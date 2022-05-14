Finance
National Car Rentals – Get Out Of Your Dreams and Into Your Dream Car
Let’s face it when you go on vacation or decide to take a road trip most people find it to be exciting to rent a car. After all this gives you the chance to drive a car that under normal circumstances you would not be able to normally afford to drive. Renting a car can make you look and feel like a million dollars. It is a great way to impress a new client for a business meeting. Renting a car is also great for a weekend getaway, These are a couple of reasons that people rent a car. While it may be fun to rent a car there are some things that you need to keep in mind that will take the fun out of renting a car.
1- Keep in mind that most nationals car rentals companies will not even consider renting to you if you are under 25 years of age. This can be a bummer for any person that was planning on renting a car for spring break. You will have to have an older adult that will have to rent the car for you.
2- It goes without even saying that you will have to have a drivers license to rent a car. As crazy as it sounds there are those people out there that think they can go to a national car rentals without a license. Also many of the companies will require that you reserve the car on a major credit card. If you don’t have one this might present a problem and again you may have to have another person rent the car for you
3-Another no brainier is the fact that you will have to have your own personal car insurance. Don’t be quick to purchase their insurance plan when they offer it. Call your agent and find out if your policy covers rental cars. If you are covered then there is no need to bother purchasing their coverage, this will save you a ton of money in the end This a trick that many of the national car rentals will not tell you about.
4- When dealing with national car rentals, my advice is to make sure that you call ahead and ask about prices and availability on particular model. The last thing that you want to do is show up to the rental place and find that the only models available are the cheap economy cars that look like they are a reject from 1970. Call ahead or many car rental places now offer you the chance to preview a car online along with searching their available fleet.
5- In the end after you have considered all of the other factors, it is time to go and pick up your car. Make it a point that you have all the necessary paperwork with you. Especially your auto insurance policy with you, otherwise you will be in the position that you might have to purchase their insurance anyway and take away from the amount of money that you have available to you on your trip.
A FSSAI Food License Is A Boon To Every Consumer
Every individual across the country remembers the scandal Maggie noodles faced a few years back. Within a span of a short time, the food giant lost untold numbers of customers. It was during that controversial era that strict laws related to food licensing came into being. FSSAI made their registration and compliance more stringent in the wake of the Maggie hullaballoo.
Today, a registered FSSAI company is seen as a boon to the end user and the entire food industry. A drastic change was brought about in the outdated laws and regulations. FSSAI upped the rules and made consumer much safer. They ensured that even massive corporations are brought to call when they make errors and put the health of the public at risk.
What is FSSAI License Registration?
Every person knows that there is a body that keeps our health and safety at the foremost, but few are aware of its integrities. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in India incorporated a regulatory institution called the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (or FSSAI). The ministry governs the body which has two functions:
- Regulate the food distributed
- Supervise food safety
The goal is to keep the public safe at all times. Every company, distributor or manufacturer who wants to work in the food industry should apply for a food license. The registration can be conducted online or through well-known consultants.
How Does Food License Benefit The Consumer?
Now that the origin of FSSAI is clear, the next step is to understand how the body helps the citizens of the nation. Each benefit that the authority affords the consumer is expounded underneath. Though the focus here is on the end user, the advantages are equally applicable to every food business.
- The Obvious Safety
The Prevention of Food Adulteration Act was recently overhauled. The changes made to the policies and law within have made the quality of food in the country far superior to before. FSSAI ensures that every supplier of food in India meets these rigorous rules and the consumer gets access to the best quality. Pithily put, FSSAI makes the food everyone eats in India safer. They make sure that the health of the customer is not affected due to negligence in standards.
- The Much-Needed Legal Aid
Oversight is a crucial aspect of any business. As long as there is a higher authority keeping a check on the work and production, quality is maintained. The
Food License takes this responsibility in the food sector. It is the body that guarantees that all safety norms are being met. They conduct periodic audits of food quality and the status of license registration on all food businesses. If any organisation is not complying with the set regulations, FSSAI takes legal action against them.
The consequence of not meeting the FSSAI standards can range from temporary closure of the firm to permanent shutdown. In other words, the body provides the consumer with the legal aid needed when a food company is not keeping up with the benchmark. The FSSAI takes action on behalf of the customer. Instead of the end user keeping an eye on the companies, the regulatory body does it.
- Surety of Food Legitimacy:
The consumer of today is smart, informed and proactive. They are very much aware of the laws and regulations a food manufacturer has to maintain. Before consuming anything, the customer:
- Wants to know how healthy it is for them
- Needs to be aware of the hygiene element
- Asks the level of quality of the food.
In a gist, the consumer is taking a step further in monitoring everything they consume. It is why recent years have seen controversies over chocolates and noodles. The FSSAI gives assurance to the consumer that the product licensed by them is of the highest quality. Any firm registered with FSSAI has legitimate food that can be eaten without any issues. It evokes confidence in the buyer.
- A Healthier Future
The FSSAI has kept up with the century and entrenched another value. They give out the information on the nutrient facts of every product. This change was incorporated to follow the latest trend in consumer behaviour. The buyer of today is always opting for a healthier diet. Before consuming, they want to know which is the best choice to intake. The FSSAI helps by providing the data right on the food. Some of the information they print on the product labels are:
- Nutritional value
- Expiry date
- Veg or non-veg
- FSSAI license and number
Mentioning this data gives the tools the consumer needs to decide if the product is wholesome enough to consumer or not.
The End Goal Post
The purchaser prefers any food product that has the FSSAI logo because it generates a feeling of goodwill. The buyer trusts that supplier of the product and believes that it will be of superior quality, healthier version and compliant with all standards.
Mobile Home Park Due Diligence
When you put a mobile home park under contract you will definitely want to have a stipulation in the contract that will allow you confirm what the seller has said so far as well as evaluate the overall feasibility of the purchase. Due Diligence will look at the physical, economic, demographic and market feasibility of the project. This time period is usually between 30 and 60 days. In conducting your due diligence you are looking to identify anything that poses a potential issue and that you are able to change or fix. These usually deal with the cleanliness of the park (junk & trash piled up), mismanagement, lack of rule enforcement, collections, expenses that can be reduced.
But more importantly you are looking for those problems that you may not be able to fix or that will be very expensive to fix. These types of issues usually deal with the size of the lots, reputation, problems in local market, flood plains, drainage problems, bad configuration of lots, water, sewer, electric, and gas line problems.
In conducting your due diligence you may call on experts in surveying, accounting, marketing, financing, plumbing, electrical, and legal.
Ask the Seller to provide you with the following (if applicable):
1. City, County and State Permits and Licenses
2. Sewer Plant Records and Readings
3. Water Well Tests and Compliance Records
4. Existing Surveys or Environmental Reports
5. Water and other Utility Meter Reading Records and Formulas
6. Property tax bills for the last 2-3 years
7. Copy of current insurance policy and binder showing premiums and coverages
8. Current staffing list including position, wages, job descriptions
9. Any drawings and maps of the park and infrastructure and size of lots
10. Any Contracts that will be transferred to buyer at closing (laundry, trash, phone)
11. Signed Rules and Leases for each resident
12. Bank Statements
13. 2-3 years Tax Returns
14. 2-3 years Profit and Loss
15. Certificates of Occupancy
16. List of Capital Expenditures for the last 3 years
17. Listing of any current park infrastructure problems(water, sewer, gas, electric)
18. Rent Roll with specific homesite number, name of resident, move-in date, monthly rent, current balance, additional charges, number of occupants, and a brief history of the resident (good resident / bad resident, special circumstances, etc)
19. Names and phone numbers of all of all contractors used in the last few years – plumbers, electricians, propane, gas, roto rooters
As you are receiving this information from the Seller you will want to evaluate it with the other information you receive from outside sources.
52 basic areas to cover in the Due Diligence period not necessarily in any order:
1. Park Location Issues: Is it close enough to shopping, employment, schools, transportation. Will potential residents be able to find the park?
2. Flood Plain: Is the park located in a flood plain? If so, when was the last time it has flooded? If the park does flood, are the homes high enough to remain undamaged? Do the homeowners have flood insurance?
3. In most cases, buying a park in a 100 year or 500 year flood zone will not come back to bite you. However, you should definitely understand the risks involved. Most of the time your renters will just have to carry flood insurance and your lender will require the same for your buildings and utility connections.
4. Noise Problems: Loud outside noise can often be a deterrent for living in a certain mobile home park. Being located close to highways or busy streets and also nearby trains can be very annoying to potential residents.
5. Find out if the park is required to be licensed and if so that it has the required license. You will want to check that the park is operating in compliance with the license. If a park has 50 units but is licensed for only 25, you may have potential problems. The license may be issued by the State, County, or Local authorities. Often it is issued with the State Board of Health. Some cities have laws that state that if a certain percentage of the homes in a park that has “grandfathered” zoning are destroyed, then those lots will not be allowed to be rented again. This can happen from fire, tornado, hurricane, etc. Check the local codes.
6. Review any park inspection reports conducted by the State Board of Health or other City/County inspectors. In some states, especially those where licenses are required, the state does an annual inspection and produces a report with notices of any violations. It is good to see these violations and be sure that they have been corrected.
7. If you are considering hiring the current management you may want to have friends or associates make a few calls to the property and see how the management handles the calls. Also, if you visit the manager’s home and it is not kept up good and they have a set of rules for themselves it may be an indication that you should look for other management.
8. After you have the park under contract and usually after you have the owner’s permission it is definitely a good idea to interview some of the current park residents. They are usually full of information when it comes to finding out how the park is actually operating. You will often hear about water problems, sewer problems, and any other common problems by talking to the residents.
9. Another good source of information would be the local mobile home dealers. They usually know about most of the parks and can give you information on the parks reputation, whether they have in the past and will in the future refer the park to potential residents, etc. You might also find out if they have trade-ins or other reasonably priced homes for sale.
10. If possible, you will want to visit the park at various times of the day, morning, noon, after dark as you will be able to see the park as it is. It is also advisable to see the park during the week and on the weekends. This will give you a better indication of parking, occupancy, lighting, as well as noise level.
11. The local Chamber of Commerce is also a wealth of information. They can give you information on population trends, new and current employers, potential plant shutdowns, as well as the general market conditions of an area.
12. Local Real Estate Brokers can also provide a wealth of information on the area and market and real estate outlooks.
13. Good school districts are often a great place to own parks. Many times these districts are in wealthy areas of the city and less affluent people are often looking for affordable housing in these areas to allow their children to be in these good school districts.
14. Contact the Property Tax Office: to check tax rates and whether taxes are current. Learn what their assessment procedures are so that you can estimate how much you will be paying in taxes if you purchase the park.
15. Verify the rent rolls as well as copies of receipts to verify that the amount actually collected is being reflected correctly. Often times, park owners forget to tell you that they give some people discounts (seniors, friends, relatives, etc).
16. For insurance purposes make sure to verify the pet restrictions as well as the enforcement of such. Most insurance carriers do not allow dangerous breeds of dogs or even dogs over 20 – 30 pounds.
17. Water Lines: what are they made of? Are there signs of water leaks? Is the water pressure acceptable? Many times you will have some areas of the park where the water pressure is much lower than the rest.
You can review bills from the utility companies from the same month over a couple years to locate any major problems/leaks.
18. Sewer Lines: typically you will have problems with older sewer lines: clay pipe and thin walled plastic pipes. Clay pipes will allow large tree roots to start growing inside which will start causing backups. In addition clay & thin walled sewer pipes will also tend to crumble and then plug up. You may be able to have a camera check out the pipes as well as have them professionally blown out with high speed water jets as periodic maintenance.
19. With electric service, you will want to check whether the electric is above ground or below ground. If above, you will generally be responsible for the main electric poles so take a look at the electric poles to see if they are rotting near ground level. These can be quite expensive to replace. Another potential electric issue is that most of the homes now require 100 to 200 amp service. Many of the older parks have electric service with 30-50 amps service. This will usually require an upgrade which will usually cost $500-$800 in parts and labor to upgrade.
20. Gas service. If you are responsible for the gas meters and lines then you may want to have the system pressure tested as a small gas leak can cause your service to be shut down until it is located and repaired. It is also a good idea to have this done on a routine basis to avoid potential problems.
21. Fire Hydrants located nearby. A question your insurance company is sure to ask.
22. Trees: Many times you will see a park that is full of large beautiful trees and it may look real nice. However, these trees will definitely cost you down the road. You need to keep them trimmed, remove old and dead trees, cleanup the leaves every year, as well as auger sewer lines that become filled with tree roots.
Falling branches are often one of the most likely insurance claims.
23. Roads: are the roads in good repair, do they need to be resurfaced, are they wide enough, are there speed bumps, etc? Roads that are not maintained are often one of the most widespread complaints you will get from your residents.
24. Drainage Problems: It is advisable to know how a mobile home park drains after heavy or sustained rains. Even if the park is not in a flood zone, it can have a horrible problem with standing water and puddles. Getting rid of the excess water can be costly and difficult.
25. Sewer Plants: when a mobile home park has an actual sewer system, lagoon, or is on septics this is another area in which you should definitely find out as much as possible. You want to know how the system operates, whether it is meeting the EPA guidelines, what it costs to run, what upgrades have been made, whether it is running at full capacity, do you need to have a licensed operator, how many hookups it is licensed for, etc?
26. Lift Stations: are they adequate, do they have warning lights, are there backup pumps?
27. Walk property during the day and at night. You will uncover many problems such as smells, dog barking, parties, hidden trash & junk, water leaks, sewage puddles, old electrical boxes
28. Water Wells: what type of system, how deep are the wells, water pressure, any prior violations or problems, backup systems, what does it cost to operate, if the owner is the Licensed operator are there operators in the area that are available and reasonable to operate, can you send your manager to classes to obtain the operators permit/license. How many spaces is it licensed for?
29. Who pays what? Utilities, Cable, Mowing, etc: find all those hidden expenses that the owner takes care of cheaply (does he haul the trash to the dump?). If the trash is not being hauled off, what are the residents doing with it?
30. History of Rent Increases: have the rents been increased on a regular basis?
31. Count the lots – some may have been combined and many parks have weird numbering schemes.
32. Late Fees: take a look at the bank deposits and compare with the rent roll. When are the rents coming in, are late fees being charged?
33. Security Deposits: get a certified list of Security Deposits from the owner. If later on, someone claims to have a deposit that is not on that list you have it in writing from the owner.
34. Check the leases: is there any strange language in the leases? Are they month to month. Are there long term leases that will make it difficult to raise rents or submeter water?
35. Hazardous Materials: don’t even consider buying a park without having a Phase 1 environmental study done. If there are any underground storage tanks, above ground storage tanks, chemical drums, buried waste, lagoons, stained soil, gas pumps, auto repair shops, electrical transformers, asbestos in building, etc., you may be liable to the US Gov’t for millions in cleanup costs.
36. When looking at a park make sure you check into anything that does not seem right. Are there easements that don’t make sense, are there oil wells on the property, etc.
37. It is also advisable to obtain a current or recent survey of the park. You want to be sure you are buying what you think you are buying. Are some of your mobile homes over the property line. Are there fences or sheds over the property lines. With a new owner, the adjoining land owners may use this time to enforce some of these issues. Check the legal description with the survey and with your contract and warranty deed.
38. Seller says the property can be expanded. Make sure the current zoning will allow the proposed expansion. Also make sure that it is feasible: Where can you tap into the water, sewer, and other utilities? Does the current water wells and sewer plant have the capability to service additional homes. What are the impact fees. What are the likely costs to expand.
39. Lot Sizes: one of the biggest issues with older mobile home parks is that they were built for 10-14′ x 50-60′ homes. As most of the newer homes are 16′ x 80′ and up, this can become a real issue when replacing homes or filling vacant lots. In addition, some cities/counties are requiring homes to be a certain age. Thus, moving an older 12′ x 50′ home into your park may not be an option.
40. Vacant sites. There are 50 sites and 10 vacant. Are these 10 sites ready and able to take new homes. Are the water and sewer lines marked? Is there gas and electric? Does the electric need to be upgraded before accepting a new home. What are the setback requirements? What age of homes can be moved into the park? Are the lots in such an arrangement where a home can actually be placed into each lot without moving other homes around?
41. Are the current units tied down? Many older parks have units that are in there and were never installed properly including being tied down according to code if even at all. I have experienced this twice in the past. One time a tornado hit one of my parks (actually 2 parks next to each other). All in all we lost over 40 homes out of 100 and the homes that were actually tied down and installed correctly were much less damaged than the ones that were not. Another time we had some high winds in one of my parks and 2 of the homes just blew over as they were not tied down. 42. Street Lights: drive through at night. Who is responsible for the street lights? Who will change the bulbs. If a light goes out who will fix it.
43. If at all possible get a plat map. If one is not available ask the owner to draw one to the best of his knowledge and locate any cleanouts, shutoffs, etc. This is important to have in case of line breaks and other emergencies in the future. The seller may not be around to help.
44. Does the park have adequate equipment to operate? If the current owner has a pickup, tractor, mower, make sure to negotiate for this as it will come in handy in the future and you don’t want to have to start buying all of this the month you take over. It is a good idea to get a list of all the supplies and equipment currently being used to operate the park and have it included in the purchase.
45. Market Survey: Find out what other parks are charging and what it includes, find out their vacancies, move in incentives, reputations, etc.
Compare the costs of renting single family residences(SFR’s), Apartments, Duplexes, with the cost of buying a mobile home and paying lot rent.
What does an SFR of comparable size sell for in the area. What are the payments on buying an SFR and buying a MH and paying lot rent.
Also, find out what other parks restrictions may be for the age and types of homes. It may be that your park will fill the niche of having only newer homes or the older homes.
46. Visit the planning department to see if there are any new parks that are going to be built as well as the location of any vacant land zoned for mobile home parks development.
47. If you are going to buy the park and in the process buy homes to rent or sell, you might want to place some teaser ads in the local newspapers to see what type of response you get. If you don’t get any calls it may be a good indication of the market and the feasibility of filling the park up.
48. Find out the eviction laws. What is involved in the process: time frame, forms required, etc. Also, check with other park owners/managers in the area to see what their experience is.
49. Zoning: can homes be placed anywhere in the county which creates huge competition. What age must a home be to be moved into a county, and what are the other restrictions on homes being moved in, sold, etc.
50. Also, if a city has extended or is going to extend utilities to your location are you required to hook on and if so at what cost?
51. Get in contact with the local agencies as they can be a great source of information: police, planning, engineering, utility, and building departments.
52. Removing abandoned homes – consider making seller pay for this – at least find out what it will cost and what options you have to get rid of the abandoned homes.
53. If the park you are buying has rental units or rent-to-own units, make every effort to check these out. You will not only see how the units are being taken care of by the residents, you will also get an indication of the way the current owner runs his business. If you find holes or soft spots in the floor or walls, bad carpeting jobs and such, this may be an indication that the owner is not only doing quick fixes on the homes but also in the park maintenance as well.
The more thorough you are in the due diligence phase, the better you will understand the property as well as the potential problems that may occur specific to the property. In addition, you will be much more comfortable taking over the property and most likely have plumbers, electricians, and other contractors on board to aid you in the future.
When doing your due diligence, there are some things that you just cannot change and the risk will just be too high to proceed. Other things may just be too costly. Other areas of the due diligence may discover smaller problems that you should be able to change with proper management and operations and can lead to quick equity increases.
Independent Contractors Or 1099 Employees – The Risks
The Independent Contractor status of workers is being seriously challenged by the IRS. Between 1988 and 1992 the IRS reclassified more than 400,000 Independent Contractors to employees and collected over $52.5 Million ($52,500,000) in back taxes. In 1992 alone the IRS conducted 1,700 audits of businesses, reclassified 90,000 workers and collected $19 Million ($19,000,000) in tax assessments. (Statistics from US Chamber of Commerce, 1993). If you are a businessman who utilizes Independent Contractors during the year, your business could be in jeopardy. Do not be lulled into a false sense of security by the IRS’s October 25, 1995 announcement that “Due to federal spending cutbacks, we will discontinue our long time practice of random tax return audits.”
Our subject here is NOT about “random audits.” It’s about a specific, identifiable targeted group. These audits have been very profitable to the US Treasury. It’s a hot issue and not about to be forgotten or relegated to the back burner any time soon. Stay awake on this one, folks! This article is not intended to be a negative shot at the IRS, but rather a warning to business owners who hire “Independent Contractors.” Be Aware and Be Prepared! Failure to do so could cost you a lot of money, a lot of grief, and possibly even your business.
Most business people want to play by the rules. But, WHAT ARE THE RULES in this game? If a worker is classified as an “Independent Contractor”, the business which hires him must file a Form 1099 with the IRS whenever the gross compensation for that person exceeds $600 in a calendar year. The Independent Contractor is then required to pay his own income taxes, Social Security taxes (called self-employment tax), Medicare, Unemployment taxes and worker’s compensation insurance premiums. Oh, and don’t forget the state income taxes (7.2% in Utah, up to 11.3% in California). If a form 1099 is completed and sent to an Independent Contractor somebody had better be paying the taxes. Obviously, the person who did the work and received the 1099 form is responsible for all the taxes due. It is his responsibility, but what if he doesn’t pay? What if he has no money, and no assets? He then becomes a very good candidate for status reclassification. What that means in plain English is, somebody is going to pay those taxes. Guess who? In this case the IRS will go after the person or business who issued the 1099 form. Businesses who “hire” or use the services of a subcontractor or “self employed” worker need to be very careful whose services they use and in what manner, or on what basis, they use these people. Business is no longer simple; even the most honest and well intentioned business owner can get caught in this trap.
You never meet the IRS on a level playing field, for they have too much staying power, too many assets to call upon. Even when you win, you lose. The time requirements of the battle, the emotional drain and trauma associated with the action are often devastating to both the owner and the business. Even large and substantial businesses that are financially solvent face imminent danger when faced with worker reclassification. And, if they decide to hire all the workers as employees, provide them with the employee benefits, pay withholding taxes, worker’s compensation, etc., they find that they cannot remain competitive in today’s market. As an example, a contracting company which used subcontractors found themselves in this pickle. They had been assessed $26,000 in worker misclassification taxes, along with $10,000 in interest plus penalties. They contested the IRS decision, went to court and “won” their case. In order to prosecute their claim against the IRS, they had to pay their attorneys over $16,000. Although the court found in their favor they are still waiting, over 18 months later, for their $26,000 refund from “winning” their case. They had excellent records, and all their subcontractors had signed well written Independent Contractor Agreements. They won the battle, but lost the war. The fight with the IRS drained their resources, dried up their cash flow and put them out of business.
Independent Contractors are very often entrepreneurs by nature and are very heavy on the independent part. They don’t want a boss to supervise them, and many are certainly responsible enough and skilled enough not to need one. Thank goodness for these craftsmen, especially the dependable ones. So you hire these mavericks, the job gets on schedule and you pay them. At the end of the year you send off a 1099 and the ball is in their court. Okay, what if he drops the ball and doesn’t pay, or doesn’t even file a tax return? We have already discussed the possible consequences of this scenario above and you know that this part of the story CAN get real ugly, real fast. Here are the possible costs that may fall to the “innocent,” or perhaps more accurately, the “uninformed” business owners: Hefty assessments which could go back several years and will include back taxes, interest and penalties, and both halves of social security and Medicare. These last 2 taxes alone presently total up to 15.3% of the employees income. Even if your Independent Contractor pays all his taxes, this still might not be enough to let the businessman off the hook. If a business uses what they think are “Independent Contractors” the IRS may determine whether this designation is correct. The first questions the IRS will ask is does the business have the right to CONTROL and DIRECT what the workers do. If so, the IRS may consider the workers to be employees and not Independent Contractors, and ZAP, reclassification occurs! In this case, the IRS will demand all the back taxes, penalties, interests, etc. which were discussed above. In cases, this additional burden is enough to put you out of business.
The IRS has a list of criteria from which it will determine whether the worker is an Independent Contractor or an employee. According to the IRS, none of the listed criteria is more important than the others, but rather it is the cumulative effect of the situation which determines the status of the worker. (In other words, the IRS doesn’t want to tell us which of the criteria are most important in making this determination). If the worker does the following, the IRS will classify the worker as an employee:
1. Must comply with the employer’s directions regarding the work;
2. Receives training from or under the direction of the employer;
3. Provides services that are dovetailed into the business;
4. Provides services that must be performed personally;
5. Cannot hire, supervise or pay his own assistants;
6. Has a continuing relationship with the employer;
7. Must follow set working hours;
8. Works full time for the employer;
9. Does all or most of his work on the employer’s premises;
10. Must do his work in the order outlined by the employer;
11. Must turn in periodic reports to the employer;
12. Is paid for time worked, weekly, monthly, etc.
13. Receives payments for travel and other business expenses;
14. Depends on the employer for his tools and materials;
15. Has no big investment in facility or tools needed for his work;
16. Cannot earn a profit or suffer a loss based upon his own services;
17. Works for only one employer or company at a time;
18. Does not offer his services to other companies or the public;
19. Can be fired by the employer;
20. May quit at any time without suffering any liability.
YOU CAN AVOID THESE PITFALLS
The IRS offers Small Business workshops. Call your local IRS office and ask for the dates, times and places. They also have written materials such as Publication 937; it free for the asking. Some companies during recent years have referred their workers to 3rd party payroll services who actually hired the worker and then leased him back to the client company. Under this arrangement, the worker is chosen by the company, but the 3rd party service pays his wages as directed by the client company. The payroll company issues the W-2 and withholds all state, federal and FICA taxes. This idea is certainly creative, But has not always held up to scrutiny in the courts, and frequently, tax liability has been extended back to the real employer. The Courts and IRS firmly believe that “if it looks, acts, walks and quacks like a duck, it is a duck.”
The “C” corporation is one of the oldest, most tried and tested business entities, and probably offers the best solution for this growing problem. Businesses should insist that all Independent Contractors they employ operate as a “C” corporation and not a sole proprietorship. When properly formed and organized, the corporation establishes a business relationship that will prevent reclassification under the IRS questions asked above.
“Wait a minute, not so fast, ” you say. What does becoming a corporation have to do with the questions asked by the IRS (listed above)?” The answer is a firm “everything,” if properly operated as a privately held corporation (for the “duck” test still applies). The worker is an employee of his corporation. The corporation, and not the worker is hired. Point by point, question by question, the party for whom the work is done and the worker are clearly separated, and will pass the IRS test with flying colors.
The corporation is its own entity, not to be confused with an individual or construed to be an employee. For example, corporate officers must not commingle corporate and personal funds. Billing statements must be issued by the corporation and not the individual. The worker becomes an employee of the corporation which pays him a salary and withholds all the appropriate taxes. Stockholder meetings must be held and accurate records kept. “When savvy business owners come to understand how this works, they will insist that all their independent contractors incorporate. Many California and Nevada business people have been using this package for years.” “Anybody who is in business today, earning a profit and paying taxes ought to have a Nevada corporation in their cash flow loop.” You may say, “Well, if all this is true, my CPA and/or attorney would have told me, and would have set up these necessary safe guards.” WRONG! Your attorney is trained to deal in history – he can defend your past actions. Neither law school nor the actual practice of law in today’s world prepares him to supervise your business and suggest ways to better protect yourself. In fact, when is the last time your attorney has called you and given a suggestion which has benefited you, or your business?
And, unfortunately, in most cases, your accountant has been reduced to a mere functionary, particularly with the increased use of computerized tax preparation programs such as Turbo Tax and others. Your accountant now merely plugs in your figures and the computer spits out the completed return. Also, did you know that your accountant is required to ask the IRS for an opinion letter in the event he disagrees with a deduction you want to use? Or, if he doesn’t have sufficient time to get the opinion letter, he has to send a letter with your return stating that he disagrees with the following deductions. I’m sure there are bigger red flags for the IRS, but I’d be hard pressed to find one. This letter will really open you up to the distinct possibly of an audit. And, it makes your accountant even more conservative with your return than normal. A business owner today who doesn’t know all the rules is like a person bowling in the dark. He has no idea what he is doing. Don’t bowl in the dark, become informed instead, because where the IRS is involved, what you don’t know can hurt you! You’re on your own out there. It’s a jungle, and you need all the protection you can get.
