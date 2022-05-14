Painter of the Night Chapter 103: When is Season 4 Releasing?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Painter of the Night Chapter 103 release date is not announced, but it is set to release in the coming months in 2022. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.

There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Painter of the Night Chapter 103.

NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED

Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));

Painter of the Night Chapter 103 Release Date

Painter of the Night Chapter 103 release date is not announced, but it is set to release in the coming months in 2022. The fans of the manga are quite excited about this latest update.

It becomes so popular in the release of just a few chapters, and now it has many fan bases. The release date of Chapter 103 is not announced, but it is set to release in the coming months in 2022.

Painter of the Night Chapter 103 Raw Scan Release Date

As the release date for Chapter 103 of Painter of the Night is not announced yet, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.

Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Painter of the Night Chapter 103 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.

Painter of the Night is a well-known manga series written and illustrated by the renowned author, Byeonduck. This absolutely stunning comic came out two years back in 2019 for the very first time. The first volume or season comprises forty-four chapters. It is published by Lezhin Comics. Since its initial release, Painter of the Night started garnering more and more appreciation and acclaim for its unique and distinct conceptualization.

The style of art is quite creative, and fans really like the emotions and expressions that the characters convey on their faces. The colors employed in the pictures and the way they have been used are very pleasant to witness.

It is particularly effective for one of the main protagonists, Seungho, whose astonished and arrogant faces reveal more about his personality. This manga is a prime example of artistic skill being utilized to unfold a beautiful and intriguing narrative.

About the Plot

Na-kyum is a gifted and promising young painter who specializes in developing sensual images of men. Despite having released a few volumes under an alias, Na-kyum decides to step down from painting. Soon after that, a nobleman called Seungho enters his life.

Seungho, a troublesome young guy, known for his voracious desire, pushes Na-kyum into becoming his personal painter. The evenings which confront him, on the other hand, are well beyond anything Na-kyum might have anticipated.

finally reading painter of the night and falling for this hot sir pic.twitter.com/fRJgkaBJc0 — mahito‘s gf (@dioswry) October 15, 2021

Where to Read Painter of the Night Chapter 103 Online

Once the upcoming chapter releases, you can read it along with the latest chapters exclusively on Lezhin Comics and MangaPlus

Before Painter of the Night Chapter 103 Releases Read More About The Main Cast

Yoon Seungho

Yoon Seungho is a person in Painter of the Night a manhwa by Byeonduck delivered in 2019. He searches out Baek Na-kyum having become mindful of his sexual compositions.

Keeping a sonnet to captivate him to paint a scene with himself and Jihwa, he then moves toward Na-kyum’s educator with offers of an administration position, all to urge Na-kyum to paint.

As he proceeds, Seungho’s accomplices keep thinking about whether he is taking a gander at the artworks or low-conceived Na-kyum making them.

Vicious, he utilizes physical discipline to assist with acquiring what he needs and barely cares about shedding blood. Seungho orders a worker to quiet down when he is paying attention to something and speedily attacks him with a katana when Seungho felt he had given the wrong data.

Without any thought of who was coming clean, he requested Na-kyum to be brought along. Seungho states himself that he is certifiably not a patient man. His coercive means remembering the dangers to suffocate others for a well or leave them as nourishment for the tigers where nobody would dare suspect him.

Baek Na-kyum

Baek Na-kyum is a person in Painter of the Night a manhwa by Byeonduck delivered in 2019. Brought to Yoon Seungho’s home, Na-kyum is hesitant to make sensual canvases for him in any event, when a sonnet extraordinary to him is taken.

With the creator, his educator Jung In-hun additionally showing up Na-kyum is urged to paint for the good of him before his creation had water spilled over it. With his educator compromised, Na-kyum means to go on however can’t genuinely force himself to paint.

Affable while hello others. At the point when he understood who Seungho was, Na-kyum was worried about being perceived and denies he even made the sensual book of craftsmanship. Having promised to never make what he alludes to as rottenness almost a year prior, Na-kyum reaffirms this position in the wake of making and seeing another.

He keeps up with his habits in any event, when he felt against a sonnet by an extraordinary man to him, being mocked and became mournful over its portion.

This is connected with his expressiveness to what he thinks often about, for example, genuinely expressing to others the reality of a circumstance.

Such cases let Jihwa know that he was not close with Seungho notwithstanding his suppositions as well as making sense of to In-hun how the artistic creations are for his advantage when it was expected they were done out of Na-kyum’s own arousing wants. His #1 food is conventional Korean desserts.

At the point when Seungho remarks on whether he has someplace to be and Na-kyum answers he can’t go anyplace without Seungho he considers his reaction that he personally knows about this reality.

Stay tuned with Stanford Arts Review for the latest updates.

The post Painter of the Night Chapter 103: When is Season 4 Releasing? appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.