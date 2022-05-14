Finance
Rebranding Nigeria’s Cities
A conceptual gap still exists in the understanding of the principles and practices of place branding amongst Nigeria’s many state and local government officials. Despite the efforts at the centre to promote this novel concept that has been described by branding professionals as one of the fastest growing knowledge sectors in global branding and marketing, it appears that place branding is largely only linked and associated with the various activities embarked upon by the federal government, aimed at improving Nigeria’s image in the international community, and to position her as a good destination for tourism and investment in sub-saharan Africa.
Since the Nigerian government launched the Nigeria Image Project in 2004, which was subsequently re-branded The Heart of Africa Project, not much has been seen from the respective local and state governments in the direction of formulating strategies to attract foreign investors and tourists to their various towns, villages and states. This overwhelming notion that place branding rests with the centre amounts to defeatist and faulty logic because according to Tom Traynor & Ro Breehl ‘every place does have some distinction, some reason to live there, work there, vacation there, rather than some other place’. They also argue that finding that ‘true compelling claim of distinction’ can be hard work which lots of tourism boards, city councils, business improvement districts aren’t prepared for, ‘preferring instead to move directly to (inevitably drab) advertising execution’. This line of least resistance
appears to be the one towed by Nigeria’s state and local government officials.
There are many benefits to states and local governments who make conscious efforts to market their regions both to internal and external stakeholders. If the governments in these states and local governments can institute sound fiscal policies and invest in infrastructures, the job of selling their places becomes easier. The starting point would be the development of a branding framework and strategy encompassing their distinctive cultural, tourism, human capital, economic, educational and personality assets. The second stage would be the implementation of the strategy by appointed marketing communication professionals working closely with the commissioners of information and strategy; the local governments could also do a similar thing by appointing qualified supervising councillors to head the information and communication units of the local governments.
The respective state governors and local government chairmen having recognised the strategic importance of managing their brand assets could also set up small committees headed by marketing communication professionals, to coordinate their various place branding efforts. Appointing non-professionals to such positions purely on political grounds is actually counter –productive and could undermine their prospects of reaping the benefits of economic development which strategic place branding may attract.
Donald Duke, the saxophone playing governor of Cross River state provides a good model for other states and local governments in Nigeria to copy. He has consciously pursued a policy of shying away from controversy since he became the governor of the state. This has helped ensure that his reputation remains quite intact as he has not been named or mentioned in any media report, nor by Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as one of the corrupt governors. This is quite encouraging as the same can not be said about his colleagues.
Governor Duke’s admirers cut across different age groups and gender, not only because of his boyish looks, social savvy and bespoke fashion sense but also because he is one of the few governors that have actually implemented programmes that have directly impacted on the lives of his people. He has gone a step further with his Tinapa project (Africa’s premier business resort); a project which when completed would put his state and Nigeria on the map of world tourism. The state government has also set up well-designed and maintained websites – http://www.tinapa.com and [http://www.crossriverstate.com] which serves as its windows to the world. The calabar and Cross River brands have steadily improved as strong Nigerian brands during Governor Duke’s stay at the government house.
Nigeria’s many states and local governments should indeed take advantage of emerging technologies such as the internet and incorporate them as governance tools, many do not yet have functioning websites, and for some that do, their sites lack the professional touch that would help enhance their overall brand image.
Another state which recently impressed is Kwara state. Kudos to the state governor, Bukola Saraki who has managed to attract sacked Zimbabwean farmers to the state, and have kept faith with them despite the criticisms his government received over the move. Some of the criticisms were rather unfair and seemed ill-informed as the potential economic benefits to the state and her citizens were obviously overlooked by the critics. The Kwara state government recently scored another PR coup which would help project the image of the state further; it successfully exploited the opportunity of the ThisDay music festival and invited the star attraction Jay-Z to Kwara state to commission some government projects. During his visit to the state, Jay-Z was honoured by the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari and also had a road named after him – Shawn “Jay – Z” Carter Road.
It is indeed a positive thing for the state to have Jay-Z dressed up in native aso oke attire riding the traditional horse during his turbanning ceremony. Such images beamed across the world are actually priceless and could help to project the Kwara state brand further. However for this PR coup to actually impact on the economy of the state, the Kwara state government must also complement its efforts with good governance.
Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city has also done well in this regard and seems to be enjoying a new lease of life, conscious efforts by the federal capital territory (FCT) minister Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and his team to sanitise the city appears to be paying off, some of these efforts though have come at a heavy price such as homelessness for the residents of the houses demolished during the various rounds of demolition exercises in the city. Residents however appreciate the changing face of Abuja and the various recreation parks now available for their use. The FCT minister has embarked on policies to change the face of the city which sometimes appeared controversial. His ban on Okada (commercial motorcycles), importation of London cabs and vigorous pursuit and implementation of the Abuja master plan has led to the demolition of illegal structures in and around the city, and has in so doing reclaimed back lands which have now been transformed into parks for the enjoyment of city residents and visitors. Nigeria’s capital city has also consolidated efforts at re-branding its image through music, art, tourism and business. The annual Abuja carnival modelled after the Rio de Janerio carnival, Abuja Rocks @ 30 (an entertainment package to celebrate the city’s 30 years and strengthen the consciousness of unity in Nigeria) and the proposed Abuja tower are some of the efforts aimed at repositioning Abuja as a good destination, such efforts would also help to stretch the Abuja brand further.
States such as Anambra state have a lot to do to improve their brand image which has been negatively undermined by the activities of indigenous politicians such as Chris Ubah and Emeka Offor before him. The current governor Mr. Peter Obi with his private sector background and experience appears to be the right man for the job but his slow start has continued to attract the criticisms of Anambra state indigenes whose patience are now running out. With all the material and human resources that abound in the state, including the extra advantage of being the home state of some famous Nigerians such as Rt. Hon. Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chinua Achebe, Phillip Emeagwali, Arthur Ekwensi, Prof. Charles Soludo, Emeka Anyaoku, Prof. (Mrs) Oby Ezekwesili etc.
Anambra state should indeed be more than it is at the moment. Worryingly, the state government appears not to be quite in sync with current perceptions and concepts in place branding. The only reported effort at rebranding Anambra state was the changing of the state’s slogan from Anambra – Home for all to Anambra – Home for all good people. Surely the state can do better. Part of the problems with the Anambra brand is the general perception that its citizens are mainly interested in commercial pursuits as against intellectual engagements, the state also continues to suffer from the huge burden of the political class, most recently the state legislators have initiated the process of impeaching Mr. Peter Obi thus fuelling further instability, riots and demonstrations in the state. It’s about time that Anambra state, a potential economic and regional tiger wakes up and starts to harness her true potentials for the benefits of her indigenes. Historical sites such as the Ogbunike cave, Agulu lake, Igwe Osita Agwuna’s Obu Ofor Nri palace, Ochanja main market etc should be actively positioned as business and tourist attractions. Also with the rise in interest in Igbo culture and history, packaged and guided tours to the towns in Nri kingdom (the acclaimed cradle of Igbo civilisation and ancestral home of Ndigbo) could also help in extending the Anambra brand worldwide. The latter approach is favoured by Chikodi Anunobi, author of the book Nri Warriors of Peace. According to him ‘The story of Nri dynasty sums up the story of Ndigbo, and so anybody wishing to know more about Ndigbo and their history is better off visiting Nri towns’.
The Lagos, Delta, Rivers and Akwa Ibom state governments have repeatedly failed to capitalise on the rich natural resources abundant in their states, they have also not fully exploited the huge presence of foreign nationals in their states who are active in the oil and gas industry, these expatriates could easily serve as unofficial goodwill ambassadors of these states to their respective home countries and help them to attract additional foreign direct investments in other sectors. Despite the huge revenues these states earn as oil producing states and the blessings of Mother Nature which has richly endowed them with oceans, rivers, fertile farmlands and crude oil, infrastructural development has not been top on the agenda of the respective governments thus making it difficult to leverage on their natural brand assets to successfully brand their cities and states as Nigeria’s favourite destinations for tourism and business.
The unrest and spate of kidnappings in the Niger Delta region by organisations such as MEND (Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta People) have also further eroded the brand images of the affected states. If President Obasanjo’s various economic reforms begin to pay off, and the a true atmosphere of competition emerges in the Nigerian socio-economic terrain, these states may find themselves being left out in the scramble for enabling investment climates, as both potential investors and human capital may chose only those cities and states that have positively positioned their brands and effectively communicated their place brand assets.
It is in the interest of the federal government of Nigeria to actively involve the states and local governments in this new drive to re-brand Nigeria, state and local government officials should be encouraged to set up standing committees or to have designated positions responsible for liaising with the officials of Nigeria’s ministry of information and national orientation (the overseeing ministry of the Heart of Africa project), this is in order to share ideas and adopt models of best practice. The recently concluded 2-day National Conference on the Nigeria Brand and Economic Development tagged Mind the Gap 2006 presented a good opportunity to get both the states and local governments involved, but it remains to be seen if they were even invited.
Finance
Investing As a Kenyan Living in the Diaspora
The population of Kenyans living in the diaspora is estimated to be at three million. This group is said to comprise of well-educated individuals, living mainly in the US, Canada, and Europe. However, Kenyans living abroad are wary when it comes to investing their hard earned money back home.
Kenyans in the diaspora planning to invest back home have heard horror stories and misgivings from other people who have been conned by agents or their own families. If you live abroad, you need to be very wary when it comes to investing your money.
One group that is set up to help investors in the diaspora is Manyatta Capital. Started by a Kenyan citizen who lived and worked in the US for more than 10 years, this firm helps Kenyans living in the diaspora buy land through syndication. The firm pools together a number of foreign investors who buy shares into one project. This project is then subdivided and buyers are issued with individual title deeds.
The investors can then opt to build apartments, build their homes, or lease out that land – the choice is up to them. It is advised to refrain from dealing with relatives as your money might go down the drain due to many factors. For example, sending money to a relative who knows nothing about investing is guaranteed to end badly. Whenever possible, hire a lawyer from a distinguished firm to handle your investment process for you. It’s best to spend more on a lawyer who will ensure your investment is legit, negotiate for you, and handle ownership process for you, rather than sending thousands of dollars to a relative who might end up getting conned themselves.
When looking for a real estate firm to work with, choose wisely. This is because some are phony, while others tend to inflate prices in order to make hefty profits. Look for a company that allows you to hold your money in escrow. This way, you eliminate the risk of fraud. Holding money in escrow means that a third party – mostly your lawyer – will hold on to your money and only release it to the real estate firm once they have personally surveyed that piece of land exists and the title deeds have been processed.
How do you determine if the prices given to you by a real estate are legit?
When it comes to determining costs, markets in Kenya and other foreign countries tend to differ greatly. In the US and other countries, it is quite easy to understand how the price of a property came to be because a commissioner of real estate keeps records of all sales. However, this is not the case in Kenya and as a result, most agents inflate prices. Many people living abroad have lost their savings from these types of schemes.
When investing in real estate, source for a firm that consults with property surveyors to identify properties that have great potential. Look for a company that will help you identify a property, validate ownership, and negotiate prices on your behalf, all the while allowing your lawyer to be part of the process.
How can our Kenyan government help?
“Many a times Kenyans living abroad have succumbed to fraud. Our government needs to offer a guarantee to Kenyans in the diaspora so that they know that if something goes wrong with their investments, they can be cushioned against staggering losses,” said Mr. Robinson Githae, Kenyan ambassador to Washington. “Our government should reimburse investors who have been conned after using a company that is registered to buy property,” he went on to say.
This model has worked greatly in other countries and when implemented, can help those fellow brothers and sisters who wish to invest their wealth back into their motherland.
The Kenyan government is working extremely hard to create awareness of investment opportunities amongst Kenyans abroad. Some Kenyans have been away from home for so many years that they do not know of the best way to go about investing there. They end up relying on international media, which unfortunately, does not paint Kenya in a positive image. Our government is working hard to educate Kenyans living abroad of investment opportunities through seminars and workshops organized by embassies in foreign countries. If you hear of one being held near you, make a point of attending.
Last year, Kenyans living in diaspora remitted approximately Ksh 89.1 Billion to finance investments back home. If provided with key information and protection, Kenyans living in diaspora can remit more money into our country, and in turn strengthen our economy.
Finance
How to Make Money Online With Infinity Downline
Are you looking for more ways to make money online? Chances are you have already stumbled across an MLM program. While there are so many programs to choose from, only a few can deliver on their promises. You will find that Infinity Downline can actually earn you financial independence quite easy.
Infinity Downline works just like other MLM programs. With enough luck and determination, you can expect unlimited gains from a low start-up cost. Lead System Pro,makes sure that you recruit and expand your own downline to maximize your income potential. You and your team can concentrate on selling digital information products the program has to offer.
A good salesperson has to know what he is selling. This program distributes products which are related to computers and technology. You do not have to shy away from Infinity Downline if you are not a tech-savvy person. All you need are, good communication skills and a lot of patience. This is also an excellent business opportunity for seasoned veterans.
So, how do you make money from Infinity Downline? First you have to build your downline, using your Lead System Pro which makes things easier. Remember that you want to keep doing this as much as possible for better returns. Recruiting more people and selling products is how you make money online through MLM.
The best news is yet to come. You can enjoy a low start-up cost of only $25. Earn up to a thousand dollars a month with a very small amount. It is also easy to break even with only just one referral. This, combined with a high reorder rate, makes sure that the business opportunity keeps going.
Unlike other MLM programs, you do not have to worry about admin fees. You also get residual income. This means that your income adds up every month, all thanks to Lead System Pro. No need to build from the ground up every time. This is absolutely one of the best ways to make money online.
This online business opportunity is actually like running your own show. The big difference, is that you do not have to worry about operating costs like other programs. The hosting, training and products are already included in the package. Experience is preferred but not really necessary. Think about it, all this convenience for just $25 a month.
Managing your network is also made easy, with Lead System Pro. You can contact your entire downline with just one email as often as you want. This makes information sharing a lot more convenient. This is an excellent business opportunity for those who want to make money from home.
Infinity Downline is really one of the best and easiest ways to make money online. With low start-up costs, and unlimited income potential, you cannot afford to miss out on this business opportunity. Lead System Pro and a host of other nifty features make this a hassle-free experience. So what are you waiting for? Hurry up and join now so you can start enjoying the returns.
http://infinity-downline-reviews.com/
Finance
Best App Development Companies – Does Your Business Need Application Development?
Whether it is a mobile or any other device, best application is the key to success. Recently with the growth in the technology, there is a visible growth experienced in the app development industry. Now almost every company needs to have its own app and provide a hassle-free experience when a customer explore the website of a company or avail any service. Android mobile has brought a revolution in the marketing industry. This is the reason that best app development companies have entered the market to develop required mobile apps and other apps that can be used on different devices.
Why you need a personalised app for your business growth?
With the business discovering their future online, they need an app for their own business that can personalise their service over different devices, importantly over the mobile. There is a long list of firms over the internet that claims to be the best app development companies in the area. However, you need to be careful in making the final search. Most of them are new and even does not have a team of experts to handle your application development needs.
With the world moving towards the smartphones, tablets and other devices, there is a high demand for the best app development companies to fulfil their application needs. This is utmost needed to strengthen the internet and external business processes and make the life of customers easy. It is good to have an application installed on the mobiles of prospective customers so that it is easy to access your service and products with comfort. We know that now businesses need to reach people and serve them at their comfort place. For the best app for your business, you can set up a team of developers in your company. This can be a costly process and you need extra time and effort to manage it.
Why outsource the app development task?
On the other hand, make is filled with best app development companies who can provide you with a dedicated team of professional developers. You get the benefit of their past experience, use of the latest technology, knowledge of the future of the application and marketing concept along with the affordable app development. Even after the app is developed, they provide complete backup to overcome any bug, fault or update it constantly when required. The constant monitoring of the app is easy and affordable.
With the high demand of best app as per the modern business needs, they need regular modification to make the life of users easy and stress-free. Before you look for the best app development companies in your area be ready with the answer to the question – Do you need an app for the work procedure? Along with this, the app developing company may also ask few questions that will personalise your business needs and help them to understand your app basics. The best app development companies well understand that people are now using tablets and smartphones in their daily life. Hence, it is the best way to reach the prospective customers through these devices.
With this, the best app development companies develop apps that focus on your business requirements and help you to reach a large number of customers directly in any corner of the world.
Benefits of hiring expert app developing team
There is a long list of vested benefits when you hire from the best app development companies for development of the app for your business. This is the best way to reduce the overall cost of app development. This saves money on hiring a team, investing time and paying salaries even at the time when you have no work for them. Get a personalised package for regular modification of the app and remove any big or technical fault in the app. These experts have a great experience, understand the technical changes and adapt to them quickly.
Why prefer only the best app development company?
Although the market has an ample number of companies that assure of developing best apps as per the individual business needs, only a few of them can prove this with their services. Most of them fail to provide you with an effective and upgraded app and even charge heavy price. On the other hand, the best app development companies care for your needs and provide service within your budget. No matter whether your need is for the hybrid or native app, there are experts who can provide you with a one-stop solution.
The experts from the best app development companies will develop iOS App that is compatible with iPhones, iPad and Apple watches. They also develop an android app that is best compatible with the latest android based mobiles. Along with these apps, an expert team will also provide a mobile hybrid app or cross-platform app. These apps are compatible with the Android and iOS devices. For this, they also assign you a separate team of designer and developers to understand your needs and provide you with an effective app. They will keep your update and share the progress so that you are well aware of what you will be delivered at the end.
Only the best company can go beyond your expectation as they have the capability to set the rules in app development and break them to provide you with something unique and high performing app. Therefore, if your search is for the best app development companies, you can take the help of experts, referral or personally explore the internet and visit the websites of top developer firms in your area. All you need is to get in touch with the expert, specify your needs and get the best solutions. For this, just give a ping and the experts will be there to explain all the details.
Thus, always prefer only the services of the best app development companies and do not get attracted by the fake or cheap offers provided by the opportunity seekers available in the market. Make a proper market research before the final selection.
Rebranding Nigeria’s Cities
Trevor Strnad, The Black Dahlia Murder’s Vocalist, Dead At 41, Find Out More!!
CGBSE Result 2022: Big News! 10th-12th result will be released after some time, check this way
NBA scout sizes up Bucks, Celtics as potential Heat opponent in East finals (says Bucks would be more favorable matchup)
Investing As a Kenyan Living in the Diaspora
Patti LuPone Calls Out A Pair Attendees After They Refuse To Wear Masks Properly!!
Coinbase Sooner To Suspend UST and WLUNA Trading
How to Make Money Online With Infinity Downline
Working Strategies: Higher education could learn a few things
Top 3 Crypto With Better Investment Scope Now
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach