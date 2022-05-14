News
Omar Kelly: It’s unrealistic to expect significant impact from Dolphins rookies
Mike McDaniel walked up to Erik Ezukanma before his first practice as a Miami Dolphins player and began to tease the rookie.
The Dolphins’ coach was seemingly attempted to cut the tension, ease the nervous energy the team’s fourth-round pick had percolating by bringing up his body fat, and telling the former Texas Tech receiver he needed to get it down.
“I’m at four percent,” said Ezukanma, who caught 138 passes for 2,165 yards and scored 17 touchdowns during his four seasons with the Red Raiders. “He was cracking a joke on me. We had a little laugh.”
Before taking to the field on Friday during the first on-field session of Dolphins rookie minicamp, all the newcomers — the four draftees, the 14 undrafted rookie free agents, and camp tryout players — were measured, weighed, examined, tested, and basically over-analyzed to determine exactly what each player is working with.
So, what are these newbies bringing to the team?
The correct answer to that question about this handful of youngsters, who will likely get off to a slow start in the NFL because of how deep Miami’s roster appears to be, is inexperience.
And with that comes a side of mistakes, and growing pains like what Jevon Holland, Jaelan Phillips, Jaylen Waddle and the rest of last year’s rookies experienced before picking up their productivity in the second half of the 2021 season.
That’s why it’s not safe to expect any of these rookies to play significant roles in 2022.
Former Kansas State standout Skylar Thompson might spend his rookie season on the practice squad unless he balls out in the preseason and becomes a developmental quarterback the Dolphins can’t expose to the waiver wire.
Unless Channing Tindall is a football savant, don’t be surprised if the former Georgia linebacker Miami selected with the 102 pick in the 2022 NFL draft spends his rookie season struggling to learn Miami’s complicated hybrid defense.
The odds of Tindall, who was a tad smaller than I expected despite being listed at 6 feet 2, 230 pounds, unseating Jerome Baker and Elandon Roberts for one of the starting inside linebacker spots are slim. Baker has led the team in tackles for three years, and Roberts, a two-time team captain, is coming off a career year, one where he wasn’t a full year into the rehab of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee until December.
So in an ideal world Tindall, who was a role player on the Georgia team that won the national championship last fall, become a package-based player. Maybe he’ll push Duke Riley for the role he held last season as a pass-coverage specialist.
“College was fast-paced, but it’s even faster here,” Tindall said following Friday’s practice. “That’s probably the biggest thing I took from today.”
Cameron Goode, the California pass rusher the Dolphins selected in the seventh round, facing a similar uphill climb. Unless this 6-foot-3, 232-pounder becomes an edge-rushing demon during training camp and the exhibition season he’ll likely need to carve out a contributing role on special teams.
That might not seem like a lot, but it would be more than what last year’s seventh-round picks — tailback Gerrid Doaks and offensive tackle Larnel Coleman — did for the Dolphins. Miami stashed Coleman on the injury report last season, and Doaks spent the entire season on Miami’s practice squad despite the Dolphins’ desperate need for tailback help at midseason.
After Friday’s session Goode commented on how “surreal” it was to be on an NFL roster.
That’s why his 5:45 a.m. alarm didn’t bother him even though Goode was up till around midnight studying his newly issued playbook, and watching film on the team-issued iPad.
“My mind was racing,” Goode explaining why he couldn’t sleep.
“When I woke up this morning I was telling myself there is no place on earth I’d rather be,” said Goode, who registered 172 tackles, and 20.5 sacks in the 37 college games. “I was tired, but I couldn’t be mad.”
After all, he’s living his dream, a dream so many other college football players have, but don’t get a chance to make a reality. Even if it is as a role player, or roster long shot.
()
News
Chicago White Sox place RHP Lucas Giolito on the COVID-19 injured list and reinstate OF Andrew Vaughn
The Chicago White Sox placed starter Lucas Giolito on the COVID-19-related injured list and reinstated outfielder Andrew Vaughn from the 10-day IL, the team announced Friday.
Giolito began experiencing symptoms Wednesday, the team said. He is expected to rejoin the Sox next week.
Vaughn went 2-for-7 with two solo home runs and three runs in two rehab games with Triple-A Charlotte this week. He was on the injured list since May 2 with a bruised right hand.
()
News
Mets catcher James McCann breaks bone in left wrist, could miss six weeks
Not much has gone wrong for the Mets to start the 2022 campaign.
But the first-place Mets suffered a blow on Friday when it was announced that catcher James McCann suffered a broken bone in his left wrist and will need surgery.
The Mets projected his recovery time at approximately six weeks.
McCann was placed on the 10-day IL.
Developing story, check back for details.
()
News
Kayvon Thibodeaux could galvanize Giants if production matches personality
Turning the tide of the Giants’ recent irrelevance just might start with Kayvon Thibodeaux’s charismatic influence.
There was a buzz to the Giants’ No. 5 overall pick hitting Friday’s practice field in his new No. 5 jersey on the first day of rookie minicamp.
Thibodeaux, a kid from Los Angeles, said that hearing The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Juicy” on the loudspeakers nearly brought him to tears.
“I almost cried because I was like, ‘Man, we’re really here,” Thibodeaux said, beaming.
He was thrilled to be back on a field because he really hasn’t been a part of a team in six months. But it was also important to Thibodeaux that it was this field, with the Manhattan skyline in the background.
“I savor every moment, man,” Thibodeaux said, opening his arms wide to his surroundings outside the Giants’ facility in East Rutherford. “It’s like dude, [there’s] MetLife [Stadium], the American Dream, the New York Giants. Are you serious?”
What about the Empire State Building off in the distance?
“I can’t even see it because there’s all this greatness right here,” Thibodeaux said, not missing a beat. “So for me, it’s a dream come true.”
This is important because the Giants are a landmark franchise that has lost its way and received only one prime time game on their 2022 schedule from the NFL. But Thibodeaux might have the magnetic makeup to turn them into a desirable destination and feature attraction again.
Former Giant Chris Canty, the Super Bowl XLVI champion and current national ESPN radio host, told the Daily News that he believes Thibodeaux is the kind of player and person that teammates will follow.
“He’s a special talent, but beyond that, I think he’s got the type of personality that if he produces on the field, players in the locker room are going to gravitate toward him,” Canty said last week at the United Way of New York City’s 29th annual Gridiron Gala. “He’s gonna be a leader early on in his career, and the Giants have been lacking in that department for a really long time.”
Playing in New York obviously comes with challenges, temptations and opportunities for a star with the world at his fingertips like Thibodeaux. Giants running back Saquon Barkley, though, said that managing a brand in the Big Apple is best accomplished by keeping football the priority and letting the rest fall into place.
“Be you,” Barkley said he would advise Thibodeaux. “Be you. It’s all about coming in ready to work and having the right mindset. There’s gonna be a lot of things across the water that you can get your hands on and benefit off of, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to keep the main thing the main thing. And the stuff I’ve heard about him and his work ethic, he’s a great worker. He loves football. So he don’t gotta worry about that.”
Former Steeler O-lineman Max Starks, a two-time Super Bowl winner and current NFL analyst, called Thibodeaux’s final college game, a Pac-12 championship loss to Utah. He confirmed Thibodeaux’s work ethic is there, and the proof is in what he’s accomplished.
“Kayvon Thibodeaux, he’s always been the best at every level he’s competed at,” Starks said at Willie Colon’s charity golf event in Summit, N.J. “He’s been the best high school player in the country. He’s been the best defensive player in the country at the collegiate level. So that doesn’t go away. And that motivation won’t go away because now he has to prove he’s the best at the top level.”
To the dismay of Thibodeaux’s NFL Draft detractors, he eagerly accepted detailed coaching from outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins on Friday, paired up with former Texas outside backer Ray Thornton in position drills. Then he tried to take what he learned and apply it on the left edge in coordinator Don Martindale’s scheme.
He was humble. He knows he hasn’t ‘arrived’ yet just because he’s wearing an NFL uniform.
“Ya know, I put it on but I feel like I’m not there yet,” He said. “I feel like there’s still some hoops and hurdles and prelims I gotta go through.”
But Thibodeaux also welcomed the idea that a rookie can be a leader by setting an example.
“It’s about doing the right thing at all times,” he said. “So for me, as long as I’m leading myself down the right path, people are gonna follow. As long as I’m going the right way, it’s gonna be easy to have people go with me. I’m not saying that I’m gonna step in and be a vocal leader, but I’m gonna make sure I do everything the right way so that when people see me, they know I’m the last one leaving, they know I’m the first one in, and that’s just how I do things.”
Canty, who knows what a great locker room looks like, said Thibodeaux’s authenticity sticks out to him the most and bodes well for how he’ll fare in New York.
“He’s not afraid to be his authentic self,” Canty said. “He’s shown that on various platforms, in college football, during the media tours in the pre-draft process. And authenticity is the ultimate currency, especially with today’s athlete. He’s gonna go in that locker room, he’s gonna be himself, and guys are gonna love him for it.”
As an example, Thibodeaux told the Giants in his NFL Combine interview in March that he nearly quit football in eighth grade. On Friday, he explained that even at that young age, he saw the pressure to perform that came with being the best.
“It wasn’t like I was on the field and like I quit,” Thibodeaux said Friday. “It was a conversation I had with my mom talking about [how] I wanted to take a year off of football and go play basketball. It was just an idea for me, because being a kid, you see all these statistics and you see all you guys creating narratives and creating frames on how hard it is to make it to the NFL. So for me, I had doubt in my mind.”
But Thibodeaux eventually ran toward that pressure, not away from it.
“I had to dial back to my faith and realize that you know, there’s gonna be statistics with everything, right? It’s up to you to create your own legacy,” he said.
His legacy now will define the Giants’ legacy. Whether or not he’s able to help turn this franchise around, it will be worth watching him to find out.
()
Omar Kelly: It’s unrealistic to expect significant impact from Dolphins rookies
Understanding the Share in Adult Child Meetings
Chicago White Sox place RHP Lucas Giolito on the COVID-19 injured list and reinstate OF Andrew Vaughn
Selection Criteria: Example of How to Answer Selection Criteria to Get a Government Job
Mets catcher James McCann breaks bone in left wrist, could miss six weeks
Kayvon Thibodeaux could galvanize Giants if production matches personality
Investing – Preparing for the Next Bear Market
St. Paul, Minneapolis officially launch all-electric car-sharing network
Nigeria’s Oil Imbroglio and the Case Against Imports
MN Republicans endorse Ryan Wilson for state auditor
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News7 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach