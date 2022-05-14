News
MN Republicans endorse Kim Crockett for secretary of state
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Attorney Kim Crockett won the Minnesota Republican party’s endorsement for secretary of state Friday, setting the groundwork for a highly partisan Republican campaign with overtones of election falsehoods.
The office oversees elections.
Crockett earned the endorsement after generating an insurmountable lead in the first ballot during the Republican Party of Minnesota’s state convention in Rochester, besting businesswoman Kelly Jahner-Byrne.
The current state secretary of state, Steve Simon, a Democrat, was elected in 2018 and is seeking re-election. Simon is expected to receive the endorsement of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party at its convention next week, also in Rochester.
Crockett, an attorney who has served as an advocate for conservative causes, including as general counsel for the Center for the American Experiment, provided the most partisan rhetoric of convention thus far.
On Friday, a video for her campaign that played for the convention crowd showed financier George Soros as a puppet master for election figures, including Simon. Such imagery, based on conspiracy theories, has been widely criticized as peddling in the anti-Semitic trope of Jews controlling vast swaths of society.
Crockett cast the November general election in shades recalling the U.S. Civil War. “Can we as the party of Lincoln unite to defeat the party of slavery and tyranny?” she said, with the latter referring to the Democratic party.
As far as voting, Crockett echoed common Republican criticism of Simon: that he used the public health crisis of COVID to change election laws in violation of the state Constitution. Such changes, which loosened voting regulations to make it easier to vote absentee, have been upheld by courts.
On Friday, Crockett never outright repeated the false and baseless claims that any 2020 election result wasn’t legitimate, but she left the inference to be made.
“Simon used COVID as cover to change how we vote and then changed how the roll was counted,” she said, adding later: “We need to return to the civic traditions that unite us, like voting in person and rejecting the insecure chaotic absentee balloting system and vulnerable wireless equipment connected to the Internet.”
Jahner-Byrne, a South St. Paul native and 2001 Mrs. Minnesota, began her political career as campaign manager for the last successful Republican secretary of state, Mary Kiffmeyer, who is now a state senator. In her speech seeking the endorsement before some 2,200 delegates, Jahner-Byrne said she wanted to focus on the “business services side” of the office, which oversees professional and business licensing for the state. However, she also said of the 2020 election: “We can never repeat the lawlessness.”
Legally speaking, party endorsements mean nothing. Candidates still have until May 31 to file for their names to appear on the Aug. 9 primary ballots. The primary winners will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.
News
Twitter CEO Picks Up the Pace of Firing Senior Execs Ahead of Elon Musk Takeover
Twitter’s internal turmoil intensifies this week as Elon Musk’s takeover of the company draws close. In the latest of a string of leadership shakeups, CEO Parag Agrawal fired two senior managers in charge of revenue and product. The fate of Agrawal’s own job is also up in the air as Twitter’s future owner has expressed an interest in running the company himself.
Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s head of user product for four years, was let go on May 12 while on paternity leave, according to a series of tweets he posted. “Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction,” Beykpour said in one of the tweets.
The other fired executive this week is Bruce Falck, who leads Twitter’s revenue product department (creating products for advertisers). Falck announced his departure in a now-deleted tweet on May 12. His Twitter bio now says “unemployed.”
How is Twitter being reorganized?
Agrawal has dismissed about half of Twitter’s senior leadership team since succeeding Jack Dorsey as CEO in November 2021. In his first month on the job, Agrawal reorganized Twitter’s design and engineering teams and fired chief designer Dantley Davis and engineering head Michael Montano. In January, he let go security head Peiter Zatko, a well-known figure within the cybersecurity community who joined Twitter in late 2020. Those personnel changes were made before Musk began buying Twitter shares and expressed an interest in acquiring the company.
It’s unclear whether the reshuffling this week is part of Agrawal’s existing agenda of running Twitter or a more recent decision to reorganize the company’s leadership in preparation for Musk’s takeover—which as of this morning was “put on hold” pending some due diligence reports on Twitter’s user number.
What will happen to Twitter’s CEO?
Agrawal has good reasons to do something to defend his own job security. Musk has told his Twitter co-investors he intends to serve as the company’s CEO, at least for a time, when the acquisition completes. He didn’t say how that may affect Agrawal’s position within the company.
“It certainly seems like Parag may be shaping a new narrative ahead of Elon Musk’s entrance into the scene,” said Ari Zoldan, as adjunct professor who teaches entrepreneurship at Yeshiva University. “During transitions and uncertain times, employees and very often senior executives are let go and pegged as the scapegoat. It could be the case here.”
Other observers see it more as business as usual. “Of course [Agrawal] is jockeying to maintain a key role in Twitter with or without Musk’s involvement. But these replacements could be more related with Agrawal’s own plans to run Twitter than him carrying out the requests of Musk,” said Jason Schloetzer, a professor who teaches corporate governance at Georgetown University.
Agrawal, Twitter’s former chief technology officer, was appointed by Dorsey when the latter decided to step down and focus on his other company, Block. Dorsey has served as Twitter’s CEO twice, but says he will never lead Twitter again.
That effectively leaves Agrawal fighting alone when Musk arrives. Musk is known for not liking Agrawal very much. In December 2021, shortly after Agrawal was promoted CEO, Musk tweeted a photoshopped meme depicting him as former USSR dictator Joseph Stalin. The tweet was presumably a jab at Agrawal for his past comments defending censorship on Twitter.
Musk has also mocked Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s head of legal, policy and trust, deriding her as the platform’s “top censorship advocate.” Last month, he tweeted a meme with a photo of Gadde that cast her as an icon of “Twitter’s left wing bias.”
Twitter has paused most hiring except for business-critical roles, the company said in a statement on May 13, adding that “we are pulling back on non-labor costs to ensure we are being responsible and efficient.”
News
Mike Preston: At wide receiver, Ravens need the right player at the right price | COMMENTARY
The Ravens should be looking for a wide receiver who has as much name recognition as production.
One of the leading candidates appeared to be free-agent veteran Jarvis Landry, but he reportedly signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints on Friday. Landry’s skill set is comparable to second-year Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman, but the biggest difference is that Landry has been in the NFL since 2014 and has 688 career receptions for 7,598 yards. Bateman had 46 catches for 515 yards a year ago.
Other than that, they are the same type of player. After the Ravens traded speedy wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals nearly two weeks ago on the first night of the NFL draft, they knew they had to find someone who could draw the attention of defensive coordinators when they focused on tight end Mark Andrews.
Landry would have been the easiest fix. Now, the Ravens are forced to look elsewhere.
There are other prominent free-agent receivers still available such as Odell Beckham Jr., Will Fuller V and Julio Jones, but they aren’t good fits because of the Ravens’ run-dominant offense. We’ve seen this before, last year to be exact, when JuJu Smith-Schuster and T.Y. Hilton declined to come to Baltimore and the Ravens instead signed Sammy Watkins.
Brown left no doubt he was unhappy with the passing offense under coordinator Greg Roman, so the Ravens were forced to hit the open market and hopefully sign a veteran who can also teach a young receiving corps.
Unfortunately, the list of established players still on the open market is dwindling. After Landry’s signing, the big names left are Beckham, Fuller, Jones, Hilton, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders and DeSean Jackson.
Landry will turn turn 30 in November but he was an annual Pro Bowl selection from 2015 to 2019 with the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns. He is sound and has made some clutch catches in key situations, especially against the Ravens. At 5 feet 11 and 196 pounds, he’s able to play the slot or the outside, which makes him a primary target for short to mid-range passes. He can also block, which he did a lot of in Cleveland for star running back Nick Chubb.
Doesn’t he sound like Bateman?
The 2021 first-round pick isn’t going to blow anyone away with his speed, but he can go deep occasionally. Bateman can be the possession receiver on third down; at 6-1 and 193 pounds, he can put his body between a defender and the ball like former Ravens receiver Anquan Boldin. If Bateman were older and more proven, there wouldn’t be a need for a veteran like Landry, but the 22-year-old isn’t that far along in his development yet.
Besides Andrews, the Ravens don’t have any other proven receivers. Devin Duvernay seems capable and has outstanding speed, but he only has 53 catches for 473 yards during his two-year career. James Proche II is tough and will one day prove his worth in the slot when he moves on to a more highly sophisticated offense, but he has played sparingly in two years. Tylan Wallace is only entering his second year and definitely not ready for a starting spot or sharing that role.
Ideally, the Ravens need a speed guy. Brown wasn’t tough and had problems with hand placement that led to trouble catching the ball, but opposing teams always had to respect his speed. He wasn’t in the class of former Kansas City Chiefs and current Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, but he presented similar challenges.
The Ravens might have that speed in Duvernay, but they don’t have an offense coordinator who can capitalize on it. The Ravens drafted two tight ends in the fourth round in Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, which is an indication they plan on going back to the two tight-end offense. That was when quarterback Lamar Jackson was at his best throwing in the middle of the field during his 2019 Most Valuable Player season.
When teams try to take that away, the Ravens need a counter. Landry only had 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns for the Browns while battling injuries last season, but there are no indications he can’t recover. With him out of the picture, however, the Ravens need to follow their “right player, right price” approach.
Whoever they sign needs to come with name recognition.
News
Fort Lauderdale sports bar Township abruptly closes, paving way for live-music BBQ joint Tin Roof this fall
Township Fort Lauderdale — the half-German beer hall, half-neighborhood pub where tribes of sports fans came for camaraderie, craft beer and Super Bowl parties — abruptly closed on May 12 after four years in the downtown area.
Tim Petrillo, cofounder of The Restaurant People (S3, YOLO, Java & Jam), wasted little time or fanfare shutting the doors to Township: He locked up the bar and took down Township’s website and social accounts a few hours after selling the lease to Tin Roof, a Nashville-based, barbecue-and-live-music chain that is expected to reopen in that space later this fall.
“We made money on it. It was a great deal for us,” Petrillo told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Friday morning, although he declined to disclose the purchase price. “We’re not sad that we closed this store. They offered us a good number, and it was good for both sides.”
The sports pub at 219 S. Andrews Ave., within the historic McCrory Building, took up an enviable perch downtown: next to The Wharf Fort Lauderdale, Las Olas Boulevard and a sprawl of new residential towers. When it debuted in 2018, Township’s menu leaned on German-style bratwursts and pretzels but also served burgers and fish sandwiches that evoked the comfort fare at Petrillo’s bygone eatery Tarpon Bend.
The bar also served as a college-football hub, especially for Florida State Seminole acolytes, Petrillo says. But as college crowds left downtown and young professionals shuffled into nearby high-rises, the character of the neighborhood gentrified and foot traffic dried up, Petrillo explains.
“It’s tough to run a college-town business in a more upscale downtown,” says Petrillo, who has owned the building with real-estate investor Steven Halmos since 1998. “It’s great to be a sports bar, but it’s also a curse. It’s really busy for football and basketball, but during baseball season, the low season, there wasn’t as much intensity to go there.”
Over the next few months, the 6,800-square-foot space will be equipped with a high-end music stage, says Bob Franklin, Tin Roof’s partner and CEO. The walls will be redecorated with mulitcolored, reclaimed wood and aluminum siding. The new Tin Roof Fort Lauderdale will employ 50-70 full-time staffers, including a stable of sound engineers to wire the music stage for nightly music acts. This will be Florida’s third Tin Roof bar after opening in Orlando in 2015 and on Delray Beach’s buzzy Atlantic Avenue in 2019.
“We’ve got a great location and great visibility,” Franklin says of the venue, which seats 220 people inside and on its Andrews Avenue-facing patio. “I think Fort Lauderdale has grown up a bit, and now there’s upscale shops and professionals looking for cool entertainment experiences when they go out. That ticked all our boxes.”
The addition of Tin Roof Fort Lauderdale is a boon for local and national rock and country acts which already play the venue’s other metropolitan locations in Detroit, New Orleans, San Diego, Baltimore and Memphis, Franklin says.
“We’re giving them one more venue to plug into as they travel our Tin Roof network all over the country,” he says. “There’s always demand for emerging artists, and that keeps us going.”
Tin Roof’s Nashville-inspired menu will be “nearly identical” to that of Tin Roof Delray Beach, Franklin says. Dishes include Nashville hot chicken, fried pickles, barbecue pulled pork quesadillas, burgers, mac ‘n’ cheese, and a suite of a la carte tacos. Their bar touts craft cocktails, draft beers, wines and Red Bull-infused drinks.
Tin Roof Fort Lauderdale, at 219 S. Andrews Ave., is expected to debut later this fall. Go to TinRoofBars.com.
