News
Race is tight as Minnesota GOP picks candidate for governor
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Republicans reconvened Saturday to endorse a candidate to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the November election but the five candidates were tightly bunched on the early ballots, showing that all had earned loyal pockets of support.
Dr. Scott Jensen, a vaccine skeptic and former state senator, took an early but narrow lead with over 29% on the second ballot. Business executive Kendall Qualls was second with over 28%, followed by Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy at 19%, dermatologist Neal Shah at nearly 13% and former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka at just over 10%. A candidate needs 60% to win the endorsement.
All had pledged to honor the party’s endorsement and forego the right to run in the Aug. 9 GOP primary, assuming there was no deadlock. Former President Donald Trump, still a potent force within the party, has not endorsed anyone in the Minnesota races.
The 2,200 delegates had to complete their work by a 6 p.m. Saturday deadline for vacating the Rochester Mayo Civic Center, but the relatively fast and smooth electronic voting process Friday appeared to reduce the chances of running out of time and leaving without an endorsement. Delegates and party leaders are hoping at least one of their candidates becomes the first Republican elected to statewide office since Gov. Tim Pawlenty was reelected in 2006.
Jensen, a family physician from Chaska, got the earliest start in the race and raised the most money. He built a national following as he framed his COVID-19 vaccine skepticism — and opposition to mask mandates and school and business closures — as support for medical freedom. He stressed in his speech his efforts as a state senator to stand up against the Walz administration’s handling of the pandemic.
“Everyone in this room has grasped at some level that Tim Walz has failed. He’s done. But who’s going to step forward? Who’s going to serve for the benefit, security and the protection of all the people? Who’s going to help Minnesota find its way back to be the bright and shining Star of the North?” Jensen asked in a video preceding his speech. “The answer is you.”
Qualls highlighted his rise from poverty, to going to college, to becoming an Army officer and a business leader. He said his life is a testament to the failure of the Democratic agenda and shows that the American dream is still alive.
“The radical left thinks I shouldn’t be here. The media doesn’t think I should be here. Tim Walz wishes I wasn’t here at all,” Qualls said to loud applause. “And poor Joe Biden, he tells people that look like me that I’m not Black, that we’re not Black, we didn’t vote for him. Well, after voting for Donald J. Trump for president — both times — and I’m still Black. And I’m still Republican. And I’m going to be Joe Biden’s and Tim Walz’s worst nightmare.”
Gazelka, a state senator from of East Gull Lake, stressed his support for law enforcement in the wake of the sometimes violent unrest and spike in crime following the police killing of George Floyd in 2020. His supporters on the stage included Brian Peters, executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association.
Gazelka reminded delegates that President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are sagging, inflation is at the highest in 40 years, gasoline prices are soaring and that Russian President Vladimir Putin has put the world on edge with his war in Ukraine.
“Here in Minnesota we have Tim Walz who overreacted on the pandemic,” Gazelka said, pausing to ask the crowd to shout amen. “And he underreacted for the riots.”
On the fourth ballot Friday night, the convention endorsed business attorney Jim Schultz for attorney general, an office Minnesota Republicans haven’t won since 1968. He’s hoping to oust incumbent Keith Ellison, a former congressman who led the prosecution team that won the murder conviction of ex-Officer Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s death.
Schultz defeated Doug Wardlow, who was the party’s candidate in 2018 and is general counsel at MyPillow. That company’s CEO, Mike Lindell, has risen to national prominence for perpetuating the false claim that Trump won the 2020 election. Also losing were former Washington County judge Tad Jude and attorney Lynne Torgerson. Former legislator Dennis Smith plans to challenge Schultz in the GOP primary.
News
Minnesota GOP reconvenes to back candidate for governor
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Republicans reconvened Saturday to endorse a candidate to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the November election, a day after delegates picked a political outsider to try to unseat Attorney General Keith Ellison.
The 2,200 delegates had to complete their work by a 6 p.m. Saturday deadline for vacating the Rochester Mayo Civic Center, but the relatively fast and smooth electronic voting process Friday appeared to reduce the chances of running out of time and leaving without an endorsement. Delegates and party leaders are hoping at least one of their candidates becomes the first Republican elected to statewide office since Gov. Tim Pawlenty was reelected in 2006.
Dr. Scott Jensen, a vaccine skeptic and former state senator; former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka; and business executive Kendall Qualls were among the top candidates heading into Saturday’s balloting. All had pledged to honor the party’s endorsement and forego the right to run in the Aug. 9 GOP primary, assuming there was no deadlock. Former President Donald Trump, still a potent force within the party, has not endorsed anyone in the Minnesota races.
On the fourth ballot Friday night, the convention endorsed business attorney Jim Schultz for attorney general, an office Minnesota Republicans haven’t won since 1968. He’s hoping to oust Ellison, a former congressman who led the prosecution team that won the conviction of ex-Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.
Schultz defeated Doug Wardlow, who was the party’s candidate in 2018 and is general counsel at MyPillow. That company’s CEO, Mike Lindell, has risen to national prominence for perpetuating the false claim that Trump won the 2020 election. Also losing were former Washington County judge Tad Jude and attorney Lynne Torgerson. Former legislator Dennis Smith plans to challenge Schultz in the GOP primary.
Jensen was expected to lead on the first ballot, but it takes 60% of the delegates to win the endorsement. The family physician from Chaska got the earliest start and raised the most money. He built a national following as he framed his COVID-19 vaccine skepticism — and opposition to mask mandates and school and business closures — as support for medical freedom.
Gazelka, a state senator from of East Gull Lake, has been stressing law and order in the wake of the sometimes violent unrest and spike in crime following Floyd’s death in 2020. Qualls, who is Black, has underlined his rise from poverty to success and his outsider status. He raised nearly $468,000 in the first three months of the year, the highest first-quarter take for any candidate.
Also seeking the endorsement were former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek, dermatologist Neil Shah and Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy.
News
Your Money: Three things that can sabotage your portfolio
The human brain uses a system of shortcuts to analyze and respond to potential threats. Thousands of years ago, this system helped us deal with dangers such as lions or poisonous berries.
Today, however, these time-saving shortcuts can sometimes get in the way of making better longer-term decisions. When something makes our stomachs drop — like a 15% correction in the stock market — the survival instinct that’s buried deep in our brains kicks in and forces us to act to avoid the thing we’re most afraid of.
In this article we point out three very human ways of thinking that can sabotage your portfolio. In each instance, ask yourself whether you’ve ever had the thought. If so, we’ll explain what might be at work and suggest ways to retrain your thinking.
1. ‘I’LL SELL THIS STOCK WHEN I CAN BREAK EVEN’
Let’s say you have a goal of buying a home in 10 years and to help you reach that goal you’ve invested $10,000 in a stock. Let’s assume the stock did well for 18 months but since dropped to $7,500. What would you do? Sell? Or continue to hold under the assumption that what goes down must come up?
Chances are you picked the right answer: Sell to avoid further losses. Hoping that the stock will recover enough to break even is usually based on “anchoring bias.” Anchoring simply means we are most influenced by our first impression. The potential growth that you initially saw in the stock is very difficult to reconcile with the idea that it may be losing money.
A second bias is the “sunk-cost effect.” This bias keeps us from forgetting about money we’ve already spent. We feel like we have to wait until the investment pays off instead of recognizing the opportunity lost by sticking with a loser.
To correct for anchoring bias, you need to remind yourself that a stock’s purchase price is not the same as its value. And as for avoiding the sunk-cost effect, you need to be willing to let go of an investment that isn’t performing well.
2. ‘I’LL FOCUS ON MY RETIREMENT ONCE I HAVE MORE SAVED’
A common excuse for not saving for retirement is, “I don’t have the money.” Most of us have great difficulty planning far off into the future. This feeling of “it’ll be OK, I’ll deal with it later” can really sabotage your goals.
Our brains prefer the status quo, a bias that stems from our need for normalcy. We like what we know, even if what we know isn’t all that great. Another bias is decision fatigue. We are faced with making so many decisions over the course of a day or week that our decision-making energy runs down.
Will your bank savings be sufficient enough to carry you to and through retirement, or do you need a more comprehensive plan? You need to consider all investment options on the table. Schedule time to confirm that your investments are performing as expected.
3. ‘I’VE BEEN DOING FINE SO FAR. WHY DO I NEED AN ADVISER?’
How would you rate your driving abilities? Top third, middle third or bottom third of all drivers? A 2018 Psychology Today research study on overconfidence showed that 90% of people put themselves in the top third of drivers and very few rate themselves below average — even though in reality one-third would evenly fall into each category.
If you’ve been managing your own investments, chances are you’ve been doing an average job, making some good and bad trades. But if you’re overconfident, you may think you’re doing a better job at trading than you really are.
Without even thinking about it, we are very good at taking our experience driving (or investing) and constructing a compelling story to convince ourselves that we’re above average. Overconfidence bias has a close analogue: self-attribution. Think of a time you’ve played cards or fantasy football. When we win, it’s because we’re skilled competitors, but when we lose, it’s just bad luck.
To counterbalance overconfidence and self-attribution, it pays to be humble. We don’t know what we don’t know. Unlike the townspeople of Lake Wobegon, we can’t all be above average.
NEXT STEPS
If you’re your worst enemy when it comes to managing your money, here are three steps that can help put yourself on firmer financial ground.
Set specific goals. It’s not enough to say that you don’t want to run out of money. Where you want to live, how to spend your time, whether you need to provide for other family members, and what your spouse or partner wants to achieve in life are all important things to think about and set goals around.
Make a long-term plan. A written plan will let you know what income your assets will need to generate, allowing you to properly calibrate your risk. An experienced financial adviser can help with this.
Implement and keep refining the plan. Just landed a new job? Getting married? Starting a business? Selling a business? Whenever a major life change occurs, take time to revisit your financial plan and make sure it’s still relevant an accurately reflects your wishes.
The most important thing is to make sure you’re comfortable with the risk you’re taking, and that your decisions are based on your long-term goals and not on today’s market fluctuations.
If you’re interested in learning more about this topic, please call Wealth Enhancement Group at 1-888-819-5520 and request a copy of our e-book, Are You Sabotaging Your Investment Success?
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
News
Who Is Adreian Payne? Adreian Payne Shot Dead At Age 31? Cause Of Death
Adreian Payne, an American professional basketball player, was shot and killed in Orlando, Florida early Monday morning. Payne played 107 NBA games over three seasons, finishing with five games in 2017-18 after signing with the Orlando Magic, averaging 4.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game.
Who Is Adreian Payne? Adreian Payne Shot Dead At Age 31?
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said that they received a call about a guy who had been shot at 1:37 a.m. Payne was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead there. According to court filings, Adreian Payne was killed while attempting to help a woman who was in an abusive relationship with this alleged shooter.
On Tuesday, Dority pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder using a firearm. According to court documents obtained by the Detroit Free Press, Payne and his girlfriend went to Dority’s house early Monday morning at Dority’s request.
Meanwhile, Dority told police that after his father dropped him off at his Orlando home, he noticed an unknown car parked at a nearby junction. Dority told Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he approached the car and saw Payne and his girlfriend inside.
Payne and his son began “talking close together” while Payne stayed in his vehicle, according to Dority’s father, who said his son “looked to be afraid based on the size difference and his son’s position.” Dority is 5-8 and 150 pounds, whereas Payne is 6-foot-10 and 244 pounds.
Dority told the police that Payne warned him, “I’m going to smoke you, brah,” he said, adding that he saw “the outline of a gun” while “moving his right hand in the right side of his waistband.”
That drove Dority to take his revolver in self-defense and shoot Payne, according to him. However, a witness reported to the police that Payne “was not threatening Dority in any way.” Payne’s girlfriend informed the police that he was not a danger. According to the affidavit, a woman pleaded with Dority “do not bring out your gun” and “we were invited to come here” through a camera and microphone on the scene.
According to records, police found no gun on Payne’s person or in his car and concluded that he “did not constitute an immediate threat” to Dority. Dority was arrested and accused of murder after being interrogated at a police station. Payne, a Dayton, Ohio native, was a member of the Spartans from 2010 to 2014, he was a four-year starter at Michigan State, earning All-Big Ten second-team honors twice and leading the Spartans to the Elite Eight as a senior.
Perhaps his most lasting legacy came when the 6-foot-10 forward befriended Lacey Holsworth, a teenage cancer-stricken girl from St. Johns. After MSU won the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis, Payne held her to help chop down the nets, and their connection became a significant national story throughout the Spartans’ NCAA tournament run, which culminated in an Elite Eight loss to Connecticut.
She died of neuroblastoma complications a week after the season finished, and Payne and his teammates paid tribute to the 8-year-old during an emotional tribute ceremony at Breslin Center.
In a statement, MSU coach Tom Izzo said, “I’m in disbelief at the awful news of Adreian Payne’s death.” “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, teammates, and loved ones.”
Adreian’s teammates and coaches admired and recognized his growth as a player and a person. He came to Michigan State with a lot of raw skills and worked hard to achieve his dream of playing in the NBA.
Beyond that, Spartan fans will remember him for his compassionate heart, as his friendship and true bond with Lacey Holsworth impacted the entire country. Anthony Ianni, a former MSU teammate said, “He was all about living. He was all about making others laugh and smile. He was also a sweet and loving soul “Ianni, who played with Payne from 2010 to 2012, agreed. “That was Adreian Payne, who we all saw growing up, and who we were happy to name our brother,” says the group.
“For the Spartan basketball family, today is a difficult and sad day. Adreian returned to East Lansing on a regular basis after graduation. He built and reinforced relationships with players from different eras in the process. Many of those guys have reached out to me today, each with their own sadness and great memories of Adreian.”
MSU athletic director Alan Haller began his news conference Monday afternoon at Breslin Center in East Lansing to introduce new hockey coach Adam Nightingale by paying honor to Payne.
“We are a family at Michigan State Athletics, not just a collection of individual teams and units. While we’ve gathered here to celebrate the addition of a new member to that family, it’s important to remember that some members of our family are suffering”
With Izzo in the audience, Haller continued. “We learned the awful news of Adreian Payne’s death this morning. Michigan State Athletics’ thoughts and prayers are with all members of the Spartan basketball family, his teammates and coaches, his family and loved ones.”
The post Who Is Adreian Payne? Adreian Payne Shot Dead At Age 31? Cause Of Death appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
Race is tight as Minnesota GOP picks candidate for governor
The Ultimate Importance Of An Organisational Business Strategy
8 Tips That You Should Be Doing to Safeguard Your Organization From Check Fraud Right Now!
Flood Insurance: Read the Fine Print
Six Reasons to Teach Your Child to Read
Investing in Penny Stocks – How to Invest in Penny Stocks Profitably
Shiba Inu Partners With Block Forest For FIFA World Cup 2022 NFT Series
Minnesota GOP reconvenes to back candidate for governor
Your Money: Three things that can sabotage your portfolio
Breathing Stars, Inspiration and the Labyrinth of Correspondence
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach