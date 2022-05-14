News
MN Republicans endorse Ryan Wilson for state auditor
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Ryan Wilson won the Minnesota Republican party’s endorsement for state auditor Friday.
Wilson, who was unopposed in seeking the endorsement, is a constitutional law attorney from Maple Grove.
Wilson’s endorsement was the first awarded during Republican Party of Minnesota’s state convention in Rochester.
The current state auditor, Julie Blaha, a Democrat, was elected in 2018 and is seeking re-election. Blaha is expected to receive the endorsement of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party at its convention next week, also in Rochester.
The lowest-profile of any statewide elected office, the state auditor’s primary duties are to provide financial auditing services for local governments across the state.
Legally speaking, party endorsements mean nothing. Candidates still have until May 31 to file for their names to appear on the Aug. 9 primary ballots. The primary winners will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.
News
Amir Locke’s cousin pleads guilty in St. Paul homicide that resulted in search warrants
An 18-year-old pleaded guilty Friday in the homicide of a 38-year-old man on a St. Paul street, in a case that led to police carrying out search warrants in Minneapolis and an officer fatally shooting Amir Locke.
Mekhi Speed, a cousin of Locke’s, answered questions from a prosecutor and his attorney during a hearing on Friday. But the family of the man who died — Otis R. Elder — said they do not believe that justice is being served.
“My brother’s life was way more important than killing him over some weed and I feel like they’re really not taking it that seriously,” said Motika Elder, a sister of Otis Elder.
Speed pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder while committing an armed robbery and prosecutors dropped a charge of aiding and abetting intentional murder.
SENTENCING IN JULY
As part of the agreement with the Ramsey County attorney’s office, Speed is to be sentenced to prison based on the recommendation of the Minnesota sentencing guidelines grid, said Dennis Gerhardstein, county attorney’s office spokesman.
For someone with no criminal history, the grid recommends a sentence ranging from 10 years and 8 months to 15 years for second-degree unintentional murder, but it wasn’t clear Friday what Speed’s sentence could be because he does have a criminal background.
At the time of the homicide, Speed was on supervised probation after pleading guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon for shooting another male in Brooklyn Park in September 2020, according to court records. A pre-sentence investigation will determine Speed’s criminal history “score” and he is scheduled to be sentenced July 8.
“We fully respect the grief expressed by the family at the loss of their loved one and understand their request for a longer sentence,” Gerhardstein said in a statement. “Our office advised the family of the proposed plea agreement and considered their input carefully. As with all cases, we are obligated to consider additional factors in making any offer and, in our role as a minister of justice, our decisions are also based on the law which includes all the facts and circumstances.
“The victim’s family will have an opportunity to express their wishes directly to the judge at the sentencing hearing,” the statement continued. “The prosecution will seek the maxim sentence under the sentencing guidelines grid allowed for 2nd degree unintentional murder and Mr. Speed’s criminal history score.”
TEEN SAYS HE DOESN’T RECALL DETAILS OF HOMICIDE
Speed was 17 when Elder was fatally shot in January and the county attorney’s office, which charged him in juvenile court, said they intended to have him stand trial as an adult. The case against Speed was moved to adult court this week.
Elder was mortally wounded in the 500 block of North Prior Avenue, between University Avenue and Interstate 94, in St. Paul on Jan. 10.
Speed, who is now 18, answered questions from his attorney, Paul Sellers, during a hearing held virtually Friday. He confirmed that he went to the location to buy marijuana.
“At some point, the idea changed from desiring to purchase marijuana from this person to instead take the marijuana from this person, is that correct?,” Sellers asked.
“Yes,” Speed said.
“Is it fair to say you don’t know among the group of people you were with when that (decision) changed? And part of that is because you had been using alcohol and Percocet that day, is that correct?,” Sellers continued.
“Yes,” Speed said.
A struggle ensued. Speed was armed, and he doesn’t know if someone else with him also had a gun, Sellers confirmed as he questioned Speed.
“You are aware that there was a gunshot?,” Sellers asked.
“Yes,” Speed said.
“But you don’t have a memory of ever pulling the trigger or ever shooting Mr. Elder, correct?,” Sellers said.
“Yes,” Speed said.
Speed recalled that he was driving the vehicle they arrived in. However, video showed that a person who appeared to be holding the firearm, which was used in the shooting, got into the passenger seat when they left, Sellers said.
Another teen is charged in Elder’s homicide and his case is ongoing.
SEARCH WARRANTS AND COUSIN SHOT
Speed lived in an apartment building in downtown Minneapolis where police served search warrants on Feb. 2.
Amir Locke, 22, was not named in the search warrants and was staying on a couch in Speed’s brother’s girlfriend’s apartment when police carried out a no-knock warrant and a Minneapolis officer shot him. Speed lived in a different unit with his mother, but had access to the other apartment, according to the criminal complaint.
Prosecutors did not charge the officer, saying body camera video showed Locke pointing a gun, though his family has said the footage suggests he was startled awake.
News
St. Paul school district plans budget around big enrollment loss
Enrollment next school year is expected to fall by enough students to shrink the overall size of St. Paul Public Schools’ general fund budget for a second year in a row.
The district is planning for the loss of 1,877 students, a nearly 6 percent drop from this year. That would mean an $8.3 million decline in revenue, to $563.3 million.
Inflationary cost increases bring another $23 million hit to the budget.
Add in $11.3 million in cost shifts as the district tries to wean itself off federal coronavirus relief grants and the district has what it’s described as a $42.6 million “shortfall” if it were to operate everything at the same levels as this year.
HOW THEY INTEND TO CLOSE GAP
District leaders this week gave a high-level overview of how they intend to close that gap:
- $20.9 million in cuts would be made to programs and schools. The district still is compiling the effects of those reductions in funding.
- $2.9 million in savings would be found by realigning allocations for Title I (low-income) programs and schools.
- $14.2 million in general fund spending on programs and schools would be covered by federal grants from the American Rescue Plan; the district has until September 2024 to spend all of its ARP funds.
- $9.4 million would be covered by earlier COVID-19 relief grants known as ESSER II, for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, which must be spent by September 2023.
Meanwhile, the district will increase spending by $2.8 million for priority programs and expects an additional $2 million in inflationary cost increases in other areas.
Spending details will be made available next month before the school board votes to approve next year’s budget.
In alignment with the district’s strategic plan, spending will focus on promoting equity, positive school culture, culturally responsive instruction and college and career paths.
Separate from the regular general fund budget, $98 million in planned spending next year will be covered by COVID-19 relief grants. That will pay for, among other things, a large number of additional teachers in elementary schools and free lunches in schools that wouldn’t otherwise qualify.
BUDGET INFO MEETINGS
The school district is holding five informational meetings about its budget next week:
- Monday, in English, in a livestreamed virtual format at noon on its website and in-person at 6 p.m. at its administrative offices at 360 Colborne St.
- Tuesday, in Karen, at 6 p.m. at Washington Technology Magnet.
- Wednesday, in Spanish, at 6 p.m. at 360 Colborne St.
- Thursday, in Hmong, at 6 p.m. at 360 Colborne St.
- Friday, in Somali, at 6 p.m. at 360 Colborne St.
News
Naperville North graduate James O’Shaughnessy gushes about joining Chicago Bears: ‘It’s a sentence you write in a children’s book.’
Depending on traffic and the time of day, it takes about an hour to drive from Naperville North to the Chicago Bears’ practice facility in Lake Forest.
But when James O’Shaughnessy was growing up and playing football under the Friday night lights for the Huskies, that trek seemed miles and miles away.
“In high school, I had aspirations of playing in the NFL,” O’Shaughnessy said. “But I never thought it was a realistic opportunity.”
O’Shaughnessy made his formal debut Monday with the Bears at OTAs, and he’s officially back home.
The metaphorical leap is not lost on the 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end who was a fifth-round draft choice in 2015 by the Kansas City Chiefs.
O’Shaughnessy, who signed a one-year deal with the Bears as a free agent, has played 57 games in seven NFL seasons with the Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, including 34 starts.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to play in this league for some time,” said O’Shaughnessy, who has 112 catches for 1,108 yards and three touchdowns in his career. “To have the opportunity to come home for the team I grew up watching is the definition of a dream.
“It’s a sentence you write in a children’s book.”
Several factors played into O’Shaughnessy coming back home.
Ryan Boles, the Bears’ new general manager, was the college scouting director for Kansas City when O’Shaughnessy was drafted by the team.
Marmion graduate Brad Childress was a member of Andy Reid’s coaching staff during O’Shaughnessy’s two seasons playing for the Chiefs.
O’Shaughnessy attended Marmion his first two years of high school before transferring to Naperville North, where he graduated in 2010.
“I had another visit prior to my meeting with the Bears,” he said. “Having my hometown team show interest, as soon as I heard that, my agent jumped on the opportunity to see if we might make something happen.”
His return home illustrates a remarkable story of persistence and resilience after O’Shaughnessy received just one scholarship offer as a senior from Illinois State.
“He was really competitive from the get-go,” retired Naperville North basketball coach Mark Lindo said. “I think he could have played college basketball.
“The fact he has stayed in the league does not surprise me because of his work ethic. He was always a goal-oriented person.”
O’Shaughnessy arrived at Naperville North in fall 2018, the year after the Huskies won the Class 8A state championship.
At that time, Sean Drendel was the defensive coordinator under longtime coach Larry McKeon. Drendel took over when McKeon retired.
“The whole program at North during that time had a great group of coaches,” O’Shaughnessy said. “Had a tradition of how the game should be played and the standards they expected us to play at.
“When I got to Illinois State, I realized some of the things they taught really carried over like being a selfless player and doing whatever it takes to make sure your team wins.”
The triple-option offense McKeon ran at Naperville North also proved ideal in O’Shaughnessy’s growth and development.
“At Illinois State, when I made the transition to tight end, being asked to block was not something foreign to me or something I was unwilling to do,” he said.
When he graduated from Illinois State in 2015, O’Shaughnessy already was 6-4 and 245.
Positionally, he was in the right place at the right time as the NFL began accelerating its evolution from a run-oriented game to wide-open passing.
The tight end became an important position.
“I was really fortunate to come into the league when I did,” O’Shaughnessy said. “Especially my first team being Kansas City, a team that used so many tight ends.
“I got to see how the position has evolved. Overall, the whole league is now looking for tight ends to exploit matchups and have versatility in the offense. I lucked out in that fashion.”
Playing in a league where the average career is just 3.3 years, O’Shaughnessy has proved to be durable and effective. Now 30, he also is a newlywed.
His wife, Ava, is the sister of Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry, who played at Rockford Boylan and Northwestern.
Being with the Bears is a blessing, and O’Shaughnessy is ready to take advantage.
“I’ve had the opportunity to play a wide tight end, a blocking tight end, a passing end,” he said. “I was a special-teams player with double-figure tackles.
“My greatest strength is my ability to do whatever is asked of me to the best of my ability.”
Patrick Z. McGavin is a freelance reporter for the Naperville Sun.
()
MN Republicans endorse Ryan Wilson for state auditor
Amir Locke’s cousin pleads guilty in St. Paul homicide that resulted in search warrants
What Is Required When Your E-2 Visa Business Changes?
St. Paul school district plans budget around big enrollment loss
Naperville North graduate James O’Shaughnessy gushes about joining Chicago Bears: ‘It’s a sentence you write in a children’s book.’
Free and Very Low Cost Online Marketing Alternatives That Will Save You a Fortune
10,000 Ethereum (ETH) Worth 21,074,978 USD Transferred From Unknown Wallet
Dolphins QBs coach on Tua Tagovailoa: ‘There’s not really any throw that he can’t make’
Stefan Bondy: The NBA’s superstar team-building model is falling apart
Training – Cost or Investment?
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News7 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach