saturday deadline for vacating the Rochester Mayo Civic Center, but the relatively fast and smooth electronic voting process Friday appeared to reduce the chances of running out of time and leaving without an endorsement. Delegates and party leaders are hoping at least one of their candidates becomes the first Republican elected to statewide office since Gov. Tim Pawlenty was reelected in 2006.
Dr. Scott Jensen, a vaccine skeptic and former state senator; former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka; and business executive Kendall Qualls were among the top candidates heading into Saturday’s balloting. All had pledged to honor the party’s endorsement and forego the right to run in the Aug. 9 GOP primary, assuming there was no deadlock. Former President Donald Trump, still a potent force within the party, has not endorsed anyone in the Minnesota races.
On the fourth ballot Friday night, the convention endorsed business attorney Jim Schultz for attorney general, an office Minnesota Republicans haven’t won since 1968. He’s hoping to oust Ellison, a former congressman who led the prosecution team that won the conviction of ex-Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.
Schultz defeated Doug Wardlow, who was the party’s candidate in 2018 and is general counsel at MyPillow. That company’s CEO, Mike Lindell, has risen to national prominence for perpetuating the false claim that Trump won the 2020 election. Also losing were former Washington County judge Tad Jude and attorney Lynne Torgerson. Former legislator Dennis Smith plans to challenge Schultz in the GOP primary.
Jensen was expected to lead on the first ballot, but it takes 60% of the delegates to win the endorsement. The family physician from Chaska got the earliest start and raised the most money. He built a national following as he framed his COVID-19 vaccine skepticism — and opposition to mask mandates and school and business closures — as support for medical freedom.
Gazelka, a state senator from of East Gull Lake, has been stressing law and order in the wake of the sometimes violent unrest and spike in crime following Floyd’s death in 2020. Qualls, who is Black, has underlined his rise from poverty to success and his outsider status. He raised nearly $468,000 in the first three months of the year, the highest first-quarter take for any candidate.
Also seeking the endorsement were former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek, dermatologist Neil Shah and Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy.
Your Money: Three things that can sabotage your portfolio
The human brain uses a system of shortcuts to analyze and respond to potential threats. Thousands of years ago, this system helped us deal with dangers such as lions or poisonous berries.
Today, however, these time-saving shortcuts can sometimes get in the way of making better longer-term decisions. When something makes our stomachs drop — like a 15% correction in the stock market — the survival instinct that’s buried deep in our brains kicks in and forces us to act to avoid the thing we’re most afraid of.
In this article we point out three very human ways of thinking that can sabotage your portfolio. In each instance, ask yourself whether you’ve ever had the thought. If so, we’ll explain what might be at work and suggest ways to retrain your thinking.
1. ‘I’LL SELL THIS STOCK WHEN I CAN BREAK EVEN’
Let’s say you have a goal of buying a home in 10 years and to help you reach that goal you’ve invested $10,000 in a stock. Let’s assume the stock did well for 18 months but since dropped to $7,500. What would you do? Sell? Or continue to hold under the assumption that what goes down must come up?
Chances are you picked the right answer: Sell to avoid further losses. Hoping that the stock will recover enough to break even is usually based on “anchoring bias.” Anchoring simply means we are most influenced by our first impression. The potential growth that you initially saw in the stock is very difficult to reconcile with the idea that it may be losing money.
A second bias is the “sunk-cost effect.” This bias keeps us from forgetting about money we’ve already spent. We feel like we have to wait until the investment pays off instead of recognizing the opportunity lost by sticking with a loser.
To correct for anchoring bias, you need to remind yourself that a stock’s purchase price is not the same as its value. And as for avoiding the sunk-cost effect, you need to be willing to let go of an investment that isn’t performing well.
2. ‘I’LL FOCUS ON MY RETIREMENT ONCE I HAVE MORE SAVED’
A common excuse for not saving for retirement is, “I don’t have the money.” Most of us have great difficulty planning far off into the future. This feeling of “it’ll be OK, I’ll deal with it later” can really sabotage your goals.
Our brains prefer the status quo, a bias that stems from our need for normalcy. We like what we know, even if what we know isn’t all that great. Another bias is decision fatigue. We are faced with making so many decisions over the course of a day or week that our decision-making energy runs down.
Will your bank savings be sufficient enough to carry you to and through retirement, or do you need a more comprehensive plan? You need to consider all investment options on the table. Schedule time to confirm that your investments are performing as expected.
3. ‘I’VE BEEN DOING FINE SO FAR. WHY DO I NEED AN ADVISER?’
How would you rate your driving abilities? Top third, middle third or bottom third of all drivers? A 2018 Psychology Today research study on overconfidence showed that 90% of people put themselves in the top third of drivers and very few rate themselves below average — even though in reality one-third would evenly fall into each category.
If you’ve been managing your own investments, chances are you’ve been doing an average job, making some good and bad trades. But if you’re overconfident, you may think you’re doing a better job at trading than you really are.
Without even thinking about it, we are very good at taking our experience driving (or investing) and constructing a compelling story to convince ourselves that we’re above average. Overconfidence bias has a close analogue: self-attribution. Think of a time you’ve played cards or fantasy football. When we win, it’s because we’re skilled competitors, but when we lose, it’s just bad luck.
To counterbalance overconfidence and self-attribution, it pays to be humble. We don’t know what we don’t know. Unlike the townspeople of Lake Wobegon, we can’t all be above average.
NEXT STEPS
If you’re your worst enemy when it comes to managing your money, here are three steps that can help put yourself on firmer financial ground.
Set specific goals. It’s not enough to say that you don’t want to run out of money. Where you want to live, how to spend your time, whether you need to provide for other family members, and what your spouse or partner wants to achieve in life are all important things to think about and set goals around.
Make a long-term plan. A written plan will let you know what income your assets will need to generate, allowing you to properly calibrate your risk. An experienced financial adviser can help with this.
Implement and keep refining the plan. Just landed a new job? Getting married? Starting a business? Selling a business? Whenever a major life change occurs, take time to revisit your financial plan and make sure it’s still relevant an accurately reflects your wishes.
The most important thing is to make sure you’re comfortable with the risk you’re taking, and that your decisions are based on your long-term goals and not on today’s market fluctuations.
If you're interested in learning more about this topic, please call Wealth Enhancement Group at 1-888-819-5520 and request a copy of our e-book, Are You Sabotaging Your Investment Success?
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
Who Is Adreian Payne? Adreian Payne Shot Dead At Age 31? Cause Of Death
Adreian Payne, an American professional basketball player, was shot and killed in Orlando, Florida early Monday morning. Payne played 107 NBA games over three seasons, finishing with five games in 2017-18 after signing with the Orlando Magic, averaging 4.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game.
Who Is Adreian Payne? Adreian Payne Shot Dead At Age 31?
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said that they received a call about a guy who had been shot at 1:37 a.m. Payne was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead there. According to court filings, Adreian Payne was killed while attempting to help a woman who was in an abusive relationship with this alleged shooter.
On Tuesday, Dority pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder using a firearm. According to court documents obtained by the Detroit Free Press, Payne and his girlfriend went to Dority’s house early Monday morning at Dority’s request.
Meanwhile, Dority told police that after his father dropped him off at his Orlando home, he noticed an unknown car parked at a nearby junction. Dority told Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he approached the car and saw Payne and his girlfriend inside.
Payne and his son began “talking close together” while Payne stayed in his vehicle, according to Dority’s father, who said his son “looked to be afraid based on the size difference and his son’s position.” Dority is 5-8 and 150 pounds, whereas Payne is 6-foot-10 and 244 pounds.
Dority told the police that Payne warned him, “I’m going to smoke you, brah,” he said, adding that he saw “the outline of a gun” while “moving his right hand in the right side of his waistband.”
That drove Dority to take his revolver in self-defense and shoot Payne, according to him. However, a witness reported to the police that Payne “was not threatening Dority in any way.” Payne’s girlfriend informed the police that he was not a danger. According to the affidavit, a woman pleaded with Dority “do not bring out your gun” and “we were invited to come here” through a camera and microphone on the scene.
According to records, police found no gun on Payne’s person or in his car and concluded that he “did not constitute an immediate threat” to Dority. Dority was arrested and accused of murder after being interrogated at a police station. Payne, a Dayton, Ohio native, was a member of the Spartans from 2010 to 2014, he was a four-year starter at Michigan State, earning All-Big Ten second-team honors twice and leading the Spartans to the Elite Eight as a senior.
Perhaps his most lasting legacy came when the 6-foot-10 forward befriended Lacey Holsworth, a teenage cancer-stricken girl from St. Johns. After MSU won the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis, Payne held her to help chop down the nets, and their connection became a significant national story throughout the Spartans’ NCAA tournament run, which culminated in an Elite Eight loss to Connecticut.
She died of neuroblastoma complications a week after the season finished, and Payne and his teammates paid tribute to the 8-year-old during an emotional tribute ceremony at Breslin Center.
In a statement, MSU coach Tom Izzo said, “I’m in disbelief at the awful news of Adreian Payne’s death.” “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, teammates, and loved ones.”
Adreian’s teammates and coaches admired and recognized his growth as a player and a person. He came to Michigan State with a lot of raw skills and worked hard to achieve his dream of playing in the NBA.
Beyond that, Spartan fans will remember him for his compassionate heart, as his friendship and true bond with Lacey Holsworth impacted the entire country. Anthony Ianni, a former MSU teammate said, “He was all about living. He was all about making others laugh and smile. He was also a sweet and loving soul “Ianni, who played with Payne from 2010 to 2012, agreed. “That was Adreian Payne, who we all saw growing up, and who we were happy to name our brother,” says the group.
“For the Spartan basketball family, today is a difficult and sad day. Adreian returned to East Lansing on a regular basis after graduation. He built and reinforced relationships with players from different eras in the process. Many of those guys have reached out to me today, each with their own sadness and great memories of Adreian.”
MSU athletic director Alan Haller began his news conference Monday afternoon at Breslin Center in East Lansing to introduce new hockey coach Adam Nightingale by paying honor to Payne.
“We are a family at Michigan State Athletics, not just a collection of individual teams and units. While we’ve gathered here to celebrate the addition of a new member to that family, it’s important to remember that some members of our family are suffering”
With Izzo in the audience, Haller continued. “We learned the awful news of Adreian Payne’s death this morning. Michigan State Athletics’ thoughts and prayers are with all members of the Spartan basketball family, his teammates and coaches, his family and loved ones.”
The post Who Is Adreian Payne? Adreian Payne Shot Dead At Age 31? Cause Of Death appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
Raising Dion Season 2 Netflix Confirmed Release Date, Trailer & Cast Revealed!
Raising Dion is one of Netflix’s many binge-worthy science-fiction programs. Based on Dennis Liu’s comic book and a short film of the same name, the series follows single mother Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) as they cope with the death of Dion’s father, Mark (Michael B. Jordan). When Dion begins to display magical powers, from the Matilda-esque ability to float his cereal to the ability to teleport out of dangerous circumstances, an already convoluted scenario becomes insurmountable. Nicole, like any good “weird capabilities arise out of nowhere” drama (see: NBC’s Heroes or even Netflix’s Stranger Things), must shield Dion from potentially dangerous scenarios, such as strange foes or agencies searching for the opportunity to explore his skills.
Raising Dion’s first season premiered on Netflix in October 2019, leaving us with a few cliffhangers that beg for a second season. Here’s all we’ve learned about the series’ future.
When will Raising Dion Season 2 premiere?
Prepare for a fantastic winter since Raising Dion will return on Netflix on February 1, 2022. Fans of the show have had to wait a long time for new episodes, as Season 1 first aired in the fall of 2019. While the show was renewed in January 2020, the epidemic caused delays in the series’ ability to begin production.
Is there a trailer for Season 2 of Raising Dion?
Yes! Just a few weeks before the show’s premiere, Netflix released a trailer, and it appears that the show is ramping up the intensity from Season 1. The clip depicts the Crooked Man denying Dion’s takedown and asking the help of another boy, Griffin Robert Faulkner’s Brayden, to “destroy him.” Although Brayden appears to be creeping out Dion this season, now that he’s been looped into whatever sinister plan is in the works, it also appears like Dion is getting a better grasp on his talents than ever before in preparation to take him on. Fans will be thrilled to learn that there’s a sneak peek of some gravity-defying stunts and his ability to manipulate the environment, as well as a sight of his new trainer (Rome Flynn) in work.
Following the announcement that the series has been renewed for Season 2, Variety announced that the next edition will consist of eight episodes. That’s one fewer episode than the first season’s nine, but we’ll take what we can get. They’ll most likely be just as crammed with benign sci-fi shenanigans from the titular, aspiring superhuman, if not more so.
Who is set to return for Season 2?
Raising Dion wouldn’t be the same without the titular character and his mother, so it’s safe to assume that Ja’Siah Young, who portrays Dion, and Alisha Wainwright, who plays Nicole, will return. Season 2 has also confirmed Jazmyn Simon’s Kat and Sammi Haney’s Esperanza. Furthermore, given that Dion’s father, Mark, is still technically alive, we may see a bit more of Michael B. Jordan on television.
In terms of the rest of the cast, we’ll see more of Suzanne Wu, the CEO of BIONA, since Deadline revealed in February that Ali Ahn, who plays her, has been promoted to series regular. The same can be said for Griffin Robert Faulkner, who plays Brayden, another second-generation super like Dion. Since we saw a storm-like monster occupy Brayden after Pat (who masked his identity for nine episodes) was vanquished, it stands to reason that he’ll be in the spotlight much more in the following episodes. It has yet to be verified whether or not Jason Ritter, who plays Pat, will appear. However, upon the series’ renewal, the actor took to Twitter to express his delight for Season 2, which could imply that we’ll see him again.
Is there a new addition to the cast?
Netflix announced a slew of new cast members in February 2021. One of the new additions is Rome Flynn, of How to Get Away With Murder fame, who takes on Tevin Wakefield, a former Olympic track coach who becomes “Dion’s trainer and mentor.” He’s said to become close to Dion and Nicole, so expect to see him a lot next season.
It also appears that another super child, Janelle Carr, played by Aubriana Davis, is on her way to town (Genius: Aretha). According to Netflix, after being dubbed “destructive and dangerous,” the 15-year-anxious old’s mother Simone (played by another newcomer, Sweet Magnolia’s Tracey Bonner) brought her to BIONA for answers. The adolescent is known to have a strong bond with the Warren family.
As it appears that we’ll be spending a lot more time at BIONA, the series has added Josh Ventura (P-Valley) to the cast as David Marsh, the research facility’s new V.P. of Operations who has a personal history with Suzanne Wu.
What about the show’s creators?
When the show was renewed in early 2020, Variety announced that the same people that worked behind the scenes in Season 1 will be back for Season 2. Carol Barbee will return as showrunner, and while it’s unknown whether Michael B. Jordan will appear on screen, he will undoubtedly be executive producing behind the camera. This includes Kenny Goodman, Kim Roth, Dennis Liu, and Charles D. King.
What is the Season 2 plot?
After Nicole, Dion, and BIONA disintegrated Pat in the Season 1 finale, the Crooked Man’s pursuit of Dion and other supers was put on hold. However, the cliffhanger ending of the finale revealed that the stormy entity succeeded to inhabit Brayden, the son of one of the Crooked Man’s absorbed superpowered men. This lays the stage for a Season 2 confrontation between Dion and Brayden, focusing on the second generation of extraordinary kids.
The escalating tension between them will undoubtedly be at the forefront of the season, according to Netflix’s official logline. They might not fight right away, though. It’s believed to take place two years after the events of Season 1, with Dion befriending Brayden as he continues his training with a new teacher named Tevin. “A series of disturbing occurrences happen, and Dion discovers that danger is still looming,” once they connect.
It’s unknown what that danger is, but it appears to be more serious than in Season 1, as Dion and his mother are reported to have to protect the entire city of Atlanta. It’s possible that the looming threat holds answers to the fates of those who were consumed by the Crooked Man, most notably Dion’s father, Mark. During the Season 1 conclusion, his ghost temporarily became tangible, allowing him to converse with Nicole and Dion before fading away. Mark isn’t quite alive, but he’s also not quite dead, which means his fate is still unknown. Season 2 might be devoted to resurrecting Mark and those who were absorbed by the Crooked Man (and whose spirits were liberated upon his dissolution).
Official Trailer Of Raising Dion Season 2:
