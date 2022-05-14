Finance
Options Trading – 5 Interesting Facts About Stock Options
When people refer to options trading they could actually be referring to a number of different securities. Options are traded on all types of securities (forex, commodities, stocks, etc.), but for the purpose of this article I will only be referring to stock options.
Here are 5 interesting facts about options trading that most traders never realize:
Fact 1: Most people never know who actually creates stock options. Heck, I traded for years before I found out the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) issues all listed options at the CBOE as well as other U.S. option exchanges.
The OCC ensures the options market stays liquid and that there is always a buyer and seller for every transaction. Another party that helps facilitate this liquidity are Market Makers.
Fact 2: Sometimes it’s not another options trader who buys or sells your stock option from/to you. Market Makers are exchange members who help keep the market liquid by using their own money to buy and sell options.
So when there is an absence of public buy and sell orders the Market Makers step in and put up their own capital to ensure the trade can be executed.
Fact 3: The price options are quoted at is their per share price, but they are only actually sold in 100 share batches. So what that means is that whatever price you see quoted has to be multiplied by 100 to get the true cost of that option.
People who are unaware of how stock options work may look at a quoted price of $2 and then get excited thinking they can buy that stock option for $2 when in all actuality it will cost them $200.
Fact 4: Stock options do NOT expire the third Friday of the month of their expiration. They actually expire the third Saturday of the month of expiration, but for trading purposes people usually state that they expire on Friday (since the market is not open on Saturday).
Fact 5: When you purchase a stock option you’re not purchasing ownership in anything like you are with stocks. The only thing you are purchasing is a contract that grants you certain “rights”.
In the case of a Call option you are purchasing the “right” to buy a stock and with Put options you are purchasing the “right” to sell a stock.
Options trading can be confusing at first, but take your time, keep learning and eventually things will start to come together.
Finance
A Bluffer’s Guide to Options Trading
Options and warrants are derivatives – that is, their value depends on the value of the share – so you’ll need to have done your underlying analysis of the share’s prospects before you start considering buying the options. One of the most attractive – but equally the most dangerous – aspects of options is that they can provide you with the ability to greatly leverage your money.
Essentially an option is just what the name suggests – it is an option to buy or sell shares at a particular price, as if you said to a friend ‘If you ever want to sell that car of yours, I’ll give you five hundred quid for it.’ Your friend doesn’t have to sell you the car – but he can sell it to you at that price.
Yes, that’s a childish example. But it’s quite an important distinction between options and some other derivatives, such as futures, that you have the choice, and can let the option lapse. With futures, you don’t have the choice – you have to exercise them. Traded options give you a third choice – as well as exercising the option (buying the shares), or letting it expire, you can trade it on the market. You can have a call or put option – a call gives you the right to buy the shares at a given price, a put gives you the right to sell them at that particular price. (In fact, very few traded options are ever exercised – that’s not what they’re there for.)
The pricing of options is a horrifically rocket-scientist job if you do it properly, involving the Black-Scholes Formula. I have actually used the wretched thing and it’s hard work unless you have a certain aptitude, and I think I can confidently say it’s an aptitude I haven’t got.
A simpler way of looking at options pricing is that the option has two potential sources of value. First, intrinsic value, the difference between the share price now and the ‘strike price’ of the option.
The premium (that is, the price) of the option should reflect both these sources of value. Remember that options are wasting assets, since they expire at a particular date – if you buy an out of the money option and hold it all the way to expiry, it will gradually decline in value until you have lost all your money. So buy and hold is not a strategy that works with options, as it does with shares.
Obviously, if you think the share price is going up, you’d buy a call option (you could, equally, sell a put option short), and if you think the price is going down, you’d buy a put.
There are all kinds of strategies that options traders use to generate income and capital returns – writing options, straddles, collars and so on. I’m not going to cover those here – they are for the trader, not the investor, and if you’re mainly an equity investor, they’re probably not very relevant to you.
The simplest way of using options is to gear up your investment on shares you want to buy – getting more exposure for the same stake. You might decide to use options rather than buying the underlying shares if you think the share price movement will occur suddenly – for instance if there’s a regulatory decision coming up, like the bank charges case in the High Court or the water regulator’s decision on pricing, you could use options to take a position on it.
But you can also use options to hedge your portfolio. Suppose you held water shares for the income from dividends, but you were worried about the water regulator coming out with a very adverse decision. It’s not worth trading in and out of your whole portfolio, if you want to carry on holding the shares as long as the decision is a good one. Instead, you could defend yourself against downside risk by buying a put.
One major warning that should accompany both options and warrants is that they can be highly illiquid, with big spreads. Another key concern is margin calls – these happen when an options trading account no longer has enough money to support the open trades. Because of the leverage effect of using options, these margin calls could wipe an investor out so you would need to be particularly careful about using options to trade in volatile stocks.
Finally, you should be aware that these are very technical markets and you really need to do your own research if you’re going to use these products.
Finance
GC Watches: Style Is an Attitude
Time is very essential part of human being’s lives. So, to not let the advantage slip, everyone makes use of it. One of the well known philosopher said, “Money, I can only gain or lose. But time I can only lose. So, I must spend it carefully.” This written quote makes the people realize the importance of time in this fast moving world. If a person is able to track his or her time, then it is seen that the person always achieves the taste of success. In this fast changing and moving world, people want to have something that keeps them on track. To manage the daily routine of life, there are various types of timekeeping devices available in the market but amongst them, one such device or instrument, which is most preferred by the people all around the world is a watch. There are numbers of watch makers available in the world of watches but one brand which has its unique and special place in the heart of people as well as in the market is GC Watches. The brand has a top class range of wrist watches for every age and gender with novel technologies as well as contemporary features.
Looking into the history of watches, people will learn that the first sign of time keeping was came into light in the form of stationary and portable sun-dials in Egypt or Mesopotamia. Turning the pages, in the 1500 BC, one finds that the oldest type or form of sun-dials was found during this era. It was later in the 1524 BC in Italy, when the first type of watches was designed. Because of the lack of power, the portable time keeping had faced too many problems before the year 1600. Going deeply into the watch history, people will also find that the people of ancient time tracked their time through the shadows cast by the sun. But, that method of tracking time was not so successful because it became really hard to keep tracking time during the hours of cloudy weather or the monsoon season. Around the 14th century in Europe, the first mechanical watch was invented whereas the pocket watches came in the period of the late 16th century. The era of Pendulum watches came during the 17the century but it was finally in the 19th century when the designer watches with some modern features and specifications came into existence. Since that era of designer watches, the world of timepiece has gone through various designs, novel functionalities as well as numerous colours and shapes. Looking at the growth of the watch industry, numbers of brands came into existence to fulfill the needs and the demands of people across the world as per the latest fashion trends. But, one brand that has made its own unique place amongst these brands is GC Watches.
This well known brand was founded by Georges, Armand, Paul, and Maurice Marciano, four Jewish Moroccan brothers in the year 1981 in Los Angeles (CA). The brand has its business in three segments which includes clothing, watches and jewellery. It was GC that gave a definition as well as direction to the concept of designer watches by adding stones, diamonds and other metals and jewels into it. The watches under the brand’s umbrella are the perfect blend of impeccable designs, world class comfort and splendid colours. Each and every piece of these watches is made or designed with perfection as well as extreme craftsmanship. This renowned brand, GC Watches, has given a new height to the making of watches. The best quality of these timepieces is that every watch of this top-notch brand is made with high quality imported material, therefore these timepieces are the perfect example of durability and high end performance. These watches are quite light in weight and easy to wear. As they have modern features and functionalities, these world class watches always show accurate time. In the quality department as well, these branded watches has made its mark by passing various quality tests before going into the market.
The trustworthiness and the class of these GC Watches can be traced with the fact that they ared worn by some of the renowned personalities of the world. These branded GC Watches are an inseparable part of some of the top fashion events as well as some social events like Milan Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, Lakme Fashion Week as well as New York Fashion Week. Some of the brand’s top collections of these watches are the Sport Chic Collection, Classic Collection, Glam Chic Collection, Precious Collection and Special Edition Collection that are most popular amongst the people all around the world. This top brand has a wide range of best quality watches for both men and women, so that one can wear these quality watches with any type of attires, whether it’s formal or casual, it suits on both. There are some watches of this brand which have created a loud buzz amongst the generation ‘X’ such as Gc 47004G2 Men Watches, Gc I50001G1 Men Watch, and many more.
There are exclusive showrooms of the brand as well as leading retail outlets all around the world where buyers can go and choose the best one for themselves as per their requirements. Buying these world class GC Watches is just a few clicks away as there are many shopping portals through which one can buy online watches at the most affordable prices as compare to the market prices. You can even buy watches online India through brand’s official website where you can also go through some of the latest collections of the watches before making the final decision to buy one for yourself. These watches not only tell you time but also enhance your look and personality. You can even gift these amazing timepieces to your loved ones as a token of love. So, give your wrist a stylish look with these top class GC Watches.
Finance
Rebranding Nigeria’s Cities
A conceptual gap still exists in the understanding of the principles and practices of place branding amongst Nigeria’s many state and local government officials. Despite the efforts at the centre to promote this novel concept that has been described by branding professionals as one of the fastest growing knowledge sectors in global branding and marketing, it appears that place branding is largely only linked and associated with the various activities embarked upon by the federal government, aimed at improving Nigeria’s image in the international community, and to position her as a good destination for tourism and investment in sub-saharan Africa.
Since the Nigerian government launched the Nigeria Image Project in 2004, which was subsequently re-branded The Heart of Africa Project, not much has been seen from the respective local and state governments in the direction of formulating strategies to attract foreign investors and tourists to their various towns, villages and states. This overwhelming notion that place branding rests with the centre amounts to defeatist and faulty logic because according to Tom Traynor & Ro Breehl ‘every place does have some distinction, some reason to live there, work there, vacation there, rather than some other place’. They also argue that finding that ‘true compelling claim of distinction’ can be hard work which lots of tourism boards, city councils, business improvement districts aren’t prepared for, ‘preferring instead to move directly to (inevitably drab) advertising execution’. This line of least resistance
appears to be the one towed by Nigeria’s state and local government officials.
There are many benefits to states and local governments who make conscious efforts to market their regions both to internal and external stakeholders. If the governments in these states and local governments can institute sound fiscal policies and invest in infrastructures, the job of selling their places becomes easier. The starting point would be the development of a branding framework and strategy encompassing their distinctive cultural, tourism, human capital, economic, educational and personality assets. The second stage would be the implementation of the strategy by appointed marketing communication professionals working closely with the commissioners of information and strategy; the local governments could also do a similar thing by appointing qualified supervising councillors to head the information and communication units of the local governments.
The respective state governors and local government chairmen having recognised the strategic importance of managing their brand assets could also set up small committees headed by marketing communication professionals, to coordinate their various place branding efforts. Appointing non-professionals to such positions purely on political grounds is actually counter –productive and could undermine their prospects of reaping the benefits of economic development which strategic place branding may attract.
Donald Duke, the saxophone playing governor of Cross River state provides a good model for other states and local governments in Nigeria to copy. He has consciously pursued a policy of shying away from controversy since he became the governor of the state. This has helped ensure that his reputation remains quite intact as he has not been named or mentioned in any media report, nor by Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as one of the corrupt governors. This is quite encouraging as the same can not be said about his colleagues.
Governor Duke’s admirers cut across different age groups and gender, not only because of his boyish looks, social savvy and bespoke fashion sense but also because he is one of the few governors that have actually implemented programmes that have directly impacted on the lives of his people. He has gone a step further with his Tinapa project (Africa’s premier business resort); a project which when completed would put his state and Nigeria on the map of world tourism. The state government has also set up well-designed and maintained websites – http://www.tinapa.com and [http://www.crossriverstate.com] which serves as its windows to the world. The calabar and Cross River brands have steadily improved as strong Nigerian brands during Governor Duke’s stay at the government house.
Nigeria’s many states and local governments should indeed take advantage of emerging technologies such as the internet and incorporate them as governance tools, many do not yet have functioning websites, and for some that do, their sites lack the professional touch that would help enhance their overall brand image.
Another state which recently impressed is Kwara state. Kudos to the state governor, Bukola Saraki who has managed to attract sacked Zimbabwean farmers to the state, and have kept faith with them despite the criticisms his government received over the move. Some of the criticisms were rather unfair and seemed ill-informed as the potential economic benefits to the state and her citizens were obviously overlooked by the critics. The Kwara state government recently scored another PR coup which would help project the image of the state further; it successfully exploited the opportunity of the ThisDay music festival and invited the star attraction Jay-Z to Kwara state to commission some government projects. During his visit to the state, Jay-Z was honoured by the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari and also had a road named after him – Shawn “Jay – Z” Carter Road.
It is indeed a positive thing for the state to have Jay-Z dressed up in native aso oke attire riding the traditional horse during his turbanning ceremony. Such images beamed across the world are actually priceless and could help to project the Kwara state brand further. However for this PR coup to actually impact on the economy of the state, the Kwara state government must also complement its efforts with good governance.
Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city has also done well in this regard and seems to be enjoying a new lease of life, conscious efforts by the federal capital territory (FCT) minister Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and his team to sanitise the city appears to be paying off, some of these efforts though have come at a heavy price such as homelessness for the residents of the houses demolished during the various rounds of demolition exercises in the city. Residents however appreciate the changing face of Abuja and the various recreation parks now available for their use. The FCT minister has embarked on policies to change the face of the city which sometimes appeared controversial. His ban on Okada (commercial motorcycles), importation of London cabs and vigorous pursuit and implementation of the Abuja master plan has led to the demolition of illegal structures in and around the city, and has in so doing reclaimed back lands which have now been transformed into parks for the enjoyment of city residents and visitors. Nigeria’s capital city has also consolidated efforts at re-branding its image through music, art, tourism and business. The annual Abuja carnival modelled after the Rio de Janerio carnival, Abuja Rocks @ 30 (an entertainment package to celebrate the city’s 30 years and strengthen the consciousness of unity in Nigeria) and the proposed Abuja tower are some of the efforts aimed at repositioning Abuja as a good destination, such efforts would also help to stretch the Abuja brand further.
States such as Anambra state have a lot to do to improve their brand image which has been negatively undermined by the activities of indigenous politicians such as Chris Ubah and Emeka Offor before him. The current governor Mr. Peter Obi with his private sector background and experience appears to be the right man for the job but his slow start has continued to attract the criticisms of Anambra state indigenes whose patience are now running out. With all the material and human resources that abound in the state, including the extra advantage of being the home state of some famous Nigerians such as Rt. Hon. Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chinua Achebe, Phillip Emeagwali, Arthur Ekwensi, Prof. Charles Soludo, Emeka Anyaoku, Prof. (Mrs) Oby Ezekwesili etc.
Anambra state should indeed be more than it is at the moment. Worryingly, the state government appears not to be quite in sync with current perceptions and concepts in place branding. The only reported effort at rebranding Anambra state was the changing of the state’s slogan from Anambra – Home for all to Anambra – Home for all good people. Surely the state can do better. Part of the problems with the Anambra brand is the general perception that its citizens are mainly interested in commercial pursuits as against intellectual engagements, the state also continues to suffer from the huge burden of the political class, most recently the state legislators have initiated the process of impeaching Mr. Peter Obi thus fuelling further instability, riots and demonstrations in the state. It’s about time that Anambra state, a potential economic and regional tiger wakes up and starts to harness her true potentials for the benefits of her indigenes. Historical sites such as the Ogbunike cave, Agulu lake, Igwe Osita Agwuna’s Obu Ofor Nri palace, Ochanja main market etc should be actively positioned as business and tourist attractions. Also with the rise in interest in Igbo culture and history, packaged and guided tours to the towns in Nri kingdom (the acclaimed cradle of Igbo civilisation and ancestral home of Ndigbo) could also help in extending the Anambra brand worldwide. The latter approach is favoured by Chikodi Anunobi, author of the book Nri Warriors of Peace. According to him ‘The story of Nri dynasty sums up the story of Ndigbo, and so anybody wishing to know more about Ndigbo and their history is better off visiting Nri towns’.
The Lagos, Delta, Rivers and Akwa Ibom state governments have repeatedly failed to capitalise on the rich natural resources abundant in their states, they have also not fully exploited the huge presence of foreign nationals in their states who are active in the oil and gas industry, these expatriates could easily serve as unofficial goodwill ambassadors of these states to their respective home countries and help them to attract additional foreign direct investments in other sectors. Despite the huge revenues these states earn as oil producing states and the blessings of Mother Nature which has richly endowed them with oceans, rivers, fertile farmlands and crude oil, infrastructural development has not been top on the agenda of the respective governments thus making it difficult to leverage on their natural brand assets to successfully brand their cities and states as Nigeria’s favourite destinations for tourism and business.
The unrest and spate of kidnappings in the Niger Delta region by organisations such as MEND (Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta People) have also further eroded the brand images of the affected states. If President Obasanjo’s various economic reforms begin to pay off, and the a true atmosphere of competition emerges in the Nigerian socio-economic terrain, these states may find themselves being left out in the scramble for enabling investment climates, as both potential investors and human capital may chose only those cities and states that have positively positioned their brands and effectively communicated their place brand assets.
It is in the interest of the federal government of Nigeria to actively involve the states and local governments in this new drive to re-brand Nigeria, state and local government officials should be encouraged to set up standing committees or to have designated positions responsible for liaising with the officials of Nigeria’s ministry of information and national orientation (the overseeing ministry of the Heart of Africa project), this is in order to share ideas and adopt models of best practice. The recently concluded 2-day National Conference on the Nigeria Brand and Economic Development tagged Mind the Gap 2006 presented a good opportunity to get both the states and local governments involved, but it remains to be seen if they were even invited.
Options Trading – 5 Interesting Facts About Stock Options
Tribute!!! Trevor Strnad, The Lead Vocalist Of The Black Dahlia Murder Dies At The Age Of 41
Main Strategies to Promote Your Online Business
What Measures Do Reputable Online Casinos Take to Safeguard Their Players?
A Bluffer’s Guide to Options Trading
Tips In Choosing The Right Business Name
Hannah Gosselin Reveals Why She Chose To Live With Her Father Jon!
GC Watches: Style Is an Attitude
Scott Disick Reacts To Not Being Invited To Kris And Kendall’s Birthday Parties!
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 12 Taglines Are Here, See More!!
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach