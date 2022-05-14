News
NBA scout sizes up Bucks, Celtics as potential Heat opponent in East finals (says Bucks would be more favorable matchup)
For the third time this postseason, the Miami Heat find themselves in an extended waiting game.
At the start of the playoffs, it was the wait before the Atlanta Hawks emerged from the play-in round as the first-round opponent.
Before the second round, Erik Spoelstra’s team had to wait until the Philadelphia 76ers emerged from their series against the Toronto Raptors.
This time there again will be television time to determine who is next, with Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. Game 7 at TD Garden deciding whether the Heat in the Eastern Conference finals will face the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks.
So as the Heat await their opponent for Tuesday’s 8:30 p.m. start of the East finals at FTX Arena, the Sun Sentinel again asked a veteran NBA scout for his take on potential scenarios going forward.
Q: If you were the Heat and could choose, would the preference be the Bucks or Celtics?
Scout: “I would be pulling for Milwaukee, because Khris Middleton is dealing with that knee injury, and his availability is huge. I just don’t think the rest of their team really scares me. You have guys who more or less can match up with Jrue Holiday, Yes, nobody matches up with Giannis [Antetokounmpo], but if any team can come up with schemes, it’s Miami. If you can come up with schemes for Joel Embiid, you can come up with schemes for Giannis. And I just think the other guys, they don’t have enough.”
Q: So if you see Milwaukee as the preferred opponent for the Heat, then what makes Boston the perceived tougher option?
Scout: “Because I just think their depth is better. Robert Williams will matter somewhat, I think [as he deals with a knee issue]. But they’ve done fine without him. That series should be over by now, because they have three other centers. Grant Williams is excellent. Daniel Theis is serviceable. And Al Horford has played out of his mind. Jayson Tatum is a superstar now, it looks like, or close to it. And Jaylen Brown gives them two guys versus one for Milwaukee. And Marcus Smart can guard whoever, can guard Jimmy Butler, can guard Tyler Herro. They have great defensive versatility.”
Q: The outcome of a playoff series often is dictated by the play of a superstar. Has the Heat’s Jimmy Butler this postseason raised his play to the level of Giannis or even Tatum?
Scout: “I think Jimmy has moved up, I agree. His focus, his desire, has reached another level. So I might not have said this before, but Giannis, Tatum, Jimmy, it’s sort of a wash. It’s a three-way wash, with what Jimmy has done recently. So it’s hard to say which guy is going to be the guy. Now, who’s going to be the best player, that’s a little hard to say until you see.”
Q: So if that’s a wash, then what?
Scout: “It might be the number-two guys. It might be [Boston’s] Jaylen Brown. It might be Tyler Herro. Where’s he been? Is he still in the league? He better re-emerge here, if they want to win a championship. And [Milwaukee’s] Jrue Holiday, you’re asking him to be more of a Middleton, more of a scorer than he wants to be.”
Q: So let’s look at the scenarios: Heat vs. Bucks, how would that play out?
Scout: “Milwaukee’s going to give you the three. Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, if Kyle Lowry plays, Tyler Herro, they’re going to get their ample share.”
Q: Heat vs. Celtics, how would that play out?
Scout: “It’s going to be a defensive series. It’s going to be every possession mano a mano. Because both teams are wired that way. They have the ability that way. It’s going to be on the low-scoring side. It’s going to be trench warfare.”
Q: OK, predictions, in your view: Heat vs. Bucks?
Scout: “Heat. I’d say six. I can’t see Milwuaukee winning four games against them.”
Q: Heat vs. Celtics?
Scout: “Seven-game series. I’m going Boston. They were the best team from midseason on. They’ve showed great resilience. That would be a hell of a series.”
News
News
Working Strategies: Higher education could learn a few things
Colleges and universities are in trouble. Enrollment is declining; demographics show fewer traditional-age students in the pipeline, and changing attitudes about higher education threaten to derail the idea that college is needed for a good career.
What to do? Build, apparently. This trend has been unfolding for decades, but for some reason, schools seem to be responding with new dorms and gyms. This even though fewer future students may be coming to campus in person.
Maybe the new buildings are needed, but after three decades of silent partnership with higher education, in which I work with my career-transitioning clients to identify whether more training is needed and what it might be, I have to ask:
Schools, what are you thinking?
You’ve had time to figure this out, and for the most part, you’re still acting as if any student who isn’t coming straight from high school is a nuisance.
Following are five stories of real people, all from just this past month of my work:
Story 1 – Sandra completed all but two classes for her masters at a private nonprofit university 10 years ago, stopped to raise her children, and now wants to finish the degree. She didn’t expect all the classes to count, despite a 4.0 GPA, but was shocked to be told that none of them could be used. Worse, the school discontinued this masters program during COVID but didn’t tell her. Sandra’s only option at this school is to earn a certificate by spending $9,000 more to re-take four of the classes she’s already completed. A certificate which they won’t award her now, although she’s completed nearly four times as many classes in the discipline.
Story 2 – John’s hands-on training at a state technical college was converted to online instruction during the pandemic, erasing the option for internships before he graduated last year. Now he’s competing with this year’s graduates, all of whom took internships, and the program director isn’t returning calls or emails to help arrange the hands-on training he needs.
Story 3 – When she graduated with her online masters from a state university three years ago, Tabitha was encouraged to continue on for a doctorate and was told some of her earned credits would apply. Now she’s being told she can only earn the doctorate with daily, on-site presence at the rural campus two hours from her home — although dozens of other schools nationally offer this program online.
Story 4 – Anna has inquired multiple times over four years at a nonprofit university about purchasing or auditing one masters course but has been told she must commit to the entire masters before she can do this. Committing means first being accepted into the program — requiring a test, an essay, three recommendations, an application fee, and a student financial aid form — a process she must complete before identifying if she can keep up with the coursework while working full-time.
Story 5 – Finally, a hopeful story. To his delight, a state university reviewed Kelly’s 10-year-old credits, and he’ll be able to finish the final two courses and earn his masters degree this summer. He was told, “We want to make this work for you.”
So you see, universities and colleges, it can be done. As a matter of survival, it’s time for all of higher education to follow suit, making it possible for students to continue their training and gain value from investments they’ve already made. These steps would help:
• Put admissions people on the phones evenings and weekends, when working adults (and the parents of traditional-age students) are most available.
• Improve web pages so each degree clearly displays: Number of classes for completion; cost per class; description of each class; total program cost and time to completion, and which classes can be accessed online.
• Recognize we’ve been in a pandemic and that training programs were interrupted, stopped or only partially delivered. What accommodations are you making for this extraordinary situation?
• Most importantly, create a review department to help students salvage past credits they’ve earned while showing them the pathway to complete a certificate or degree.
This isn’t meant as threat, but I feel comfortable in predicting that schools which don’t provide at least this much value and customer service will complete the journey toward becoming irrelevant.
And even if I’m wrong, I really don’t want to see another derrick on a local campus, putting up another dormitory with funds that could be used instead to reach the full range of students trying to learn there.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
News
Mike Lupica: All Rise! Aaron Judge the big attraction again for the Bombers
When Giancarlo Stanton hits one, and that doesn’t mean one of those cheapies to right, they stay hit. There was a time when Alex Rodriguez, in his prime, hit balls out of sight for the Yankees, though we’ll never know how many of those home runs were chemically aided. And we had Godzilla, Hideki Matsui, for a time, all the way through the homer he hit against the Phillies in Game 6 in ‘09, the last time the Yankees managed to win it all.
It’s different with Aaron Judge, who has gotten on the kind of tear we saw from him five years ago, when he hit 52 home runs in a season and set the rookie record until Pete Alonso came along on the other side of town to break it. In so many theatrical ways, No. 99 is the most exciting at-bat for the Yankees since Reggie, and one of the most exciting at-bats anywhere.
“They used to call me a hot dog,” Reggie told me one time. “But nobody goes to buy one when I step into the box.”
Judge is the Yankee everybody wants to watch, and not just Yankee fans. Derek Jeter was poise and excellence and grace and winning. And great precision, at the plate and in the field. And there was occasionally magic to Jeter’s game, the way there was with The Flip against the A’s back in 2001, and the night he hit that home run against the Diamondbacks and became Mr. November. There was even the night against the Red Sox when Jeter came sprinting over from shortstop and then did a face-plant into the third base stands to get his team an out.
Of course, there was that walk-off game-winning single on the last night Jeter ever had at either Yankee Stadium.
But ballparks didn’t come to a stop when Jeter stepped to the plate. They do for Aaron Judge. They did the other night when he hit that three-run, walk-off bomb to beat the Blue Jays in the bottom of the 9th. We are being reminded, over last season and this one and especially this one, why Judge matters to the Yankees and Yankee fans as much as he does.
Remember that old marketing campaign the Yankees had? At any moment a great moment? That’s Judge right now. Stanton has been just as hot as Judge over the past couple of weeks, no doubt. He and Judge are once again combining to be the best front line in baseball, Stanton at 6-6 and Judge at 6-7. But Stanton will never be embraced here the way Judge is, for as long as Judge is here. Nothing against Stanton. He has handled himself in New York about as well as you can, even in hard times for him, with the fans and when he was injured.
But Yankee fans look at Judge as one of their own, and always will. Maybe some of them are already wondering if Judge would already have his new, long-term contract extension if the Yankees weren’t paying crazy money to Stanton. No matter. It is Judge who is the most popular Yankee, by far. It is Judge who is the face of the franchise. It is Judge who placed a huge bet on himself, right before Opening Day, by turning down a $213 million, 7-year extension. Again: By the end of this season, if Judge stays healthy, that money might look like some sort of bargain price.
Stanton has done his part to carry the Yankees lately every bit as much as Judge has. In that 15-7 victory over the White Sox on Thursday night, Judge hit another homer and Stanton hit two. But when the Yankees were scoring seven in the 8th after two were out, maybe the most important moment was No. 99 not just beating out an infield hit to the shortstop side of second base, but plating two runs by the time the play was over.
When that game was over, here is what Judge said:
“It speaks volumes to the type of guys we have in this clubhouse. It doesn’t matter what the score is. It doesn’t matter if we’re down, it doesn’t matter if we’re up. We want to win.”
Now the Yankees are winning in a way they haven’t in years. They aren’t just making their own fans pay attention to them again. They aren’t just making the Rays and Jays, the two teams behind them in the American League East, pay attention. They are making all of baseball do that. They are the YANKEES again in April and May. All caps. So much of this has been built around Judge, as hot as Stanton has been going.
It is impossible to believe that Judge will be going anywhere if he becomes a free agent at the end of the season. But I thought the Yankees would lock him up to one of those $300 million contracts before they stopped negotiating right before Opening Day. They didn’t. The Yankees then announced to the whole wide world what they had offered Judge, as a way of letting you know how fair they were being, and what kind of effort they’d made. Except for this: There aren’t any medals for trying in situations like this.
I remember one time in the old days when the late George Young freely admitted that he’d paid his star running back, Joe Morris, far more than he’d intended when negotiations had begun between Morris and the organization. The Giants and Morris eventually reached an agreement in September of 1986. Then the Giants won their first Super Bowl around four months later.
“Your finances change,” Young told me one day on the telephone, “when you have a chance to win.”
That isn’t the case right now with Judge and the Yankees. He isn’t going anywhere for now, maybe forever. But if Judge didn’t go for the Yankees’ original offer, then it wasn’t enough, simple as that, even knowing how many games he missed because of injuries in 2018 and 2019 and 2020. Can I see him playing somewhere else next season? I can’t. I believe he is going to be a Yankee for life the way Jeter was, and Mo Rivera was. And Bernie and Posada. It will still be interesting, if he has a monster, MVP-type season, just how much more money than $213 million over seven it is going to cost Hal Steinbrenner.
And ask yourself this question: Do you think this narrative would still be open-ended if Steve Cohen owned the New York Yankees? Actually, there’s no need to ask the question, since everybody in town already knows the answer.
For now, Yankee fans are just enjoying the show. Enjoying having their team back. Before Judge came along, the big Yankee attraction for nearly a decade was farewell tours for Jeter and Mo. Now the big man is the big attraction again. Best Yankee at-bat since Reggie. You know the drill by now. All Rise.
HARDEN TURNS INTO BEN SIMMONS, GREG NORMAN’S DOUBLE BOGEY & BRADY FINALLY CATCHES A BREAK …
You know who won the Nets-Sixers trade?
No one did.
Maybe the most delicious irony of all is that when it was all on the line for the Sixers, James Harden turned into Ben Simmons.
And was afraid to shoot the ball.
No kidding, there was a point the other night when the Sixers were being eliminated by the Heat when I started to think I was going to have more shot attempts in the second half than Harden did.
One of these days maybe the Knicks will have a young star like Luka.
There had to be some times, during a couple of those blowout losses to the Penguins, when Rangers fans must have been wondering where Henrik Lundqvist was when their team really needed him.
Kyrie Irving just isn’t going to shut up, is he?
It’s worth noting that Erik Spoelstra of the Heat is already a Hall of Fame coach.
Jeanie Buss says she’s consulting with her old boyfriend, Phil Jackson, on how to fix the Lakers, and all I keep thinking is what could possibly go wrong with that?
My friend Barry Stanton, upon learning what Tom Brady is going to make from Fox when he retires, points out how short a run Joe Montana had at NBC when Joe was still the GOAT.
Greg Norman, who wants his shameless flacking for this new Saudi league to somehow appear noble, said this the other day when addressing the Saudi government’s alleged and brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi:
“Look, we’ve all made mistakes, and you just want to learn from those mistakes and how you can correct them going forward.”
Nobody asked this meathead how he thinks that helps Khashoggi.
Norman isn’t a frontman for this new league because he thinks it’s good for golf.
He thinks it’s good for Norman.
Same as Phil Mickelson did.
The two of them deserve each other.
It is going to be big tennis fun at Roland Garros to see if the kid, Carlos Alcaraz, is ready to win the French Open at the tender age of 19.
And while we’re on the subject of tennis:
Man oh man, wouldn’t it be something to see Roger Federer have one more great day on Centre Court at Wimbledon?
The way Jeff McNeil is hitting now for the Mets?
That’s the way he always hit before last season.
Gleyber Torres seems to have gotten it into his head that he’s still supposed to be a baseball star.
John Henry’s Penguins have more firepower than Henry’s Red Sox right now.
“Bosch: Legacy” is everything I thought it was going to be.
And more.
Does Kevin Durant still think Charles Barkley is being mean to him?
I really was genuinely happy for Touchdown Tom, though, when I heard about the Fox deal.
Finally, the guy catches a break.
