Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say
By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and DAVID KEYTON
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces suffered heavy losses in a Ukrainian attack that destroyed a pontoon bridge they were using to try to cross a river in the east, Ukrainian and British officials said in another sign of Moscow’s struggle to salvage a war gone awry.
Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, opened the first war crimes trial of the conflict Friday. The defendant, a captured Russian soldier, stands accused of shooting to death a 62-year-old civilian in the early days of the war.
The trial got underway as Russia’s offensive in the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, seemed to turn increasingly into a grinding war of attrition.
Ukraine’s airborne command released photos and video of what it said was a damaged Russian pontoon bridge over the Siversky Donets River and several destroyed or damaged Russian military vehicles nearby. The command said its troops “drowned the Russian occupiers.”
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia lost “significant armored maneuver elements” of at least one battalion tactical group in the attack earlier this week. A Russian battalion tactical group consists of about 1,000 troops.
“Conducting river crossings in a contested environment is a highly risky maneuver and speaks to the pressure the Russian commanders are under to make progress in their operations in eastern Ukraine,” the ministry said in its daily intelligence update.
In other developments, a move by Finland and, potentially, Sweden to join NATO was thrown into question when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country is “not of a favorable opinion” toward the idea. He accused Sweden and other Scandinavian countries of supporting Kurdish militants and others Turkey considers terrorists.
Erdogan did not say outright that he would block the two nations from joining NATO. But the military alliance makes its decisions by consensus, meaning that each of its 30 member countries has a veto over who can join.
An expansion of NATO would be a blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who undertook the war in what he said was a bid to thwart the alliance’s eastward advance. But in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, other countries along Russia’s flank fear they could be next.
With Ukraine pleading for more arms to fend off the invasion, the European Union’s foreign affairs chief announced plans to give Kyiv an additional 500 million euros ($520 million) to buy heavy weapons.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov welcomed the heavy weapons making their way to the front lines but admitted there is no quick end to the war in sight.
“We are entering a new, long-term phase of the war,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “Extremely difficult weeks await us. How many there will be? No one can say for sure.”
The battle for the Donbas has turned into a village-by-village, back-and-forth slog with no major breakthroughs on either side and little ground gained. In his nightly address Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said no one can predict how long the war will last but that his country’s forces have been making progress, including retaking six Ukrainian towns or villages in the past day.
Fierce fighting has been taking place on the Siversky Donets River near the city of Severodonetsk, said Oleh Zhdanov, an independent Ukrainian military analyst. The Ukrainian military has launched counterattacks but has failed to halt Russia’s advance, he said.
“The fate of a large portion of the Ukrainian army is being decided — there are about 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers,” he said.
The Ukrainian military chief for the Luhansk region of the Donbas said Friday that Russian forces opened fire 31 times on residential areas the day before, destroying dozens of homes, notably in Hirske and Popasnianska villages, and a bridge in Rubizhne.
In the south, Ukrainian officials claimed another success in the Black Sea, saying their forces took out a Russian logistics ship that was trying to deliver an anti-aircraft system. Though there was no confirmation from Russia, and no casualties were reported.
In the ruined southern port of Mariupol, Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant faced continued Russian attacks on the last stronghold of resistance in the city. Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of Ukraine’s Azov Regiment, said his troops will hold out “as long as they can” despite shortages of ammunition, food, water and medicine.
Justin Crump, a former British tank commander who is now a security consultant, said Moscow’s losses have forced it to downsize its objectives in Ukraine. He said the Russians have had to use hastily patched-together units that haven’t trained together.
“This is not going to be quick. So we’re settled in for a summer of fighting at least. I think the Russian side is very clear that this is going to take a long time,” he said.
In the first war crimes case brought to trial, Russian Sgt. Vadim Shyshimarin, 21, could get life in prison if convicted of shooting a Ukrainian man in the head through an open car window in a village in the northeastern Sumy region on Feb. 28, four days into the invasion.
Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said she is readying war crimes cases against 41 Russian soldiers for offenses including bombing civilian infrastructure, killing civilians, rape and looting. It was not immediately clear how many of the suspects are in Ukrainian hands and how many would be tried in absentia.
In a small Kyiv courtroom, scores of journalists witnessed the start of the wartime proceedings, which will be closely watched by international observers to make sure the trial is fair.
The defendant, dressed in a blue and gray hoodie and gray sweatpants, sat in a small glass cage during the proceedings, which lasted about 15 minutes and will resume on Wednesday.
Shyshimarin was asked a series of questions, including whether he understood his rights and whether he wanted a jury trial. He declined the latter.
His Ukraine-assigned attorney, Victor Ovsyanikov, has acknowledged that the case against Shyshimarin is strong and has not indicated what the soldier’s defense will be.
Shyshimarin, a member of a tank unit that was captured by Ukrainian forces, admitted that he shot the civilian in a video posted by the Security Service of Ukraine, saying he was ordered to do so.
As the war grinds on, teachers are trying to restore some sense of normalcy after the fighting shuttered Ukraine’s schools and upended the lives of millions of children.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, lessons are being given in a subway station that has become home for many families. Children joined their teacher Valeriy Leiko around a table to learn about history and art, with youngsters’ drawings lining the walls.
“It helps to support them mentally. Because now there is a war, and many lost their homes. … Some people’s parents are fighting now,” Leiko said. In part because of the lessons, he said, “they feel that someone loves them.”
An older student, Anna Fedoryaka, monitored a professor’s online lectures on Ukrainian literature, admitting: “It is hard to concentrate when you have to do your homework with explosions by your window.”
Yesica Fisch in Bakhmut, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Jari Tanner in Helsinki, Elena Becatoros in Odesa, and other AP staffers around the world contributed to this report.
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine:
Former national security adviser Robert McFarlane dies at 84
By BEN FOX
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House national security adviser Robert C. McFarlane, a top aide to President Ronald Reagan who pleaded guilty to charges for his role in an illegal arms-for-hostages deal known as the Iran-Contra affair, has died. He was 84.
McFarlane, who lived in Washington, died Thursday from complications of a previous illness at a hospital in Michigan, where he was visiting family, according to a family statement.
“As his family we wish to share our deep sadness at the loss of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, and note his profound impact on our lives,” the family said in the statement. “Though recognized as a strategic political thinker, we remember him for his warmth, his wisdom, his deep belief in God, and his commitment to serving others.”
McFarlane, a former Marine lieutenant colonel and Vietnam combat veteran, resigned his White House post in December 1985. He was later pressed into service by the administration as part of secret — and illegal — plan to sell arms to Iran in exchange for the freedom of Western hostages in the Middle East and pass along proceeds to the contra rebels in Nicaragua for their fight against the Marxist Sandinista government.
He played a major role in the affair, leading the secret delegation to Tehran, then as now a U.S. adversary, to open contact with so-called moderate Iranians who were thought to hold influence with kidnappers of American hostages. He brought with him a cake and a Bible signed by Reagan.
The scheme began to unfold after a cargo plane carrying a CIA-arranged shipment of arms was shot down in October 1986 by the Sandinistas in Nicaragua, setting off what eventually became one of the biggest modern political scandals.
McFarlane was rushed to a Washington-area hospital in February 1987 after taking an overdose of Valium the day before he was scheduled to testify before a presidential commission investigating the Iran-Contra scheme.
He pleaded guilty in March 1988 to four misdemeanor counts of withholding information from Congress. His lawyer said he was unfairly singled out because he, unlike other key figures, testified willingly before investigative panels. He also admitted his role.
″I did indeed withhold information from the Congress,” he told reporters at the time. “I believe strongly that, throughout, my actions were motivated by what I believed to be in the foreign policy interest of the United States.″
He was pardoned by President George H.W. Bush, along with five other figures from the scandal.
McFarlane, a career Marine known as “Bud” to his friends, had risen to lieutenant colonel and to positions in the Nixon and Ford administrations. He served as national security special assistant to Richard M. Nixon and Gerald R. Ford during their presidencies.
During the Carter administration, he was on the Republican staff of the Senate Armed Services Committee. He returned to the executive branch with Reagan’s election, serving as a State Department counselor until moving to the White House as national security adviser William Clark’s deputy in January 1982. He was appointed to the top national security post in 1983.
McFarlane, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, was the son of a former Democratic congressman from Texas, William Doddridge McFarlane, who served from 1932 to 1938. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, two daughters and a son.
Associated Press news researcher Rhonda Shafner contributed from New York.
Lynx roster reshuffling continues for Cheryl Reeve, and it won’t end until she has ‘team that we want’
Cheryl Reeve noted how much success the Lynx have had in the past with bringing veterans in to contribute to the franchise’s success. She hoped similar results would be achieved with Angel McCoughtry this season.
Instead, the Lynx and the 35-year-old future Hall of Famer reached a buyout on Thursday.
“I very much wanted to see a different outcome, but it’s beyond our control. I know Angel knows that,” the Lynx coach and general manager said Friday. “She just didn’t quite feel 100 percent (with her knee) and wanted to take some time to get some more strengthening, and that sort of thing, and see what she can do as far as maybe playing with a team at a different time.”
As to the team’s mutual decision to part ways with Odyssey Sims, Reeve reiterated that the point guard is dealing with a personal matter and will now have time to do so.
Those were just the latest revelations this week, leading to more turnover in what’s been a revolving Lynx’s roster in the early stages of the season. Three days before the season started, Reeve was reshuffling the deck by waiving point guards Layshia Clarendon and Crystal Dangerfield and signing Sims.
Three losses into the season, the roster is again being reshaped. Minnesota announced Friday it signed Moriah Jefferson and Evina Westbrook to contracts, while inking Nikolina Milić, center Hannah Sjerven and guard Yvonne Turner to hardship contracts.
Turner and Milic were previously on hardship deals but had to be released and re-signed for logistical reasons. Sjerven, a Rogers, Minn. native, who Minnesota selected in this spring’s WNBA draft, spent camp with the Lynx.
Westbrook was signed to a hardship deal on Thursday but giving the rookie a season-long contract Friday was the only way to retain her without having to wait another 10 days to re-acquire the guard. Jefferson is a six-year WNBA veteran who Reeve said will start at point guard Saturday against Chicago, just one day after joining the team.
No time to waste.
This is the reality of the Lynx’s season. They’re still waiting for Kayla McBride’s Turkish season to wrap — something that could come as soon as this weekend. Damiris Dantas is at least a couple weeks away from being healthy enough to return to play. Natalie Achonwa is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury. Napheesa Collier is expected to miss most, if not all, of this season as she expects her first child.
Concerns about availability seemed to be what led to Clarendon’s departure ahead of the season.
Reeve was asked Friday if she had any regrets about the way she managed the roster to this point in the season.
“I’d have healthy players. That’s what I would do differently,” Reeve said. “We’re just responding to the situations that have arisen.”
Though it should be pointed out McCoughtry missed last season with an injury, and Clarendon was battling an injury at the end of the 2021 campaign. It’s not a massive surprise those two players weren’t 100 percent at the season’s outset. Still, there was certainly a path for everything working out the way the Lynx hoped it would — it just didn’t come to fruition.
All Reeve can do now is adjust. Reeve noted “it’s never good to be GMing” in the early stages of the season. But she has experience with it. Reeve was tinkering with the roster early last season, as well, when Minnesota opened the campaign in an 0-4 hole.
“I think what’s different this year is just coming out of training camp, we didn’t feel like the team was quite the team we needed it to be at that time that could’ve put the group behind a little bit, in terms of a key position. Who wants to be making changes at the point guard spot 72 hours before the game,” Reeve said. “But here we are, and we’ll do what’s necessary, and we’ll keep tweaking until we feel like we’ve got the team that we want.”
For the team she now has, Reeve is “turning up the fire on expectations.” There will be accountability on effort and toughness, two traits Reeve despises having to coach.
“And frankly, if we keep asking you to do it over and over again, we start to come to an assumption that you can’t do it, and that leads to a different decision, you either not playing or not being on the team,” Reeve said. “We’ll do what we have to do to get where we want to go, because there’s only one path, and that path is to be difficult to play with from a physical standpoint, a mental standpoint, your defense, your connection on offense. Obviously, we’re taking steps, but that’s what’s been on our mind.”
Latest round of severe weather left 3 dead in Minnesota, South Dakota
Strong winds and a tornado caused widespread damage in parts of Minnesota and South Dakota, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left three more people dead.
In Minnesota, a grain bin fell onto a car Thursday and killed a passenger near Blomkest, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said. And a person died Thursday in Sioux Falls, S.D., as a result of severe weather, Mayor Paul TenHaken said, but details weren’t released.
Also in South Dakota, Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said Wendy Lape, 61, was traveling home to Wentworth with her husband in a vehicle about 5 p.m. Thursday when straight line-winds struck.
“The wall of dust and dirt and debris hit them. They slowed down to probably under 5 miles per hour because of the almost zero visibility from the blowing debris and a chunk of wood came through the window of the car,” Milstead said at a briefing in Sioux Falls Friday.
Lape died of her injuries Friday morning, officials said.
Earlier in the week, storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico City died Wednesday in a car crash near Worthington — underscoring the dangers of pursuing severe weather. More storms were forecast for Friday from the Upper Great Lakes to the southern Great Plains that could bring damaging winds and hail.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem issued an emergency declaration and ordered state personnel and resources to affected communities. Noem said damage reports were received from 28 counties.
“We have had many storms before, but the amount of communities that are impacted right now we just haven’t seen in our state before,” Noem said at the briefing.
The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management has opened an Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the response with local government authorities.
Winds gusted Thursday above 100 mph in parts of South Dakota. National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Heitkamp, in Sioux Falls, said Friday that a tornado formed around Castlewood, but elsewhere the damage was caused by the strong wind.
On Thursday, a nursing home in Salem, S.D., sustained extensive damage when part of the roof was torn off. Residents were evacuated. The storm knocked out power to thousands of customers, including the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings.
On Thursday night, Noem traveled to Castlewood, where a tornado ripped off the roof of a school and brought down walls.
Castlewood High School sophomore Erowyn Funge lives across the street from the school. She said that worst part of the storm lasted about 30 minutes, the Argus Leader reported.
“Our table went flying off our porch. It looked completely black outside,” said Funge.
Uprooted trees, branches and debris were scattered around Castlewood. Power lines were down, including across highways leading to town.
In Minnesota’s Stevens County, winds approaching 70 mph toppled grain silos and pushed down storage sheds near Alberta. The Minnesota State Patrol closed eastbound Interstate 94 for several hours Thursday night after overturned trucks blocked the freeway.
