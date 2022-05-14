News
Minnesota storm victim crushed by grain bin was volunteer firefighter heading out to spot weather
BLOMKEST, Minn. — A west-central Minnesota volunteer firefighter who was on his way to storm-watching duty died Thursday evening as a result of the storms that passed through the area.
Ryan Leif Erickson, 63, was identified Friday by Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Holien as the victim of the storm. Erickson died in the line of duty when a large grain bin was blown over by the high winds and fell on him as he was preparing to leave his farm to monitor storms near Blomkest.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office received the call to the rural Lake Lillian address at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday reporting Erickson missing after the bin blew down, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Emergency responders arrived to search and discovered Erickson under the collapsed grain bin, according to the news release. Erickson’s body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey.
Erickson was very involved in the Blomkest community, and had been since he was young man. He became a volunteer firefighter at 18 years old, according to Blomkest City Clerk Barbara Gilberts. He was also a former fire chief, serving in that position for approximately five years.
He was also the former owner of Erickson Plumbing and Heating, but sold his business recently and was working at Perkins Lumber, according to Gilberts.
“He was very well-known because he took part in a lot of stuff. If there was something you needed a volunteer for, he was one of the first to volunteer,” Gilberts said, noting he was a township board member and part of the rural electric board. “He was a promoter of small-town life. He loved his town and he was involved.”
She noted he was well-known for his creativity, and was always the last float in the Blomkest parade because of it. He also loved golfing and could often be found on the golf course in his spare time, Gilberts added.
Erickson leaves behind his wife, Kelly, two grown daughters and four grandchildren.
“For me, if you want to make a difference, you have to participate, and that’s what he did,” Gilberts said.
Who from the Magic’s 2021-22 roster will be in Orlando for 2022-23?
With the NBA draft and free agency creeping up, more attention is being put on who the Orlando Magic will add during the offseason. But whom the Magic add will depend on which players from the 2021-22 roster return.
Orlando prioritized developing its younger players during a season that ended with a 22-60 record. Expect a similar approach to 2022-23.
“Our goals remain the same, which are to develop these young guys,” Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said during an interview on FM 96.9 The Game’s Open Mike with the Orlando Sentinel’s Mike Bianchi. “Everybody says you need stars in this league. Sometimes stars don’t always reveal themselves instantly.
“There are still evaluations to be made. There are still a lot of improvements that our guys have to make and that’s going to take a lot of work. And it’s going to take time. I don’t really think we recalibrate our goals going into the season. We ramp them up, we challenge our guys to get better, and from a team-building standpoint, obviously, we’ll look to add more.”
Because of the Magic’s patient approach to the rebuild, expect the players on standard rookie-scale contracts (Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke and R.J. Hampton) to return.
Wendell Carter Jr., who’s coming off a breakout season and is entering the first season of a 4-year, $50 million extension he signed last year, is all but guaranteed to come back. So are Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac, who’s expected to make his long-awaited return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
Devin Cannady, who signed a partially guaranteed 3-year deal before the 2021-21 season ended, will likely be on the roster to start the season.
He has a non-guaranteed $1.75 million salary for 2022-23. His guarantee date of Jan. 10, 2023, according to Spotrac, for the 2022-23 season gives Orlando time to make a decision on his contract.
The Magic still have ways to make roster changes.
They have their own first-round pick and two second-round picks (No. 32 and No. 35) in this year’s draft. The spot of the first-round pick, which is guaranteed to land in the top six, will be determined in Tuesday’s draft lottery. The Magic are also projected to have the league’s most practical cap space ($28.7 million), according to Spotrac.
Orlando will need to make several roster decisions, from players entering free agency or who have options for 2022-23 to a possible trade candidate.
Here are predictions on who’ll stay and who’ll go, not including who Orlando had on two-way contracts (Ignas Brazdeikis and Admiral Schofield) to end the season:
Mo Bamba (restricted free agent): Go
Bamba averaged career highs across the board in his fourth season, including points (10.6), rebounds (8.1), blocks (1.7), assists (1.2), minutes (25.2) and games played (71), playing in a career-best 86.6% of the season.
He was one of four players, along with Jaren Jackson Jr., Kristaps Porziņģis and Myles Turner, to average at least 1.5 blocks and 1.5 3-pointers.
More chances led to better production from Bamba but he also improved at multiple facets of his game with those opportunities.
The Magic have until June 29 to tender a 1-year, $10.1 million qualifying offer to Bamba, the No. 6 pick in the 2018 draft, to make him a restricted free agent.
Before the season ended, Bamba made it clear he wants to return to the Magic. Weltman implied Orlando will tender the qualifying offer, suggesting the Magic are interested in bringing back Bamba with the rights to match offers from other teams.
The result of the draft lottery could influence this decision.
The Magic have the second-best odds of landing the top pick and a 52.1% chance of staying in the top four. Most of this draft class’ top prospects, including Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith and Keegan Murray, are projected to be power forwards/bigs.
Orlando already has multiple young forwards/big who need more playing time to develop. Bamba, 24, fits the Magic’s timeline and has room to grow.
This decision could come down to what’s the most amount of guaranteed money another team’s willing to offer Bamba.
Bol Bol (restricted free agent): Stay
Bol, who the Magic acquired ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline, didn’t play for Orlando and was officially ruled out for the season in mid-March after having right foot surgery on Jan. 18 while with the Denver Nuggets.
His potential is evident.
He was a 5-star prospect in high school before playing one season at Oregon, but his limited playing time (328 total minutes in 53 regular-season games with the Nuggets) since being taken with the 44th pick in the 2019 draft makes it difficult to draw conclusions on who he is and can be as a player.
Bol’s injury history — he missed most of his lone season at Oregon because of a stress fracture in his left foot that required surgery — doesn’t help.
At 7-foot-2 with a 7-8 wingspan, Bol fits the archetype the Magic prefer and it’s clear they value his versatile skillset.
Bol, 22, and his potential will draw interest from other teams. But it’s hard seeing him getting more guaranteed money than the $2.7 million qualifying offer, which would make Bol a restricted free agent. The Magic have until June 29 to tender.
If he does, the Magic have the right to match any offer.
Gary Harris (unrestricted free agent): Go
Harris got his groove back after dealing with injury struggles in previous seasons, averaging 11.1 points on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.4% shooting on 3s in 61 games, the most he’s played in a season since 2017-18.
He was also a positive voice as one of the few veterans in a younger locker room.
Because of his skillset as a 3-and-D wing and age, 27, Harris is expected to garner interest from other teams — especially contending ones — as an unrestricted free agent.
The Magic can offer Harris the most money because they have his Bird Rights and he’s young enough to get another significant contract after the next deal he signs ends.
With Harris in control of his fate, an offer of enough guaranteed money and the opportunity to play for a playoff-contending team again could pry him away from Orlando.
Robin Lopez (unrestricted free agent): Go
Lopez did everything the Magic asked of him in his “utility guy” role while younger players received more playing time.
Like Harris, he was an important voice in the locker room as a veteran player and produced in the chances he got on the floor.
It’s unlikely the Magic will offer Lopez significantly more than the $5 million he signed with Orlando for last offseason. He should be able to command similar money from contending teams looking for a reliable backup big man.
At 34 years old and 14 seasons into his NBA career, Lopez could value having the opportunity to compete for a championship, even if it takes him further away from Disney World.
Terrence Ross (trade candidate): Stay … for now
Ross, the Magic’s longest-tenured player, has made it clear he’d like to continue his career elsewhere.
He’s entering the last season of a 4-year, $54 million contract he signed with the Magic during the 2019 offseason, with his $11.5 million salary for 2022-23 about $1 million more than the projected standard mid-level exception ($10.3 million).
Ross thought he was going to be traded ahead of the previous two trade deadlines, but a deal didn’t materialize either time.
Orlando’s been patient with Ross by not settling for less than what they want in a trade and that approach likely won’t change.
Ross, 31, hasn’t had a negative influence on the locker room and contending teams may be willing to offer more in a trade for him ahead of the 2023 trade deadline — the last opportunity for Orlando to trade Ross on his current deal — when they have better ideas of their needs.
Don’t be surprised if Ross starts next season with the Magic but finishes somewhere else.
Moe Wagner (non-guaranteed deal): Stay
Wagner will have his $1.9 million salary for the 2022-23 season guaranteed if he’s on the roster past June 30.
He averaged a career-high 9 points and 3.7 rebounds in 15.2 minutes (63 games) this past season and has been productive inside (62.4% on 2-pointers) and beyond the arc (33.6% on 3-pointers) since joining Orlando late in 2020-21.
Wagner’s been a solid spark plug off the bench. His production for his low salary isn’t easy to replace.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.

MN Republicans endorse Jim Schultz for attorney general
First-time candidate Jim Schultz won the Minnesota Republican party’s endorsement for state attorney general Friday after a dramatic see-saw endorsement battle.
Schultz earned the endorsement after a comeback over three ballots to defeat 2018 candidate Doug Wardlow during the Republican Party of Minnesota’s state convention in Rochester.
The current Minnesota attorney general, Keith Ellison, a Democrat, was elected in 2018 and is seeking re-election. Ellison is expected to receive the endorsement of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party at its convention next week, also in Rochester.
“The fight against Keith Ellison starts tomorrow,” Schultz said in accepting the nomination, calling Ellison “radical.”
Regardless of the endorsement, a Republican primary appeared inevitable, as a third candidate, former state lawmaker Dennis Smith, declined to attend the convention in favor of proceeding directly to the Aug. 9 primary. Wardlow didn’t endorse Schultz in his concession speech; a spokesman said he will not run in the primary.
If Wardlow had won endorsement, that would have set up a likely November general election rematch between him and Ellison, who squared off in 2018. Ellison won that race by the narrowest margin of any Democrat — a point Wardlow underscored as he fought for delegates Friday.
While he’s a first-time candidate, Schultz, a Minnesota native and attorney, had earned respect within party activist circles for putting in time for the party’s organizing efforts and for his own campaign.
In the first ballot — featuring four candidates — Wardlow held a lead, with about 42 percent of the vote to Schultz’s 34 percent. Retired Judge Tad Jude had nearly 20 percent of the vote, setting him up to be a possible kingmaker. After Schultz gained ground on the second ballot, Jude announced he was supporting Schultz.
On the third ballot, Schultz was within a few percentage points of the needed 60 percent to secure the endorsement. Before the fourth ballot, Wardlow conceded.
Legally speaking, party endorsements mean nothing. Candidates still have until May 31 to file for their names to appear on the Aug. 9 primary ballots. The primary winners will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.
Jerrod Carmichael’s Remarkable ‘On the Count of Three’ Makes Comedy Out of the Darkest Day
Comfort has never felt more discomforting than it does in On the Count of Three, a profound new comedy about suicide, mental health, depression, and the absurd lengths we go to help the strange people we love.
|
ON THE COUNT OF THREE ★★★★ (4/4 stars)
The directing debut of comedian Jerrod Carmichael (who also stars) and written by Ryan Welch and Ari Katcher (who co-created — with Carmichael — the comedian’s NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show), the film confronts with frankness and humor both mordant and generous the kind of hopeless depression many of us have contended with in some form but rarely give voice to outside of our therapist’s office.
A gentle yet high-caliber mash-up of Sartre and Wes Anderson’s Bottle Rocket, Carmichael’s film is irreverent, serious, and heartrendingly sad in ways so crushingly honest that the unlikely outcome is spiritual uplift.
Lingering in the minds of anyone who had the good fortune to catch its premiere at last year’s Sundance, this is a movie that doesn’t feel produced as much as exorcized from Carmichael’s dark heart. That it is has finally arrived in theaters, on the heels of Carmichael’s soul-bearing HBO stand-up special Rothaniel and his triumphant turn as a host on Saturday Night Live, feels something like a coronation combined with the manifestation of a demon that lives in all of us.
On The Count of Three tells the story of one day in the life and possibly death of two best friends from childhood— Carmichael’s Val, in a portrayal exuding such weighty melancholy that you need a backhoe to lift it, and Kevin, played in one of the more remarkable and perceptive performances of any film released this year by Christopher Abbot, star of the 2019 Hulu miniseries adaptation of Catch-22 and HBO’s Girls.
The film begins in the late morning with the pair attempting a suicide pact in the alley of a strip club and journeys both forward and backwards from then.
It is Val’s idea; estranged from his father (J.B. Smoove), having recently ghosted his girlfriend (Tiffany Haddish), and despising his job shoveling gravel, he has lost his sense of purpose and ability to imagine joy. Val’s despair is essentially situational, but as Carmichael embodies it, registers as much more, as if his current misfortune has given him a glimpse of the unsparing emptiness of the universe.
Kevin is in a different situation. Currently institutionalized for a recent suicide attempt, he is a lifelong sufferer of mental illness and depression, both of which were compounded by the childhood trauma experienced through sexual abuse by his pediatrician (Henry Winkler) and physical and psychological bullying by classmates.
Sounds hilarious, right? Carmichael and his two screenwriters are somehow able to use this desperate setup to mine comedy of every ore, from ironic to incendiary, all of it underlined by a palpable tenderness created by two performers deeply attuned to each other. “Thanks for hitting my dad over the head with a tire iron,” Val tells Kevin after one of their last-minute errands goes horribly wrong. “You’re a good friend.”
Carmichael’s clout explains the topflight supporting cast. With limited screen time, Haddish absolutely slays in both of her scenes; it is refreshing to have a female character written with her own needs and outlook and not as a pivot for the emotional growth of the male lead. Breaking Bad’s Lavell Crawford, playing the owner of a motorbike track where the pair worked as boys and where they return for one last ride, beautifully represents the sort of accidental father figure that young men with broken childhoods collect in their lives.
But it is Abbott who astounds. The James White actor taps into his own prickliness and inscrutability with a nuanced understanding of the way in which trauma affects our ability to process the world around us and does so with a sense of wonder and discovery that illuminates the film’s darkly humane comedy. It’s a performance that should be studied in both medical schools and drama classes for years to come.
The nearly impossible tonal tightrope the film manages to walk so assuredly is greatly aided by the emotionally perceptive score by Canadian composer and violinist Owen Pallett, Oscar-nominated (along with collaborators Arcade Fire) for his work on the soundtrack to Spike Jonze’s Her. Whether it is the weightlessness of a spin on a dirt bike or the tension of an elevator ride in a medical building that may result in homicide, Pallett’s sparse orchestrations give tone and color to the characters’ roiling torment.
The film is so skillful at navigating the difficult topic at its center, you will almost miss the clever and necessary things it has to say about gun control, race, or even homosexuality (a subject at the center of Carmichael’s stand-up special). But this is a movie about suicide and what it means to be at that point where that possibility feels like a welcome relief, a fact that makes the film both difficult to deal with and impossible to ignore.
If you have lived long enough, you likely know someone who died of suicide. I am 50 and I have known three people who have; I think about each of them at least once a week if not more. Watching and considering Carmichael’s remarkable film gave me a chance to yell at them, to laugh with them, and to recognize in a fuller way what they were going through.
Basically, by loving this movie, I got another chance to tell them that I love them too.
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thought or with mental health, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 to connect with a trained counselor or visit the NSPL site.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
MN Republicans endorse Jim Schultz for attorney general
Jerrod Carmichael's Remarkable 'On the Count of Three' Makes Comedy Out of the Darkest Day
