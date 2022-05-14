News
Orioles struggle again with runners in scoring position, can’t back up Jordan Lyles in 4-2 loss to Tigers
Just for good measure, the Orioles were presented another golden opportunity. Left-hander Gregory Soto entered out of the bullpen in the ninth inning and promptly hit the first two batters he faced, then walked the bases loaded with one out.
And yet, once Soto was replaced by right-hander Will Vest, Baltimore did what Baltimore had done all night — squander the chance.
The Orioles left the bases loaded in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, a self-destructing tendency that resulted in a 4-2 defeat in the series opener against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
There was never a lack of chances for the Orioles (14-19), just a lack of follow-through. Baltimore stranded 14 base runners and hit 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position, with strikeouts from Ramón Urías and Rylan Bannon the final culprits. Before that, there was Cedric Mullins’ pop out in the eighth and Jorge Mateo’s strikeout in the seventh. They left two runners on base in the first and second innings, too.
The anemic offensive display didn’t help right-hander Jordan Lyles, who pitched well until the sixth inning barring the damage from designated hitter Miguel Cabrera.
If the production from Cabrera on Friday night wasn’t evidence enough, the numbers beyond the fence in left-center field should provide the necessary context of what kind of hitter the 39-year-old still is.
They began the evening against the Orioles at 503 and 3,014 — the number of home runs and hits Cabrera has clubbed during his career. By the end of the night, the Tigers star changed those numbers to 504 and 3,016, continuing a rise through Major League Baseball’s record books.
Lyles had pitched well for Baltimore for much of his 5 2/3 innings, but as Cabrera has done so frequently in his career — as those numbers prove — two swings helped unravel Lyles’ night.
The Orioles needed length from Lyles, coming off a bullpen game against St. Louis in which six relievers combined to cover a 3-2 win. It’s a role Lyles prides himself on, too — he didn’t want to leave the game last week, Hyde said, even after pitching into the eighth inning. He views himself as an innings eater, coming off a 180-frame season in 2021.
Last week, when Lyles started the first game of the Sunday doubleheader, Lyles delivered the length Hyde hoped for to alleviate the potential strain on the bullpen before a road trip, allowing two earned runs in 7 1/3 innings.
And in the series opener Friday, Lyles looked well on his way to another deep outing as he navigated five innings of one-run ball on 70 pitches. Across the previous six starts, Orioles starters had walked three combined batters. But Lyles walked a batter in each of the first three innings Friday, and while he worked around the first two, Cabrera’s right-center field double plated Javier Báez in the third.
Lyles settled down until the sixth inning, when Cabrera struck again. Lyles tried to sneak by a front-door slider. Instead, Cabrera rocked it to left field, near the numbers tracking his Hall of Fame-worthy career in real time. They changed as Cabrera put the Tigers up 2-0 to begin Lyles’ wavering sixth.
Lyles rebounded with a strikeout, then allowed a single, double and a single to bring home two more runs for Detroit. Two outs into the sixth, Hyde pulled Lyles at 91 pitches, his offense facing an uphill climb.
Even with home runs on consecutive pitches in the eighth inning from designated hitter Trey Mancini and right fielder Anthony Santander, the Orioles squandered prime chances throughout, a frustrating ending that lacked the big hit.
No Hays and Mountcastle
When Mullins and Mateo reached second and third with one out in the first inning, first baseman Ryan Mountcastle and outfielder Austin Hays might’ve strode to the plate next. Instead, with both dealing with injuries that held them out Friday and potentially longer, it was Mancini, Santander and Tyler Nevin.
Those three couldn’t drive in those runners, a theme for much of Friday’s outing.
Mountcastle (.258) and Hays (.235) are two of the Orioles’ better hitters in those situations, sitting third and fourth on the team with runners in scoring position. That’s been a weak point for the Orioles this season, as they entered Friday hitting .202 in those situations — the third lowest average in baseball.
With Mountcastle on the injured list and Hays recovering from stitches on his left hand, the Orioles will need to find a way to overcome their major absences. Mancini and Santander, who went back-to-back in the eighth, showed the power potential, but it was too few and far between.
Around the horn
>> In his major league debut, Orioles right-hander Denyi Reyes pitched a scoreless frame, striking out two batters. Báez was close to hitting a homer off Reyes, but the ball snuck just foul and was upheld by review.
>> Mountcastle was added to the 10-day injured list with a left forearm strain, retroactive to Wednesday. Mountcastle said he’s dealing with a shooting pain from his thumb up his forearm when he swings and catches a ball.
>> Hays missed Friday’s game after receiving stitches from a cleat wound Thursday. Hays said the stitches require at least 48 hours to heal and he’ll return once the pain reduces.
>> Triple-A Norfolk infielder Jahmai Jones was placed on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. He was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup and hasn’t played since. Jones is hitting .212 this season for the Tides.
This story will be updated.
Saturday, 4:10 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
Mets waste Scherzer’s stellar start, fall 2-1 to Mariners
Drew Smith was responsible for only one run earned run Friday night, but it turned out to be a killer.
After being handed the ball following starter Max Scherzer’s stellar 7-inning, 1-run outing, Smith walked the first two batters of the eighth inning. He then gave up a single to Ty France, allowing the Seattle Mariners (15-18) to pull ahead for a 2-1 win.
Smith walked off the field after retiring his last three batters of the inning head down and visibly disappointed. The damage was done.
The Mets’ (22-12) next chance at tying it up again came the bottom of the inning off a ball that left Pete Alonso’s bat at 103 miles per hour but died at the warning track. Alonso took off his helmet after rounding first base, equal parts frustrated and perplexed.
It was a much different mood for the Mets just one inning prior, when Scherzer screamed in celebration as he escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh.
Mariners’ manager Scott Servais joked about what his batters were told about hitting against Scherzer.
“Don’t look at the brown eye,” he said with a chuckle. Maybe they did it. Maybe they didn’t.
Scherzer easily did away with his first 10 batters on Japanese Heritage Night at Citi Field before he briefly slipped up.
Scherzer retired a total of 19 batters, including six strikeouts and two hit batters. He gave up one earned run on three hits and issued two walks over seven innings and 98 pitches on Thursday. It was the first time he hit two batters in one game since July 8, 2021, when he was still with the Nationals.
In the fourth inning, Scherzer plunked France with his four-seam fastball, drawing audible gasps from the home crowd. His second mistake was the single he gave up to his very next batter, J.P. Crawford, who entered the game with a lofty .953 OPS. That fourth inning got a little messier for Scherzer, when he gave up another single, this time to his fifth batter of the inning, Jesse Winker, which allowed France to score and tie the game 1-1.
He got into a little trouble again in the seventh when he loaded the bases after giving up a single to Eugenio Suarez and walking Winker and Ford. But he got his final batter of the inning, Steven Souza Jr. to ground into a double play, closing the inning without another Mariner scoring, and he was able to walk away to ravenous cheers from the Mets faithful.
()
Clippers overcome Saints’ 7-run inning to win fourth straight game in series
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Clippers seem to have the St. Paul Saints’ number this week.
The Clippers beat the Saints for the fourth consecutive time in this six-game series, winning 11-7 on Friday night in front of 7,904 fans at Huntington Park.
Columbus (22-12) jumped to a quick 7-0 lead with three runs in the first inning and four more in the second. St. Paul (15-17) didn’t waste any time getting back in the game, scoring seven runs in the third inning to tie the score 7-7.
That’s where things remained until the Clippers scored two runs in the seventh inning and two more in the eighth to put the game away.
Three big hits ignited the Saints’ seven-run third inning. Jake Cake drove in the first three runs with a bases-loaded triple to center field that scored Cole Sturgeon, Kevin Merrell and Jermaine Palacios. Then Kyle Garlick homered to left field to score Cave and draw the Saints to within 7-5. Sturgeon then tied the score 7-7 with a two-run double to left field that scored Curtis Terry and Caleb Hamilton.
Cave and Terry finished with two hits apiece for the Saints, who had nine hits in all.
Heat have to wait until Sunday to see if it’s Celtics or Bucks as opponent in East finals | Schedule
It will be one and done when it comes to Miami Heat full-scale preparations for the Eastern Conference finals.
With the Boston Celtics defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 108-95 Friday night at Fiserv Forum, it will come down to a winner-take-all 3:30 p.m. Sunday Game 7 at TD Garden to decide that best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal.
Awaiting that winner will be an 8:30 p.m. Tuesday game against the Heat at FTX Arena.
In the previous round, the Heat had two days to work with the knowledge of the Philadelphia 76ers being their opponent, winning that series 4-2.
But while the Tuesday start gives the Heat four days off before returning in the wake of their series-clinching victory Thursday night in Philadelphia, there now only will be Monday’s practice to work with the knowledge of their next opponent.
The Heat, who finished the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, went 1-2 during the regular season against the No. 2 Celtics, winning the final meeting.
Against the No. 3 Bucks, the Heat went 2-2, losing the final meeting of that season series.
The Heat have faced the Bucks in each of the previous two postseasons, eliminating the Bucks 4-1 in the second round in 2020, when the postseason was contested in the Disney World quarantine bubble. The Bucks then swept the Heat 4-0 in last season’s opening round.
The Heat last faced the Celtics in the playoffs in the 2020 Eastern Conference finals, winning that series 2-2. The last time the Heat played the Celtics in the postseason outside of a bubble setting was when they won the 2012 Eastern Conference finals 4-3.
Asked Friday on ESPN whether the Heat would relish the opportunity to avenge last year’s playoff sweep at the hands of the Bucks, Heat center Bam Adebayo said, “Yeah, of course. But you know it doesn’t matter which one. We’ll prepare, get ready. Everybody’s playing at a high, high level right now.”
If Boston is the opponent, Adebayo downplayed any animus over being beaten out for the Defensive Player of the Year award by Celtics guard Marcus Smart.
“Nah,” he said, “that’s just awards.”
Eastern Conference finals
Game 1: Tuesday, FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Thursday, FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: May 21, at Boston or Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: May 23, at Boston or Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 5*: May 25: FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 6*: May 27, at Boston or Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 7*: May 29: FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
* – If necessary.
(No local television in conference finals.)
()
